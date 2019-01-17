MINN
ILL

No Text

Illinois snaps 5-game skid, routs Minnesota 95-68

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 17, 2019

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Giorgi Bezhanishvili found a unique way to relay the importance of Illinois' performance Wednesday night against Minnesota.

''Ayo's got a birthday tomorrow,'' the 6-foot-9 freshman said, placing an arm around fellow freshman Ayo Dosunmu. ''This was the birthday gift for him.''

It was a much-needed present not only for Dosunmu, but for the Illini as a whole.

Dosunmu produced 23 points and Bezhanishvili added 20 points as Illinois used one of its best first halves this season to defeat the Golden Gophers 95-68 and end a five-game skid.

The Illini (5-12, 1-5 Big Ten) piled up 51 points in the opening 20 minutes - their second-best output thus far - on the back of hot shooting and a strong glass presence.

''We were in every game we played in conference so far,'' Dosunmu said. ''So it was great to finally get that monkey off your back.''

The Golden Gophers (13-4, 3-3) hadn't permitted more than 44 points in a first period when they arrived at State Farm Center. They led for just 28 seconds versus Illinois.

''It was a night that a lot of things started to click,'' second-year Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. ''I couldn't be happier for our locker room.''

The Illini's second-leading scorer as a freshman, Dosunmu potted 15 points before halftime.

Fellow freshman Bezhanishvili tallied 14 points and five boards prior to reaching the locker room. Both marks exceeded his full-game averages.

Backing the college newcomers were Trent Frazier with 15 points and Andres Feliz with 10 points as Illinois shot 56.1 percent from the field.

Minnesota, which lost for the second time in its last three bouts, received 17 points from Daniel Oturu and 11 points from Jordan Murphy.

''Credit to (the Illini): They were really good, and we were really bad,'' Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. ''We took a major step backward today.''

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers suffered their worst setback since falling by 30 points against Michigan State on Feb. 13, 2018 and continued to struggle away from home, slipping to 1-3 as true visitors.

Illinois: Under second-year coach Brad Underwood, Illinois earned its first conference victory since Feb. 25, 2018, and won for the first time since Dec. 15 versus East Tennessee State.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

The Gophers possessed a plus-5.7 rebounding margin entering the evening, but Illinois recorded a 39-26 edge in that department.

That included Bezhanishvili pulling down six offensive boards among his team-best eight total snags.

''We just tried to outrebound them,'' Bezhanishvili said. ''That was our goal. We accomplished that, and that was great.''

LETDOWN

Illinois quieted Amir Coffey's offensive production in a significant way.

Minnesota's junior guard managed just nine points on 2-of-13 shooting. Not only was Coffey the Gophers' top scorer at 16.4 points per contest, he also paced the Big Ten in that category entering Wednesday.

''For some reason, when we've been bad, we've been really bad,'' Pitino said. ''If you're not physically competing every single possession, you're going to get beat, and it was a good lesson for us.''

UP NEXT

Minnesota hosts Penn State on Saturday night. The Gophers head back to Williams Arena in Minneapolis, where they are 8-1 on the year.

