No Text
TXARL
GAST
No Text
Key Players
E. Neal
1 G
D. Simonds
15 G
|33.6
|Min. Per Game
|33.6
|19.5
|Pts. Per Game
|19.5
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|39.1
|Field Goal %
|43.4
|30.4
|Three Point %
|29.1
|84.8
|Free Throw %
|76.7
|Shot clock violation turnover on Georgia State
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Jeff Thomas
|41.0
|Erick Neal missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|+ 1
|Kane Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|Kane Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Personal foul on DJ Bryant
|48.0
|+ 1
|Kaelon Wilson made free throw
|56.0
|Shooting foul on Jeff Thomas
|56.0
|+ 2
|Kaelon Wilson made dunk
|56.0
|Offensive rebound by Kaelon Wilson
|56.0
|Kevin Hervey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|58.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|74
|Field Goals
|17-57 (29.8%)
|25-56 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|4-25 (16.0%)
|8-17 (47.1%)
|Free Throws
|23-28 (82.1%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|33
|Offensive
|16
|8
|Defensive
|22
|21
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|9
|9
|Steals
|1
|11
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|6
|Fouls
|16
|21
|Technicals
|0
|1
23 PTS, 14 REB
27 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
|Team Stats
|Texas-Arlington 21-13
|78.2 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|16.2 APG
|Georgia State 24-10
|75.4 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|J. Hamilton C
|10.8 PPG
|7.9 RPG
|0.6 APG
|62.2 FG%
|
15
|D. Simonds G
|20.9 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|4.5 APG
|46.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Hamilton C
|23 PTS
|14 REB
|0 AST
|D. Simonds G
|27 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|
|29.8
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|16.0
|3PT FG%
|47.1
|
|
|82.1
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hamilton
|32
|23
|14
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|8/10
|0/0
|7/8
|9
|5
|E. Neal
|37
|12
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/15
|1/10
|7/10
|0
|4
|K. Wilson
|37
|10
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/8
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|2
|N. Hawkins
|31
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Harris
|8
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Hervey
|36
|11
|5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2/13
|2/8
|5/5
|1
|4
|D. Bryant
|15
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|L. Kabadyundi
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Clarke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Muirhead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Azore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Castro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Holland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Huizenga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|61
|38
|9
|1
|5
|11
|16
|17/57
|4/25
|23/28
|16
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Simonds
|34
|27
|5
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|8/19
|2/3
|9/10
|3
|2
|D. Mitchell
|25
|13
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5/10
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. Benlevi
|38
|11
|6
|0
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4/11
|2/7
|1/2
|1
|5
|J. Session
|29
|7
|7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|5
|J. Thomas
|33
|4
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Williams
|23
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|K. Williams
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|1
|J. Tyson
|9
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|C. Clerkley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Felton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Alibegovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Chism
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Linder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|29
|9
|11
|5
|6
|21
|25/56
|8/17
|16/20
|8
|21