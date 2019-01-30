DJ Williams leads George Washington past Fordham 79-61
WASHINGTON (AP) DJ Williams scored a career-high 30 points and George Washington beat Fordham 79-61 on Wednesday night, snapping a three-game skid.
Williams was 11 of 25 from the field for the Colonials (7-14, 3-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Maceo Jack added 17 points and five rebounds and Justin Mazzulla had 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals.
The Colonials trailed through much of the first half but a Mazzulla 3-pointer evened it up 25-all with 8:19 to go. Justin Williams, DJ Williams and Terry Nolan Jr. added to a late surge that gave George Washington a 39-32 edge at the break.
The Colonials led throughout the second half and Jack sank three 3-pointers early in the period that made it 56-41 with 13:10 remaining.
Jesse Bunting scored a career-best 19 points with five rebounds for the Rams (9-12, 0-8) who have lost nine in a row.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|79
|Field Goals
|23-64 (35.9%)
|30-62 (48.4%)
|3-Pointers
|9-25 (36.0%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|12-14 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|40
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|26
|31
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|11
|21
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|0
|7
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|15
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Fordham 9-12
|68.1 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|11.3 APG
|George Wash. 7-14
|64.3 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|J. Bunting F
|5.5 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|0.5 APG
|53.4 FG%
|
13
|D. Williams G
|13.2 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|1.3 APG
|40.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Bunting F
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|D. Williams G
|30 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|35.9
|FG%
|48.4
|
|
|36.0
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bunting
|19
|5
|0
|8/13
|1/1
|2/2
|3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|N. Honor
|15
|0
|0
|5/16
|3/7
|2/2
|0
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Portley
|12
|9
|8
|4/13
|4/9
|0/0
|3
|40
|1
|0
|2
|0
|9
|J. Cobb
|9
|2
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|29
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|C. Ohams
|4
|9
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|21
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Williams
|30
|4
|2
|11/25
|1/5
|7/8
|1
|38
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|M. Jack
|17
|5
|1
|7/13
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|35
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|J. Mazzulla
|11
|9
|6
|3/7
|1/3
|4/4
|4
|34
|3
|1
|3
|1
|8
|J. Langarica
|7
|2
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|14
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|T. Nolan Jr.
|5
|7
|4
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
