Edwards scores 19 as No. 24 Purdue beats Robert Morris 84-46
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Carsen Edwards scored 19 points, Ryan Cline had 17 and No. 24 Purdue routed Robert Morris 84-46 on Friday.
The Boilermakers (5-1) bounced back nicely from their first loss of the season Sunday night against No. 13 Virginia Tech. Edwards was 5 for 17 from the field against the Colonials, but also contributed five assists, four steals and a blocked shot.
Purdue used an 11-0 run to open a 59-28 lead with 10:47 left in the second half. The Boilermakers led by as many as 43 points.
Malik Petteway led Robert Morris with 10 points. The Colonials (3-3) shot 31.5 percent (17 for 54) from the field.
The bigger Boilermakers also enjoyed a 43-27 rebounding advantage and made 20 of 23 foul shots, compared to 8 for 10 at the line for the Colonials.
Cline went 5 for 7 from 3-point range. Purdue went 12 for 27 from beyond the arc overall.
BIG PICTURE
Robert Morris had won three in a row since a 74-60 loss at Missouri State on Nov. 9.
Next up for Purdue is a pair of tough road games. The Boilermakers visit No. 14 Florida State on Wednesday night and then take on No. 9 Michigan next Saturday.
UP NEXT
Robert Morris: Hosts Youngstown State on Wednesday night.
Purdue: Takes on the Seminoles in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.2
|Min. Per Game
|33.2
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|15.4
|Field Goal %
|43.7
|11.1
|Three Point %
|40.4
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|+ 2
|Sayveon McEwen made jump shot, assist by Dante Treacy
|21.0
|Lost ball turnover on Tommy Luce, stolen by Chris Coalmon
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Kyle King
|47.0
|Sayveon McEwen missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|47.0
|+ 1
|Sayveon McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Shooting foul on Tommy Luce
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Wilbon
|55.0
|Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|+ 2
|Malik Petteway made jump shot
|1:25
|3-second violation turnover on Trevion Williams
|1:42
|Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.
|1:51
|Team Stats
|Points
|46
|84
|Field Goals
|17-54 (31.5%)
|26-58 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-16 (25.0%)
|12-27 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|8-10 (80.0%)
|20-23 (87.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|43
|Offensive
|8
|13
|Defensive
|18
|27
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|8
|18
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|2
|9
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|20
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Robert Morris 3-3
|75.0 PPG
|33.8 RPG
|17.0 APG
|24 Purdue 5-1
|85.6 PPG
|42 RPG
|16.4 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|M. Petteway F
|12.6 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|0.2 APG
|70.6 FG%
|
3
|C. Edwards G
|26.6 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|4.0 APG
|48.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Petteway F
|10 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|C. Edwards G
|19 PTS
|0 REB
|5 AST
|
|31.5
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|87.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Jo. Williams
|34
|8
|4
|0
|2
|0
|4
|3
|2/7
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|4
|M. McConnell
|22
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|1
|C. Bain
|21
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|Y. Mendy
|16
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|Jo. Williams
|24
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Jo. Williams
|34
|8
|4
|0
|2
|0
|4
|3
|2/7
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|4
|M. McConnell
|22
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|1
|C. Bain
|21
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|Y. Mendy
|16
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|Jo. Williams
|24
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Petteway
|18
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/8
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|1
|C. Wilbon
|16
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. McEwen
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|K. Thomas
|22
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|C. Coalmon
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Treacy
|21
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|S. Rouse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gebrewhit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|46
|26
|8
|6
|2
|17
|20
|17/54
|4/16
|8/10
|8
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|27
|19
|0
|5
|4
|1
|2
|2
|5/17
|3/8
|6/6
|0
|0
|R. Cline
|27
|17
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6/10
|5/7
|0/0
|0
|4
|M. Haarms
|16
|5
|5
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|3
|N. Eastern
|22
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|G. Eifert
|23
|2
|8
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|27
|19
|0
|5
|4
|1
|2
|2
|5/17
|3/8
|6/6
|0
|0
|R. Cline
|27
|17
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6/10
|5/7
|0/0
|0
|4
|M. Haarms
|16
|5
|5
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|3
|N. Eastern
|22
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|G. Eifert
|23
|2
|8
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Boudreaux
|17
|9
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|7/7
|2
|3
|T. Williams
|7
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|S. Stefanovic
|16
|8
|6
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|5
|E. Hunter Jr.
|22
|8
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/5
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|2
|A. Wheeler
|17
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|3/4
|0
|2
|T. Luce
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. King
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|E. Dowuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|84
|40
|18
|9
|9
|13
|15
|26/58
|12/27
|20/23
|13
|27
-
COPPST
CHARSO63
84
2nd 3:46
-
GRAM
NIAGARA56
52
2nd 11:51
-
7UNC
17UCLA57
59
2nd 13:56 FOX
-
CHATT
9MICH33
63
2nd 10:23 BTN
-
PVAM
GATECH41
42
2nd 11:46
-
LSALLE
NWEST22
38
1st 2:43 ESPU
-
AMU
FIU18
14
1st 11:42
-
GWEBB
EILL24
18
1st 8:34
-
KENTST
VANDY26
16
1st 11:00 SECN+
-
19LSU
14FSU29
30
1st 0.0
-
OKLA
DAYTON65
54
Final
-
NOVA
OKLAST77
58
Final
-
ORAL
NILL66
87
Final
-
STHRN
WMICH70
85
Final
-
MARS
WOFF46
97
Final
-
VMI
STETSON87
79
Final/OT
-
CAN
MEMP63
71
Final
-
MASBOS
MASLOW59
88
Final
-
HOUBP
WAKE93
91
Final/OT
-
ALCORN
LIB54
76
Final
-
CALBPTST
ARKPB107
115
Final/3OT
-
ROBERT
24PURDUE46
84
Final
-
25WISC
4UVA46
53
Final
-
BU
RUT44
54
Final
-
MIAMI
FRESNO78
76
Final
-
NICHST
NCCU77
63
Final
-
JMAD
OAK69
77
Final
-
DENVER
SEATTLE63
82
Final
-
HOW
ARKLR0
0148 O/U
-7.5
5:25pm
-
MRSHL
MD0
0165 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm BTN
-
FAIR
LONGWD0
0136 O/U
+4.0
6:00pm
-
TEXAS
11MICHST0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm FOX
-
CHARLS
UAB0
0136.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm ESP3
-
STFRAN
IUPUI0
0144 O/U
-5.0
7:00pm
-
LAMON
TNTECH0
0136 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STNFRD
MTSU0
0138.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
SAMFORD
IPFW0
0161 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
LVILLE
MARQET0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UCDAV
IND0
0135.5 O/U
-21.5
7:00pm BTN+
-
TNST
10UK0
0153.5 O/U
-28.5
7:00pm SECN
-
NIOWA
ODU0
0123.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
PORTST
UCSB0
0150 O/U
-1.0
7:00pm
-
NCGRN
DEL0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
GMASON
CINCY0
0133.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
ALAM
NWST0
0142 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm
-
TEXST
USCUP0
0131 O/U
+8.5
7:30pm
-
SALAB
TEXAM0
0144.5 O/U
-13
7:30pm SECN
-
NCWILM
ARKST0
0157.5 O/U
+3.5
7:30pm
-
MISSCOL
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
CLEVST
23OHIOST0
0135.5 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm FS1
-
LAMAR
TEXPA0
0146.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
ALBANY
MILW0
0132 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXARL
ARK0
0148 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm SECN
-
ABIL
UOP0
0136 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
GC
UTAH0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
5TENN
2KANSAS0
0151.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
NWNAZ
IDAHO0
0
9:00pm
-
FLA
BUTLER0
0134.5 O/U
+1
9:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
MISS0
0142 O/U
+2
9:30pm CBSSN
-
UMASS
6NEVADA0
0156.5 O/U
-14
10:00pm FS1
-
CPOLY
PORT0
0137.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
SUTAH
UNLV0
0144 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
UCRIV
ELON0
0136 O/U
+5.5
11:00pm
-
SETON
HAWAII0
0141.5 O/U
+9.5
11:30pm ESP2
-
SILL
TULSA0
0141 O/U
+1.5
12:30am FS1