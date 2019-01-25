BUFF
No. 14 Buffalo survives scare, beats Kent State 88-79

  • Jan 25, 2019

KENT, Ohio (AP) No surprise, the guys from slippery, snowy Western New York weathered the storm.

CJ Massinburg and Nick Perkins scored 20 points apiece as No. 14 Buffalo pulled away in the final minutes and avoided dropping its second Mid-American Conference game in four days with an 88-79 win over Kent State on Friday night.

The Bulls (18-2, 6-1 MAC) were stunned earlier this week at Northern Illinois. But showing their tournament-tested toughness and poise down the stretch, they held off the upset-minded Golden Flashes (15-5, 4-3), who hosted their first ranked opponent since 1989.

''We played probably 30 minutes of pretty good basketball,'' said Buffalo coach Nate Oats. ''We struggled on offense a little bit and couldn't get much going. But I thought our defense and just our maturity and experience got us the win.''

Clinging to a 78-75 lead, Buffalo forced Kent State into three straight turnovers and converted each time to open some breathing room. The Golden Flashes also had a shot go in and out during the critical stretch.

Jaylin Walker scored 21 points while playing all 40 minutes and Philip Whittington added 18 and 13 rebounds to pace the Golden Flashes.

''They lost on Tuesday and came back and won,'' Kent State coach Rob Senderoff said. ''That's what a really good team does.''

Kent State led for most of the night and was up 61-56 midway through the second half when Massinburg, Buffalo's steady senior guard, buried two straight 3-pointers to ignite a 10-0 run by the Bulls.

But with the game still in doubt, Buffalo, which stunned Arizona in last year's NCAA Tournament, turned to its defense and put the clamps on Walker and the Golden Flashes, who made just two field goals in the final 4:17.

Jeremy Harris was credited with a steal and dunked to put the Bulls up 80-75. On Kent State's next possession, Massinburg swiped the ball from Walker and dunked to push Buffalo's lead to seven. Massinburg followed with another steal and fed Harris for a layup to make it 84-75, sending a raucous Kent State crowd toward the exits and into the frosty winter weather.

''For 37 minutes, we played well enough to win, the last three minutes they made the plays you need to make to win the game,'' Senderoff said. ''They made enough plays and we didn't make the ones you need to. We were right there.''

Kent State got the start it needed, jumping to a 25-12 lead when Walker, who has a knack for making improbable shots, dropped an off-balance 3-pointer just before the 30-second shot clock expired.

But the Bulls picked up their defensive intensity, started finding their range and pulled within 44-43 at halftime.

POLL RESULTS

Buffalo has been ranked in the AP Top 25 for 11 straight weeks, tying the MAC record set by Bowling Green (1961-62). The Bulls may drop next week, but will likely remain in the rankings.

GETTING DEFENSIVE

Massinburg, Davonta Jordan and Dontay Caruthers took turns guarding Walker, who came in averaging 23.4 points per game. Walker had scored at least 30 in his previous two games, the first Kent State player to accomplish the feat since Anthony Grier in 1984.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: Nothing comes easy in the MAC, especially on the road. But the Bulls rebounded from their 77-75 loss at Northern Illinois to stay on first-place Bowling Green's heels in the East.

Kent State: Walker has been carrying the scoring load for the Golden Flashes, but he went cold in the second half as Buffalo rotated three defenders on him.

UP NEXT

Buffalo: Host Ball State on Tuesday.

Kent State: At Western Michigan on Tuesday.

Key Players
C. Massinburg
5 G
J. Avery
0 G
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
12.2 Pts. Per Game 12.2
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
2.2 Reb. Per Game 2.2
47.0 Field Goal % 35.7
42.3 Three Point % 35.1
77.3 Free Throw % 76.7
  Defensive rebound by CJ Massinburg 14.0
  Jalen Avery missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 1 CJ Massinburg made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
  CJ Massinburg missed 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Philip Whittington 25.0
  Defensive rebound by CJ Massinburg 32.0
  Jalen Avery missed jump shot 34.0
+ 1 Jeremy Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Jeremy Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Akiean Frederick 39.0
  Offensive rebound by Jeremy Harris 42.0
Points 88 79
Field Goals 33-62 (53.2%) 30-69 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 10-26 (38.5%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 12-22 (54.5%) 10-15 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 37 40
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 28 28
Team 2 1
Assists 18 8
Steals 9 7
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 14 20
Technicals 0 0
5
C. Massinburg G
20 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
23
J. Walker G
21 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
away team logo 14 Buffalo 18-2 434588
home team logo Kent State 15-5 443579
Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center Kent, OH
away team logo 14 Buffalo 18-2 84.6 PPG 43.8 RPG 17.4 APG
home team logo Kent State 15-5 76.9 PPG 37.8 RPG 14.5 APG
33
N. Perkins F 14.1 PPG 7.8 RPG 0.6 APG 45.9 FG%
23
J. Walker G 23.4 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.4 APG 44.7 FG%
33
N. Perkins F 20 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
23
J. Walker G 21 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
53.2 FG% 43.5
38.5 3PT FG% 39.1
54.5 FT% 66.7
C. Massinburg
D. Jordan
J. Harris
J. Graves
M. McRae
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Massinburg 20 8 3 6/12 3/6 5/7 2 34 3 0 1 1 7
D. Jordan 12 3 4 5/8 1/3 1/4 2 33 3 0 4 0 3
J. Harris 9 3 0 3/10 1/6 2/3 3 27 1 0 1 1 2
J. Graves 2 4 2 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 15 0 1 0 1 3
M. McRae 2 4 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 1 3
N. Perkins
D. Caruthers
R. Segu
J. Williams
B. Bertram
A. Johnson
G. Grant
C. Moultrie
J. Bivens
G. Davis
T. Fagan
P. Moore
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Perkins 20 8 3 8/11 3/5 1/3 1 32 0 0 2 2 6
D. Caruthers 12 1 5 4/7 2/2 2/2 3 31 1 0 3 0 1
R. Segu 7 2 0 3/3 0/0 1/3 1 8 1 0 1 0 2
J. Williams 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 1
B. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bivens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fagan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 35 18 33/62 10/26 12/22 14 200 9 1 12 7 28
J. Walker
P. Whittington
J. Avery
C. Williamson
A. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Walker 21 8 1 7/17 4/10 3/3 0 40 3 0 4 2 6
P. Whittington 18 13 1 8/14 0/0 2/3 2 32 0 0 2 5 8
J. Avery 13 2 0 4/11 3/7 2/2 2 38 0 0 1 1 1
C. Williamson 8 5 2 2/7 1/3 3/5 5 22 0 0 2 1 4
A. Williams 6 6 2 3/10 0/0 0/2 5 32 4 3 1 1 5
A. Roberts
A. Frederick
D. Gholston
K. Harris
M. Peterson
D. Pippen
B. Duling
T. Simons
S. Norton
A. Givens
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Roberts 9 2 1 4/7 1/2 0/0 3 18 0 0 4 0 2
A. Frederick 4 2 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 1 1
D. Gholston 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
K. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Peterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Pippen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Duling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Norton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Givens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 39 8 30/69 9/23 10/15 20 200 7 3 14 11 28
