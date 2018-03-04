LOYMRY
GONZAG

No Text

No. 7 Gonzaga advances to WCC semifinals

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Killian Tillie scored 24 points, including making all five 3-point attempts, while Johnathan Williams added 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 7 Gonzaga past Loyola Marymount 83-69 on Saturday night in the West Coast Conference quarterfinals.

Zach Norvell Jr. had 17 points as top-seeded Gonzaga (28-4) could not pull away until 5 minutes left in the game, despite shooting 61 percent from the field, including 19 of 24 (79 percent) in the second half. This was Bulldogs' 12th straight win, and 15th at the WCC Tournament.

After a tournament off day, Gonzaga moves to the semifinals Monday night against fourth-seeded San Francisco, which defeated Pacific earlier Saturday.

James Batemon led eighth-seeded LMU (11-20) with 27 points, while Cameron Allen added 12 for the Lions, who had two four-point first half leads.

Gonzaga trailed for a slight majority of the first half as there were eight lead changes and six ties in the game. But in the second half with their hot shooting, they built their largest lead at 18 with 2:09 left.

Sloppy play, missed shots in the paint, and 10 turnovers hampered Gonzaga in the first half. The Bulldogs' 29 first-half points was their second-lowest output in that session this season.

Tillie scored 10 points, including a putback dunk with 4 seconds left, giving the Bulldogs a one-point halftime lead.

After one LMU second-half lead at 40-39, Gonzaga took the lead for good at 41-40 with 16:23 remaining in the game.

Up next:

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs will play in the semifinals against San Francisco on Monday night.

LMU: The Lions are unlikely to receive a postseason tournament invitation.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Batemon
5 G
J. Perkins
13 G
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
46.6 Field Goal % 43.7
37.1 Three Point % 41.8
80.8 Free Throw % 73.3
  Defensive rebound by Jeremy Jones 26.0
  Donald Gipson missed jump shot 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Cameron Allen 43.0
  Jeremy Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
+ 3 Cameron Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zafir Williams 55.0
  Offensive rebound by Zafir Williams 1:10
  Mikail Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
+ 1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:34
+ 1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 1:34
  Personal foul on Cameron Allen 1:34
+ 3 Zafir Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Batemon 1:41
Team Stats
Points 69 83
Field Goals 24-60 (40.0%) 30-49 (61.2%)
3-Pointers 11-21 (52.4%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 11-22 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 41
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 16 31
Team 4 1
Assists 12 14
Steals 8 2
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 6 14
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
J. Batemon G
27 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
33
K. Tillie F
24 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo LMU 11-20 284169
home team logo 7 Gonzaga 28-4 295483
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo LMU 11-20 71.9 PPG 35.9 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo 7 Gonzaga 28-4 84.8 PPG 43.7 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
5
J. Batemon G 17.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 4.7 APG 48.0 FG%
33
K. Tillie F 12.4 PPG 6.1 RPG 1.7 APG 56.8 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Batemon G 27 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
33
K. Tillie F 24 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
40.0 FG% 61.2
52.4 3PT FG% 60.0
71.4 FT% 50.0
LMU
Starters
J. Batemon
E. Johansson
M. Markusson
J. McClendon
E. Scott
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Batemon 35 27 1 3 1 0 3 1 8/19 3/7 8/11 0 1
E. Johansson 20 9 1 1 0 0 0 1 3/7 3/7 0/0 0 1
M. Markusson 24 8 5 0 1 2 1 5 3/5 0/0 2/2 3 2
J. McClendon 38 2 3 3 5 0 1 3 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 3
E. Scott 27 2 4 1 1 0 1 3 1/5 0/0 0/1 1 3
Starters
J. Batemon
E. Johansson
M. Markusson
J. McClendon
E. Scott
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Batemon 35 27 1 3 1 0 3 1 8/19 3/7 8/11 0 1
E. Johansson 20 9 1 1 0 0 0 1 3/7 3/7 0/0 0 1
M. Markusson 24 8 5 0 1 2 1 5 3/5 0/0 2/2 3 2
J. McClendon 38 2 3 3 5 0 1 3 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 3
E. Scott 27 2 4 1 1 0 1 3 1/5 0/0 0/1 1 3
Bench
C. Allen
Z. Williams
D. Gipson
M. Simmons
S. Haney Jr.
P. Herman
D. Causwell
J. Quintana
L. Eberhardt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Allen 26 12 5 2 0 0 0 3 5/11 2/3 0/0 1 4
Z. Williams 25 6 3 2 0 0 0 4 2/6 2/2 0/0 1 2
D. Gipson 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
M. Simmons 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
S. Haney Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Herman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Causwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Quintana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Eberhardt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 22 12 8 2 6 20 24/60 11/21 10/14 6 16
Gonzaga
Starters
K. Tillie
J. Williams
Z. Norvell Jr.
S. Melson
J. Perkins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Tillie 33 24 7 1 0 0 3 2 9/12 5/5 1/2 3 4
J. Williams 33 20 10 3 2 1 4 1 8/11 0/1 4/8 2 8
Z. Norvell Jr. 23 17 5 1 0 0 2 4 6/8 4/6 1/3 1 4
S. Melson 30 6 2 1 0 0 2 4 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 2
J. Perkins 31 2 4 6 0 0 1 3 1/3 0/2 0/3 0 4
Starters
K. Tillie
J. Williams
Z. Norvell Jr.
S. Melson
J. Perkins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Tillie 33 24 7 1 0 0 3 2 9/12 5/5 1/2 3 4
J. Williams 33 20 10 3 2 1 4 1 8/11 0/1 4/8 2 8
Z. Norvell Jr. 23 17 5 1 0 0 2 4 6/8 4/6 1/3 1 4
S. Melson 30 6 2 1 0 0 2 4 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 2
J. Perkins 31 2 4 6 0 0 1 3 1/3 0/2 0/3 0 4
Bench
R. Hachimura
C. Kispert
J. Jones
J. Beach
J. Larsen
J. Wade
A. Martin
J. Ayayi
B. Pete
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Hachimura 22 9 10 0 0 1 1 4 3/7 0/0 3/4 2 8
C. Kispert 22 5 1 2 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/2 2/2 1 0
J. Jones 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Beach 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Larsen 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Wade 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ayayi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Pete - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 202 83 40 14 2 2 14 18 30/49 12/20 11/22 9 31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores