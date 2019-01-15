Illinois State wins at S Illinois for 12th straight time
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Phil Fayne made the decisive free throw with 5.7 seconds left and Illinois State edged Southern Illinois 59-58 on Tuesday night for its 12th straight series win at home.
Fayne, a 67.4 percent free-throw shooter, was fouled from behind on a dunk attempt and made the second of two free throws to give Illinois State a 59-58 lead. After two timeouts, Southern Illinois got it past midcourt but Eric McGill's errant pass went into the backcourt.
Zach Copeland scored 14 points and Milik Yarbrough added 11 for Illinois State (10-8, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which has won four straight at home. Fayne had 13 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
Armon Fletcher had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the Salukis (9-9, 2-3), who have lost three straight. McGill chipped in with 10 points.
The previous two series matchups went to overtime.
|29.3
|Min. Per Game
|29.3
|16.8
|Pts. Per Game
|16.8
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|8.2
|Reb. Per Game
|8.2
|38.4
|Field Goal %
|49.6
|43.1
|Three Point %
|39.0
|63.9
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill
|1.0
|+ 1
|Phil Fayne made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Phil Fayne missed 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Shooting foul on Armon Fletcher
|6.0
|+ 1
|Eric McGill made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|+ 1
|Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Personal foul on William Tinsley
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Kavion Pippen
|1:01
|Zach Copeland missed fade-away jump shot
|1:03
|+ 1
|Aaron Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:28
|Aaron Cook missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|59
|Field Goals
|22-53 (41.5%)
|21-58 (36.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|9-24 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|8-10 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|34
|Offensive
|6
|11
|Defensive
|24
|16
|Team
|4
|7
|Assists
|14
|13
|Steals
|9
|10
|Blocks
|4
|8
|Turnovers
|18
|14
|Fouls
|9
|11
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|S. Illinois 9-9
|69.1 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Illinois St. 10-8
|72.3 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|A. Fletcher G
|14.4 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|1.6 APG
|56.6 FG%
|
2
|Z. Copeland G
|10.5 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|3.4 APG
|38.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Fletcher G
|17 PTS
|9 REB
|3 AST
|Z. Copeland G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|41.5
|FG%
|36.2
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Fletcher
|17
|9
|3
|7/15
|2/6
|1/2
|2
|39
|2
|0
|5
|1
|8
|M. Bartley
|9
|2
|2
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Cook
|6
|4
|5
|2/3
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|31
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|K. Pippen
|6
|4
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|31
|1
|3
|4
|0
|4
|S. Lloyd Jr.
|4
|2
|1
|2/11
|0/3
|0/2
|2
|32
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. McGill
|10
|4
|1
|3/7
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|23
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|T. Bol
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Beane
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Stradnieks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Gooch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swedura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Shafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|30
|14
|22/53
|8/20
|6/10
|9
|200
|9
|4
|18
|6
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Copeland
|14
|3
|3
|4/12
|4/8
|2/2
|0
|32
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|P. Fayne
|13
|8
|2
|5/11
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|30
|3
|3
|3
|6
|2
|M. Yarbrough
|11
|4
|2
|5/13
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|30
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|K. Evans
|8
|1
|3
|2/9
|2/8
|2/2
|0
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Chastain
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Tinsley
|5
|3
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|J. Jefferson
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|R. Idowu
|2
|4
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|M. Hein
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|J. Hillsman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gassman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fisher III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bruninga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Donnelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|27
|13
|21/58
|9/24
|8/10
|11
|200
|10
|8
|14
|11
|16
-
NMEX
SDGST0
2
1st 18:38 CBSSN
-
SETON
PROV63
72
Final
-
RUT
PURDUE54
89
Final
-
WVU
TCU67
98
Final
-
MIAOH
TOLEDO59
71
Final
-
FLA
24MISSST68
71
Final
-
SFLA
CINCY74
82
Final
-
16BUFF
WMICH88
79
Final
-
EMICH
AKRON49
51
Final
-
SILL
ILLST58
59
Final
-
BALLST
BGREEN78
79
Final
-
STLOU
FORD63
60
Final
-
ARK
3TENN87
106
Final
-
12UK
UGA69
49
Final
-
KENTST
OHIO66
52
Final
-
MORGAN
HOW89
86
Final/OT
-
17NCST
WAKE67
71
Final
-
CMICH
NILL78
69
Final
-
9VATECH
4UVA59
81
Final
-
VALPO
LOYCHI54
71
Final
-
15MARQET
GTOWN74
71
Final
-
10NEVADA
BOISE72
71
Final
-
ND
13UNC69
75
Final
-
LSU
18MISS83
69
Final
-
DAVID
STJOES60
61
Final