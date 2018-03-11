TXARL
Key Players
E. Neal
1 G
D. Simonds
15 G
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
19.5 Pts. Per Game 19.5
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
39.1 Field Goal % 43.4
30.4 Three Point % 29.1
84.8 Free Throw % 76.7
  Shot clock violation turnover on Georgia State 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Jeff Thomas 41.0
  Erick Neal missed 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
+ 1 Kane Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Kane Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
  Personal foul on DJ Bryant 48.0
+ 1 Kaelon Wilson made free throw 56.0
  Shooting foul on Jeff Thomas 56.0
+ 2 Kaelon Wilson made dunk 56.0
  Offensive rebound by Kaelon Wilson 56.0
  Kevin Hervey missed 3-pt. jump shot 58.0
Team Stats
Points 61 74
Field Goals 17-57 (29.8%) 25-56 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 4-25 (16.0%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Free Throws 23-28 (82.1%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 42 33
Offensive 16 8
Defensive 22 21
Team 4 4
Assists 9 9
Steals 1 11
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 11 6
Fouls 16 21
Technicals 0 1
13
J. Hamilton C
23 PTS, 14 REB
15
D. Simonds G
27 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Texas-Arlington 21-13 303161
home team logo Georgia State 24-10 334174
Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Texas-Arlington 21-13 78.2 PPG 42.4 RPG 16.2 APG
home team logo Georgia State 24-10 75.4 PPG 37.2 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
13
J. Hamilton C 10.8 PPG 7.9 RPG 0.6 APG 62.2 FG%
15
D. Simonds G 20.9 PPG 5.8 RPG 4.5 APG 46.1 FG%
Top Scorers
13
J. Hamilton C 23 PTS 14 REB 0 AST
15
D. Simonds G 27 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
29.8 FG% 44.6
16.0 3PT FG% 47.1
82.1 FT% 80.0
Texas-Arlington
Starters
J. Hamilton
E. Neal
K. Wilson
N. Hawkins
J. Harris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hamilton 32 23 14 0 0 3 1 4 8/10 0/0 7/8 9 5
E. Neal 37 12 4 3 1 0 1 2 2/15 1/10 7/10 0 4
K. Wilson 37 10 5 2 0 0 2 1 4/8 0/2 2/3 3 2
N. Hawkins 31 3 4 2 0 0 3 4 1/6 1/5 0/0 0 4
J. Harris 8 0 4 1 0 0 1 2 0/4 0/0 0/0 3 1
Georgia State
Starters
D. Simonds
D. Mitchell
M. Benlevi
J. Session
J. Thomas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Simonds 34 27 5 4 1 0 3 4 8/19 2/3 9/10 3 2
D. Mitchell 25 13 3 0 1 0 0 5 5/10 3/4 0/0 0 3
M. Benlevi 38 11 6 0 5 1 0 2 4/11 2/7 1/2 1 5
J. Session 29 7 7 1 1 2 2 4 3/4 0/0 1/2 2 5
J. Thomas 33 4 4 0 3 0 1 3 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 4
