Edwards scores 19 as No. 24 Purdue beats Robert Morris 84-46

  • Nov 23, 2018

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Carsen Edwards scored 19 points, Ryan Cline had 17 and No. 24 Purdue routed Robert Morris 84-46 on Friday.

The Boilermakers (5-1) bounced back nicely from their first loss of the season Sunday night against No. 13 Virginia Tech. Edwards was 5 for 17 from the field against the Colonials, but also contributed five assists, four steals and a blocked shot.

Purdue used an 11-0 run to open a 59-28 lead with 10:47 left in the second half. The Boilermakers led by as many as 43 points.

Malik Petteway led Robert Morris with 10 points. The Colonials (3-3) shot 31.5 percent (17 for 54) from the field.

The bigger Boilermakers also enjoyed a 43-27 rebounding advantage and made 20 of 23 foul shots, compared to 8 for 10 at the line for the Colonials.

Cline went 5 for 7 from 3-point range. Purdue went 12 for 27 from beyond the arc overall.

BIG PICTURE

Robert Morris had won three in a row since a 74-60 loss at Missouri State on Nov. 9.

Next up for Purdue is a pair of tough road games. The Boilermakers visit No. 14 Florida State on Wednesday night and then take on No. 9 Michigan next Saturday.

UP NEXT

Robert Morris: Hosts Youngstown State on Wednesday night.

Purdue: Takes on the Seminoles in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Key Players
M. McConnell
23 G
R. Cline
14 G
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
15.4 Field Goal % 43.7
11.1 Three Point % 40.4
100.0 Free Throw % 100.0
+ 2 Sayveon McEwen made jump shot, assist by Dante Treacy 21.0
  Lost ball turnover on Tommy Luce, stolen by Chris Coalmon 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Kyle King 47.0
  Sayveon McEwen missed 2nd of 2 free throws 47.0
+ 1 Sayveon McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws 47.0
  Shooting foul on Tommy Luce 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Cameron Wilbon 55.0
  Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
+ 2 Malik Petteway made jump shot 1:25
  3-second violation turnover on Trevion Williams 1:42
  Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr. 1:51
Team Stats
Points 46 84
Field Goals 17-54 (31.5%) 26-58 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 12-27 (44.4%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 20-23 (87.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 43
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 18 27
Team 1 3
Assists 8 18
Steals 6 9
Blocks 2 9
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 20 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
M. Petteway F
10 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
3
C. Edwards G
19 PTS, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Robert Morris 3-3 232346
home team logo 24 Purdue 5-1 444084
Mackey Arena West Lafayette, IN
Robert Morris
Starters
Jo. Williams
M. McConnell
C. Bain
Y. Mendy
Jo. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Jo. Williams 34 8 4 0 2 0 4 3 2/7 2/4 2/2 0 4
M. McConnell 22 7 2 2 0 0 2 2 2/7 1/5 2/2 1 1
C. Bain 21 7 6 1 1 0 3 0 3/7 1/2 0/0 1 5
Y. Mendy 16 5 0 0 0 0 0 4 2/5 0/0 1/2 0 0
Jo. Williams 24 0 2 3 0 0 2 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 0
Bench
M. Petteway
C. Wilbon
S. McEwen
K. Thomas
C. Coalmon
D. Treacy
S. Rouse
D. Cole
P. Gebrewhit
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Petteway 18 10 3 0 0 0 2 4 4/8 0/0 2/2 2 1
C. Wilbon 16 4 2 0 0 1 2 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 2
S. McEwen 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 1
K. Thomas 22 2 4 0 1 1 0 3 1/6 0/1 0/0 1 3
C. Coalmon 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Treacy 21 0 2 2 1 0 2 3 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 1
S. Rouse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gebrewhit - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 46 26 8 6 2 17 20 17/54 4/16 8/10 8 18
Purdue
Starters
C. Edwards
R. Cline
M. Haarms
N. Eastern
G. Eifert
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Edwards 27 19 0 5 4 1 2 2 5/17 3/8 6/6 0 0
R. Cline 27 17 4 1 0 1 1 0 6/10 5/7 0/0 0 4
M. Haarms 16 5 5 2 0 3 2 2 2/5 0/0 1/2 2 3
N. Eastern 22 4 3 3 1 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
G. Eifert 23 2 8 1 2 1 1 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 5 3
Bench
E. Boudreaux
T. Williams
S. Stefanovic
E. Hunter Jr.
A. Wheeler
T. Luce
K. King
E. Dowuona
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Boudreaux 17 9 5 0 0 1 2 1 1/2 0/0 7/7 2 3
T. Williams 7 9 1 0 0 0 1 1 4/4 0/0 1/2 1 0
S. Stefanovic 16 8 6 0 2 1 1 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 5
E. Hunter Jr. 22 8 4 6 0 0 1 2 2/5 2/4 2/2 2 2
A. Wheeler 17 3 2 0 0 1 1 2 0/3 0/2 3/4 0 2
T. Luce 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. King 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 40 18 9 9 13 15 26/58 12/27 20/23 13 27
