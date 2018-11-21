WINTHR
UK

No Text

No. 10 Kentucky easily takes care of Winthrop 87-74

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 21, 2018

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) PJ Washington had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Tyler Herro added 15 points and No. 10 Kentucky shot 56 percent to run away from Winthrop 87-74 on Wednesday.

Coming off Sunday's tense victory over hot-shooting VMI, the Wildcats (4-1) had a far easier time against the Eagles during the afternoon contest as they used their size to control the boards 37-20 and scoring in the paint (42-24). They led by as many as 26 points midway through the second half and were never really threatened, though several lapses allowed Winthrop to mount modest runs.

Washington was the catalyst, making 7 of 11 from the field on the way to his second consecutive double-double. Herro left the game briefly after taking a hard tumble in the first half but returned to make 6 of 14 with three 3-pointers. He also had a team-high seven assists.

Keldon Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Nick Richards had 10 points as Kentucky won its fourth in a row.

Josh Ferguson, Charles Falden and Austin Awad each had 11 points, while Kyle Zunic and Adam Pickett added 10 apiece for Winthrop, which lost its second in a row.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky has another game on Friday night but shouldn't lose its Top-10 ranking.

BIG PICTURE

Winthrop: Outmatched in size by Kentucky, the Eagles found consolation from behind the arc in shooting 13 of 28 (46 percent) and outscoring the Wildcats' bench 39-27.

Kentucky: The Wildcats' perimeter defense still has work to do after Winthrop found long-range success, though it wasn't like the 19 3s that VMI dropped on them on Sunday. Turnovers were a problem as well, as Winthrop converted 19 miscues into 27 points. One upside: The Wildcats dished out a season-high 20 assists.

UP NEXT

Winthrop hosts Warren Wilson College on Saturday.

Kentucky hosts Tennessee State on Friday night, looking to go 5-0 against the Tigers.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Ferguson
25 F
K. Johnson
3 G
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
14.8 Pts. Per Game 14.8
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
38.1 Field Goal % 50.0
40.0 Three Point % 30.8
100.0 Free Throw % 64.5
+ 2 Adam Pickett made reverse layup 22.0
+ 1 Quade Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 Quade Green made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Personal foul on Austin Awad 38.0
  Bad pass turnover on Adam Pickett, stolen by PJ Washington 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Adam Pickett 1:15
  Keldon Johnson missed jump shot 1:17
+ 2 Adam Pickett made layup 1:52
  Turnover on Keldon Johnson 2:19
  Offensive foul on Keldon Johnson 2:19
+ 1 Charles Falden made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:43
Team Stats
Points 74 87
Field Goals 28-59 (47.5%) 31-55 (56.4%)
3-Pointers 13-28 (46.4%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 18-24 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 37
Offensive 2 7
Defensive 20 29
Team 0 1
Assists 16 20
Steals 4 8
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 18 19
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
J. Ferguson F
11 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
25
P. Washington F
19 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Winthrop 2-3 373774
home team logo 10 Kentucky 4-1 513687
O/U 160.5, UK -22.5
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
O/U 160.5, UK -22.5
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Winthrop 2-3 95.3 PPG 46.5 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo 10 Kentucky 4-1 85.8 PPG 46 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
11
C. Falden G 6.3 PPG 3.3 RPG 0.7 APG 40.0 FG%
25
P. Washington F 13.8 PPG 8.3 RPG 1.3 APG 55.9 FG%
Top Scorers
11
C. Falden G 11 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
25
P. Washington F 19 PTS 11 REB 4 AST
47.5 FG% 56.4
46.4 3PT FG% 38.9
62.5 FT% 75.0
Winthrop
Starters
J. Ferguson
K. Zunic
B. Broman
N. Smith
M. Anumba
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ferguson 36 11 8 2 1 0 4 3 4/9 3/5 0/0 1 7
K. Zunic 18 10 0 2 0 0 1 1 4/4 2/2 0/2 0 0
B. Broman 30 6 2 0 0 0 1 3 2/9 2/7 0/0 0 2
N. Smith 26 4 2 4 0 0 2 1 2/10 0/2 0/0 0 2
M. Anumba 18 4 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/4 0/1 2/3 1 1
Starters
J. Ferguson
K. Zunic
B. Broman
N. Smith
M. Anumba
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ferguson 36 11 8 2 1 0 4 3 4/9 3/5 0/0 1 7
K. Zunic 18 10 0 2 0 0 1 1 4/4 2/2 0/2 0 0
B. Broman 30 6 2 0 0 0 1 3 2/9 2/7 0/0 0 2
N. Smith 26 4 2 4 0 0 2 1 2/10 0/2 0/0 0 2
M. Anumba 18 4 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/4 0/1 2/3 1 1
Bench
A. Awad
C. Falden
A. Pickett
J. Ukaegbu
R. Scerbinskis
T. Pupavac
K. Schumacher
C. Vaudrin
A. Davis
K. Hunter
D. Morgan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Awad 17 11 1 0 0 0 0 3 4/7 3/6 0/0 0 1
C. Falden 21 11 3 1 2 0 1 0 3/5 2/2 3/3 0 3
A. Pickett 24 10 4 5 1 0 7 4 5/8 0/2 0/0 0 4
J. Ukaegbu 7 4 0 0 0 0 1 5 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Scerbinskis 3 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
T. Pupavac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Schumacher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Vaudrin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 22 16 4 0 18 21 28/59 13/28 5/8 2 20
Kentucky
Starters
P. Washington
T. Herro
K. Johnson
N. Richards
I. Quickley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Washington 27 19 11 4 3 1 3 0 7/11 0/1 5/7 1 10
T. Herro 25 15 3 7 0 0 1 1 6/14 3/8 0/0 0 3
K. Johnson 26 13 7 1 1 0 2 2 4/10 2/5 3/6 1 6
N. Richards 12 10 1 0 0 2 2 2 4/4 0/0 2/2 1 0
I. Quickley 31 3 6 3 0 0 1 3 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 6
Starters
P. Washington
T. Herro
K. Johnson
N. Richards
I. Quickley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Washington 27 19 11 4 3 1 3 0 7/11 0/1 5/7 1 10
T. Herro 25 15 3 7 0 0 1 1 6/14 3/8 0/0 0 3
K. Johnson 26 13 7 1 1 0 2 2 4/10 2/5 3/6 1 6
N. Richards 12 10 1 0 0 2 2 2 4/4 0/0 2/2 1 0
I. Quickley 31 3 6 3 0 0 1 3 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 6
Bench
Q. Green
R. Travis
E. Montgomery
A. Hagans
J. David
B. Calipari
J. Baker
Z. Payne
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Green 22 11 1 0 2 0 3 2 3/5 1/3 4/4 0 1
R. Travis 25 8 3 2 1 1 4 2 3/5 0/0 2/3 2 1
E. Montgomery 16 6 2 2 0 2 0 2 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 1
A. Hagans 16 2 2 1 1 0 3 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 87 36 20 8 6 19 16 31/55 7/18 18/24 7 29
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores