SILL
UMASS
Pipkins leads UMass past S. Illinois in Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Luwane Pipkins scored 15 points and UMass raced to a 16-2 lead in an 84-62 victory over Southern Illinois on Thursday to reach the Las Vegas Invitational title game.
UMass (4-2) will play No. 6 Nevada on Friday night.
Carl Pierre added 14 points, and Curtis Cobb had 11. The Minutemen made a season-high 15 three pointers, one shy of the school record.
Eric McGill led Southern Illinois (2-3) with 18 points, and Kavion Pippen added 12.
Key Players
M. Bartley
L. Pipkins
|38.0
|Min. Per Game
|38.0
|36.0
|Pts. Per Game
|36.0
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|35.7
|Field Goal %
|48.6
|33.3
|Three Point %
|47.1
|0.0
|Free Throw %
|87.5
|+ 1
|Armon Fletcher made free throw
|9.0
|Shooting foul on Aidan Byrne
|9.0
|+ 2
|Armon Fletcher made layup
|9.0
|Offensive rebound by Armon Fletcher
|13.0
|Marcus Bartley missed free throw
|13.0
|Shooting foul on Khalea Turner-Morris
|13.0
|+ 2
|Marcus Bartley made layup
|13.0
|+ 1
|Unique McLean made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Unique McLean missed 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Armon Fletcher
|24.0
|Offensive rebound by Unique McLean
|24.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|84
|Field Goals
|23-55 (41.8%)
|31-66 (47.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|15-36 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|12-20 (60.0%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|40
|Offensive
|9
|15
|Defensive
|17
|23
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|12
|19
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|15
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
16 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|S. Illinois 2-3
|68.3 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Massachusetts 4-2
|82.6 PPG
|38 RPG
|18.6 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|E. McGill G
|5.5 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|38.5 FG%
|
45
|R. Holloway C
|10.0 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|0.4 APG
|70.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. McGill G
|18 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|R. Holloway C
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.8
|FG%
|47.0
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Pippen
|14
|12
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|5
|A. Cook
|23
|6
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/10
|0/4
|2/4
|0
|0
|M. Bartley
|33
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|4
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|2
|S. Lloyd Jr.
|22
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Bol
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Holloway
|17
|16
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|2
|L. Pipkins
|30
|15
|5
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/14
|4/9
|1/2
|1
|4
|C. Pierre
|24
|14
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/10
|4/8
|2/2
|1
|2
|C. Cobb
|29
|11
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4/12
|3/9
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Laurent
|23
|9
|8
|2
|2
|2
|5
|3
|4/6
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|5
