Powell, Seton Hall beat GCU at Wooden Legacy
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) - Myles Powell scored a career-high 40 points to lead Seton Hall to an 82-75 first-round win over Grand Canyon in the Wooden Legacy on Thursday night.
He tied the tournament record for points in regulation set by James Harden - the NBA's reigning MVP - of Arizona State in 2008.
Powell hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 66 seconds left to give the Pirates (2-2) the lead for good at 76-75. Grand Canyon went 0 for 2 from the field with a turnover from there.
Damari Milstead scored 21 points and Alessandro Lever scored 20 points for Grand Canyon (3-2).
Powell, who set the tournament record by scoring 21 first-half points, made back-to-back baskets to give Seton Hall a 10-point lead with nine minutes to play. Lever answered with a 3-pointer and Michael Finke hit two more 3s during a 20-9 run that gave the Antelopes a 73-72 lead, their first since 2-0, with two minutes to go.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Myles Cale made dunk, assist by Myles Powell
|4.0
|Lost ball turnover on Damari Milstead, stolen by Myles Powell
|10.0
|+ 2
|Myles Powell made layup, assist by Myles Cale
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Myles Cale
|19.0
|Damari Milstead missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 1
|Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on Michael Finke
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight
|35.0
|Alessandro Lever missed layup
|37.0
|+ 3
|Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight
|1:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|75
|Field Goals
|28-45 (62.2%)
|26-57 (45.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-12 (50.0%)
|11-30 (36.7%)
|Free Throws
|20-33 (60.6%)
|12-16 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|25
|Offensive
|3
|5
|Defensive
|25
|20
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|15
|18
|Steals
|7
|2
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|23
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Seton Hall 2-2
|70.0 PPG
|40 RPG
|9.0 APG
|Grand Canyon 3-2
|83.8 PPG
|47 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|M. Powell G
|23.3 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|1.0 APG
|44.7 FG%
|
11
|D. Milstead G
|7.0 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|32.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Powell G
|40 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|D. Milstead G
|21 PTS
|0 REB
|4 AST
|
|62.2
|FG%
|45.6
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|36.7
|
|
|60.6
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|38
|40
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|12/16
|5/7
|11/14
|0
|7
|Q. McKnight
|30
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3/7
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|4
|M. Cale
|31
|8
|3
|5
|2
|0
|3
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|2/7
|0
|3
|S. Mamukelashvili
|26
|5
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|7
|M. Nzei
|36
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|38
|40
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|12/16
|5/7
|11/14
|0
|7
|Q. McKnight
|30
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3/7
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|4
|M. Cale
|31
|8
|3
|5
|2
|0
|3
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|2/7
|0
|3
|S. Mamukelashvili
|26
|5
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|7
|M. Nzei
|36
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Thompson
|15
|12
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5/7
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|1
|R. Gill
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Reynolds
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Rhoden
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Nelson
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. Obiagu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brodie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Avent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|28
|15
|7
|3
|12
|23
|28/45
|6/12
|20/33
|3
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Lever
|26
|20
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|7/14
|2/5
|4/4
|0
|6
|M. Finke
|29
|11
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/9
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|2
|O. Frayer
|21
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/6
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|2
|C. Johnson
|19
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|T. Drechsel
|18
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Lever
|26
|20
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|7/14
|2/5
|4/4
|0
|6
|M. Finke
|29
|11
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/9
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|2
|O. Frayer
|21
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/6
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|2
|C. Johnson
|19
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|T. Drechsel
|18
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Milstead
|25
|21
|0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7/12
|2/4
|5/7
|0
|0
|M. Jackson
|15
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|0
|T. Finke
|20
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|G. Martin
|19
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|R. Blumbergs
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Hibbitts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Holifield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rhymes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gerdes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|25
|18
|2
|3
|10
|22
|26/57
|11/30
|12/16
|5
|20
-
HAWAII
UTAH56
35
2nd 12:05 ESP2
-
NOVA
CAN83
56
Final
-
SILL
UMASS62
84
Final
-
OKLA
25WISC58
78
Final
-
LSALLE
MIAMI49
85
Final
-
UCRIV
UOP54
74
Final
-
DAYTON
4UVA59
66
Final
-
TULSA
6NEVADA86
96
Final
-
OKLAST
MEMP84
64
Final
-
NWEST
FRESNO59
78
Final
-
ELON
ABIL56
72
Final
-
FLA
STNFRD72
49
Final
-
CHARLS
19LSU55
67
Final
-
7UNC
TEXAS89
92
Final
-
SETON
GC82
75
Final
-
UAB
14FSU63
81
Final
-
BUTLER
MTSU84
53
Final
-
17UCLA
11MICHST67
87
Final