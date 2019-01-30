La Salle beats UMass 60-51 behind Phiri
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Saul Phiri scored 14 points on four 3-pointers and La Salle beat Massachusetts 60-51 on Wednesday night.
Isiah Deas added 12 points and six rebounds for the Explorers (5-14, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ed Croswell led the team with 11 rebounds in addition to his eight points.
Phiri and Deas hit two 3-pointers apiece early in the first half and another each later in the period to help La Salle build a 36-28 lead at the break.
UMass cut it to 42-37 early in the second half but Pookie Powell answered with a 3 and Deas sank another with 5:16 to play to stretch it to 50-39 with 5:16 left and the Explorers cruised from there.
Rashaan Holloway scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Minutemen (8-13, 1-7), who have lost eight of the last nine.
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|16.1
|Pts. Per Game
|16.1
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|34.6
|Field Goal %
|40.8
|28.9
|Three Point %
|30.4
|80.5
|Free Throw %
|85.1
|+ 2
|Rashaan Holloway made tip-in
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Rashaan Holloway
|1.0
|Luwane Pipkins missed layup, blocked by Ed Croswell
|3.0
|+ 1
|David Beatty made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|David Beatty made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Curtis Cobb
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by David Beatty
|10.0
|Carl Pierre missed tip-in
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|10.0
|Rashaan Holloway missed layup
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Rashaan Holloway
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|60
|Field Goals
|16-71 (22.5%)
|18-53 (34.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-23 (17.4%)
|10-28 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|15-17 (88.2%)
|14-19 (73.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|51
|43
|Offensive
|21
|10
|Defensive
|26
|27
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|9
|12
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|0
|10
|Turnovers
|8
|12
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 8-13
|73.0 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|14.6 APG
|La Salle 5-14
|68.9 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Key Players
|
45
|R. Holloway C
|9.2 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|0.3 APG
|75.2 FG%
|
13
|S. Phiri G
|10.5 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.8 APG
|36.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Holloway C
|15 PTS
|14 REB
|0 AST
|S. Phiri G
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|22.5
|FG%
|34.0
|
|
|17.4
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|88.2
|FT%
|73.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Laurent
|10
|6
|0
|3/11
|2/4
|2/2
|5
|30
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|L. Pipkins
|9
|5
|4
|1/14
|1/7
|6/6
|1
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|K. Clergeot
|6
|1
|0
|2/9
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|27
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|C. Pierre
|2
|5
|1
|1/12
|0/7
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|D. Baptiste
|0
|9
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Phiri
|14
|4
|0
|5/10
|4/8
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|I. Deas
|12
|6
|3
|4/12
|4/10
|0/2
|2
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|P. Powell
|9
|2
|3
|2/12
|1/5
|4/4
|2
|33
|1
|0
|5
|1
|1
|J. Kimbrough
|3
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|16
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|T. Carter
|2
|3
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
