Brown, Lairy lead Miami (OH) past Evansville 70-67

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 30, 2018

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) Sophomore Dalonte Brown and freshman Mekhi Lairy combined to score 30 points and Miami (Ohio) held off Evansville 70-67 on Sunday.

Bam Bowman finished with eight points and a career-high 13 rebounds, including a career-best seven off the offensive glass, to help Miami end a four-game slide in a series Evansville leads 11-5.

The RedHawks (8-5) shot just 38 percent from the field (24 of 63) and 6 of 23 from 3-point range (26 percent). Miami owned the boards by a 44-30 margin that included a 17-3 advantage on the offensive end that allowed the RedHawks to get off 14 more shots.

Shea Feehan sank two 3-pointers in the final 5:20 of the first half to help the Purple Aces (6-7) take a 35-31 lead at intermission. Miami didn't lead after the 14:15 mark of first half until Bowman hit two free throws with 13:51 remaining in the game for a 43-42 lead. Lairy's jumper gave Miami a 66-64 lead with 3:04 to go, but the RedHawks didn't wrap up the win until Bowman scored on a rebound basket with less than a minute to play and K.J. Riley missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Riley topped the Purple Aces with 20 points. He made 6 of 12 shots from the floor, but just 8 of 13 at the foul line. Feehan scored 16.

Key Players
J. Hall
N. Sibande
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
47.4 Field Goal % 29.8
32.4 Three Point % 30.8
55.2 Free Throw % 100.0
  Defensive rebound by Miami (Ohio) 0.0
  K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 2 Bam Bowman made dunk 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Bam Bowman 6.0
  Bam Bowman missed layup 8.0
  Offensive rebound by Miami (Ohio) 11.0
  Darrian Ringo missed layup, blocked by Marty Hill 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Bam Bowman 40.0
  Mekhi Lairy missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
+ 2 K.J. Riley made driving layup 1:10
+ 2 Jalen Adaway made jump shot 1:35
Team Stats
Points 67 70
Field Goals 23-49 (46.9%) 24-63 (38.1%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 17-25 (68.0%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 30 44
Offensive 3 13
Defensive 23 26
Team 4 5
Assists 8 10
Steals 4 7
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
33
K. Riley G
20 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
13
D. Brown F
16 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Evansville 6-7 353267
home team logo Miami (Ohio) 8-5 313970
MIAOH -7, O/U 144.5
John D. Millett Hall Oxford, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Evansville 6-7 75.4 PPG 39.3 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Miami (Ohio) 8-5 76.8 PPG 40.2 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
33
K. Riley G 13.4 PPG 4.6 RPG 3.2 APG 44.7 FG%
13
D. Brown F 14.9 PPG 5.9 RPG 0.6 APG 48.1 FG%
Top Scorers
33
K. Riley G 20 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
13
D. Brown F 16 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
46.9 FG% 38.1
28.6 3PT FG% 26.1
68.0 FT% 72.7
Evansville
Starters
K. Riley
S. Feehan
J. Hall
M. Hill
E. Kuhlman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Riley 39 20 4 0 1 1 3 2 6/12 0/1 8/13 0 4
S. Feehan 31 16 0 1 0 1 1 1 4/8 3/5 5/6 0 0
J. Hall 29 8 9 1 1 0 0 2 4/9 0/2 0/0 1 8
M. Hill 24 3 1 0 1 1 2 4 1/6 1/2 0/0 1 0
E. Kuhlman 24 0 3 3 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 3
Bench
D. Chatkevicius
J. Newton
S. Givance
N. Frederking
S. Cunliffe
A. Labinowicz
D. Straub
D. Williams
J. Chestnut
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Chatkevicius 18 8 4 2 0 2 3 1 3/5 0/0 2/4 1 3
J. Newton 18 8 4 0 1 0 2 3 3/3 0/0 2/2 0 4
S. Givance 11 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
N. Frederking 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Cunliffe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Labinowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Straub - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chestnut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 26 8 4 5 13 18 23/49 4/14 17/25 3 23
Miami (Ohio)
Starters
M. Lairy
B. Bowman
J. Adaway
N. Sibande
E. McNamara
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Lairy 37 14 4 4 1 0 2 2 5/11 0/3 4/4 2 2
B. Bowman 31 8 13 1 0 2 1 2 3/7 0/1 2/2 7 6
J. Adaway 22 7 4 0 0 0 0 3 3/5 1/2 0/1 0 4
N. Sibande 25 6 2 1 1 2 1 3 2/13 2/7 0/0 0 2
E. McNamara 12 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
D. Brown
A. Harouna
D. Ringo
A. Abrams
M. Jovic
P. Ayah
I. Coleman-Lands
M. Ritchie
M. White
B. Litteken
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Brown 30 16 4 0 0 0 3 3 5/15 2/8 4/6 1 3
A. Harouna 12 8 1 1 0 0 3 4 2/2 1/1 3/4 0 1
D. Ringo 20 7 4 1 4 0 2 1 2/4 0/1 3/5 1 3
A. Abrams 7 0 5 1 1 1 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 3
M. Jovic 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Ayah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Coleman-Lands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ritchie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Litteken - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 39 10 7 5 13 19 24/63 6/23 16/22 13 26
