LAS VEGAS (AP) Killian Tillie scored 24 points, including making all five 3-point attempts, while Johnathan Williams added 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 7 Gonzaga past Loyola Marymount 83-69 on Saturday night in the West Coast Conference quarterfinals.

Zach Norvell Jr. had 17 points as top-seeded Gonzaga (28-4) could not pull away until 5 minutes left in the game, despite shooting 61 percent from the field, including 19 of 24 (79 percent) in the second half. This was Bulldogs' 12th straight win, and 15th at the WCC Tournament.

After a tournament off day, Gonzaga moves to the semifinals Monday night against fourth-seeded San Francisco, which defeated Pacific earlier Saturday.

James Batemon led eighth-seeded LMU (11-20) with 27 points, while Cameron Allen added 12 for the Lions, who had two four-point first half leads.

Gonzaga trailed for a slight majority of the first half as there were eight lead changes and six ties in the game. But in the second half with their hot shooting, they built their largest lead at 18 with 2:09 left.

Sloppy play, missed shots in the paint, and 10 turnovers hampered Gonzaga in the first half. The Bulldogs' 29 first-half points was their second-lowest output in that session this season.

Tillie scored 10 points, including a putback dunk with 4 seconds left, giving the Bulldogs a one-point halftime lead.

After one LMU second-half lead at 40-39, Gonzaga took the lead for good at 41-40 with 16:23 remaining in the game.

Up next:

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs will play in the semifinals against San Francisco on Monday night.

LMU: The Lions are unlikely to receive a postseason tournament invitation.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.