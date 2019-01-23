Pritchett leads balanced Davidson past George Washington
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) KiShawn Pritchett scored 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers, Davidson placed five into double-digit scoring and the Wildcats defeated George Washington 73-62 Wednesday night.
Kellan Grady added 16 points with three 3-pointers and zero turnovers, Luka Brajkovic scored 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting, Luke Frampton added 11 and Jon Axel Gudmundsson 10 for Davidson (14-5, 5-1 Atlantic 10). The Wildcats made 11 3-pointers.
DJ Williams and Justin Mazzulla each scored 15 for George Washington (6-13, 2-4).
Davidson led all the way, made six steals and scored 17 points off 15 Colonials turnovers. The Wildcats led by as many as 14 points late in the second half but George Washington got that down to nine, 66-57, with 4:24 left to play on a Terry Nolan fast-break layup after pulling down a defensive rebound.
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|15.9
|Pts. Per Game
|15.9
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|6.7
|Reb. Per Game
|6.7
|44.0
|Field Goal %
|43.8
|30.0
|Three Point %
|31.3
|65.8
|Free Throw %
|81.5
|+ 2
|Marcus Littles made jump shot, assist by Luke Sasser
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Littles
|22.0
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Terry Nolan Jr.
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|23.0
|Terry Nolan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Terry Nolan Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Shooting foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|23.0
|+ 2
|Luka Brajkovic made dunk, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|73
|Field Goals
|20-50 (40.0%)
|25-54 (46.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-24 (33.3%)
|11-26 (42.3%)
|Free Throws
|14-18 (77.8%)
|12-20 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|29
|Offensive
|4
|0
|Defensive
|32
|28
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|11
|10
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|15
|7
|Fouls
|19
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|George Wash. 6-13
|64.9 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|11.1 APG
|Davidson 14-5
|72.4 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Mazzulla G
|9.8 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|3.3 APG
|43.3 FG%
|
20
|K. Pritchett G
|6.6 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|2.9 APG
|38.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Mazzulla G
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|K. Pritchett G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|46.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|42.3
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Williams
|15
|2
|2
|6/13
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Mazzulla
|15
|7
|2
|6/11
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|35
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|M. Jack
|8
|2
|1
|2/8
|2/7
|2/2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Langarica
|8
|8
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|6/6
|4
|29
|1
|1
|3
|2
|6
|T. Nolan Jr.
|6
|10
|0
|2/6
|1/5
|1/4
|5
|25
|0
|0
|3
|1
|9
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Pritchett
|17
|3
|1
|7/10
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|29
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Grady
|16
|2
|1
|6/18
|3/8
|1/3
|0
|38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Brajkovic
|14
|3
|0
|5/7
|1/1
|3/3
|3
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|L. Frampton
|11
|6
|3
|3/5
|3/4
|2/3
|3
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|J. Gudmundsson
|10
|8
|4
|3/10
|0/5
|4/7
|2
|37
|3
|0
|1
|0
|8
