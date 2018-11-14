Illinois State rallies late, tops Chicago State 75-71
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Keyshawn Evans and Phil Fayne scored key late baskets off turnovers as Illinois State finished on a 13-3 run to rally past Chicago State 75-71 Tuesday night.
Milik Yarbrough led the Redbirds (3-1) with 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting and seven assists, Fayne added 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting and blocked three shots. Josh Jefferson tossed in 13 points and Evans six.
Chicago State (0-4) was led by Cameron Bowles' 19 points and nine rebounds. The Cougars used a 13-0 run to grab a 68-62 lead with about four minutes remaining.
Evans stole the ball and raced for a layup to cut the gap to 68-66. Yarbrough dropped a 3-pointer to tie at it 70-70 and Fayne followed with a steal and a fast-break layup, lifting ISU into the lead for good at 72-70 with 1:22 remaining.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Illinois State
|0.0
|Anthony Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Christian Jacob
|9.0
|Rob Shaw missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|Phil Fayne made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Rob Shaw missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|Phil Fayne missed 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Delshon Strickland
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Milik Yarbrough
|31.0
|Cameron Bowles missed jump shot, blocked by Phil Fayne
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Bowles
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|75
|Field Goals
|23-60 (38.3%)
|28-61 (45.9%)
|3-Pointers
|3-19 (15.8%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|22-28 (78.6%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|39
|Offensive
|10
|9
|Defensive
|25
|24
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|9
|18
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|19
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Chicago State 0-4
|59.0 PPG
|38 RPG
|9.3 APG
|Illinois State 2-1
|81.5 PPG
|34.5 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|C. Bowles F
|7.7 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|1.7 APG
|30.4 FG%
|
52
|M. Yarbrough G
|12.0 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|2.0 APG
|71.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Bowles F
|19 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|M. Yarbrough G
|25 PTS
|9 REB
|7 AST
|
|38.3
|FG%
|45.9
|
|
|15.8
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|57.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bowles
|38
|19
|9
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5/11
|0/1
|9/12
|2
|7
|A. Harris
|26
|12
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2/6
|0/2
|8/8
|0
|3
|C. Jacob
|28
|11
|7
|0
|2
|0
|3
|4
|4/8
|0/0
|3/3
|4
|3
|R. Shaw
|30
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/12
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|3
|D. Strickland
|39
|9
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/14
|0/7
|1/2
|1
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Yarbrough
|29
|25
|9
|7
|0
|0
|4
|1
|10/19
|2/5
|3/6
|3
|6
|P. Fayne
|22
|15
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|6/8
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|4
|K. Evans
|24
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2/4
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|2
|Z. Copeland
|27
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/8
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|2
|I. Gassman
|19
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
