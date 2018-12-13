NORL
TULSA

No Text

Jeffries has double-double, Tulsa beats New Orleans 70-60

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 13, 2018

TULSA, Okla. (AP) DaQuan Jeffries had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Tulsa as the Golden Hurricane took an early lead and rolled to a 70-60 victory over New Orleans on Thursday night.

Tulsa (8-3), which beat then-No. 16 Kansas State 47-46 on Saturday, has won three straight to go 8-0 at home.

Martins Igbanu also posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Zeke Moore added 11 points for Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane roared out to a commanding lead, taking a 41-21 advantage into the break. Tulsa shot 60 percent (15-25) in the first half while limiting the Privateers to 9-of-34 shooting (27 percent). Tulsa finished hitting 24 of 46 from the floor (52 percent) and New Orleans was 23-of-66 shooting (35 percent).

The Privateers closed to 59-48 after Bryson Robinson drained a 3 with 7:30 remaining. Igbanu answered with a jumper and a free throw and Jeffries drained a 3 pointer to stretch the lead to 65-48 with 5:23 left.

Troy Green had a career-best 19 points for New Orleans (4-4).

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Damion Rosser made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
  Damion Rosser missed 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Jeriah Horne 27.0
+ 1 Lawson Korita made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
  Lawson Korita missed 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on Troy Green 33.0
+ 2 Troy Green made layup 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Damion Rosser 43.0
  Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
+ 1 Troy Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:12
+ 1 Troy Green made 1st of 2 free throws 1:12
Team Stats
Points 60 70
Field Goals 23-66 (34.8%) 24-46 (52.2%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 9-17 (52.9%) 13-33 (39.4%)
Total Rebounds 36 45
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 25 35
Team 2 3
Assists 13 14
Steals 9 7
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 11 15
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Green G
19 PTS, 1 AST
home team logo
2
D. Jeffries G
20 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo New Orleans 4-4 213960
home team logo Tulsa 8-3 412970
TULSA -12.5, O/U 136.5
Donald W. Reynolds Center Tulsa, OK
TULSA -12.5, O/U 136.5
Donald W. Reynolds Center Tulsa, OK
Team Stats
away team logo New Orleans 4-4 77.6 PPG 42.4 RPG 18.6 APG
home team logo Tulsa 8-3 72.9 PPG 38.5 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
3
T. Green G 4.6 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.1 APG 37.8 FG%
2
D. Jeffries G 12.5 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.0 APG 53.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Green G 19 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
2
D. Jeffries G 20 PTS 13 REB 2 AST
34.8 FG% 52.2
23.8 3PT FG% 42.9
52.9 FT% 39.4
New Orleans
Starters
B. Robinson
D. Rosser
S. Plaisance Jr.
J. Rosa
J. Myers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Robinson 21 11 1 3 0 0 2 2 4/7 3/6 0/0 0 1
D. Rosser 33 9 7 4 3 1 3 2 4/7 0/1 1/5 2 5
S. Plaisance Jr. 25 8 5 0 1 1 1 4 4/10 0/1 0/1 2 3
J. Rosa 14 5 2 1 0 0 1 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 2
J. Myers 12 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 2
Starters
B. Robinson
D. Rosser
S. Plaisance Jr.
J. Rosa
J. Myers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Robinson 21 11 1 3 0 0 2 2 4/7 3/6 0/0 0 1
D. Rosser 33 9 7 4 3 1 3 2 4/7 0/1 1/5 2 5
S. Plaisance Jr. 25 8 5 0 1 1 1 4 4/10 0/1 0/1 2 3
J. Rosa 14 5 2 1 0 0 1 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 2
J. Myers 12 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 2
Bench
T. Green
G. Gates
L. Berzat
E. Charles
T. Harrison
A. Haynes
L. Robinson III
C. Bohannon
B. Riek
P. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Green 22 19 0 1 3 0 1 1 6/11 1/2 6/7 0 0
G. Gates 26 4 7 0 0 0 0 2 2/9 0/0 0/1 1 6
L. Berzat 16 2 1 1 0 0 0 4 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 1
E. Charles 20 0 5 2 2 0 0 3 0/6 0/5 0/1 2 3
T. Harrison 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Haynes 6 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Robinson III 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
C. Bohannon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Riek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 34 13 9 2 11 24 23/66 5/21 9/17 9 25
Tulsa
Starters
D. Jeffries
M. Igbanu
S. Taplin
C. Scott
L. Korita
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Jeffries 30 20 13 2 3 2 3 2 7/12 4/8 2/2 2 11
M. Igbanu 25 12 10 0 1 0 1 1 4/8 0/1 4/12 4 6
S. Taplin 17 9 1 1 0 0 1 2 2/4 2/3 3/6 0 1
C. Scott 27 4 4 1 0 0 3 3 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 4
L. Korita 25 3 2 2 1 0 2 0 1/4 0/2 1/2 0 2
Starters
D. Jeffries
M. Igbanu
S. Taplin
C. Scott
L. Korita
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Jeffries 30 20 13 2 3 2 3 2 7/12 4/8 2/2 2 11
M. Igbanu 25 12 10 0 1 0 1 1 4/8 0/1 4/12 4 6
S. Taplin 17 9 1 1 0 0 1 2 2/4 2/3 3/6 0 1
C. Scott 27 4 4 1 0 0 3 3 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 4
L. Korita 25 3 2 2 1 0 2 0 1/4 0/2 1/2 0 2
Bench
Z. Moore
J. Horne
S. Falokun
E. Joiner
C. Barnes
D. Jackson
A. Foree
P. Hewitt
R. Jones
L. Deline Jr.
G. Christopoulos
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Moore 14 11 2 0 1 0 1 2 3/3 3/3 2/2 0 2
J. Horne 17 6 4 3 0 0 2 2 3/7 0/2 0/1 1 3
S. Falokun 6 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/5 0 2
E. Joiner 24 2 1 3 1 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/1 0 1
C. Barnes 12 0 1 2 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Jackson 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 2
A. Foree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hewitt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deline Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Christopoulos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 42 14 7 2 15 18 24/46 9/21 13/33 7 35
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores