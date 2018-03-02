WINTHR
Radford beats Winthrop 61-52 in Big South tourney semifinal

  STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2018

RADFORD, Va. (AP) Carlik Jones had 16 points and six steals, and No. 2 Radford beat third-seeded Winthrop 61-52 in a Big South Tournament semifinal on Friday night.

Radford (21-12), picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll, will play the winner of UNC Asheville-Liberty in the championship game on Sunday.

The Highlanders missed their first nine field goals to start the second half and trailed 45-39 with 11:44 to play, but from there Winthrop went cold. Radford answered with a 15-7 run and led 54-52 with 3:45 left. The Eagles ended the game missing their last seven shots and two free throws.

Ed Polite Jr. added 13 points and Travis Fields Jr. had 11 for Radford, which snapped a six-game tournament losing streak against Winthrop.

Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks had 13 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 55.6 seconds left. Adam Pickett also scored 13 points for the Eagles.

Radford shot just 34 percent overall, but made 21 of 26 (81 percent) of its free throws and forced 15 Winthrop turnovers.

Key Players
X. Cooks
E. Polite Jr.
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
50.3 Field Goal % 49.1
29.8 Three Point % 26.6
68.1 Free Throw % 71.3
  Defensive rebound by Travis Fields Jr. 5.0
  Bjorn Broman missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson 14.0
  Carlik Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Carlik Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Adam Pickett 14.0
  Bad pass turnover on Josh Ferguson, stolen by Carlik Jones 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Ferguson 17.0
  Ed Polite Jr. missed free throw 17.0
  Personal foul on Anders Broman 17.0
  Bad pass turnover on Adam Pickett, stolen by Ed Polite Jr. 22.0
Team Stats
Points 52 61
Field Goals 19-48 (39.6%) 17-50 (34.0%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 21-26 (80.8%)
Total Rebounds 35 32
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 24 19
Team 1 5
Assists 12 8
Steals 2 10
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 14 5
Fouls 17 11
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
12
X. Cooks G/F
13 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
C. Jones G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Winthrop 19-12 341852
home team logo Radford 21-12 372461
Kimmel Arena Asheville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Winthrop 19-12 80.4 PPG 39.1 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Radford 21-12 67.9 PPG 38.1 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
14
A. Pickett G 9.2 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.8 APG 55.9 FG%
1
C. Jones G 11.6 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.9 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
14
A. Pickett G 13 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
1
C. Jones G 16 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
39.6 FG% 34.0
34.6 3PT FG% 28.6
62.5 FT% 80.8
Winthrop
Starters
X. Cooks
A. Pickett
J. Ferguson
A. Broman
B. Broman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
X. Cooks 28 13 9 2 0 2 2 5 4/6 2/3 3/4 4 5
A. Pickett 34 13 5 2 0 0 3 4 6/15 1/5 0/0 1 4
J. Ferguson 30 9 9 3 0 1 3 2 3/7 1/1 2/4 2 7
A. Broman 35 6 3 1 0 0 1 1 2/7 2/7 0/0 0 3
B. Broman 28 0 4 3 2 0 1 1 0/5 0/5 0/0 0 4
Bench
K. Zunic
A. Awad
J. Ukaegbu
M. Hill
F. Poole
K. Blake
N. Smith
R. Scerbinskis
M. Erps
C. Falden
T. Pupavac
K. Schumacher
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Zunic 22 8 1 0 0 1 2 0 3/5 2/3 0/0 0 1
A. Awad 8 3 0 0 0 0 1 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
J. Ukaegbu 15 0 3 1 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 0
M. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Poole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Blake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Scerbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Erps - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Falden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pupavac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Schumacher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 52 34 12 2 4 14 17 19/48 9/26 5/8 10 24
Radford
Starters
C. Jones
E. Polite Jr.
C. Bradford
R. Phillips
D. Hicks
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Jones 35 16 3 4 6 0 0 1 5/14 1/3 5/6 1 2
E. Polite Jr. 36 13 9 2 2 0 1 3 3/11 0/3 7/10 1 8
C. Bradford 21 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/7 1/5 0/0 0 0
R. Phillips 27 5 4 0 0 1 1 3 1/1 0/0 3/4 2 2
D. Hicks 31 2 2 0 1 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 2/2 1 1
Bench
T. Fields Jr.
D. Holland
C. Tanner
J. Cousin
L. Butts IV
D. Bolstad
D. Cooper
J. Caldwell
T. Owens
A. Saunders
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Fields Jr. 25 11 3 1 1 0 0 0 3/6 3/4 2/2 0 3
D. Holland 13 6 4 0 0 0 3 1 2/3 0/0 2/2 3 1
C. Tanner 7 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 1
J. Cousin 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Butts IV 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
D. Bolstad - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 27 8 10 1 5 11 17/50 6/21 21/26 8 19
