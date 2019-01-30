Powell scores 31 as Seton Hall edges Providence
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Myles Powell has carried Seton Hall all season and he did it again in what might have been the Pirates' biggest game of the season.
Coming off a season-low three-point game against Villanova over the weekend, Powell scored 31 points and Seton Hall snapped a four-game losing streak by rallying from a seven-point, second-half deficit to beat Providence 65-63 on Wednesday night.
''We needed it bad,'' Powell said after the Pirates (13-8, 4-5 Big East) put themselves back in the hunt for a fourth-straight NCAA Tournament bid. ''We were desperate for a win. We were going hard all week in practice, saying we had to get this one.''
Seton Hall was coming off an embarrassing 80-52 loss to the defending national champions on Sunday, and they really had to dig deep to win this one.
''In practice we have been saying with every game our season is on the line,'' said guard Quincy McKnight, who converted a go-ahead three-point play with 2:57 to play to give the Pirates a 63-61 lead. ''We believe it is. We want our season to end great. We don't want to be a low seed. We are looking at these next nine games as we need to win.''
Seton Hall also won because it got a huge block from Romaro Gill on a game-tying layup attempt by Isaiah Jackson in the waning seconds in avenging a loss to Providence (13-7, 3-5) earlier this month.
''Coach just subbed me back in cause they put in (Nate) Watson,'' said Gill, who just returned to the lineup Sunday after missing five games with an ankle injury. ''They figured they were going to post him up. They had all the bigs in there. I didn't know Jackson was going to try to do whatever. I was just there helping. I saw him attempt to make that layup and I contested and got it.''
Taurean Thompson added eight points and nine rebounds for Seton Hall.
Alpha Diallo had 21 points to lead Providence, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Jackson finished with nine points and David Duke added eight for the Friars, who shot 38 percent from the field.
''Definitely a winnable game,'' Diallo said. ''We lost by two, so (if) I did a couple things differently we probably win the game. I had two bad turnovers down the stretch, so that's something I can work on and change. Hopefully we get the next one on the road.''
Providence used a 15-0 run early in the second half to take a 42-36 lead. The Friars twice built the lead to seven points, before Seton Hall rallied behind Powell. He had nine points in a 16-7 run that allowed the Pirates to take a 56-54 lead.
Diallo gave Providence its final lead with a 3-pointer with 4:22 to go, but McKnight's basket with just under three minutes left gave the Hall a 63-61 lead.
A steal and dunk by Powell, who was 12 of 23 from the field, and two free throws by Jackson were the only other points scored in the game.
''I told the team the other day we can't go five minutes without Myles Powell touching the ball,'' Pirates coach Kevin Willard said. ''We got here riding his back. Let's not play make believe. This guy got us here and there were times we going too long without him touching the basketball. I thought he came out from the start being aggressive and that set the tone.''
Despite turning the ball over 12 times in the first half, Seton Hall led 34-27 at the half. Powell was the difference, scoring 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field.
UP NEXT:
Providence: At DePaul on Saturday.
Seton Hall: At Butler on Saturday.
