Walker scores 26 in Kent State's win over Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Jaylin Walker scored 26 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds as Kent State held on to beat Oregon State 66-63 on Friday afternoon.
Jalen Avery added 16 points with four 3-pointers for the Golden Flashes (9-2).
Tres Tinkle had 20 points and seven rebounds and Kylor Kelley added 16 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for the Beavers (7-4), who have lost three of their last four.
While Walker showed he could score from long range, driving to the hoop and at the line, his biggest play might have been an offensive board.
Avery missed a floater with 14 seconds left but Walker grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He made both free throws. A Stephen Thompson Jr. 3-pointer just before the buzzer was off for Oregon State.
Kent State shot 40 percent, including 10 for 21 on 3-pointers, while Oregon State shot 44 percent, but only 3 for 17 from long range.
Oregon State led 21-7 early after an Ethan Thompson reverse layup at the 12:51 mark capped a 12-2 run.
Kent State responded with its own 10-0 surge. Moments later, Walker, who comes off the bench, scored 13 points in just more than four minutes.
The senior guard didn't attempt a shot until the 6:19 mark, when he made a layup. He followed that up with a 3-pointer and the Flashes took a 27-26 lead with 5:30 left in the first half.
Kent State closed the half on an 8-0 run and led 42-33 at the break.
A 7-0 surge by the Beavers, capped by a 3-pointer from Ethan Thompson with 8:10 left, trimmed the margin to 52-51.
Kent State led 64-61 with a minute left. After a Walker miss with 50 seconds remaining, Tinkle made a spinning layup with 40 seconds left and the Beavers trailed 64-63.
The previous meeting between the schools was last season when Kent State won at home 79-78.
BIG PICTURE
Kent State: Walker was suspended for the first four games of the season, but came into Friday's contest averaging 25.2 points.
Oregon State: With a school-record nine blocks in Monday's win, Kelley moved into first in the nation in blocks per game with 4.0.
UP NEXT
Kent State: Hosts Albany on Dec. 28.
Oregon State: Hosts Central Connecticut on Dec. 29.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley
|0.0
|Stephen Thompson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Jaylin Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Jaylin Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Tres Tinkle
|13.0
|Offensive rebound by Jaylin Walker
|13.0
|Jalen Avery missed jump shot
|15.0
|+ 2
|Tres Tinkle made reverse layup
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson
|49.0
|Jaylin Walker missed fade-away jump shot
|51.0
|Personal foul on Stephen Thompson Jr.
|1:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|63
|Field Goals
|22-55 (40.0%)
|25-57 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|10-21 (47.6%)
|3-17 (17.6%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|10-11 (90.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|33
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|23
|21
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|0
|8
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Kent State 9-2
|81.0 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Oregon State 7-4
|73.6 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|15.8 APG
|
|40.0
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|47.6
|3PT FG%
|17.6
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|90.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Avery
|40
|16
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/12
|4/6
|2/2
|0
|3
|A. Williams
|38
|11
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/9
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|2
|P. Whittington
|17
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|C. Williamson
|20
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|M. Peterson
|26
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Avery
|40
|16
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/12
|4/6
|2/2
|0
|3
|A. Williams
|38
|11
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/9
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|2
|P. Whittington
|17
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|C. Williamson
|20
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|M. Peterson
|26
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Walker
|31
|26
|7
|3
|1
|0
|4
|2
|8/15
|4/7
|6/8
|3
|4
|B. Duling
|9
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|A. Frederick
|17
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|A. Roberts
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Pippen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Simons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gholston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Norton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Givens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|34
|11
|5
|0
|11
|18
|22/55
|10/21
|12/14
|11
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|39
|20
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|9/17
|1/6
|1/1
|2
|5
|K. Kelley
|24
|16
|9
|0
|0
|5
|3
|3
|6/7
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|6
|E. Thompson
|35
|10
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4/7
|1/1
|1/1
|1
|6
|A. Hollins
|25
|9
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4/6
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|0
|S. Thompson Jr.
|39
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/16
|0/6
|1/2
|2
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|39
|20
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|9/17
|1/6
|1/1
|2
|5
|K. Kelley
|24
|16
|9
|0
|0
|5
|3
|3
|6/7
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|6
|E. Thompson
|35
|10
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4/7
|1/1
|1/1
|1
|6
|A. Hollins
|25
|9
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4/6
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|0
|S. Thompson Jr.
|39
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/16
|0/6
|1/2
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Reichle
|15
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Vernon
|12
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|W. Washington
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Rakocevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Dastrup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Blaser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|29
|13
|5
|8
|9
|15
|25/57
|3/17
|10/11
|8
|21
