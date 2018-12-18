SEATTLE
Brown, Carter have double-doubles as Seattle beats Portland

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 18, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Terrell Brown and Myles Carter each had a double-double to help Seattle beat Portland 67-56 on Monday night.

Seattle (10-3) is off to its best start since the 1968-69 season, when it finished at 19-8 after losing 75-73 to Weber State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Brown finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Carter added 11 and 12. Morgan Means added 17 points and Matej Kavas scored 11 for the Redhawks.

Brown's layup made it 15-0 less than five minutes in and Kavas hit a jumper to give Seattle a 20-point lead with nine minutes left in the first half. Josh McSwiggan's 3-pointer pulled the Pilots within 11 with five minutes to play and he made another 3 that trimmed their deficit to 59-52 with two minutes left. Brown answered with a layup and, after Portland missed a 3-point shot, Means hit two free throws to give Seattle an 11-point lead with less than a minute to go.

McSwiggan led the Pilots (6-7) with 14 points. Portland has lost six of its last seven.

Key Players
T. Brown
J. Walker
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
13.7 Pts. Per Game 13.7
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
48.8 Field Goal % 42.1
0.0 Three Point % 40.6
73.9 Free Throw % 68.4
  Defensive rebound by Myles Carter 12.0
  Franklin Porter missed layup 14.0
+ 1 Morgan Means made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Morgan Means made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Marcus Shaver Jr. 21.0
+ 1 Josh McSwiggan made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Josh McSwiggan made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Delante Jones 23.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Morgan Means 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Morgan Means 25.0
  Marcus Shaver Jr. missed layup 27.0
Team Stats
Points 67 56
Field Goals 22-51 (43.1%) 21-58 (36.2%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 18-27 (66.7%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Total Rebounds 43 34
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 33 19
Team 2 4
Assists 4 10
Steals 3 6
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 16 15
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
23
T. Brown G
17 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
J. McSwiggan G
14 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Seattle 10-3 392867
home team logo Portland 6-7 223456
Chiles Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Seattle 10-3 81.8 PPG 39 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Portland 6-7 74.9 PPG 38.7 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
23
T. Brown G 10.6 PPG 7.0 RPG 5.9 APG 45.6 FG%
11
J. McSwiggan G 13.9 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.8 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
23
T. Brown G 17 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
11
J. McSwiggan G 14 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
43.1 FG% 36.2
35.7 3PT FG% 35.0
66.7 FT% 36.8
Seattle
Starters
T. Brown
M. Means
M. Carter
M. Kavas
D. Jones
Bench
A. Nettles
R. Grigsby
M. Da Campo
D. McDowell
M. Vail
T. Hopkins
I. Burke
R. Economou
J. Wall
J. Eyman
A. Hundal
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Nettles 15 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 0
R. Grigsby 16 2 1 0 0 0 2 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 0
M. Da Campo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McDowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Vail - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hopkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Economou - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Eyman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hundal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 41 4 3 4 16 19 22/51 5/14 18/27 8 33
Portland
Starters
J. McSwiggan
J. Walker
M. Shaver Jr.
F. Porter
T. Akwuba
Bench
T. Diabate
H. Hogland
J. Tryon
X. Hallinan
M. Porter
C. Clark
T. Fahrensohn
B. Smith
W. Watson
M. Turner
J. Phillips
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Diabate 19 4 4 0 0 2 2 2 2/3 0/0 0/3 1 3
H. Hogland 10 4 6 0 0 1 2 2 1/1 0/0 2/6 5 1
J. Tryon 9 4 4 1 0 0 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 2
X. Hallinan 10 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
M. Porter 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 0
C. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fahrensohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 30 10 6 5 15 21 21/58 7/20 7/19 11 19
NCAA BB Scores