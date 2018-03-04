No. 7 Gonzaga advances to WCC semifinals
LAS VEGAS (AP) Killian Tillie scored 24 points, including making all five 3-point attempts, while Johnathan Williams added 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 7 Gonzaga past Loyola Marymount 83-69 on Saturday night in the West Coast Conference quarterfinals.
Zach Norvell Jr. had 17 points as top-seeded Gonzaga (28-4) could not pull away until 5 minutes left in the game, despite shooting 61 percent from the field, including 19 of 24 (79 percent) in the second half. This was Bulldogs' 12th straight win, and 15th at the WCC Tournament.
After a tournament off day, Gonzaga moves to the semifinals Monday night against fourth-seeded San Francisco, which defeated Pacific earlier Saturday.
James Batemon led eighth-seeded LMU (11-20) with 27 points, while Cameron Allen added 12 for the Lions, who had two four-point first half leads.
Gonzaga trailed for a slight majority of the first half as there were eight lead changes and six ties in the game. But in the second half with their hot shooting, they built their largest lead at 18 with 2:09 left.
Sloppy play, missed shots in the paint, and 10 turnovers hampered Gonzaga in the first half. The Bulldogs' 29 first-half points was their second-lowest output in that session this season.
Tillie scored 10 points, including a putback dunk with 4 seconds left, giving the Bulldogs a one-point halftime lead.
After one LMU second-half lead at 40-39, Gonzaga took the lead for good at 41-40 with 16:23 remaining in the game.
Up next:
Gonzaga: The Bulldogs will play in the semifinals against San Francisco on Monday night.
LMU: The Lions are unlikely to receive a postseason tournament invitation.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|5.2
|Ast. Per Game
|5.2
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|46.6
|Field Goal %
|43.7
|37.1
|Three Point %
|41.8
|80.8
|Free Throw %
|73.3
|Defensive rebound by Jeremy Jones
|26.0
|Donald Gipson missed jump shot
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Allen
|43.0
|Jeremy Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|45.0
|+ 3
|Cameron Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zafir Williams
|55.0
|Offensive rebound by Zafir Williams
|1:10
|Mikail Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|+ 1
|Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:34
|+ 1
|Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:34
|Personal foul on Cameron Allen
|1:34
|+ 3
|Zafir Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Batemon
|1:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|83
|Field Goals
|24-60 (40.0%)
|30-49 (61.2%)
|3-Pointers
|11-21 (52.4%)
|12-20 (60.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|11-22 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|41
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|16
|31
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|12
|14
|Steals
|8
|2
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|14
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
5
|J. Batemon G
|17.5 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|4.7 APG
|48.0 FG%
|
33
|K. Tillie F
|12.4 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|1.7 APG
|56.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Batemon G
|27 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|K. Tillie F
|24 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|61.2
|
|
|52.4
|3PT FG%
|60.0
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Batemon
|35
|27
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|8/19
|3/7
|8/11
|0
|1
|E. Johansson
|20
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Markusson
|24
|8
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|2
|J. McClendon
|38
|2
|3
|3
|5
|0
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|E. Scott
|27
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Batemon
|35
|27
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|8/19
|3/7
|8/11
|0
|1
|E. Johansson
|20
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Markusson
|24
|8
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|2
|J. McClendon
|38
|2
|3
|3
|5
|0
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|E. Scott
|27
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Allen
|26
|12
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5/11
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|4
|Z. Williams
|25
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/6
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|D. Gipson
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Simmons
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Haney Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Herman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Causwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Quintana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Eberhardt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|22
|12
|8
|2
|6
|20
|24/60
|11/21
|10/14
|6
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Tillie
|33
|24
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|9/12
|5/5
|1/2
|3
|4
|J. Williams
|33
|20
|10
|3
|2
|1
|4
|1
|8/11
|0/1
|4/8
|2
|8
|Z. Norvell Jr.
|23
|17
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6/8
|4/6
|1/3
|1
|4
|S. Melson
|30
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Perkins
|31
|2
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/2
|0/3
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Tillie
|33
|24
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|9/12
|5/5
|1/2
|3
|4
|J. Williams
|33
|20
|10
|3
|2
|1
|4
|1
|8/11
|0/1
|4/8
|2
|8
|Z. Norvell Jr.