Illinois faces No. 23 Iowa on Sunday. The Illini seek their first Big Ten win streak since January 2018 when they head to Iowa City for a matinee versus the Hawkeyes, who edged out Penn State on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Murphy
A. Dosunmu
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
48.7 Field Goal % 46.2
23.1 Three Point % 41.8
68.4 Free Throw % 65.9
+ 2 Isaiah Washington made floating jump shot 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa 17.0
  Zach Griffith missed jump shot 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Zach Griffith 34.0
  Isaiah Washington missed layup 36.0
+ 2 Drew Cayce made driving layup, assist by Tyler Underwood 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Drew Cayce 1:03
  Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Minnesota 1:11
  Tyler Underwood missed layup, blocked by Michael Hurt 1:13
+ 2 Gabe Kalscheur made driving layup, assist by Jarvis Omersa 1:30
Team Stats
Points 68 95
Field Goals 26-59 (44.1%) 37-66 (56.1%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 8-16 (50.0%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 13-15 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 26 39
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 16 26
Team 1 4
Assists 8 11
Steals 7 8
Blocks 4 0
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
D. Oturu C
17 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
11
A. Dosunmu G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Minnesota 13-4 284068
home team logo Illinois 5-12 514495
ILL +1.5, O/U 150
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
ILL +1.5, O/U 150
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Minnesota 13-4 74.9 PPG 42.8 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo Illinois 5-12 74.4 PPG 37.3 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
25
D. Oturu C 10.2 PPG 7.8 RPG 0.3 APG 54.7 FG%
11
A. Dosunmu G 13.6 PPG 4.7 RPG 2.8 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
25
D. Oturu C 17 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
11
A. Dosunmu G 23 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
44.1 FG% 56.1
21.4 3PT FG% 50.0
68.4 FT% 86.7
Minnesota
Starters
D. Oturu
J. Murphy
A. Coffey
D. McBrayer
G. Kalscheur
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Oturu 17 8 0 7/10 0/0 3/4 2 19 1 0 0 4 4
J. Murphy 11 3 0 4/6 0/0 3/3 4 24 0 0 1 0 3
A. Coffey 9 4 0 2/13 1/3 4/5 0 32 1 1 2 1 3
D. McBrayer 7 0 1 3/8 1/3 0/0 1 30 2 0 3 0 0
G. Kalscheur 7 2 1 3/9 1/5 0/0 4 27 1 0 3 2 0
Starters
D. Oturu
J. Murphy
A. Coffey
D. McBrayer
G. Kalscheur
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Oturu 17 8 0 7/10 0/0 3/4 2 19 1 0 0 4 4
J. Murphy 11 3 0 4/6 0/0 3/3 4 24 0 0 1 0 3
A. Coffey 9 4 0 2/13 1/3 4/5 0 32 1 1 2 1 3
D. McBrayer 7 0 1 3/8 1/3 0/0 1 30 2 0 3 0 0
G. Kalscheur 7 2 1 3/9 1/5 0/0 4 27 1 0 3 2 0
Bench
I. Washington
E. Curry
M. Hurt
M. Stockman
B. Stull
J. Omersa
J. Johnson
B. Rudrud
P. Willis
H. Conroy
M. Carr
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Washington 8 2 4 3/4 0/0 2/2 3 24 1 1 3 0 2
E. Curry 7 2 1 3/7 0/2 1/3 1 17 1 0 0 1 1
M. Hurt 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 1 1 0 1
M. Stockman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Stull 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 1 0
J. Omersa 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 5 0 1 0 0 2
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Willis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 25 8 26/59 3/14 13/19 16 200 7 4 13 9 16
Illinois
Starters
A. Dosunmu
G. Bezhanishvili
T. Frazier
D. Williams
K. Nichols
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dosunmu 23 4 2 9/13 3/4 2/3 1 32 2 0 6 0 4
G. Bezhanishvili 20 8 0 8/12 0/0 4/4 3 28 1 0 1 6 2
T. Frazier 15 2 0 5/11 1/4 4/5 2 20 1 0 1 0 2
D. Williams 5 4 2 2/3 0/0 1/1 1 24 0 0 0 0 4
K. Nichols 0 4 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 17 0 0 2 0 4
Starters
A. Dosunmu
G. Bezhanishvili
T. Frazier
D. Williams
K. Nichols
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dosunmu 23 4 2 9/13 3/4 2/3 1 32 2 0 6 0 4
G. Bezhanishvili 20 8 0 8/12 0/0 4/4 3 28 1 0 1 6 2
T. Frazier 15 2 0 5/11 1/4 4/5 2 20 1 0 1 0 2
D. Williams 5 4 2 2/3 0/0 1/1 1 24 0 0 0 0 4
K. Nichols 0 4 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 17 0 0 2 0 4
Bench
A. Feliz
A. Jordan
T. Jones
S. Kane
D. Cayce
A. Griffin
T. Underwood
S. Oladimeji
Z. Griffith
A. De La Rosa
A. Higgs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Feliz 10 3 2 4/7 0/0 2/2 2 18 2 0 1 0 3
A. Jordan 9 5 2 3/4 3/4 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 2 3
T. Jones 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 3 8 2 0 0 0 1
S. Kane 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 1 0
D. Cayce 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1
A. Griffin 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 13 0 0 2 0 0
T. Underwood 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
S. Oladimeji 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Griffith 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
A. De La Rosa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Higgs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 35 11 37/66 8/16 13/15 20 200 8 0 16 9 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores