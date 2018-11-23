HAWAII
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) - Brocke Stepteau scored a career-high 24 points to lead Hawaii to a 90-79 win over Utah on Thursday night in the first round of the Wooden Legacy.

Eddie Stansberry scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half for the Rainbow Warriors (4-1). Four players made at least two 3-pointers for Hawaii, which will play Seton Hall (2-2) in the semifinals Friday.

Hawaii overcame foul trouble for three of its starters in the first half, showing its depth. The Rainbow Warriors went on a 12-1 run to take a 31-24 lead and never trailed again.

Donnie Tillman and Riley Battin each scored 16 points for Utah (2-2).

Utah came in shooting 47 percent from the field - the best of any of the eight teams - and plenty of depth but shot just 37 percent in the first half against Hawaii and couldn't make up an eight-point halftime deficit.

Utah will play Grand Canyon (3-2).

Team Stats
Points 90 79
Field Goals 28-53 (52.8%) 26-59 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 25-28 (89.3%) 20-29 (69.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 33
Offensive 5 14
Defensive 24 18
Team 2 1
Assists 19 13
Steals 3 1
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 25 29
Technicals 0 1
52.8 FG% 44.1
37.5 3PT FG% 26.9
89.3 FT% 69.0
Hawaii
Starters
B. Stepteau
J. Purchase
S. Drammeh
D. Buggs
Z. Raimo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Stepteau 31 24 0 5 0 0 1 2 5/8 2/3 12/13 0 0
J. Purchase 37 14 9 5 1 0 0 4 4/9 2/7 4/4 1 8
S. Drammeh 24 11 5 0 0 0 2 4 2/5 1/2 6/6 1 4
D. Buggs 24 10 2 5 1 0 0 4 4/8 2/5 0/0 1 1
Z. Raimo 19 0 2 2 0 0 2 4 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
E. Stansberry
M. Colina
D. Carper
S. Avea
O. Hulland
L. Green
J. Hemsley
B. Thomas
H. Abdeljawad
Z. Nedd
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Stansberry 27 15 3 1 0 0 0 1 5/11 2/7 3/4 0 3
M. Colina 12 8 3 1 0 0 1 3 4/4 0/0 0/0 2 1
D. Carper 6 4 2 0 0 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
S. Avea 15 2 3 0 0 1 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 3
O. Hulland 5 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 0
L. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hemsley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Abdeljawad - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Nedd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 29 19 3 1 8 25 28/53 9/24 25/28 5 24
Utah
Starters
D. Tillman
T. Allen
S. Barefield
N. Topalovic
C. Jones Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Tillman 34 16 9 0 0 0 1 5 5/11 0/4 6/9 3 6
T. Allen 17 7 3 1 0 0 2 4 3/4 0/0 1/1 2 1
S. Barefield 22 4 1 5 0 0 1 4 1/8 0/4 2/2 1 0
N. Topalovic 15 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 3/6 0 1
C. Jones Jr. 13 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
R. Battin
B. Gach
P. Van Dyke
J. Johnson
V. Hendrix
B. Morley
M. Reininger
B. Rydalch
B. King
C. Popoola
N. Gaskin
L. Thioune
K. Kremer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Battin 20 16 2 1 0 0 1 3 6/10 2/4 2/2 2 0
B. Gach 20 10 5 3 1 0 2 5 3/7 1/4 3/3 1 4
P. Van Dyke 24 9 1 2 0 0 0 3 3/6 3/6 0/0 1 0
J. Johnson 16 8 6 1 0 1 1 1 4/6 0/0 0/3 3 3
V. Hendrix 18 6 4 0 0 0 1 3 1/3 1/3 3/3 1 3
B. Morley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rydalch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Popoola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Gaskin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thioune - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kremer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 32 13 1 1 11 29 26/59 7/26 20/29 14 18
