Fletcher's career-high 34 leads S. Illinois past Indiana St
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Armon Fletcher scored a career-high 34 points with six 3-pointers and Southern Illinois beat Indiana State 88-73 on Wednesday night.
Southern Illinois led 38-32 at halftime and seized command in the second half. Fletcher made a 3-pointer and four straight from the free throw line for a 79-59 lead with 4:53 remaining.
Fletcher was 11-of-14 shooting including 6 of 8 from beyond the arc and made all six of his foul-shot attempts. Aaron Cook added 14 points with seven assists, Kavion Pippen had 12 and Eric McGill 10 with nine boards and five assists.
The Salukis (11-11, 4-5 Missouri Valley Conference) made 34 of 56 (60.7 percent) - including 11 of 20 from distance - but just 9 of 16 (56.3) from the foul line. They had 22 assists, 12 steals (Pippen, 4) and eight blocks (Pippen, 3).
Tyreke Key led Indiana State (11-10, 3-6) with 25 points and Jordan Barnes added 20.
|32.6
|Min. Per Game
|32.6
|11.0
|Pts. Per Game
|11.0
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|2.2
|Reb. Per Game
|2.2
|40.7
|Field Goal %
|40.3
|38.0
|Three Point %
|38.3
|86.0
|Free Throw %
|63.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Sean Lloyd Jr.
|4.0
|+ 2
|Eric McGill made layup
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Bartley
|18.0
|De'Avion Washington missed layup
|20.0
|Offensive rebound by De'Avion Washington
|31.0
|Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|+ 3
|Armon Fletcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Bartley
|47.0
|+ 1
|Tyreke Key made 3rd of 3 free throws
|1:11
|+ 1
|Tyreke Key made 2nd of 3 free throws
|1:11
|Tyreke Key missed 1st of 3 free throws
|1:11
|Shooting foul on Marcus Bartley
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|88
|Field Goals
|27-56 (48.2%)
|34-56 (60.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-14 (42.9%)
|11-20 (55.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|27
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|20
|22
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|12
|22
|Steals
|9
|12
|Blocks
|2
|8
|Turnovers
|17
|14
|Fouls
|15
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Indiana St. 11-10
|69.4 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|10.9 APG
|S. Illinois 11-11
|67.0 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|T. Key G
|16.2 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.7 APG
|55.1 FG%
|
22
|A. Fletcher G
|13.4 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|1.4 APG
|50.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Key G
|25 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|A. Fletcher G
|34 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|48.2
|FG%
|60.7
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|55.0
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|56.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|25
|4
|1
|6/10
|3/4
|10/11
|1
|34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Barnes
|20
|5
|4
|8/13
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|38
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|E. Rickman
|9
|5
|0
|4/9
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|16
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|A. Holston
|4
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|28
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|C. Williams
|2
|2
|6
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|29
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|25
|4
|1
|6/10
|3/4
|10/11
|1
|34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Barnes
|20
|5
|4
|8/13
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|38
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|E. Rickman
|9
|5
|0
|4/9
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|16
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|A. Holston
|4
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|28
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|C. Williams
|2
|2
|6
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|29
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Kessinger
|8
|1
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|D. Washington
|3
|4
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|0/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|C. Hughes
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|C. Neese
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Bacote
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Huenermann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brinkmeyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|27
|12
|27/56
|6/14
|13/17
|15
|200
|9
|2
|17
|7
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Fletcher
|34
|2
|1
|11/14
|6/8
|6/6
|1
|35
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|A. Cook
|14
|1
|7
|6/10
|0/2
|2/4
|4
|35
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Pippen
|12
|4
|5
|6/11
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|23
|4
|3
|0
|2
|2
|E. McGill
|10
|9
|5
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|2
|0
|1
|1
|8
|S. Lloyd Jr.
|8
|3
|2
|3/9
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|31
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Fletcher
|34
|2
|1
|11/14
|6/8
|6/6
|1
|35
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|A. Cook
|14
|1
|7
|6/10
|0/2
|2/4
|4
|35
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Pippen
|12
|4
|5
|6/11
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|23
|4
|3
|0
|2
|2
|E. McGill
|10
|9
|5
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|2
|0
|1
|1
|8
|S. Lloyd Jr.
|8
|3
|2
|3/9
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|31
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bartley
|5
|3
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|T. Bol
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|12
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|D. Beane
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|R. Stradnieks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Gooch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swedura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Shafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|27
|22
|34/56
|11/20
|9/16
|14
|200
|12
|8
|14
|5
|22
