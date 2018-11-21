No. 10 Kentucky easily takes care of Winthrop 87-74
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) PJ Washington had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Tyler Herro added 15 points and No. 10 Kentucky shot 56 percent to run away from Winthrop 87-74 on Wednesday.
Coming off Sunday's tense victory over hot-shooting VMI, the Wildcats (4-1) had a far easier time against the Eagles during the afternoon contest as they used their size to control the boards 37-20 and scoring in the paint (42-24). They led by as many as 26 points midway through the second half and were never really threatened, though several lapses allowed Winthrop to mount modest runs.
Washington was the catalyst, making 7 of 11 from the field on the way to his second consecutive double-double. Herro left the game briefly after taking a hard tumble in the first half but returned to make 6 of 14 with three 3-pointers. He also had a team-high seven assists.
Keldon Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Nick Richards had 10 points as Kentucky won its fourth in a row.
Josh Ferguson, Charles Falden and Austin Awad each had 11 points, while Kyle Zunic and Adam Pickett added 10 apiece for Winthrop, which lost its second in a row.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kentucky has another game on Friday night but shouldn't lose its Top-10 ranking.
BIG PICTURE
Winthrop: Outmatched in size by Kentucky, the Eagles found consolation from behind the arc in shooting 13 of 28 (46 percent) and outscoring the Wildcats' bench 39-27.
Kentucky: The Wildcats' perimeter defense still has work to do after Winthrop found long-range success, though it wasn't like the 19 3s that VMI dropped on them on Sunday. Turnovers were a problem as well, as Winthrop converted 19 miscues into 27 points. One upside: The Wildcats dished out a season-high 20 assists.
UP NEXT
Winthrop hosts Warren Wilson College on Saturday.
Kentucky hosts Tennessee State on Friday night, looking to go 5-0 against the Tigers.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|14.8
|Pts. Per Game
|14.8
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|38.1
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|40.0
|Three Point %
|30.8
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|64.5
|+ 2
|Adam Pickett made reverse layup
|22.0
|+ 1
|Quade Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|+ 1
|Quade Green made 1st of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Personal foul on Austin Awad
|38.0
|Bad pass turnover on Adam Pickett, stolen by PJ Washington
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by Adam Pickett
|1:15
|Keldon Johnson missed jump shot
|1:17
|+ 2
|Adam Pickett made layup
|1:52
|Turnover on Keldon Johnson
|2:19
|Offensive foul on Keldon Johnson
|2:19
|+ 1
|Charles Falden made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|87
|Field Goals
|28-59 (47.5%)
|31-55 (56.4%)
|3-Pointers
|13-28 (46.4%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|5-8 (62.5%)
|18-24 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|37
|Offensive
|2
|7
|Defensive
|20
|29
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|16
|20
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|0
|6
|Turnovers
|18
|19
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
11
|C. Falden G
|6.3 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|0.7 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
25
|P. Washington F
|13.8 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|55.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Falden G
|11 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|P. Washington F
|19 PTS
|11 REB
|4 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|56.4
|
|
|46.4
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ferguson
|36
|11
|8
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4/9
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|7
|K. Zunic
|18
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/4
|2/2
|0/2
|0
|0
|B. Broman
|30
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/9
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Smith
|26
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/10
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Anumba
|18
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ferguson
|36
|11
|8
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4/9
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|7
|K. Zunic
|18
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/4
|2/2
|0/2
|0
|0
|B. Broman
|30
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/9
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Smith
|26
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/10
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Anumba
|18
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Awad
|17
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/7
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Falden
|21
|11
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3/5
|2/2
|3/3
|0
|3
|A. Pickett
|24
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|7
|4
|5/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Ukaegbu
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Scerbinskis
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Pupavac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Schumacher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Vaudrin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Morgan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|22
|16
|4
|0
|18
|21
|28/59
|13/28
|5/8
|2
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Washington
|27
|19
|11
|4
|3
|1
|3
|0
|7/11
|0/1
|5/7
|1
|10
|T. Herro
|25
|15
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6/14
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|3
|K. Johnson
|26
|13
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/10
|2/5
|3/6
|1
|6
|N. Richards
|12
|10
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|I. Quickley
|31
|3
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Washington
|27
|19
|11
|4
|3
|1
|3
|0
|7/11
|0/1
|5/7
|1
|10
|T. Herro
|25
|15
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6/14
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|3
|K. Johnson
|26
|13
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/10
|2/5
|3/6
|1
|6
|N. Richards
|12
|10
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|I. Quickley
|31
|3
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Green
|22
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3/5
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|1
|R. Travis
|25
|8
|3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|1
|E. Montgomery
|16
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|A. Hagans
|16
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Calipari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|87
|36
|20
|8
|6
|19
|16
|31/55
|7/18
|18/24
|7
|29
-
BU
DREXEL65
83
2nd 59.0
-
SLVREG
BROWN59
89
2nd 3:22 ESP+
-
JAXST
UNF76
71
2nd 36.0
-
WILL
TNMART8
15
1st 16:02 ESP+
-
AKRON
STBON61
49
Final
-
TXSA
FGC76
65
Final
-
FLA
OKLA60
65
Final
-
PITT
STLOU75
73
Final
-
WCAR
USM63
68
Final
-
WINTHR
10UK74
87
Final
-
SDAKST
COLOST78
65
Final
-
ILLST
BOISE73
70
Final
-
HARTFD
IONA75
80
Final
-
SDGST
IOWAST57
87
Final
-
25WISC
STNFRD62
46
Final
-
TULANE
LALAF0
0155 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
UGA
GAST0
0144 O/U
+4
5:00pm FBOOK
-
1DUKE
3GONZAG0
0167.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
LVILLE
5TENN0
0144.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
RICH
WYO0
0152.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm FS1
-
NCAT
MOUNT0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm
-
UTVALL
LNGBCH0
0149.5 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
SMU
WRIGHT0
0140.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
MOLLOY
STNYBRK0
0
6:00pm ESP3
-
LEHIGH
SIENA0
0139 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
MINN
WASH0
0146 O/U
-1
6:30pm BTN
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN0
0
6:30pm ESP3
-
MARQET
2KANSAS0
0159.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
FLMEM
JVILLE0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSFULL
HOFSTRA0
0150 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
FAMU
SFLA0
0134 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP3
-
WESTMINP
YOUNG0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
YALE
UVM0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DRAKE
UMKC0
0151.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
BUTLER
DAYTON0
0142.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
FDU
PRINCE0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PBA
FAU0
0
7:00pm
-
COPPST
WOFF0
0140.5 O/U
-23.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
COLG
CUSE0
0136 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
DART
22BUFF0
0152.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
ECU0
0148 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
16CLEM
CREIGH0
0144 O/U
+4
7:30pm FBOOK
-
UCIRV
TOLEDO0
0139 O/U
+2.5
7:30pm
-
LOYCHI
BC0
0141 O/U
+4
7:30pm FS1
-
TEXPA
GATECH0
0142.5 O/U
-17.5
7:30pm
-
TEXST
CPOLY0
0133.5 O/U
+8
7:30pm
-
SUNYM
ARMY0
0
7:30pm
-
STMARYT
TXAMCC0
0
8:00pm
-
NCOLO
UIW0
0149.5 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
ENM
NMEXST0
0
8:00pm
-
SIUE
VALPO0
0143.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm ESP+
-
MONST
ARK0
0153 O/U
-23
8:00pm SECN+
-
BRAD
PSU0
0134 O/U
-6
8:30pm CBSSN
-
ALST
20IOWA0
0152.5 O/U
-27.5
8:30pm BTN
-
MARYCA
15MISSST0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
XAVIER
ILL0
0162.5 O/U
+1
9:00pm ESPU
-
RICE
BYU0
0155.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm
-
4UVA
MTSU0
0126.5 O/U
+19.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
HARV
SANFRAN0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
USCUP
PORT0
0148 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
CCTST
LOYMRY0
0139.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
UTAHST
ARIZST0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
8AUBURN
ARIZ0
0151.5 O/U
+8.5
11:30pm ESP2