BRAD
EVAN

No Text

Bradley earns rare road win, muscles past Evansville 81-73

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 30, 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye and Darrell Brown combined to score 35 points and Bradley picked up a rare road win at Evansville, 81-73 in a Missouri Valley Conference game on Wednesday night.

The home team has dominated the series, winning 37 of 50 games, including the last three straight coming in. The Braves now own a 30-23 edge in the all-time series.

Bradley (11-11, 3-6) hit 30 of 58 from the field (51.7 percent) and held a commanding 40-27 edge on the boards, with 11 off the offensive glass. The Braves outrebounded Evansville 24-11 in the second half.

Lautier-Ogunleye hit 4 of 5 from distance and finished with 18 points and grabbed 11 boards. Brown added 17 points and dished four assists.

K.J. Riley finished with 14 points for Evansville (9-13, 3-6). Evan Kuhlman contributed 13. The Purple Aces were just 5 of 17 from the floor in the second half.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Brown
K. Riley
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
38.5 Field Goal % 43.8
42.6 Three Point % 14.3
69.5 Free Throw % 73.6
+ 3 Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Luqman Lundy 27.0
  K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
  Lost ball turnover on Luuk van Bree, stolen by Jawaun Newton 35.0
+ 2 K.J. Riley made layup 47.0
  Lost ball turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by K.J. Riley 47.0
+ 3 K.J. Riley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 54.0
+ 2 Darrell Brown made driving layup 1:07
  Lost ball turnover on Shamar Givance, stolen by Darrell Brown 1:11
  Offensive rebound by Shamar Givance 1:16
  Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:18
Team Stats
Points 81 73
Field Goals 30-58 (51.7%) 26-57 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 9-16 (56.3%) 11-32 (34.4%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Total Rebounds 40 27
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 29 21
Team 2 0
Assists 10 14
Steals 4 7
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
D. Lautier-Ogunleye G
18 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
33
K. Riley G
14 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Bradley 11-11 344781
home team logo Evansville 9-13 363773
EVAN -3, O/U 129.5
Ford Center Evansville, IN
EVAN -3, O/U 129.5
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Bradley 11-11 65.6 PPG 36.1 RPG 11.6 APG
home team logo Evansville 9-13 72.0 PPG 38.5 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
23
D. Lautier-Ogunleye G 8.0 PPG 5.3 RPG 2.0 APG 43.1 FG%
33
K. Riley G 14.3 PPG 4.7 RPG 3.3 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
23
D. Lautier-Ogunleye G 18 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
33
K. Riley G 14 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
51.7 FG% 45.6
56.3 3PT FG% 34.4
66.7 FT% 58.8
Bradley
Starters
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
E. Childs
D. Brown
L. van Bree
L. Lundy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 18 12 1 5/11 4/5 4/5 3 38 2 0 2 1 11
E. Childs 17 11 2 8/16 0/2 1/2 2 37 0 1 0 3 8
D. Brown 11 3 4 5/13 0/2 1/3 3 34 1 0 1 0 3
L. van Bree 9 3 1 2/3 1/2 4/4 3 22 1 0 2 1 2
L. Lundy 6 3 0 2/3 1/1 1/2 1 13 0 0 3 1 2
Starters
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
E. Childs
D. Brown
L. van Bree
L. Lundy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 18 12 1 5/11 4/5 4/5 3 38 2 0 2 1 11
E. Childs 17 11 2 8/16 0/2 1/2 2 37 0 1 0 3 8
D. Brown 11 3 4 5/13 0/2 1/3 3 34 1 0 1 0 3
L. van Bree 9 3 1 2/3 1/2 4/4 3 22 1 0 2 1 2
L. Lundy 6 3 0 2/3 1/1 1/2 1 13 0 0 3 1 2
Bench
N. Kennell
K. Bar
J. Henry
A. Brummett
P. Hanley
A. Pittman
J. Hodgson
A. Boya
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kennell 13 1 2 5/8 3/4 0/0 5 33 0 0 2 0 1
K. Bar 7 3 0 3/3 0/0 1/2 0 14 0 1 2 2 1
J. Henry 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 1 0
A. Brummett 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
P. Hanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pittman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hodgson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Boya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 38 10 30/58 9/16 12/18 17 200 4 2 13 9 29
Evansville
Starters
K. Riley
E. Kuhlman
M. Hill
S. Feehan
J. Hall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Riley 14 3 3 5/11 1/4 3/5 4 32 2 1 3 1 2
E. Kuhlman 13 2 1 4/12 2/7 3/4 0 26 0 1 1 1 1
M. Hill 10 7 1 4/8 1/3 1/1 3 29 2 0 2 1 6
S. Feehan 9 0 0 3/7 2/6 1/1 3 26 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hall 4 9 1 2/6 0/4 0/0 0 26 0 1 0 1 8
Starters
K. Riley
E. Kuhlman
M. Hill
S. Feehan
J. Hall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Riley 14 3 3 5/11 1/4 3/5 4 32 2 1 3 1 2
E. Kuhlman 13 2 1 4/12 2/7 3/4 0 26 0 1 1 1 1
M. Hill 10 7 1 4/8 1/3 1/1 3 29 2 0 2 1 6
S. Feehan 9 0 0 3/7 2/6 1/1 3 26 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hall 4 9 1 2/6 0/4 0/0 0 26 0 1 0 1 8
Bench
J. Newton
N. Frederking
S. Givance
D. Chatkevicius
D. Straub
S. Cunliffe
A. Labinowicz
D. Williams
J. Chestnut
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Newton 9 2 1 3/5 2/4 1/2 0 16 1 0 2 1 1
N. Frederking 6 1 2 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 20 2 0 0 0 1
S. Givance 5 2 4 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 1 1
D. Chatkevicius 3 1 1 1/3 0/0 1/4 2 12 0 0 1 0 1
D. Straub 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Cunliffe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Labinowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chestnut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 27 14 26/57 11/32 10/17 16 200 7 3 10 6 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores