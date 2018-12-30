Brown, Lairy lead Miami (OH) past Evansville 70-67
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) Sophomore Dalonte Brown and freshman Mekhi Lairy combined to score 30 points and Miami (Ohio) held off Evansville 70-67 on Sunday.
Bam Bowman finished with eight points and a career-high 13 rebounds, including a career-best seven off the offensive glass, to help Miami end a four-game slide in a series Evansville leads 11-5.
The RedHawks (8-5) shot just 38 percent from the field (24 of 63) and 6 of 23 from 3-point range (26 percent). Miami owned the boards by a 44-30 margin that included a 17-3 advantage on the offensive end that allowed the RedHawks to get off 14 more shots.
Shea Feehan sank two 3-pointers in the final 5:20 of the first half to help the Purple Aces (6-7) take a 35-31 lead at intermission. Miami didn't lead after the 14:15 mark of first half until Bowman hit two free throws with 13:51 remaining in the game for a 43-42 lead. Lairy's jumper gave Miami a 66-64 lead with 3:04 to go, but the RedHawks didn't wrap up the win until Bowman scored on a rebound basket with less than a minute to play and K.J. Riley missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Riley topped the Purple Aces with 20 points. He made 6 of 12 shots from the floor, but just 8 of 13 at the foul line. Feehan scored 16.
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|16.0
|Pts. Per Game
|16.0
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|47.4
|Field Goal %
|29.8
|32.4
|Three Point %
|30.8
|55.2
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Defensive rebound by Miami (Ohio)
|0.0
|K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 2
|Bam Bowman made dunk
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Bam Bowman
|6.0
|Bam Bowman missed layup
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by Miami (Ohio)
|11.0
|Darrian Ringo missed layup, blocked by Marty Hill
|13.0
|Offensive rebound by Bam Bowman
|40.0
|Mekhi Lairy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|42.0
|+ 2
|K.J. Riley made driving layup
|1:10
|+ 2
|Jalen Adaway made jump shot
|1:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|70
|Field Goals
|23-49 (46.9%)
|24-63 (38.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-14 (28.6%)
|6-23 (26.1%)
|Free Throws
|17-25 (68.0%)
|16-22 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|44
|Offensive
|3
|13
|Defensive
|23
|26
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Evansville 6-7
|75.4 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Miami (Ohio) 8-5
|76.8 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|46.9
|FG%
|38.1
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|26.1
|
|
|68.0
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Riley
|39
|20
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|6/12
|0/1
|8/13
|0
|4
|S. Feehan
|31
|16
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/8
|3/5
|5/6
|0
|0
|J. Hall
|29
|8
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/9
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|M. Hill
|24
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|E. Kuhlman
|24
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Riley
|39
|20
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|6/12
|0/1
|8/13
|0
|4
|S. Feehan
|31
|16
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/8
|3/5
|5/6
|0
|0
|J. Hall
|29
|8
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/9
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|M. Hill
|24
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|E. Kuhlman
|24
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Chatkevicius
|18
|8
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|3
|J. Newton
|18
|8
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|S. Givance
|11
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Frederking
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Cunliffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Labinowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Straub
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Chestnut
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|26
|8
|4
|5
|13
|18
|23/49
|4/14
|17/25
|3
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Lairy
|37
|14
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/11
|0/3
|4/4
|2
|2
|B. Bowman
|31
|8
|13
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3/7
|0/1
|2/2
|7
|6
|J. Adaway
|22
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/5
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|4
|N. Sibande
|25
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2/13
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|E. McNamara
|12
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Lairy
|37
|14
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/11
|0/3
|4/4
|2
|2
|B. Bowman
|31
|8
|13
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3/7
|0/1
|2/2
|7
|6
|J. Adaway
|22
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/5
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|4
|N. Sibande
|25
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2/13
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|E. McNamara
|12
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brown
|30
|16
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5/15
|2/8
|4/6
|1
|3
|A. Harouna
|12
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2/2
|1/1
|3/4
|0
|1
|D. Ringo
|20
|7
|4
|1
|4
|0
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|3/5
|1
|3
|A. Abrams
|7
|0
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|M. Jovic
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Ayah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Coleman-Lands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ritchie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Litteken
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|39
|10
|7
|5
|13
|19
|24/63
|6/23
|16/22
|13
|26
