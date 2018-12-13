Jeffries has double-double, Tulsa beats New Orleans 70-60
TULSA, Okla. (AP) DaQuan Jeffries had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Tulsa as the Golden Hurricane took an early lead and rolled to a 70-60 victory over New Orleans on Thursday night.
Tulsa (8-3), which beat then-No. 16 Kansas State 47-46 on Saturday, has won three straight to go 8-0 at home.
Martins Igbanu also posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Zeke Moore added 11 points for Tulsa.
The Golden Hurricane roared out to a commanding lead, taking a 41-21 advantage into the break. Tulsa shot 60 percent (15-25) in the first half while limiting the Privateers to 9-of-34 shooting (27 percent). Tulsa finished hitting 24 of 46 from the floor (52 percent) and New Orleans was 23-of-66 shooting (35 percent).
The Privateers closed to 59-48 after Bryson Robinson drained a 3 with 7:30 remaining. Igbanu answered with a jumper and a free throw and Jeffries drained a 3 pointer to stretch the lead to 65-48 with 5:23 left.
Troy Green had a career-best 19 points for New Orleans (4-4).
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Damion Rosser made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Damion Rosser missed 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Personal foul on Jeriah Horne
|27.0
|+ 1
|Lawson Korita made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Lawson Korita missed 1st of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Personal foul on Troy Green
|33.0
|+ 2
|Troy Green made layup
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Damion Rosser
|43.0
|Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|45.0
|+ 1
|Troy Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:12
|+ 1
|Troy Green made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|70
|Field Goals
|23-66 (34.8%)
|24-46 (52.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-21 (23.8%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|9-17 (52.9%)
|13-33 (39.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|45
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|25
|35
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|13
|14
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|15
|Fouls
|24
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|New Orleans 4-4
|77.6 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|18.6 APG
|Tulsa 8-3
|72.9 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|T. Green G
|4.6 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|2.1 APG
|37.8 FG%
|
2
|D. Jeffries G
|12.5 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|1.0 APG
|53.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Green G
|19 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|D. Jeffries G
|20 PTS
|13 REB
|2 AST
|
|34.8
|FG%
|52.2
|
|
|23.8
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|52.9
|FT%
|39.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Robinson
|21
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/7
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Rosser
|33
|9
|7
|4
|3
|1
|3
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|1/5
|2
|5
|S. Plaisance Jr.
|25
|8
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4/10
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|3
|J. Rosa
|14
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Myers
|12
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Green
|22
|19
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6/11
|1/2
|6/7
|0
|0
|G. Gates
|26
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/9
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|6
|L. Berzat
|16
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|E. Charles
|20
|0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0/6
|0/5
|0/1
|2
|3
|T. Harrison
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Haynes
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Robinson III
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|C. Bohannon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Riek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|60
|34
|13
|9
|2
|11
|24
|23/66
|5/21
|9/17
|9
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jeffries
|30
|20
|13
|2
|3
|2
|3
|2
|7/12
|4/8
|2/2
|2
|11
|M. Igbanu
|25
|12
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4/8
|0/1
|4/12
|4
|6
|S. Taplin
|17
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|2/3
|3/6
|0
|1
|C. Scott
|27
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|L. Korita
|25
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Moore
|14
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/3
|3/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|J. Horne
|17
|6
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/7
|0/2
|0/1
|1
|3
|S. Falokun
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/5
|0
|2
|E. Joiner
|24
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|C. Barnes
|12
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Jackson
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|2
|A. Foree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Hewitt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Deline Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Christopoulos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|42
|14
|7
|2
|15
|18
|24/46
|9/21
|13/33
|7
|35
