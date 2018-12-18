Brown, Carter have double-doubles as Seattle beats Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Terrell Brown and Myles Carter each had a double-double to help Seattle beat Portland 67-56 on Monday night.
Seattle (10-3) is off to its best start since the 1968-69 season, when it finished at 19-8 after losing 75-73 to Weber State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Brown finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Carter added 11 and 12. Morgan Means added 17 points and Matej Kavas scored 11 for the Redhawks.
Brown's layup made it 15-0 less than five minutes in and Kavas hit a jumper to give Seattle a 20-point lead with nine minutes left in the first half. Josh McSwiggan's 3-pointer pulled the Pilots within 11 with five minutes to play and he made another 3 that trimmed their deficit to 59-52 with two minutes left. Brown answered with a layup and, after Portland missed a 3-point shot, Means hit two free throws to give Seattle an 11-point lead with less than a minute to go.
McSwiggan led the Pilots (6-7) with 14 points. Portland has lost six of its last seven.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|13.7
|Pts. Per Game
|13.7
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|48.8
|Field Goal %
|42.1
|0.0
|Three Point %
|40.6
|73.9
|Free Throw %
|68.4
|Defensive rebound by Myles Carter
|12.0
|Franklin Porter missed layup
|14.0
|+ 1
|Morgan Means made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Morgan Means made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Marcus Shaver Jr.
|21.0
|+ 1
|Josh McSwiggan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Josh McSwiggan made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Delante Jones
|23.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Morgan Means
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Morgan Means
|25.0
|Marcus Shaver Jr. missed layup
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|56
|Field Goals
|22-51 (43.1%)
|21-58 (36.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-14 (35.7%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|18-27 (66.7%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|34
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|33
|19
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|4
|10
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|16
|15
|Fouls
|19
|21
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
23
|T. Brown G
|10.6 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|5.9 APG
|45.6 FG%
|
11
|J. McSwiggan G
|13.9 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.8 APG
|44.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Brown G
|17 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|J. McSwiggan G
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|36.2
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|36.8
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Nettles
|15
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|R. Grigsby
|16
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Da Campo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. McDowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Vail
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hopkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Economou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Eyman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hundal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|41
|4
|3
|4
|16
|19
|22/51
|5/14
|18/27
|8
|33
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McSwiggan
|35
|14
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/12
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|4
|J. Walker
|34
|13
|4
|2
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5/13
|1/4
|2/4
|1
|3
|M. Shaver Jr.
|31
|11
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|4/16
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|F. Porter
|38
|2
|5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|T. Akwuba
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McSwiggan
|35
|14
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/12
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|4
|J. Walker
|34
|13
|4
|2
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5/13
|1/4
|2/4
|1
|3
|M. Shaver Jr.
|31
|11
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|4/16
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|F. Porter
|38
|2
|5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|T. Akwuba
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Diabate
|19
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/3
|1
|3
|H. Hogland
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/6
|5
|1
|J. Tryon
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|X. Hallinan
|10
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Porter
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|C. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fahrensohn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|56
|30
|10
|6
|5
|15
|21
|21/58
|7/20
|7/19
|11
|19
