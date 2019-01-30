INDST
Fletcher's career-high 34 leads S. Illinois past Indiana St

  • Jan 30, 2019

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Armon Fletcher scored a career-high 34 points with six 3-pointers and Southern Illinois beat Indiana State 88-73 on Wednesday night.

Southern Illinois led 38-32 at halftime and seized command in the second half. Fletcher made a 3-pointer and four straight from the free throw line for a 79-59 lead with 4:53 remaining.

Fletcher was 11-of-14 shooting including 6 of 8 from beyond the arc and made all six of his foul-shot attempts. Aaron Cook added 14 points with seven assists, Kavion Pippen had 12 and Eric McGill 10 with nine boards and five assists.

The Salukis (11-11, 4-5 Missouri Valley Conference) made 34 of 56 (60.7 percent) - including 11 of 20 from distance - but just 9 of 16 (56.3) from the foul line. They had 22 assists, 12 steals (Pippen, 4) and eight blocks (Pippen, 3).

Tyreke Key led Indiana State (11-10, 3-6) with 25 points and Jordan Barnes added 20.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Barnes
A. Cook
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
11.0 Pts. Per Game 11.0
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
2.2 Reb. Per Game 2.2
40.7 Field Goal % 40.3
38.0 Three Point % 38.3
86.0 Free Throw % 63.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jordan Barnes, stolen by Sean Lloyd Jr. 4.0
+ 2 Eric McGill made layup 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Bartley 18.0
  De'Avion Washington missed layup 20.0
  Offensive rebound by De'Avion Washington 31.0
  Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
+ 3 Armon Fletcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Bartley 47.0
+ 1 Tyreke Key made 3rd of 3 free throws 1:11
+ 1 Tyreke Key made 2nd of 3 free throws 1:11
  Tyreke Key missed 1st of 3 free throws 1:11
  Shooting foul on Marcus Bartley 1:11
Team Stats
Points 73 88
Field Goals 27-56 (48.2%) 34-56 (60.7%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 11-20 (55.0%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Total Rebounds 30 27
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 20 22
Team 3 0
Assists 12 22
Steals 9 12
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 17 14
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
T. Key G
25 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
22
A. Fletcher G
34 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Indiana St. 11-10 324173
home team logo S. Illinois 11-11 385088
SILL -5.5, O/U 132.5
SIU Arena Carbondale, IL
SILL -5.5, O/U 132.5
SIU Arena Carbondale, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana St. 11-10 69.4 PPG 36.8 RPG 10.9 APG
home team logo S. Illinois 11-11 67.0 PPG 36.7 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
11
T. Key G 16.2 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.7 APG 55.1 FG%
22
A. Fletcher G 13.4 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.4 APG 50.8 FG%
Top Scorers
11
T. Key G 25 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
22
A. Fletcher G 34 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
48.2 FG% 60.7
42.9 3PT FG% 55.0
76.5 FT% 56.3
Indiana St.
Starters
T. Key
J. Barnes
E. Rickman
A. Holston
C. Williams
Bench
B. Kessinger
D. Washington
C. Hughes
C. Neese
C. Bacote
D. Huenermann
D. Thomas
T. Martin
B. Brinkmeyer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Kessinger 8 1 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 18 1 1 1 0 1
D. Washington 3 4 0 1/5 1/3 0/2 1 17 0 0 0 2 2
C. Hughes 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 4 0 0
C. Neese 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 10 1 0 2 0 2
C. Bacote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Huenermann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 27 12 27/56 6/14 13/17 15 200 9 2 17 7 20
S. Illinois
Starters
A. Fletcher
A. Cook
K. Pippen
E. McGill
S. Lloyd Jr.
Starters
A. Fletcher
A. Cook
K. Pippen
E. McGill
S. Lloyd Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Fletcher 34 2 1 11/14 6/8 6/6 1 35 2 2 1 0 2
A. Cook 14 1 7 6/10 0/2 2/4 4 35 2 0 2 0 1
K. Pippen 12 4 5 6/11 0/0 0/2 2 23 4 3 0 2 2
E. McGill 10 9 5 4/6 2/4 0/0 1 32 2 0 1 1 8
S. Lloyd Jr. 8 3 2 3/9 2/4 0/0 2 31 2 0 4 1 2
Bench
M. Bartley
T. Bol
D. Beane
R. Stradnieks
B. Gooch
J. Gardner
A. Fall
D. Swedura
S. Shafer
S. Dembele
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bartley 5 3 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 2 21 0 0 4 0 3
T. Bol 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/1 2 12 0 1 2 1 3
D. Beane 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/3 0 11 0 2 0 0 1
R. Stradnieks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Gooch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swedura - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 27 22 34/56 11/20 9/16 14 200 12 8 14 5 22
