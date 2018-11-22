SETON
GC

No Text

Powell, Seton Hall beat GCU at Wooden Legacy

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 22, 2018

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) - Myles Powell scored a career-high 40 points to lead Seton Hall to an 82-75 first-round win over Grand Canyon in the Wooden Legacy on Thursday night.

He tied the tournament record for points in regulation set by James Harden - the NBA's reigning MVP - of Arizona State in 2008.

Powell hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 66 seconds left to give the Pirates (2-2) the lead for good at 76-75. Grand Canyon went 0 for 2 from the field with a turnover from there.

Damari Milstead scored 21 points and Alessandro Lever scored 20 points for Grand Canyon (3-2).

Powell, who set the tournament record by scoring 21 first-half points, made back-to-back baskets to give Seton Hall a 10-point lead with nine minutes to play. Lever answered with a 3-pointer and Michael Finke hit two more 3s during a 20-9 run that gave the Antelopes a 73-72 lead, their first since 2-0, with two minutes to go.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Myles Cale made dunk, assist by Myles Powell 4.0
  Lost ball turnover on Damari Milstead, stolen by Myles Powell 10.0
+ 2 Myles Powell made layup, assist by Myles Cale 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Myles Cale 19.0
  Damari Milstead missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Personal foul on Michael Finke 35.0
  Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight 35.0
  Alessandro Lever missed layup 37.0
+ 3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 1:06
Team Stats
Points 82 75
Field Goals 28-45 (62.2%) 26-57 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 6-12 (50.0%) 11-30 (36.7%)
Free Throws 20-33 (60.6%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 25
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 25 20
Team 2 0
Assists 15 18
Steals 7 2
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 23 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
M. Powell G
40 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
11
D. Milstead G
21 PTS, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Seton Hall 2-2 404282
home team logo Grand Canyon 3-2 373875
Titan Gym Fullerton, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Seton Hall 2-2 70.0 PPG 40 RPG 9.0 APG
home team logo Grand Canyon 3-2 83.8 PPG 47 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
13
M. Powell G 23.3 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.0 APG 44.7 FG%
11
D. Milstead G 7.0 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.0 APG 32.3 FG%
Top Scorers
13
M. Powell G 40 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
11
D. Milstead G 21 PTS 0 REB 4 AST
62.2 FG% 45.6
50.0 3PT FG% 36.7
60.6 FT% 75.0
Seton Hall
Starters
M. Powell
Q. McKnight
M. Cale
S. Mamukelashvili
M. Nzei
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Powell 38 40 7 4 2 0 1 0 12/16 5/7 11/14 0 7
Q. McKnight 30 11 5 4 2 0 0 4 3/7 0/0 5/6 1 4
M. Cale 31 8 3 5 2 0 3 3 3/5 0/0 2/7 0 3
S. Mamukelashvili 26 5 8 1 0 1 3 4 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 7
M. Nzei 36 4 1 1 1 0 2 3 2/3 0/0 0/2 0 1
Bench
T. Thompson
R. Gill
S. Reynolds
J. Rhoden
A. Nelson
I. Obiagu
D. Brodie
A. Avent
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Thompson 15 12 2 0 0 2 1 4 5/7 1/2 1/2 1 1
R. Gill 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Reynolds 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Rhoden 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
A. Nelson 12 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
I. Obiagu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 28 15 7 3 12 23 28/45 6/12 20/33 3 25
Grand Canyon
Starters
A. Lever
M. Finke
O. Frayer
C. Johnson
T. Drechsel
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Lever 26 20 6 2 1 1 0 4 7/14 2/5 4/4 0 6
M. Finke 29 11 5 3 0 0 1 2 4/9 3/6 0/0 3 2
O. Frayer 21 4 3 4 0 0 1 3 1/6 1/5 1/2 1 2
C. Johnson 19 4 0 2 0 1 1 3 1/4 0/2 2/2 0 0
T. Drechsel 18 3 2 1 0 0 2 4 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 2
Bench
D. Milstead
M. Jackson
T. Finke
G. Martin
R. Blumbergs
B. Hibbitts
I. Brown
C. Holifield
J. Rhymes
Q. Smith
R. Gerdes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Milstead 25 21 0 4 0 0 3 2 7/12 2/4 5/7 0 0
M. Jackson 15 7 0 0 1 1 0 1 3/4 1/2 0/1 0 0
T. Finke 20 3 6 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 5
G. Martin 19 0 3 0 0 0 2 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3
R. Blumbergs 8 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
B. Hibbitts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Holifield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rhymes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gerdes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 25 18 2 3 10 22 26/57 11/30 12/16 5 20
NCAA BB Scores