CHIST
ILLST

No Text

Illinois State rallies late, tops Chicago State 75-71

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 14, 2018

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Keyshawn Evans and Phil Fayne scored key late baskets off turnovers as Illinois State finished on a 13-3 run to rally past Chicago State 75-71 Tuesday night.

Milik Yarbrough led the Redbirds (3-1) with 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting and seven assists, Fayne added 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting and blocked three shots. Josh Jefferson tossed in 13 points and Evans six.

Chicago State (0-4) was led by Cameron Bowles' 19 points and nine rebounds. The Cougars used a 13-0 run to grab a 68-62 lead with about four minutes remaining.

Evans stole the ball and raced for a layup to cut the gap to 68-66. Yarbrough dropped a 3-pointer to tie at it 70-70 and Fayne followed with a steal and a fast-break layup, lifting ISU into the lead for good at 72-70 with 1:22 remaining.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Illinois State 0.0
  Anthony Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Christian Jacob 9.0
  Rob Shaw missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Phil Fayne made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
  Rob Shaw missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
  Phil Fayne missed 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Delshon Strickland 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Milik Yarbrough 31.0
  Cameron Bowles missed jump shot, blocked by Phil Fayne 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Cameron Bowles 1:01
Team Stats
Points 71 75
Field Goals 23-60 (38.3%) 28-61 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 3-19 (15.8%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 22-28 (78.6%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Total Rebounds 39 39
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 25 24
Team 4 6
Assists 9 18
Steals 8 6
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
C. Bowles F
19 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
52
M. Yarbrough G
25 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Chicago State 0-4 294271
home team logo Illinois State 2-1 393675
O/U 149.5, ILLST -25
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
O/U 149.5, ILLST -25
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Chicago State 0-4 59.0 PPG 38 RPG 9.3 APG
home team logo Illinois State 2-1 81.5 PPG 34.5 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
21
C. Bowles F 7.7 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.7 APG 30.4 FG%
52
M. Yarbrough G 12.0 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.0 APG 71.4 FG%
Top Scorers
21
C. Bowles F 19 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
52
M. Yarbrough G 25 PTS 9 REB 7 AST
38.3 FG% 45.9
15.8 3PT FG% 30.8
78.6 FT% 57.9
Chicago State
Starters
C. Bowles
A. Harris
C. Jacob
R. Shaw
D. Strickland
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Bowles 38 19 9 1 2 0 2 4 5/11 0/1 9/12 2 7
A. Harris 26 12 3 2 1 0 3 4 2/6 0/2 8/8 0 3
C. Jacob 28 11 7 0 2 0 3 4 4/8 0/0 3/3 4 3
R. Shaw 30 9 4 5 0 0 2 3 4/12 0/2 1/2 1 3
D. Strickland 39 9 7 1 0 0 0 3 4/14 0/7 1/2 1 6
Starters
C. Bowles
A. Harris
C. Jacob
R. Shaw
D. Strickland
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Bowles 38 19 9 1 2 0 2 4 5/11 0/1 9/12 2 7
A. Harris 26 12 3 2 1 0 3 4 2/6 0/2 8/8 0 3
C. Jacob 28 11 7 0 2 0 3 4 4/8 0/0 3/3 4 3
R. Shaw 30 9 4 5 0 0 2 3 4/12 0/2 1/2 1 3
D. Strickland 39 9 7 1 0 0 0 3 4/14 0/7 1/2 1 6
Bench
T. Bell
P. Szpir
M. Johnson
D. Dixon
K. Odiase
M. Oliver
J. Reed
N. Bigirumwami
E. Witherspoon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Bell 25 11 3 0 2 0 0 0 4/8 3/7 0/0 1 2
P. Szpir 14 0 2 0 1 1 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/1 1 1
M. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Odiase - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oliver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Bigirumwami - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Witherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 35 9 8 1 11 19 23/60 3/19 22/28 10 25
Illinois State
Starters
M. Yarbrough
P. Fayne
K. Evans
Z. Copeland
I. Gassman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Yarbrough 29 25 9 7 0 0 4 1 10/19 2/5 3/6 3 6
P. Fayne 22 15 5 1 1 3 0 4 6/8 0/0 3/6 1 4
K. Evans 24 6 2 1 1 0 3 3 2/4 1/3 1/2 0 2
Z. Copeland 27 5 3 2 1 0 1 2 1/8 1/6 2/2 1 2
I. Gassman 19 2 3 2 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 2
Starters
M. Yarbrough
P. Fayne
K. Evans
Z. Copeland
I. Gassman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Yarbrough 29 25 9 7 0 0 4 1 10/19 2/5 3/6 3 6
P. Fayne 22 15 5 1 1 3 0 4 6/8 0/0 3/6 1 4
K. Evans 24 6 2 1 1 0 3 3 2/4 1/3 1/2 0 2
Z. Copeland 27 5 3 2 1 0 1 2 1/8 1/6 2/2 1 2
I. Gassman 19 2 3 2 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 2
Bench
J. Jefferson
W. Tinsley
M. Chastain
R. Idowu
M. Hein
J. Hillsman
K. Fisher III
D. Boyd
T. Bruninga
L. Donnelly
A. Ndiaye
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Jefferson 27 13 2 1 1 0 2 4 4/8 3/6 2/3 0 2
W. Tinsley 12 5 1 0 0 3 0 3 2/6 1/4 0/0 1 0
M. Chastain 16 2 4 1 0 0 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 3
R. Idowu 14 2 4 0 1 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 3
M. Hein 10 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Hillsman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fisher III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 33 18 6 6 12 21 28/61 8/26 11/19 9 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores