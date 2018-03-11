DAVID
RI

No Text

Davidson dancin' after beating Rhode Island 58-57 in A-10

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 11, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Still looking for its first victory in the NCAA Tournament since a guy by the name of Stephen Curry led the way, Davidson is goin' dancin' as the Atlantic 10 champion after beating 25th-ranked Rhode Island in the conference final 58-57 Sunday behind Kellan Grady's 17 points.

Bubble teams across the land could not have been pleased to see Davidson (21-11) pull through, because the Wildcats were not going to get to join in the March Madness fun with a loss Sunday. The top-seeded Rams (25-7), though, will be in the bracket despite being defeated, so they will take a bid from someone.

Davidson won despite going nearly 13 minutes in the second half without making a field goal, a 0-for-11 drought that somehow did not prevent it from celebrating at game's end. The Wildcats haven't been to the NCAAs since 2015 - and haven't won a March Madness game since the Curry-led 2008 squad pulled off victories over Gonzaga, Georgetown and Wisconsin before bowing out against Kansas in the Elite Eight.

Peyton Aldridge, the A-10 co-player of the year, added 13 points and seven rebounds Sunday for third-seeded Davidson, which was playing in its first conference final since joining the league in 2014 from the Southern Conference.

E.C. Matthews led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds for Rhode Island, which was trying to win a second consecutive conference tournament title.

When Matthews sank a 3-pointer with a little more than 3 1/2 minutes left, it closed an 11-point run that put Rhode Island ahead 56-52. That coincided with Davidson's long stretch without a bucket.

Grady ended that gap by hitting a baseline floater to give Davidson the lead at 58-57 with 74 seconds to go - and neither team would score again.

It was a rough shooting day for both teams, particularly in the second half, when Davidson made 29 percent and Rhode Island 31 percent.

BIG PICTURE

Davidson: Needed this victory for an NCAA bid, given that it entered the A-10 tourney with an RPI of 74, a 108th ranking in strength of schedule and a 3-6 record against Quadrant 1 teams. Now not only do the Wildcats get to play on, but they probably took away an at-large berth from someone.

Rhode Island: A conference championship would have been nice, of course, but a trip to the NCAAs is going to happen, anyway. The Rams are ranked, have an RPI of 14 and their nonconference schedule was among the toughest in the country.

UP NEXT

Davidson: Waiting to see what the rest of Selection Sunday held in store.

Rhode Island: Waiting to see what the rest of Selection Sunday held in store.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Gudmundsson
3 G
J. Dowtin
11 G
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
9.7 Pts. Per Game 9.7
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
46.2 Field Goal % 44.4
39.6 Three Point % 40.0
79.8 Free Throw % 71.8
  Defensive rebound by Davidson 0.0
  Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Rhode Island 12.0
  Stanford Robinson missed jump shot 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin 38.0
  Kellan Grady missed driving layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine 40.0
  Defensive rebound by KiShawn Pritchett 54.0
  Jared Terrell missed layup 56.0
+ 2 Kellan Grady made floating jump shot 1:14
  Lost ball turnover on E.C. Matthews, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 1:27
+ 1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:49
Team Stats
Points 58 57
Field Goals 19-50 (38.0%) 20-52 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 9-17 (52.9%)
Total Rebounds 32 37
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 24 26
Team 3 2
Assists 9 12
Steals 4 3
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
31
K. Grady G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
E. Matthews G
20 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo Davidson 21-11 322658
home team logo 25 Rhode Island 25-7 332457
O/U 138.0, RI -2.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
O/U 138.0, RI -2.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Davidson 21-11 77.0 PPG 35.2 RPG 17.1 APG
home team logo 25 Rhode Island 25-7 76.8 PPG 37.1 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
31
K. Grady G 18.1 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.0 APG 51.0 FG%
0
E. Matthews G 12.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 0.9 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
31
K. Grady G 17 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
0
E. Matthews G 20 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
38.0 FG% 38.5
33.3 3PT FG% 34.8
87.5 FT% 52.9
Davidson
Starters
K. Grady
P. Aldridge
K. Pritchett
J. Gudmundsson
O. Michelsen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Grady 40 17 3 1 1 0 1 2 6/13 2/5 3/3 1 2
P. Aldridge 40 13 7 2 0 0 0 0 5/12 0/1 3/3 1 6
K. Pritchett 30 9 2 0 0 1 3 0 3/10 3/8 0/0 1 1
J. Gudmundsson 40 9 7 4 2 0 2 2 3/8 0/0 3/4 1 6
O. Michelsen 20 8 4 1 1 0 1 4 2/4 1/2 3/4 1 3
Starters
K. Grady
P. Aldridge
K. Pritchett
J. Gudmundsson
O. Michelsen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Grady 40 17 3 1 1 0 1 2 6/13 2/5 3/3 1 2
P. Aldridge 40 13 7 2 0 0 0 0 5/12 0/1 3/3 1 6
K. Pritchett 30 9 2 0 0 1 3 0 3/10 3/8 0/0 1 1
J. Gudmundsson 40 9 7 4 2 0 2 2 3/8 0/0 3/4 1 6
O. Michelsen 20 8 4 1 1 0 1 4 2/4 1/2 3/4 1 3
Bench
W. Magarity
R. Reigel
N. Ekwu
J. Watkins
M. Brown
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
C. Collins
L. Frampton
B. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Magarity 18 2 3 1 0 3 2 3 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 3
R. Reigel 12 0 3 0 0 0 2 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 29 9 4 4 11 14 19/50 6/18 14/16 5 24
Rhode Island
Starters
E. Matthews
J. Dowtin
A. Berry
J. Terrell
S. Robinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Matthews 36 20 8 0 0 1 2 1 7/16 4/8 2/4 2 6
J. Dowtin 35 9 4 3 0 0 2 2 3/9 1/5 2/2 1 3
A. Berry 16 8 2 0 0 0 2 2 4/6 0/0 0/2 1 1
J. Terrell 25 5 5 1 0 0 1 4 1/5 1/3 2/2 0 5
S. Robinson 33 3 6 3 1 0 1 0 1/7 1/3 0/0 1 5
Starters
E. Matthews
J. Dowtin
A. Berry
J. Terrell
S. Robinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Matthews 36 20 8 0 0 1 2 1 7/16 4/8 2/4 2 6
J. Dowtin 35 9 4 3 0 0 2 2 3/9 1/5 2/2 1 3
A. Berry 16 8 2 0 0 0 2 2 4/6 0/0 0/2 1 1
J. Terrell 25 5 5 1 0 0 1 4 1/5 1/3 2/2 0 5
S. Robinson 33 3 6 3 1 0 1 0 1/7 1/3 0/0 1 5
Bench
J. Garrett
C. Langevine
D. Russell
N. Akele
C. Thompson
M. Layssard
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
R. Preston
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Garrett 23 6 4 4 0 0 2 2 2/2 1/1 1/1 0 4
C. Langevine 22 5 6 0 1 3 3 2 2/4 0/0 1/4 4 2
D. Russell 11 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 0/3 0/3 1/2 0 0
N. Akele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Layssard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Leviton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 57 35 12 3 4 14 16 20/52 8/23 9/17 9 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores