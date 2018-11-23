Stepteau, Hawaii top Utah 90-79 at Wooden Legacy
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) - Brocke Stepteau scored a career-high 24 points to lead Hawaii to a 90-79 win over Utah on Thursday night in the first round of the Wooden Legacy.
Eddie Stansberry scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half for the Rainbow Warriors (4-1). Four players made at least two 3-pointers for Hawaii, which will play Seton Hall (2-2) in the semifinals Friday.
Hawaii overcame foul trouble for three of its starters in the first half, showing its depth. The Rainbow Warriors went on a 12-1 run to take a 31-24 lead and never trailed again.
Donnie Tillman and Riley Battin each scored 16 points for Utah (2-2).
Utah came in shooting 47 percent from the field - the best of any of the eight teams - and plenty of depth but shot just 37 percent in the first half against Hawaii and couldn't make up an eight-point halftime deficit.
Utah will play Grand Canyon (3-2).
|Team Stats
|Points
|90
|79
|Field Goals
|28-53 (52.8%)
|26-59 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-24 (37.5%)
|7-26 (26.9%)
|Free Throws
|25-28 (89.3%)
|20-29 (69.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|33
|Offensive
|5
|14
|Defensive
|24
|18
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|19
|13
|Steals
|3
|1
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|25
|29
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
2
|B. Stepteau G
|12.8 PPG
|0.4 RPG
|3.4 APG
|47.4 FG%
|
21
|R. Battin F
|8.3 PPG
|1.3 RPG
|0.8 APG
|57.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Stepteau G
|24 PTS
|0 REB
|5 AST
|R. Battin F
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|52.8
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|26.9
|
|
|89.3
|FT%
|69.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Stepteau
|31
|24
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/8
|2/3
|12/13
|0
|0
|J. Purchase
|37
|14
|9
|5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4/9
|2/7
|4/4
|1
|8
|S. Drammeh
|24
|11
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|1/2
|6/6
|1
|4
|D. Buggs
|24
|10
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4/8
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|1
|Z. Raimo
|19
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Tillman
|34
|16
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5/11
|0/4
|6/9
|3
|6
|T. Allen
|17
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|1
|S. Barefield
|22
|4
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/8
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|0
|N. Topalovic
|15
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|1
|C. Jones Jr.
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Tillman
|34
|16
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5/11
|0/4
|6/9
|3
|6
|T. Allen
|17
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|1
|S. Barefield
|22
|4
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/8
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|0
|N. Topalovic
|15
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|1
|C. Jones Jr.
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Battin
|20
|16
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/10
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|0
|B. Gach
|20
|10
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3/7
|1/4
|3/3
|1
|4
|P. Van Dyke
|24
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/6
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Johnson
|16
|8
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/3
|3
|3
|V. Hendrix
|18
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|3
|B. Morley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Reininger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rydalch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Popoola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Gaskin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thioune
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kremer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|32
|13
|1
|1
|11
|29
|26/59
|7/26
|20/29
|14
|18
