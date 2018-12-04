WINTHR
DAVID

No Text

Gudmundsson's 24 & 10 lift Davidson over Winthrop 99-81

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 04, 2018

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) John Axel Gudmundsson had 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Kellan Grady added 20 points to lead Davidson to a 99-81 win over Winthrop on Tuesday night.

Luka Brajkovic had 18 points for the Wildcats (8-1), who made 13 of 28 3-pointers and shot 51.5 percent overall. Gudmundsson was 8 of 14 from the field, making 4 of 7 from distance.

Davidson led 51-45 at the half but got separation with a 12-0 run early in the second half. The Wildcats hit all four of their shots, including two 3s, and both free throws while the Eagles (4-4) missed two shots and had two turnovers. Luke Frampton's 3-pointer at the 13:01 mark gave Davidson a 70-52 lead.

Nych Smith had 25 points for Winthrop (4-4) and Kyle Zunic added 16. Micheal Anumba had a career-high seven assists but the Eagles had 16 turnovers the Wildcats turned into 31 points.

It was only the 10th meeting, and first in 10 years, between the two schools 40 miles apart. Davidson leads 6-4.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Ferguson
J. Gudmundsson
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
39.3 Field Goal % 51.2
35.7 Three Point % 47.1
100.0 Free Throw % 79.5
  Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady 3.0
  Nych Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 2 Luka Brajkovic made dunk 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic 13.0
  Cal Freundlich missed jump shot 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic 39.0
  Cal Freundlich missed jump shot 41.0
+ 1 Kyle Zunic made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:12
+ 1 Kyle Zunic made 1st of 2 free throws 1:12
  Shooting foul on Luke Frampton 1:12
  Lost ball turnover on Luke Frampton, stolen by Josh Ferguson 1:16
Team Stats
Points 81 99
Field Goals 25-57 (43.9%) 35-68 (51.5%)
3-Pointers 12-34 (35.3%) 13-28 (46.4%)
Free Throws 19-22 (86.4%) 16-18 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 31 37
Offensive 2 5
Defensive 28 27
Team 1 5
Assists 16 20
Steals 4 6
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
0
N. Smith G
25 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
J. Gudmundsson G
24 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Winthrop 4-4 453681
home team logo Davidson 8-1 514899
O/U 153, DAVID -11
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
O/U 153, DAVID -11
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Winthrop 4-4 93.3 PPG 45.9 RPG 17.4 APG
home team logo Davidson 8-1 74.1 PPG 38.1 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
0
N. Smith G 16.0 PPG 2.6 RPG 3.6 APG 45.0 FG%
3
J. Gudmundsson G 19.0 PPG 5.9 RPG 4.6 APG 48.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
N. Smith G 25 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
3
J. Gudmundsson G 24 PTS 10 REB 6 AST
43.9 FG% 51.5
35.3 3PT FG% 46.4
86.4 FT% 88.9
Winthrop
Starters
N. Smith
A. Pickett
J. Ferguson
B. Broman
M. Anumba
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Smith 28 25 4 3 0 0 4 4 7/14 4/7 7/7 0 4
A. Pickett 18 7 1 0 0 0 5 4 1/2 1/2 4/4 0 1
J. Ferguson 24 7 4 0 1 0 1 4 3/7 1/4 0/0 1 3
B. Broman 36 6 6 2 1 0 0 1 2/5 2/4 0/1 0 6
M. Anumba 29 4 3 7 1 0 1 1 1/6 0/4 2/2 0 3
Starters
N. Smith
A. Pickett
J. Ferguson
B. Broman
M. Anumba
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Smith 28 25 4 3 0 0 4 4 7/14 4/7 7/7 0 4
A. Pickett 18 7 1 0 0 0 5 4 1/2 1/2 4/4 0 1
J. Ferguson 24 7 4 0 1 0 1 4 3/7 1/4 0/0 1 3
B. Broman 36 6 6 2 1 0 0 1 2/5 2/4 0/1 0 6
M. Anumba 29 4 3 7 1 0 1 1 1/6 0/4 2/2 0 3
Bench
K. Zunic
J. Ukaegbu
R. Scerbinskis
C. Falden
A. Awad
T. Pupavac
K. Schumacher
C. Vaudrin
A. Davis
K. Hunter
D. Morgan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Zunic 29 16 4 4 1 0 2 0 5/10 2/6 4/4 1 3
J. Ukaegbu 14 7 3 0 0 1 1 3 3/3 0/0 1/2 0 3
R. Scerbinskis 10 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 2/4 1/2 0 1
C. Falden 12 2 4 0 0 0 1 2 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 4
A. Awad - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pupavac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Schumacher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Vaudrin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 30 16 4 1 15 20 25/57 12/34 19/22 2 28
Davidson
Starters
J. Gudmundsson
K. Grady
L. Brajkovic
K. Pritchett
L. Frampton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Gudmundsson 39 24 10 6 1 0 1 3 8/14 4/7 4/5 0 10
K. Grady 37 20 5 2 1 0 0 0 6/15 1/3 7/8 1 4
L. Brajkovic 23 18 7 1 2 0 4 4 8/10 0/0 2/2 3 4
K. Pritchett 29 11 2 3 0 1 2 2 4/6 2/4 1/1 0 2
L. Frampton 29 8 1 4 1 0 1 3 3/11 2/9 0/0 1 0
Starters
J. Gudmundsson
K. Grady
L. Brajkovic
K. Pritchett
L. Frampton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Gudmundsson 39 24 10 6 1 0 1 3 8/14 4/7 4/5 0 10
K. Grady 37 20 5 2 1 0 0 0 6/15 1/3 7/8 1 4
L. Brajkovic 23 18 7 1 2 0 4 4 8/10 0/0 2/2 3 4
K. Pritchett 29 11 2 3 0 1 2 2 4/6 2/4 1/1 0 2
L. Frampton 29 8 1 4 1 0 1 3 3/11 2/9 0/0 1 0
Bench
D. Kovacevic
C. Collins
D. Czerapowicz
C. Freundlich
B. Jones
N. Ekwu
M. Wynter
P. Casey
N. Boachie-Yiadom
M. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Kovacevic 8 10 1 0 1 0 1 2 4/5 2/2 0/0 0 1
C. Collins 16 5 1 2 0 0 1 4 1/2 1/1 2/2 0 1
D. Czerapowicz 8 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
C. Freundlich 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Jones 9 0 4 1 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Boachie-Yiadom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 99 32 20 6 1 10 20 35/68 13/28 16/18 5 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores