Illinois State wins at S Illinois for 12th straight time

  • Jan 15, 2019

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Phil Fayne made the decisive free throw with 5.7 seconds left and Illinois State edged Southern Illinois 59-58 on Tuesday night for its 12th straight series win at home.

Fayne, a 67.4 percent free-throw shooter, was fouled from behind on a dunk attempt and made the second of two free throws to give Illinois State a 59-58 lead. After two timeouts, Southern Illinois got it past midcourt but Eric McGill's errant pass went into the backcourt.

Zach Copeland scored 14 points and Milik Yarbrough added 11 for Illinois State (10-8, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which has won four straight at home. Fayne had 13 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

Armon Fletcher had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the Salukis (9-9, 2-3), who have lost three straight. McGill chipped in with 10 points.

The previous two series matchups went to overtime.

Key Players
A. Cook
M. Yarbrough
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
8.2 Reb. Per Game 8.2
38.4 Field Goal % 49.6
43.1 Three Point % 39.0
63.9 Free Throw % 71.4
  Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill 1.0
+ 1 Phil Fayne made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
  Phil Fayne missed 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Shooting foul on Armon Fletcher 6.0
+ 1 Eric McGill made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on William Tinsley 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Kavion Pippen 1:01
  Zach Copeland missed fade-away jump shot 1:03
+ 1 Aaron Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:28
  Aaron Cook missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:28
Team Stats
Points 58 59
Field Goals 22-53 (41.5%) 21-58 (36.2%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 34
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 24 16
Team 4 7
Assists 14 13
Steals 9 10
Blocks 4 8
Turnovers 18 14
Fouls 9 11
Technicals 1 1
22
A. Fletcher G
17 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
2
Z. Copeland G
14 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo S. Illinois 9-9 273158
home team logo Illinois St. 10-8 352459
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Team Stats
away team logo S. Illinois 9-9 69.1 PPG 37.8 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Illinois St. 10-8 72.3 PPG 38.4 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
22
A. Fletcher G 14.4 PPG 6.1 RPG 1.6 APG 56.6 FG%
2
Z. Copeland G 10.5 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.4 APG 38.6 FG%
Top Scorers
22
A. Fletcher G 17 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
2
Z. Copeland G 14 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
41.5 FG% 36.2
40.0 3PT FG% 37.5
60.0 FT% 80.0
Bench
E. McGill
T. Bol
D. Beane
R. Stradnieks
B. Gooch
J. Gardner
A. Fall
D. Swedura
S. Shafer
S. Dembele
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. McGill 10 4 1 3/7 2/5 2/2 2 23 2 0 2 2 2
T. Bol 4 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 1 1
D. Beane 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 13 1 0 0 0 3
R. Stradnieks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Gooch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swedura - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 30 14 22/53 8/20 6/10 9 200 9 4 18 6 24
Bench
W. Tinsley
J. Jefferson
R. Idowu
M. Hein
J. Hillsman
I. Gassman
K. Fisher III
D. Boyd
T. Bruninga
L. Donnelly
A. Ndiaye
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Tinsley 5 3 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 2 16 1 1 0 1 2
J. Jefferson 3 2 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 13 0 1 1 0 2
R. Idowu 2 4 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 1 1 1 3
M. Hein 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 13 0 1 2 0 1
J. Hillsman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Gassman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fisher III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 27 13 21/58 9/24 8/10 11 200 10 8 14 11 16
