SILL
UMASS

No Text

Pipkins leads UMass past S. Illinois in Vegas

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 22, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Luwane Pipkins scored 15 points and UMass raced to a 16-2 lead in an 84-62 victory over Southern Illinois on Thursday to reach the Las Vegas Invitational title game.

UMass (4-2) will play No. 6 Nevada on Friday night.

Carl Pierre added 14 points, and Curtis Cobb had 11. The Minutemen made a season-high 15 three pointers, one shy of the school record.

Eric McGill led Southern Illinois (2-3) with 18 points, and Kavion Pippen added 12.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Bartley
L. Pipkins
38.0 Min. Per Game 38.0
36.0 Pts. Per Game 36.0
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
35.7 Field Goal % 48.6
33.3 Three Point % 47.1
0.0 Free Throw % 87.5
+ 1 Armon Fletcher made free throw 9.0
  Shooting foul on Aidan Byrne 9.0
+ 2 Armon Fletcher made layup 9.0
  Offensive rebound by Armon Fletcher 13.0
  Marcus Bartley missed free throw 13.0
  Shooting foul on Khalea Turner-Morris 13.0
+ 2 Marcus Bartley made layup 13.0
+ 1 Unique McLean made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
  Unique McLean missed 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Armon Fletcher 24.0
  Offensive rebound by Unique McLean 24.0
Team Stats
Points 62 84
Field Goals 23-55 (41.8%) 31-66 (47.0%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 15-36 (41.7%)
Free Throws 12-20 (60.0%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 30 40
Offensive 9 15
Defensive 17 23
Team 4 2
Assists 12 19
Steals 5 5
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 17 15
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
E. McGill G
18 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
45
R. Holloway C
16 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo S. Illinois 2-3 204262
home team logo Massachusetts 4-2 473784
O/U 139, UMASS +2.5
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
O/U 139, UMASS +2.5
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo S. Illinois 2-3 68.3 PPG 37.3 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Massachusetts 4-2 82.6 PPG 38 RPG 18.6 APG
Key Players
4
E. McGill G 5.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.5 APG 38.5 FG%
45
R. Holloway C 10.0 PPG 6.6 RPG 0.4 APG 70.6 FG%
Top Scorers
4
E. McGill G 18 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
45
R. Holloway C 16 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
41.8 FG% 47.0
23.5 3PT FG% 41.7
60.0 FT% 77.8
S. Illinois
Starters
K. Pippen
A. Cook
M. Bartley
S. Lloyd Jr.
T. Bol
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Pippen 14 12 6 0 0 1 2 2 5/10 0/0 2/2 1 5
A. Cook 23 6 0 4 0 0 1 0 2/10 0/4 2/4 0 0
M. Bartley 33 5 2 3 2 0 4 3 2/5 1/3 0/1 0 2
S. Lloyd Jr. 22 2 2 1 0 0 3 3 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 1
T. Bol 9 0 2 0 0 1 2 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
Starters
K. Pippen
A. Cook
M. Bartley
S. Lloyd Jr.
T. Bol
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Pippen 14 12 6 0 0 1 2 2 5/10 0/0 2/2 1 5
A. Cook 23 6 0 4 0 0 1 0 2/10 0/4 2/4 0 0
M. Bartley 33 5 2 3 2 0 4 3 2/5 1/3 0/1 0 2
S. Lloyd Jr. 22 2 2 1 0 0 3 3 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 1
T. Bol 9 0 2 0 0 1 2 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
E. McGill
R. Stradnieks
A. Fletcher
D. Beane
B. Gooch
J. Gardner
A. Fall
D. Swedura
S. Shafer
S. Dembele
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. McGill 18 18 5 1 1 0 1 0 5/8 2/2 6/8 3 2
R. Stradnieks 21 10 1 0 0 0 3 5 4/5 1/2 1/2 1 0
A. Fletcher 28 7 6 0 1 0 0 2 3/6 0/2 1/3 3 3
D. Beane 23 2 2 3 1 0 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 2
B. Gooch 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swedura - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 26 12 5 2 17 18 23/55 4/17 12/20 9 17
Massachusetts
Starters
R. Holloway
L. Pipkins
C. Pierre
C. Cobb
J. Laurent
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Holloway 17 16 5 2 0 1 0 2 7/7 0/0 2/2 3 2
L. Pipkins 30 15 5 6 1 0 1 1 5/14 4/9 1/2 1 4
C. Pierre 24 14 3 0 0 0 0 1 4/10 4/8 2/2 1 2
C. Cobb 29 11 3 3 1 0 1 1 4/12 3/9 0/0 1 2
J. Laurent 23 9 8 2 2 2 5 3 4/6 1/2 0/0 3 5
Starters
R. Holloway
L. Pipkins
C. Pierre
C. Cobb
J. Laurent
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Holloway 17 16 5 2 0 1 0 2 7/7 0/0 2/2 3 2
L. Pipkins 30 15 5 6 1 0 1 1 5/14 4/9 1/2 1 4
C. Pierre 24 14 3 0 0 0 0 1 4/10 4/8 2/2 1 2
C. Cobb 29 11 3 3 1 0 1 1 4/12 3/9 0/0 1 2
J. Laurent 23 9 8 2 2 2 5 3 4/6 1/2 0/0 3 5
Bench
S. Chatman
K. Clergeot
U. McLean
K. Turner-Morris
K. Hayward
T. Wood
S. Diallo
A. Byrne
R. West
J. Franklin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Chatman 19 7 4 2 1 2 0 3 3/3 1/1 0/0 3 1
K. Clergeot 19 6 3 2 0 0 2 1 2/6 2/4 0/0 0 3
U. McLean 3 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 0
K. Turner-Morris 4 3 3 1 0 0 2 2 1/1 0/0 1/1 2 1
K. Hayward 4 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
T. Wood 12 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Diallo 16 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
A. Byrne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 38 19 5 5 15 18 31/66 15/36 7/9 15 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores