First-half run keys TCU's 90-70 win over Indiana State

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 16, 2018

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Jaylen Fisher scored 14 points and helped TCU outshoot the nation's most accurate 3-point shooting team in a 90-70 win over Indiana State on Sunday.

Indiana State entered the game tops in the nation in 3-point percentage, at 48.2 percent. But the Sycamores missed nine of their first 11 from 3-point range.

TCU (8-1), meanwhile, made 40 percent from beyond the arc, led by Fisher, who shot 4 of 9. Desmond Bane led TCU with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, while Kouat Noi finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Horned Frogs' defense harassed Indiana State (6-3) into more than just cold shooting. The Sycamores committed 20 turnovers, including several shot-clock violations.

Indiana State was attempting to work two transfer players into the rotation for the first time: Cooper Neese, a freshman guard from Butler, and Christian Williams, an Iowa transfer who started Sunday against TCU. Williams started and finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Neese added three points in 26 minutes.

Jordan Barnes led Indiana State with 17 points and seven assists.

TCU broke open the game about midway through the first half, thanks to a 16-2 run that put them ahead 38-26 at the break. The run began with a long-distance jumper from Bane, whose toes were on the 3-point line, and ended with a 3-pointer and then a jumper from Fisher.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana St: The Sycamores had been off to their best start in five years, since beginning 7-2 in 2013. That season, they finished second in the Missouri Valley Conference and reached the conference championship game.

TCU: The Frogs continue to try to work their way back into the Top 25 after a slip-up to Lipscomb cost them their No. 18 ranking. With Robinson tops in assists per game in the nation and a healthy Fisher back into the rotation, TCU leads the nation in assists per game and is in the top 20 in field goal percentage.

UP NEXT

Both teams are Hawaii-bound.

Indiana State travels to Honolulu for Christmas for three games in the Diamond Head Classic. The Sycamores play Colorado on Saturday and a day later play either Hawaii or UNLV. They will play Christmas Day against a team to be determined. Missouri Valley Conference play begins Jan. 2 at Loyola.

TCU begins the Diamond Head Classic with a game on Saturday against Charlotte and a day later against either Bucknell or Rhode Island, followed by a Christmas Day game against an opponent to be determined. The Horned Frogs extend the trip to play Dec. 28 against Hawaii Pacific.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Barnes
2 G
A. Robinson
25 G
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
8.6 Ast. Per Game 8.6
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
40.4 Field Goal % 54.7
47.2 Three Point % 52.6
93.0 Free Throw % 66.7
+ 2 De'Avion Washington made dunk, assist by Christian Williams 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Christian Williams 7.0
  Owen Aschieris missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Offensive rebound by Kaden Archie 24.0
  Kendric Davis missed layup 26.0
+ 2 Clayton Hughes made jump shot, assist by Cooper Neese 40.0
+ 2 RJ Nembhard made dunk 48.0
  Bad pass turnover on Cooper Neese, stolen by RJ Nembhard 54.0
+ 2 Kendric Davis made layup, assist by RJ Nembhard 1:16
  Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard 1:21
  Cooper Neese missed turnaround jump shot 1:23
Team Stats
Points 70 90
Field Goals 26-60 (43.3%) 33-68 (48.5%)
3-Pointers 3-16 (18.8%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 36 39
Offensive 10 14
Defensive 23 23
Team 3 2
Assists 18 20
Steals 4 8
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 19 10
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Barnes G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
25
A. Robinson G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Indiana State 6-3 264470
home team logo TCU 8-1 385290
TCU -15, O/U 146.5
Schollmaier Arena Fort Worth, TX
TCU -15, O/U 146.5
Schollmaier Arena Fort Worth, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana State 6-3 73.9 PPG 41.3 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo TCU 8-1 78.1 PPG 40.6 RPG 21.4 APG
Key Players
2
J. Barnes G 21.6 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.0 APG 42.5 FG%
25
A. Robinson G 13.1 PPG 3.8 RPG 9.0 APG 53.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Barnes G 17 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
25
A. Robinson G 20 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
43.3 FG% 48.5
18.8 3PT FG% 40.0
75.0 FT% 72.7
Indiana State
Starters
J. Barnes
C. Williams
E. Rickman
C. Hughes
T. Key
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barnes 32 17 4 7 0 0 5 2 3/8 2/5 9/9 0 4
C. Williams 22 13 11 3 0 1 3 2 5/11 0/2 3/3 2 9
E. Rickman 14 6 2 1 0 1 3 4 3/5 0/0 0/2 1 1
C. Hughes 24 6 1 2 2 0 2 1 3/8 0/2 0/0 0 1
T. Key 30 3 4 1 1 0 1 0 1/6 0/1 1/2 1 3
Starters
J. Barnes
C. Williams
E. Rickman
C. Hughes
T. Key
Bench
B. Kessinger
D. Thomas
C. Neese
A. Holston
D. Washington
D. Huenermann
C. Bacote
T. Martin
B. Brinkmeyer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Kessinger 20 14 4 0 0 0 0 3 6/9 0/0 2/4 2 2
D. Thomas 8 4 3 1 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
C. Neese 26 3 1 1 1 1 3 2 1/7 1/4 0/0 1 0
A. Holston 16 2 3 1 0 0 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 1
D. Washington 7 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
D. Huenermann 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Bacote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 33 18 4 3 19 17 26/60 3/16 15/20 10 23
TCU
Starters
A. Robinson
D. Bane
J. Fisher
J. Miller
K. Samuel
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Robinson 28 20 2 5 1 0 2 1 7/11 0/1 6/6 1 1
D. Bane 31 17 5 3 1 2 1 1 7/9 1/3 2/3 1 4
J. Fisher 24 14 2 5 1 0 1 3 5/12 4/9 0/0 0 2
J. Miller 26 7 8 1 1 0 1 2 2/7 0/0 3/4 2 6
K. Samuel 16 4 4 0 0 0 2 4 2/3 0/0 0/3 3 1
Starters
A. Robinson
D. Bane
J. Fisher
J. Miller
K. Samuel
Bench
K. Noi
K. Davis
K. Archie
Y. Alok
R. Nembhard
O. Aschieris
L. Mayen
A. McWilliam
D. Arnette
R. Barlow
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Noi 20 10 8 1 0 0 0 0 3/9 2/3 2/2 5 3
K. Davis 12 6 0 1 0 0 2 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Archie 14 6 3 0 2 0 0 1 1/4 1/3 3/4 1 2
Y. Alok 16 4 2 0 0 0 1 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
R. Nembhard 11 2 3 4 2 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 2
O. Aschieris 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
L. Mayen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McWilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Barlow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 37 20 8 2 10 16 33/68 8/20 16/22 14 23
