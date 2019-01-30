ILL
MINN

No Text

Coffey scores 18 to help Minnesota beat Illinois 86-75

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 30, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Amir Coffey led a balanced Minnesota attack with 18 points and six assists as the Golden Gophers defeated Illinois 86-75 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Murphy had 16 points and 10 rebounds as five players scored in double figures for the Gophers (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten), who overcame a slow start on a night when the temperature at game time was minus-19 Fahrenheit, with a forecast low of minus-30 overnight.

Freshman Gabe Kalscheur scored 14 and Isaiah Washington added 12 for Minnesota, while Daniel Oturu, who missed the Gophers' victory over Iowa on Sunday with a shoulder injury, had 11 points and eight boards off the bench.

Trent Frazier led Illinois (6-15, 2-8) with 30 points on 10-for-14 shooting, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Andres Feliz scored 11 and Tevian Jones added 10 for the Illini, who led by as many as five points early in the second half.

Minnesota surged ahead with a 13-1 run that included two Kalscheur 3-pointers. Illinois went almost five minutes without a field goal before Feliz hit a 3 to cut Minnesota's lead to 55-51 with 12 minutes to play.

But the Gophers weren't done. Coffey hit a 3-pointer to jumpstart a 12-0 run that he capped with a traditional 3-point play, giving Minnesota a 69-53 lead with just over eight minutes left.

The Illini earned their first Big Ten win of the season on Jan. 16 in a 95-68 blowout of the Gophers.

Minnesota took its first lead on Washington's driving layup with eight minutes to play in the half, but the Illini immediately responded with a 7-2 run to go back up 28-25.

Murphy put Minnesota back on top with back-to-back dunks, but Frazier scored Illinois' last eight points of the half, including a 3 at the buzzer to give the Illini a 39-37 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini have not been a second-half team this season. This was the ninth of their 15 losses in which they held a lead in the second half.

Minnesota: The Gophers went 0-for-4 on 3s in the first half against the worst 3-point defense in the Big Ten. They pulled away in the second half on the strength of four 3-pointers in the first six minutes.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts Nebraska on Saturday.

Minnesota: At Purdue on Sunday

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Dosunmu
J. Murphy
30.1 Min. Per Game 30.1
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
44.3 Field Goal % 50.8
35.7 Three Point % 26.7
69.1 Free Throw % 68.5
+ 3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samson Oladimeji 8.0
+ 2 Dupree McBrayer made driving layup, assist by Amir Coffey 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington 42.0
  Samson Oladimeji missed layup 44.0
  Offensive rebound by Samson Oladimeji 45.0
  Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot 47.0
+ 1 Isaiah Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
  Isaiah Washington missed 1st of 2 free throws 53.0
  Personal foul on Trent Frazier 53.0
+ 2 Andres Feliz made jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu 1:03
Team Stats
Points 75 86
Field Goals 26-58 (44.8%) 30-60 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 16-22 (72.7%) 20-26 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 30 35
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 20 23
Team 1 3
Assists 12 16
Steals 4 2
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
T. Frazier G
30 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
A. Coffey G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Illinois 6-15 393675
home team logo Minnesota 16-5 374986
MINN -7, O/U 149
Williams Arena Minneapolis, MN
MINN -7, O/U 149
Williams Arena Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois 6-15 73.7 PPG 36.3 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Minnesota 16-5 74.4 PPG 42.2 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
1
T. Frazier G 13.9 PPG 2.5 RPG 2.9 APG 39.8 FG%
5
A. Coffey G 15.8 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.0 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
T. Frazier G 30 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
5
A. Coffey G 18 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
44.8 FG% 50.0
29.2 3PT FG% 31.6
72.7 FT% 76.9
Illinois
Starters
T. Frazier
G. Bezhanishvili
A. Dosunmu
A. Jordan
D. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Frazier 30 2 2 10/14 5/9 5/6 1 35 0 1 1 0 2
G. Bezhanishvili 9 2 0 4/6 0/0 1/4 3 27 0 0 3 0 2
A. Dosunmu 6 6 4 3/9 0/3 0/0 2 36 1 0 2 3 3
A. Jordan 3 5 0 1/7 1/5 0/0 4 19 1 0 1 1 4
D. Williams 2 2 0 0/3 0/2 2/2 1 20 0 0 1 1 1
Starters
T. Frazier
G. Bezhanishvili
A. Dosunmu
A. Jordan
D. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Frazier 30 2 2 10/14 5/9 5/6 1 35 0 1 1 0 2
G. Bezhanishvili 9 2 0 4/6 0/0 1/4 3 27 0 0 3 0 2
A. Dosunmu 6 6 4 3/9 0/3 0/0 2 36 1 0 2 3 3
A. Jordan 3 5 0 1/7 1/5 0/0 4 19 1 0 1 1 4
D. Williams 2 2 0 0/3 0/2 2/2 1 20 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
A. Feliz
T. Jones
A. De La Rosa
A. Griffin
K. Nichols
S. Oladimeji
S. Kane
D. Cayce
T. Underwood
Z. Griffith
A. Higgs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Feliz 11 4 2 3/4 1/2 4/6 3 20 0 0 0 1 3
T. Jones 10 3 1 3/9 0/3 4/4 3 20 2 0 0 2 1
A. De La Rosa 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 9 0 0 1 0 1
A. Griffin 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
K. Nichols 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 1 0 0 2
S. Oladimeji 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
S. Kane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cayce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Higgs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 29 12 26/58 7/24 16/22 24 200 4 2 9 9 20
Minnesota
Starters
A. Coffey
J. Murphy
G. Kalscheur
D. McBrayer
E. Curry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Coffey 18 4 6 6/12 1/4 5/5 1 36 1 0 4 2 2
J. Murphy 16 10 0 7/12 0/0 2/2 4 34 0 0 1 3 7
G. Kalscheur 14 5 0 4/7 3/5 3/3 1 32 0 0 0 0 5
D. McBrayer 9 1 2 4/9 1/4 0/2 1 29 1 0 1 0 1
E. Curry 4 2 4 1/3 0/1 2/2 5 14 0 1 1 1 1
Starters
A. Coffey
J. Murphy
G. Kalscheur
D. McBrayer
E. Curry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Coffey 18 4 6 6/12 1/4 5/5 1 36 1 0 4 2 2
J. Murphy 16 10 0 7/12 0/0 2/2 4 34 0 0 1 3 7
G. Kalscheur 14 5 0 4/7 3/5 3/3 1 32 0 0 0 0 5
D. McBrayer 9 1 2 4/9 1/4 0/2 1 29 1 0 1 0 1
E. Curry 4 2 4 1/3 0/1 2/2 5 14 0 1 1 1 1
Bench
I. Washington
D. Oturu
M. Hurt
M. Stockman
B. Stull
J. Johnson
B. Rudrud
P. Willis
H. Conroy
M. Carr
J. Omersa
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Washington 12 1 4 5/11 1/4 1/2 3 23 0 0 0 0 1
D. Oturu 11 8 0 2/2 0/0 7/10 2 19 0 0 1 2 6
M. Hurt 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 1 0
M. Stockman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 0 0
B. Stull - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Willis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Omersa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 32 16 30/60 6/19 20/26 18 200 2 2 8 9 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores