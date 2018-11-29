GASOU
Jeter, Barcello help Arizona roll past Georgia Southern

  • Nov 29, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Chase Jeter scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Arizona Wildcats rolled past Georgia Southern 100-70 on Thursday night in their first action since losing to Auburn at the Maui Invitational eight days earlier.

Jeter, a transfer from Duke, made all four of his field goals and was 10-of-12 shooting at the foul line.

Alex Barcello added a career-best 16 points for Arizona (5-2), capped by the 3-pointer that gave the Wildcats 100 points.

Brandon Williams and Brandon Randolph scored 14 apiece and Dylan Smith 10 for Arizona (5-2), winner of its 51st straight nonconference home game.

Tookie Brown scored 17 for the Eagles (5-2), who lost their second straight after starting the season 5-0. David-Lee Jones Jr. added 11 and Simeon Carter 10 for Georgia Southern.

The Eagles, who never have beaten a Pac-12 school and were playing Arizona for the first time, jumped out to a 15-10 lead as the Wildcats made just four of their first 16 shots. But Williams sank two 3s and Justin Coleman had a steal and layup in a 12-3 run that put Arizona up 22-18 on Jeter's inside basket with 8:42 left in the half.

The run reached 19-6 when Barcello made a driving layup to put Arizona ahead 29-21 6:28 before the break.

Georgia Southern cut the lead to 37-29 on Elijah McCadden's jumper before the Wildcats finished the half with an 8-3 spurt, capped by Ryan Luther's 3-pointer, to lead 45-32 at the break.

Jeter scored six straight points, the last on a pass from Williams, and Arizona led 54-36 with 17:23 to play.

Smith scored twice and Barcello had another steal and layup in a 6-0 spurt that gave the Wildcats a 72-46 lead with 11:45 left. Arizona led by as many as 34 after that.

Georgia Southern shot just 37 percent in the second half to Arizona's 57 percent.

BIG PICTURE

The Eagles are expected to challenge Georgia State in the Sun Belt but couldn't match Arizona's athleticism on the road, especially after traveling from Georgia following a game Tuesday night. Brown is expected to become the first player to earn all-Sun Belt Conference honors four times and looked the part in Tucson.

The Wildcats needed some time to brush off the cobwebs after their long layoff since Maui and coach Sean Miller tinkered with his lineup at times looking for more help off the bench. The schedule gets tougher the next two weeks with trips to UConn and Alabama - with a home game against Utah Valley in between.

UP NEXT

Georgia Southern is off until Dec. 8, when the Eagles play at Mercer.

Arizona is at UConn on Sunday.

Team Stats
Points 70 100
Field Goals 25-64 (39.1%) 35-69 (50.7%)
3-Pointers 3-18 (16.7%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 17-23 (73.9%) 22-29 (75.9%)
Total Rebounds 34 44
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 24 31
Team 4 4
Assists 9 22
Steals 3 5
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 12 6
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 0 0
T. Brown G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
C. Jeter F
18 PTS, 10 REB
Arizona
Starters
C. Jeter
B. Randolph
B. Williams
J. Coleman
E. Akot
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Jeter 19 18 10 0 1 2 2 1 4/4 0/0 10/12 1 9
B. Randolph 22 14 4 2 0 0 0 1 4/10 0/6 6/6 0 4
B. Williams 24 14 5 6 0 0 1 2 5/12 2/6 2/2 2 3
J. Coleman 26 5 1 3 1 0 1 3 2/4 0/1 1/2 0 1
E. Akot 24 2 3 1 1 0 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/3 2 1
Starters
C. Jeter
B. Randolph
B. Williams
J. Coleman
E. Akot
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Jeter 19 18 10 0 1 2 2 1 4/4 0/0 10/12 1 9
B. Randolph 22 14 4 2 0 0 0 1 4/10 0/6 6/6 0 4
B. Williams 24 14 5 6 0 0 1 2 5/12 2/6 2/2 2 3
J. Coleman 26 5 1 3 1 0 1 3 2/4 0/1 1/2 0 1
E. Akot 24 2 3 1 1 0 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/3 2 1
Bench
A. Barcello
D. Smith
R. Luther
D. Doutrive
I. Lee
J. DesJardins
K. Jones
M. Weyand
A. Spence
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Barcello 12 16 1 1 1 0 0 3 6/10 2/3 2/2 0 1
D. Smith 25 10 6 1 0 0 0 3 4/11 2/7 0/0 1 5
R. Luther 15 8 1 1 1 0 1 2 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 0
D. Doutrive 11 8 3 2 0 0 0 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 2
I. Lee 21 5 6 4 0 1 0 2 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 5
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 100 40 22 5 3 6 19 35/69 8/27 22/29 9 31
NCAA BB Scores