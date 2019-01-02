NIOWA
Northern Iowa downs Bradley 65-47 in MVC opener

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 02, 2019

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Trae Berhow scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds and Northern Iowa beat Bradley 65-47 in Wednesday night's Missouri Valley Conference opener.

Isaiah Brown also scored 14 points and AJ Green added 10 points and made four assists for the Panthers (6-8), who held Bradley to 38-percent shooting and are now 32-30 all-time against the Braves. Justin Dahl grabbed eight rebounds.

Nate Kennell's 3 tied it at 20, but Dahl hit back-to-back jumpers in a 14-2 run and the Panthers led 34-24 at halftime. Berhow scored eight in a 12-8 run and Isiah Brown scored all seven in a 7-2 run for a 55-36 Northern Iowa lead with 5:44 to go.

Elijah Childs scored 12 points and Kennell added 11 for the Braves (8-6) who shot just 37.5 percent (18 of 48) from the floor including 5 of 17 (29.4) from 3-point range.

Team Stats
Points 65 47
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 18-48 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 10-22 (45.5%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 28
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 23 22
Team 2 1
Assists 17 12
Steals 7 4
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 7 12
Fouls 12 10
Technicals 0 0
Northern Iowa
Starters
I. Brown
T. Berhow
A. Green
L. McDonnell
M. Wentzien
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Brown 31 14 5 1 1 1 1 1 6/12 2/4 0/0 1 4
T. Berhow 30 14 7 1 1 0 0 4 5/10 4/6 0/0 2 5
A. Green 31 10 2 4 0 0 2 1 3/10 1/4 3/3 0 2
L. McDonnell 15 8 5 2 2 0 2 4 3/5 0/0 2/2 4 1
M. Wentzien 25 5 1 4 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Dahl
S. Haldeman
W. Lohaus
S. Goldman
L. Conrey
A. Phyfe
T. Pickford
T. Croft
M. Haynes
D. Holterhaus
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Dahl 21 6 8 2 2 1 0 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 7
S. Haldeman 18 5 0 3 1 0 2 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 0
W. Lohaus 23 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/2 1 2
S. Goldman 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
L. Conrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Phyfe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pickford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Croft - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Haynes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Holterhaus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 32 17 7 2 7 12 25/56 10/22 5/7 9 23
Bradley
Starters
E. Childs
K. Bar
D. Brown
A. Pittman
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Childs 32 12 3 1 1 1 1 1 4/7 2/3 2/2 1 2
K. Bar 17 8 2 1 0 0 1 2 3/6 0/0 2/2 1 1
D. Brown 31 2 2 3 0 0 1 1 1/7 0/0 0/0 0 2
A. Pittman 13 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 1/2 0 0
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 18 0 3 2 0 0 2 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 1
Bench
N. Kennell
L. van Bree
A. Boya
P. Hanley
L. Lundy
A. Brummett
J. Hodgson
J. Henry
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Kennell 30 11 2 1 0 1 1 1 4/9 3/7 0/0 0 2
L. van Bree 16 6 8 1 1 0 0 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 7
A. Boya 13 3 2 0 0 0 3 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 2
P. Hanley 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Lundy 9 2 2 0 1 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
A. Brummett 18 0 3 3 0 1 1 0 0/6 0/3 0/0 0 3
J. Hodgson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 47 27 12 4 3 12 10 18/48 5/17 6/8 5 22
NCAA BB Scores