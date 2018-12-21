KENTST
Walker scores 26 in Kent State's win over Oregon State

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2018

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Jaylin Walker scored 26 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds as Kent State held on to beat Oregon State 66-63 on Friday afternoon.

Jalen Avery added 16 points with four 3-pointers for the Golden Flashes (9-2).

Tres Tinkle had 20 points and seven rebounds and Kylor Kelley added 16 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for the Beavers (7-4), who have lost three of their last four.

While Walker showed he could score from long range, driving to the hoop and at the line, his biggest play might have been an offensive board.

Avery missed a floater with 14 seconds left but Walker grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He made both free throws. A Stephen Thompson Jr. 3-pointer just before the buzzer was off for Oregon State.

Kent State shot 40 percent, including 10 for 21 on 3-pointers, while Oregon State shot 44 percent, but only 3 for 17 from long range.

Oregon State led 21-7 early after an Ethan Thompson reverse layup at the 12:51 mark capped a 12-2 run.

Kent State responded with its own 10-0 surge. Moments later, Walker, who comes off the bench, scored 13 points in just more than four minutes.

The senior guard didn't attempt a shot until the 6:19 mark, when he made a layup. He followed that up with a 3-pointer and the Flashes took a 27-26 lead with 5:30 left in the first half.

Kent State closed the half on an 8-0 run and led 42-33 at the break.

A 7-0 surge by the Beavers, capped by a 3-pointer from Ethan Thompson with 8:10 left, trimmed the margin to 52-51.

Kent State led 64-61 with a minute left. After a Walker miss with 50 seconds remaining, Tinkle made a spinning layup with 40 seconds left and the Beavers trailed 64-63.

The previous meeting between the schools was last season when Kent State won at home 79-78.

BIG PICTURE

Kent State: Walker was suspended for the first four games of the season, but came into Friday's contest averaging 25.2 points.

Oregon State: With a school-record nine blocks in Monday's win, Kelley moved into first in the nation in blocks per game with 4.0.

UP NEXT

Kent State: Hosts Albany on Dec. 28.

Oregon State: Hosts Central Connecticut on Dec. 29.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley 0.0
  Stephen Thompson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Jaylin Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Jaylin Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Tres Tinkle 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Jaylin Walker 13.0
  Jalen Avery missed jump shot 15.0
+ 2 Tres Tinkle made reverse layup 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson 49.0
  Jaylin Walker missed fade-away jump shot 51.0
  Personal foul on Stephen Thompson Jr. 1:00
Team Stats
Points 66 63
Field Goals 22-55 (40.0%) 25-57 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 3-17 (17.6%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 10-11 (90.9%)
Total Rebounds 35 33
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 23 21
Team 1 4
Assists 11 13
Steals 5 5
Blocks 0 8
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
J. Walker G
26 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
T. Tinkle F
20 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Kent State 9-2 422466
home team logo Oregon State 7-4 333063
Gill Coliseum Corvallis, OR
OREGST -10, O/U 146
Gill Coliseum Corvallis, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Kent State 9-2 81.0 PPG 39.3 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo Oregon State 7-4 73.6 PPG 41.8 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
23
J. Walker G 25.2 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.6 APG 46.3 FG%
3
T. Tinkle F 19.8 PPG 8.9 RPG 4.5 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
23
J. Walker G 26 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
3
T. Tinkle F 20 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
40.0 FG% 43.9
47.6 3PT FG% 17.6
85.7 FT% 90.9
Kent State
Starters
J. Avery
A. Williams
P. Whittington
C. Williamson
M. Peterson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Avery 40 16 3 3 0 0 0 2 5/12 4/6 2/2 0 3
A. Williams 38 11 5 3 1 0 2 3 4/9 1/2 2/2 3 2
P. Whittington 17 4 7 0 0 0 2 4 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 5
C. Williamson 20 3 4 2 1 0 0 4 1/6 1/4 0/0 0 4
M. Peterson 26 2 5 0 0 0 0 1 1/6 0/1 0/0 2 3
Bench
J. Walker
B. Duling
A. Frederick
A. Roberts
K. Harris
D. Pippen
T. Simons
D. Gholston
S. Norton
A. Givens
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Walker 31 26 7 3 1 0 4 2 8/15 4/7 6/8 3 4
B. Duling 9 4 0 0 2 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 0
A. Frederick 17 0 3 0 0 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2
A. Roberts 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
K. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Pippen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gholston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Norton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Givens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 34 11 5 0 11 18 22/55 10/21 12/14 11 23
Oregon State
Starters
T. Tinkle
K. Kelley
E. Thompson
A. Hollins
S. Thompson Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Tinkle 39 20 7 2 1 0 1 1 9/17 1/6 1/1 2 5
K. Kelley 24 16 9 0 0 5 3 3 6/7 0/0 4/4 3 6
E. Thompson 35 10 7 4 1 1 2 4 4/7 1/1 1/1 1 6
A. Hollins 25 9 0 0 2 1 1 3 4/6 0/1 1/1 0 0
S. Thompson Jr. 39 3 4 3 1 0 2 1 1/16 0/6 1/2 2 2
Bench
Z. Reichle
A. Vernon
W. Washington
G. Rakocevic
P. Dastrup
I. Barnes
J. Wilson
K. Blaser
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Reichle 15 3 1 3 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
A. Vernon 12 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 0
W. Washington 11 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
G. Rakocevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dastrup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Blaser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 29 13 5 8 9 15 25/57 3/17 10/11 8 21
