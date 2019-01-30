FORD
WASHINGTON (AP) DJ Williams scored a career-high 30 points and George Washington beat Fordham 79-61 on Wednesday night, snapping a three-game skid.

Williams was 11 of 25 from the field for the Colonials (7-14, 3-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Maceo Jack added 17 points and five rebounds and Justin Mazzulla had 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals.

The Colonials trailed through much of the first half but a Mazzulla 3-pointer evened it up 25-all with 8:19 to go. Justin Williams, DJ Williams and Terry Nolan Jr. added to a late surge that gave George Washington a 39-32 edge at the break.

The Colonials led throughout the second half and Jack sank three 3-pointers early in the period that made it 56-41 with 13:10 remaining.

Jesse Bunting scored a career-best 19 points with five rebounds for the Rams (9-12, 0-8) who have lost nine in a row.

Key Players
N. Honor
J. Mazzulla
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
10.3 Pts. Per Game 10.3
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
38.8 Field Goal % 44.0
37.2 Three Point % 32.7
78.3 Free Throw % 68.2
+ 2 Jalen Cobb made layup 8.0
+ 1 Justin Mazzulla made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Justin Mazzulla made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Jalen Cobb 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Williams 27.0
  Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 2 Justin Williams made dunk 39.0
  Offensive rebound by Justin Williams 45.0
  Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Mazzulla 1:07
  Antwon Portley missed layup 1:09
Team Stats
Points 61 79
Field Goals 23-64 (35.9%) 30-62 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 12-14 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 35 40
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 26 31
Team 3 2
Assists 11 21
Steals 5 5
Blocks 0 7
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 15 8
Technicals 0 0
21
J. Bunting F
19 PTS, 5 REB
13
D. Williams G
30 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Fordham 9-12 322961
home team logo George Wash. 7-14 394079
Fordham
Starters
J. Bunting
N. Honor
A. Portley
J. Cobb
C. Ohams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bunting 19 5 0 8/13 1/1 2/2 3 29 0 0 0 1 4
N. Honor 15 0 0 5/16 3/7 2/2 0 35 1 0 2 0 0
A. Portley 12 9 8 4/13 4/9 0/0 3 40 1 0 2 0 9
J. Cobb 9 2 1 3/7 1/3 2/2 3 29 2 0 3 0 2
C. Ohams 4 9 1 2/7 0/0 0/0 5 21 1 0 3 3 6
Bench
O. Eyisi
D. Pekarek
I. Raut
T. Perry
L. Skoric
E. Gazi
C. Downing
P. Slanina
P. Burquest
M. Williams
C. Austin
L. Radovich
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Eyisi 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 1 9 0 0 1 2 0
D. Pekarek 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
I. Raut 0 5 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 27 0 0 0 0 5
T. Perry 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
L. Skoric 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
E. Gazi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Downing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Slanina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 32 11 23/64 9/25 6/8 15 200 5 0 11 6 26
