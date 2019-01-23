GWASH
DAVID

No Text

Pritchett leads balanced Davidson past George Washington

  • STATS AP
  Jan 23, 2019

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) KiShawn Pritchett scored 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers, Davidson placed five into double-digit scoring and the Wildcats defeated George Washington 73-62 Wednesday night.

Kellan Grady added 16 points with three 3-pointers and zero turnovers, Luka Brajkovic scored 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting, Luke Frampton added 11 and Jon Axel Gudmundsson 10 for Davidson (14-5, 5-1 Atlantic 10). The Wildcats made 11 3-pointers.

DJ Williams and Justin Mazzulla each scored 15 for George Washington (6-13, 2-4).

Davidson led all the way, made six steals and scored 17 points off 15 Colonials turnovers. The Wildcats led by as many as 14 points late in the second half but George Washington got that down to nine, 66-57, with 4:24 left to play on a Terry Nolan fast-break layup after pulling down a defensive rebound.

Key Players
J. Mazzulla
J. Gudmundsson
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
15.9 Pts. Per Game 15.9
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
6.7 Reb. Per Game 6.7
44.0 Field Goal % 43.8
30.0 Three Point % 31.3
65.8 Free Throw % 81.5
+ 2 Marcus Littles made jump shot, assist by Luke Sasser 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Littles 22.0
  Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Terry Nolan Jr. 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 23.0
  Terry Nolan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
  Terry Nolan Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Shooting foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson 23.0
+ 2 Luka Brajkovic made dunk, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic 1:02
Team Stats
Points 62 73
Field Goals 20-50 (40.0%) 25-54 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 11-26 (42.3%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 29
Offensive 4 0
Defensive 32 28
Team 1 1
Assists 11 10
Steals 3 6
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 15 7
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
D. Williams G
15 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
20
K. Pritchett G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo George Wash. 6-13 293362
home team logo Davidson 14-5 363773
DAVID -15, O/U 135
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
DAVID -15, O/U 135
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
Team Stats
away team logo George Wash. 6-13 64.9 PPG 36.5 RPG 11.1 APG
home team logo Davidson 14-5 72.4 PPG 38.5 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
0
J. Mazzulla G 9.8 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.3 APG 43.3 FG%
20
K. Pritchett G 6.6 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.9 APG 38.1 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Mazzulla G 15 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
20
K. Pritchett G 17 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
40.0 FG% 46.3
33.3 3PT FG% 42.3
77.8 FT% 60.0
George Wash.
Starters
D. Williams
J. Mazzulla
M. Jack
J. Langarica
T. Nolan Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williams 15 2 2 6/13 1/5 2/2 1 33 1 0 2 0 2
J. Mazzulla 15 7 2 6/11 3/4 0/0 2 35 1 0 2 1 6
M. Jack 8 2 1 2/8 2/7 2/2 3 30 0 0 1 0 2
J. Langarica 8 8 1 1/5 0/1 6/6 4 29 1 1 3 2 6
T. Nolan Jr. 6 10 0 2/6 1/5 1/4 5 25 0 0 3 1 9
Davidson
Starters
K. Pritchett
K. Grady
L. Brajkovic
L. Frampton
J. Gudmundsson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Pritchett 17 3 1 7/10 3/5 0/0 1 29 2 0 1 0 3
K. Grady 16 2 1 6/18 3/8 1/3 0 38 0 0 0 0 2
L. Brajkovic 14 3 0 5/7 1/1 3/3 3 19 0 0 2 0 3
L. Frampton 11 6 3 3/5 3/4 2/3 3 35 0 0 1 0 6
J. Gudmundsson 10 8 4 3/10 0/5 4/7 2 37 3 0 1 0 8
