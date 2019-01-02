Northern Iowa downs Bradley 65-47 in MVC opener
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Trae Berhow scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds and Northern Iowa beat Bradley 65-47 in Wednesday night's Missouri Valley Conference opener.
Isaiah Brown also scored 14 points and AJ Green added 10 points and made four assists for the Panthers (6-8), who held Bradley to 38-percent shooting and are now 32-30 all-time against the Braves. Justin Dahl grabbed eight rebounds.
Nate Kennell's 3 tied it at 20, but Dahl hit back-to-back jumpers in a 14-2 run and the Panthers led 34-24 at halftime. Berhow scored eight in a 12-8 run and Isiah Brown scored all seven in a 7-2 run for a 55-36 Northern Iowa lead with 5:44 to go.
Elijah Childs scored 12 points and Kennell added 11 for the Braves (8-6) who shot just 37.5 percent (18 of 48) from the floor including 5 of 17 (29.4) from 3-point range.
|32.5
|Min. Per Game
|32.5
|15.1
|Pts. Per Game
|15.1
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|1.9
|Reb. Per Game
|1.9
|34.0
|Field Goal %
|38.5
|21.6
|Three Point %
|43.3
|85.7
|Free Throw %
|69.2
|Defensive rebound by Luke McDonnell
|16.0
|Armon Brummett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Luuk van Bree
|27.0
|Isaiah Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|+ 2
|Peter Hanley made layup
|1:00
|+ 3
|Isaiah Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Green
|1:18
|+ 2
|Luqman Lundy made jump shot
|1:49
|Defensive rebound by Armon Brummett
|1:59
|AJ Green missed jump shot
|2:01
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Brown
|2:20
|Armon Brummett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|47
|Field Goals
|25-56 (44.6%)
|18-48 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|10-22 (45.5%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|6-8 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|28
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|23
|22
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|17
|12
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|12
|Fouls
|12
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northern Iowa 6-8
|66.3 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Bradley 8-6
|71.2 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|44.6
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|45.5
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Brown
|31
|14
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6/12
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|4
|T. Berhow
|30
|14
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5/10
|4/6
|0/0
|2
|5
|A. Green
|31
|10
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/10
|1/4
|3/3
|0
|2
|L. McDonnell
|15
|8
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|1
|M. Wentzien
|25
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dahl
|21
|6
|8
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|S. Haldeman
|18
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|W. Lohaus
|23
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/2
|1
|2
|S. Goldman
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Conrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Phyfe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pickford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Croft
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Haynes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Holterhaus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|32
|17
|7
|2
|7
|12
|25/56
|10/22
|5/7
|9
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Childs
|32
|12
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4/7
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|2
|K. Bar
|17
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|D. Brown
|31
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Pittman
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|0
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye
|18
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kennell
|30
|11
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/9
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. van Bree
|16
|6
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|A. Boya
|13
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|P. Hanley
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Lundy
|9
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Brummett
|18
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Hodgson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|47
|27
|12
|4
|3
|12
|10
|18/48
|5/17
|6/8
|5
|22