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|21.2
|Pts. Per Game
|21.2
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|43.1
|Field Goal %
|45.6
|37.0
|Three Point %
|35.5
|71.7
|Free Throw %
|84.4
|Defensive rebound by Myles Powell
|1.0
|Isaiah Jackson missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Jackson
|20.0
|Myles Cale missed free throw
|20.0
|Personal foul on Drew Edwards
|20.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Makai Ashton-Langford
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Jackson
|49.0
|Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill
|1:12
|Isaiah Jackson missed jump shot
|1:14
|Bad pass turnover on Quincy McKnight
|1:27
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|65
|Field Goals
|21-55 (38.2%)
|25-52 (48.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|3-14 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|14-17 (82.4%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|38
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|22
|29
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|12
|8
|Steals
|10
|7
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|19
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Providence 13-8
|73.5 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Seton Hall 13-8
|74.3 PPG
|37 RPG
|13.7 APG
|
|38.2
|FG%
|48.1
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|82.4
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|21
|2
|3
|8/14
|2/3
|3/4
|2
|37
|4
|0
|4
|1
|1
|D. Duke
|8
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|3/3
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Watson
|6
|5
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|M. White
|4
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|15
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|J. Nichols Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Jackson
|9
|7
|2
|3/11
|1/6
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|D. Edwards
|6
|1
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Ashton-Langford
|5
|4
|5
|1/4
|1/4
|2/2
|4
|25
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|K. Young
|4
|4
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|A. Reeves
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Holt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|28
|12
|21/55
|7/22
|14/17
|18
|200
|10
|1
|13
|6
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|31
|4
|2
|12/23
|3/7
|4/5
|2
|38
|4
|0
|5
|0
|4
|M. Nzei
|12
|1
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Q. McKnight
|9
|4
|3
|4/7
|0/2
|1/1
|2
|27
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|M. Cale
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|S. Mamukelashvili
|1
|5
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Thompson
|8
|9
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|20
|0
|4
|2
|3
|6
|R. Gill
|2
|7
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|S. Reynolds
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Rhoden
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Nelson
|0
|2
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|I. Obiagu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brodie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Avent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|37
|8
|25/52
|3/14
|12/15
|18
|200
|7
|5
|19
|8
|29
-
CSN
CSFULL59
66
2nd 3:28 ESP3
-
UCLA
WASHST82
62
2nd 4:31 PACN
-
AF
SDGST51
66
2nd 59.0 FBOOK
-
USC
WASH18
28
1st 4:55 FS1
-
MISS
FLA86
90
Final/OT
-
10MARQET
BUTLER76
58
Final
-
USCUP
NCASHV62
71
Final
-
12VATECH
MIAMI82
70
Final
-
STETSON
JVILLE57
72
Final
-
CAN
NIAGARA70
78
Final
-
AMER
LOYMD74
68
Final
-
FGC
NJTECH54
66
Final
-
UNF
KENSAW64
81
Final
-
WVU
20IOWAST68
93
Final
-
SDAK
IPFW71
102
Final
-
PROV
SETON63
65
Final
-
IND
RUT58
66
Final
-
MAINE
MASLOW78
59
Final
-
ARMY
COLG56
76
Final
-
ALBANY
NH62
42
Final
-
FORD
GWASH61
79
Final
-
BING
HARTFD60
86
Final
-
RI
DUQ72
75
Final
-
UMASS
LSALLE51
60
Final
-
CAMP
RADFRD68
67
Final
-
STNYBRK
UMBC49
57
Final
-
NIOWA
LOYCHI60
61
Final
-
RICH
STLOU84
81
Final
-
HOLY
BU54
68
Final
-
NAVY
BUCK57
69
Final
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB67
69
Final
-
BRAD
EVAN81
73
Final
-
HAMP
LONGWD96
83
Final
-
CARK
SFA99
105
Final/OT
-
UAB
MTSU65
71
Final
-
PRESBY
CHARSO84
85
Final
-
LAMAR
NICHST90
69
Final
-
HOUBP
UIW96
92
Final
-
SAMHOU
SELOU62
52
Final
-
NWST
NORL64
72
Final
-
15LVILLE
WAKE82
54
Final
-
ILLST
DRAKE69
55
Final
-
CUSE
BC77
71
Final
-
14NOVA
DEPAUL86
74
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA79
95
Final
-
TXAMCC
ABIL71
78
Final
-
STJOHN
CREIGH83
67
Final
-
LEHIGH
LAFAY93
86
Final/OT
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN58
92
Final
-
CALBPTST
UTVALL62
79
Final
-
ILL
MINN75
86
Final
-
INDST
SILL73
88
Final
-
19LSU
TEXAM72
57
Final
-
SJST
UTAHST73
103
Final
-
SMU
WICHST83
85
Final
-
FRESNO
WYO75
62
Final