FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) - Myles Powell scored a career-high 40 points to lead Seton Hall to an 82-75 first-round win over Grand Canyon in the Wooden Legacy on Thursday night.

He tied the tournament record for points in regulation set by James Harden - the NBA's reigning MVP - of Arizona State in 2008.

Powell hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 66 seconds left to give the Pirates (2-2) the lead for good at 76-75. Grand Canyon went 0 for 2 from the field with a turnover from there.

Damari Milstead scored 21 points and Alessandro Lever scored 20 points for Grand Canyon (3-2).

Powell, who set the tournament record by scoring 21 first-half points, made back-to-back baskets to give Seton Hall a 10-point lead with nine minutes to play. Lever answered with a 3-pointer and Michael Finke hit two more 3s during a 20-9 run that gave the Antelopes a 73-72 lead, their first since 2-0, with two minutes to go.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.