TULSA, Okla. (AP) DaQuan Jeffries had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Tulsa as the Golden Hurricane took an early lead and rolled to a 70-60 victory over New Orleans on Thursday night.

Tulsa (8-3), which beat then-No. 16 Kansas State 47-46 on Saturday, has won three straight to go 8-0 at home.

Martins Igbanu also posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Zeke Moore added 11 points for Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane roared out to a commanding lead, taking a 41-21 advantage into the break. Tulsa shot 60 percent (15-25) in the first half while limiting the Privateers to 9-of-34 shooting (27 percent). Tulsa finished hitting 24 of 46 from the floor (52 percent) and New Orleans was 23-of-66 shooting (35 percent).

The Privateers closed to 59-48 after Bryson Robinson drained a 3 with 7:30 remaining. Igbanu answered with a jumper and a free throw and Jeffries drained a 3 pointer to stretch the lead to 65-48 with 5:23 left.

Troy Green had a career-best 19 points for New Orleans (4-4).

