LAS VEGAS (AP) - Luwane Pipkins scored 15 points and UMass raced to a 16-2 lead in an 84-62 victory over Southern Illinois on Thursday to reach the Las Vegas Invitational title game.

UMass (4-2) will play No. 6 Nevada on Friday night.

Carl Pierre added 14 points, and Curtis Cobb had 11. The Minutemen made a season-high 15 three pointers, one shy of the school record.

Eric McGill led Southern Illinois (2-3) with 18 points, and Kavion Pippen added 12.

