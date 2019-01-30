Bradley earns rare road win, muscles past Evansville 81-73
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye and Darrell Brown combined to score 35 points and Bradley picked up a rare road win at Evansville, 81-73 in a Missouri Valley Conference game on Wednesday night.
The home team has dominated the series, winning 37 of 50 games, including the last three straight coming in. The Braves now own a 30-23 edge in the all-time series.
Bradley (11-11, 3-6) hit 30 of 58 from the field (51.7 percent) and held a commanding 40-27 edge on the boards, with 11 off the offensive glass. The Braves outrebounded Evansville 24-11 in the second half.
Lautier-Ogunleye hit 4 of 5 from distance and finished with 18 points and grabbed 11 boards. Brown added 17 points and dished four assists.
K.J. Riley finished with 14 points for Evansville (9-13, 3-6). Evan Kuhlman contributed 13. The Purple Aces were just 5 of 17 from the floor in the second half.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.6
|Min. Per Game
|32.6
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|38.5
|Field Goal %
|43.8
|42.6
|Three Point %
|14.3
|69.5
|Free Throw %
|73.6
|+ 3
|Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Luqman Lundy
|27.0
|K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|Lost ball turnover on Luuk van Bree, stolen by Jawaun Newton
|35.0
|+ 2
|K.J. Riley made layup
|47.0
|Lost ball turnover on Darrell Brown, stolen by K.J. Riley
|47.0
|+ 3
|K.J. Riley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance
|54.0
|+ 2
|Darrell Brown made driving layup
|1:07
|Lost ball turnover on Shamar Givance, stolen by Darrell Brown
|1:11
|Offensive rebound by Shamar Givance
|1:16
|Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|73
|Field Goals
|30-58 (51.7%)
|26-57 (45.6%)
|3-Pointers
|9-16 (56.3%)
|11-32 (34.4%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|10-17 (58.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|27
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|29
|21
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|10
|14
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|10
|Fouls
|17
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Bradley 11-11
|65.6 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Evansville 9-13
|72.0 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye G
|8.0 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|43.1 FG%
|
33
|K. Riley G
|14.3 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|3.3 APG
|43.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye G
|18 PTS
|12 REB
|1 AST
|K. Riley G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|51.7
|FG%
|45.6
|
|
|56.3
|3PT FG%
|34.4
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|58.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye
|18
|12
|1
|5/11
|4/5
|4/5
|3
|38
|2
|0
|2
|1
|11
|E. Childs
|17
|11
|2
|8/16
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|37
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|D. Brown
|11
|3
|4
|5/13
|0/2
|1/3
|3
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|L. van Bree
|9
|3
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|4/4
|3
|22
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|L. Lundy
|6
|3
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|13
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye
|18
|12
|1
|5/11
|4/5
|4/5
|3
|38
|2
|0
|2
|1
|11
|E. Childs
|17
|11
|2
|8/16
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|37
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|D. Brown
|11
|3
|4
|5/13
|0/2
|1/3
|3
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|L. van Bree
|9
|3
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|4/4
|3
|22
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|L. Lundy
|6
|3
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|13
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kennell
|13
|1
|2
|5/8
|3/4
|0/0
|5
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Bar
|7
|3
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|14
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|J. Henry
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Brummett
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Hanley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pittman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hodgson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Boya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|38
|10
|30/58
|9/16
|12/18
|17
|200
|4
|2
|13
|9
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Riley
|14
|3
|3
|5/11
|1/4
|3/5
|4
|32
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|E. Kuhlman
|13
|2
|1
|4/12
|2/7
|3/4
|0
|26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|M. Hill
|10
|7
|1
|4/8
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|29
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|S. Feehan
|9
|0
|0
|3/7
|2/6
|1/1
|3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hall
|4
|9
|1
|2/6
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Riley
|14
|3
|3
|5/11
|1/4
|3/5
|4
|32
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|E. Kuhlman
|13
|2
|1
|4/12
|2/7
|3/4
|0
|26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|M. Hill
|10
|7
|1
|4/8
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|29
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|S. Feehan
|9
|0
|0
|3/7
|2/6
|1/1
|3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hall
|4
|9
|1
|2/6
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Newton
|9
|2
|1
|3/5
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|16
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|N. Frederking
|6
|1
|2
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Givance
|5
|2
|4
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Chatkevicius
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Straub
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Cunliffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Labinowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Chestnut
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|27
|14
|26/57
|11/32
|10/17
|16
|200
|7
|3
|10
|6
|21
-
CSN
CSFULL52
64
2nd 5:26 ESP3
-
UCLA
WASHST80
59
2nd 7:02 PACN
-
AF
SDGST46
64
2nd 3:51 FBOOK
-
USC
WASH16
21
1st 7:34 FS1
-
MISS
FLA86
90
Final/OT
-
10MARQET
BUTLER76
58
Final
-
USCUP
NCASHV62
71
Final
-
12VATECH
MIAMI82
70
Final
-
STETSON
JVILLE57
72
Final
-
CAN
NIAGARA70
78
Final
-
AMER
LOYMD74
68
Final
-
FGC
NJTECH54
66
Final
-
UNF
KENSAW64
81
Final
-
WVU
20IOWAST68
93
Final
-
SDAK
IPFW71
102
Final
-
PROV
SETON63
65
Final
-
IND
RUT58
66
Final
-
MAINE
MASLOW78
59
Final
-
ARMY
COLG56
76
Final
-
ALBANY
NH62
42
Final
-
FORD
GWASH61
79
Final
-
BING
HARTFD60
86
Final
-
RI
DUQ72
75
Final
-
UMASS
LSALLE51
60
Final
-
CAMP
RADFRD68
67
Final
-
STNYBRK
UMBC49
57
Final
-
NIOWA
LOYCHI60
61
Final
-
RICH
STLOU84
81
Final
-
HOLY
BU54
68
Final
-
NAVY
BUCK57
69
Final
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB67
69
Final
-
BRAD
EVAN81
73
Final
-
HAMP
LONGWD96
83
Final
-
CARK
SFA99
105
Final/OT
-
UAB
MTSU65
71
Final
-
PRESBY
CHARSO84
85
Final
-
LAMAR
NICHST90
69
Final
-
HOUBP
UIW96
92
Final
-
SAMHOU
SELOU62
52
Final
-
NWST
NORL64
72
Final
-
15LVILLE
WAKE82
54
Final
-
ILLST
DRAKE69
55
Final
-
CUSE
BC77
71
Final
-
14NOVA
DEPAUL86
74
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA79
95
Final
-
TXAMCC
ABIL71
78
Final
-
STJOHN
CREIGH83
67
Final
-
LEHIGH
LAFAY93
86
Final/OT
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN58
92
Final
-
CALBPTST
UTVALL62
79
Final
-
ILL
MINN75
86
Final
-
INDST
SILL73
88
Final
-
19LSU
TEXAM72
57
Final
-
SJST
UTAHST73
103
Final
-
SMU
WICHST83
85
Final
-
FRESNO
WYO75
62
Final