|23
|17
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6/8
|4/6
|1/3
|1
|4
|S. Melson
|30
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Perkins
|31
|2
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/2
|0/3
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hachimura
|22
|9
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3/7
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|8
|C. Kispert
|22
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|J. Jones
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Beach
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Larsen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Wade
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ayayi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Pete
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|202
|83
|40
|14
|2
|2
|14
|18
|30/49
|12/20
|11/22
|9
|31
-
PEPPER
22MARYCA33
28
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
WMICH
CMICH71
84
Final
-
20WVU
TEXAS79
87
Final/OT
-
3XAVIER
DEPAUL65
62
Final
-
CIT
NCGRN58
72
Final
-
FDU
LIU77
78
Final
-
WAKE
GATECH56
64
Final
-
VATECH
MIAMI68
69
Final
-
23UK
FLA67
80
Final
-
STJOHN
PROV57
61
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC77
89
Final
-
MISSST
LSU57
78
Final
-
ROBERT
WAGNER64
75
Final
-
BAMA
TEXAM66
68
Final
-
15MICH
2MICHST75
64
Final
-
VCU
FORD83
58
Final
-
BC
FSU76
85
Final
-
BAYLOR
KSTATE67
77
Final
-
LSALLE
STJOES70
78
Final
-
18CLEM
CUSE52
55
Final
-
SALAB
GAST75
90
Final
-
WOFF
MERCER73
53
Final
-
CREIGH
MARQET81
85
Final
-
STNFRD
ARIZST84
83
Final
-
GWASH
DAYTON78
88
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI54
62
Final
-
SC
14AUBURN70
79
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON83
79
Final
-
CSTCAR
APPST67
76
Final
-
USD
BYU79
85
Final
-
NH
HARTFD60
71
Final
-
NDAK
PORTST90
97
Final/OT
-
JMAD
DREXEL62
70
Final
-
SJST
AF61
83
Final
-
ND
1UVA57
62
Final
-
6KANSAS
OKLAST64
82
Final
-
TCU
12TXTECH75
79
Final
-
WEBER
MONST95
92
Final/OT
-
ABIL
UIW69
59
Final
-
OREG
WASH72
64
Final
-
LAMAR
MCNSE60
69
Final
-
PSU
8PURDUE70
78
Final
-
GTOWN
4NOVA73
97
Final
-
TROY
GASOU83
89
Final
-
NAU
EWASH68
85
Final
-
WISGB
WRIGHT72
87
Final
-
LATECH
USM64
72
Final
-
UMKC
CHIST82
96
Final
-
NICHST
SELOU57
69
Final
-
CHATT
ETNST59
77
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS68
66
Final
-
HAWAII
CSFULL68
60
Final
-
NWST
CARK58
61
Final
-
ARK
MIZZOU67
77
Final
-
LVILLE
NCST69
76
Final
-
PENN
BROWN99
93
Final
-
UGA
16TENN61
66
Final
-
ILLST
SILL76
68
Final/OT
-
GRAM
ALST66
64
Final
-
ELON
DEL79
86
Final
-
OREGST
WASHST92
67
Final
-
CAL
19ARIZ54
66
Final
-
PVAM
STHRN77
69
Final
-
UOP
SANFRAN70
71
Final/OT
-
TEXSO
ALCORN78
71
Final
-
WILL
SDAKST60
66
Final
-
COLO
UTAH54
64
Final
-
MAINE
UVM60
75
Final
-
FAIR
NIAGARA90
77
Final
-
WYO
BOISE87
95
Final
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY69
60
Final
-
PRINCE
YALE90
94
Final/OT
-
CLMB
HARV74
93
Final
-
FIU
ODU53
79
Final
-
CORN
DART86
75
Final
-
RICH
GMASON93
79
Final
-
MRSHL
24MTSU76
67
Final
-
JACKST
ALAM59
66
Final
-
FAU
CHARLO78
85
Final
-
ARKLR
LALAF72
61
Final/OT
-
NMEXST
TEXPA86
71
Final
-
CLEVST
NKY89
80
Final
-
STBON
STLOU64
56
Final
-
BELMONT
MURYST51
68
Final
-
WKY
UAB73
101
Final
-
SFA
SAMHOU65
53
Final
-
BUTLER
SETON70
77
Final
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP92
87
Final
-
TXSA
RICE79
60
Final
-
DUQ
UMASS75
85
Final
-
9UNC
5DUKE64
74
Final
-
VANDY
MISS82
69
Final
-
MVSU
ARKPB57
94
Final
-
WCAR
FURMAN73
97
Final
-
SEATTLE
UTVALL47
73
Final
-
UNLV
UTAHST67
79
Final
-
FRESNO
NMEX86
95
Final/OT
-
IDST
MNTNA64
75
Final
-
CSBAK
GC68
81
Final
-
NEBOM
SDAK73
87
Final
-
MANH
IONA60
72
Final
-
LOYMRY
7GONZAG69
83
Final
-
CPOLY
UCSB61
86
Final
-
SUTAH
IDAHO76
78
Final
-
21NEVADA
SDGST74
79
Final
-
NCOLO
SACST77
88
Final
-
UCLA
USC83
72
Final
-
UCDAV
UCIRV90
84
Final/2OT
-
UCRIV
LNGBCH59
77
Final