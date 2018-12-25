INDST
TCU wins Diamond Head Classic, 83-69 over Indiana State

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 25, 2018

HONOLULU (AP) Alex Robinson had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists and TCU withstood a late rally to beat Indiana State 83-69 on Tuesday night in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic.

TCU led 40-30 at halftime behind a balanced scoring attack as nine of the 10 Frogs who played scored. TCU had its first double-digit lead with 3:23 left in the first half and Indiana State wasn't able to get closer than eight points the rest of the game.

TCU was ahead by 22 points with 9:38 remaining but didn't make another field goal for nearly six minutes as Indiana State went on an 11-0 run to pull to 71-60. But Robinson scored six points during an 8-0 run to seal it.

JD Miller had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for TCU (11-1), which won its eighth straight. The Frogs will stay in Hawaii to face Hawaii Pacific on Friday.

Jordan Barnes, averaging 21.5 points per game, had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for Indiana State (8-4). Tyreke Key also scored 14 points. The Sycamores were just 8 of 16 at the free-throw line.

Key Players
J. Barnes
A. Robinson
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
9.0 Ast. Per Game 9.0
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
44.5 Field Goal % 50.0
50.0 Three Point % 42.3
91.7 Free Throw % 65.3
+ 3 Clayton Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cooper Neese 31.0
  Lost ball turnover on Owen Aschieris 40.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Tyreke Key 53.0
+ 1 Alex Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
+ 1 Alex Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
  Personal foul on Tyreke Key 57.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes 1:00
+ 1 Desmond Bane made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:10
+ 1 Desmond Bane made 1st of 2 free throws 1:10
  Personal foul on Cooper Neese 1:10
  Defensive rebound by JD Miller 1:19
Team Stats
Points 69 83
Field Goals 28-56 (50.0%) 31-60 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 8-15 (53.3%) 17-21 (81.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 33
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 18 22
Team 3 3
Assists 8 14
Steals 2 7
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 19 12
Fouls 17 20
Technicals 0 1
J. Barnes G
14 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
A. Robinson G
15 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
home team logo TCU 11-1 404383
TCU -11.5, O/U 147.5
Stan Sheriff Center Honolulu, HI
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana State 8-4 73.8 PPG 39.8 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo TCU 11-1 80.2 PPG 39.7 RPG 20.1 APG
Key Players
11
T. Key G 16.9 PPG 4.7 RPG 2.0 APG 55.5 FG%
25
A. Robinson G 13.1 PPG 3.7 RPG 8.6 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
11
T. Key G 14 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
25
A. Robinson G 15 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
50.0 FG% 51.7
38.5 3PT FG% 26.7
53.3 FT% 81.0
Indiana State
Starters
J. Barnes
T. Key
C. Williams
C. Hughes
E. Rickman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barnes 34 14 6 3 0 0 3 2 4/12 2/5 4/4 1 5
T. Key 34 14 3 0 0 0 1 2 5/8 1/2 3/4 2 1
C. Williams 34 10 5 4 0 0 1 1 5/12 0/0 0/1 2 3
C. Hughes 25 10 3 0 1 0 4 2 4/5 2/2 0/1 0 3
E. Rickman 10 6 1 0 0 0 2 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 0
Bench
B. Kessinger
C. Neese
A. Holston
D. Thomas
D. Washington
C. Bacote
D. Huenermann
T. Martin
B. Brinkmeyer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Kessinger 21 8 0 0 0 0 4 4 4/5 0/0 0/3 0 0
C. Neese 19 4 4 1 0 0 2 2 2/7 0/4 0/0 0 4
A. Holston 16 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 1
D. Thomas 6 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Washington 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Bacote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Huenermann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 24 8 2 0 19 17 28/56 5/13 8/15 6 18
TCU
Starters
A. Robinson
J. Miller
J. Fisher
K. Samuel
D. Bane
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Robinson 29 15 8 4 0 0 4 3 4/11 1/2 6/9 2 6
J. Miller 35 12 10 4 0 0 2 2 6/11 0/4 0/0 3 7
J. Fisher 22 11 3 2 0 0 2 4 4/11 1/4 2/2 1 2
K. Samuel 22 8 5 0 0 3 2 4 4/4 0/0 0/0 2 3
D. Bane 36 4 3 2 1 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 3
Bench
K. Noi
K. Davis
L. Mayen
K. Archie
R. Nembhard
O. Aschieris
A. McWilliam
Y. Alok
D. Arnette
R. Barlow
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Noi 15 12 0 1 3 0 1 4 3/4 2/3 4/4 0 0
K. Davis 18 10 0 1 2 0 0 0 5/9 0/1 0/0 0 0
L. Mayen 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 0 0
K. Archie 6 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 0
R. Nembhard 10 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
O. Aschieris 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. McWilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Alok - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Barlow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 30 14 7 3 12 20 31/60 4/15 17/21 8 22
