UMASS
LSALLE

La Salle beats UMass 60-51 behind Phiri

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 30, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Saul Phiri scored 14 points on four 3-pointers and La Salle beat Massachusetts 60-51 on Wednesday night.

Isiah Deas added 12 points and six rebounds for the Explorers (5-14, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ed Croswell led the team with 11 rebounds in addition to his eight points.

Phiri and Deas hit two 3-pointers apiece early in the first half and another each later in the period to help La Salle build a 36-28 lead at the break.

UMass cut it to 42-37 early in the second half but Pookie Powell answered with a 3 and Deas sank another with 5:16 to play to stretch it to 50-39 with 5:16 left and the Explorers cruised from there.

Rashaan Holloway scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Minutemen (8-13, 1-7), who have lost eight of the last nine.

Key Players
L. Pipkins
P. Powell
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
16.1 Pts. Per Game 16.1
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
34.6 Field Goal % 40.8
28.9 Three Point % 30.4
80.5 Free Throw % 85.1
+ 2 Rashaan Holloway made tip-in 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Rashaan Holloway 1.0
  Luwane Pipkins missed layup, blocked by Ed Croswell 3.0
+ 1 David Beatty made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 David Beatty made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Curtis Cobb 6.0
  Defensive rebound by David Beatty 10.0
  Carl Pierre missed tip-in 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Carl Pierre 10.0
  Rashaan Holloway missed layup 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Rashaan Holloway 14.0
Team Stats
Points 51 60
Field Goals 16-71 (22.5%) 18-53 (34.0%)
3-Pointers 4-23 (17.4%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 15-17 (88.2%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 51 43
Offensive 21 10
Defensive 26 27
Team 4 6
Assists 9 12
Steals 8 3
Blocks 0 10
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
45
R. Holloway C
15 PTS, 14 REB
home team logo
13
S. Phiri G
14 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Massachusetts 8-13 282351
home team logo La Salle 5-14 362460
Tom Gola Arena Philadelphia, PA
away team logo Massachusetts 8-13 73.0 PPG 37.1 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo La Salle 5-14 68.9 PPG 36.4 RPG 12.2 APG
45
R. Holloway C 9.2 PPG 5.5 RPG 0.3 APG 75.2 FG%
13
S. Phiri G 10.5 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.8 APG 36.4 FG%
45
R. Holloway C 15 PTS 14 REB 0 AST
13
S. Phiri G 14 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
22.5 FG% 34.0
17.4 3PT FG% 35.7
88.2 FT% 73.7
Massachusetts
Starters
J. Laurent
L. Pipkins
K. Clergeot
C. Pierre
D. Baptiste
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Laurent 10 6 0 3/11 2/4 2/2 5 30 0 0 1 2 4
L. Pipkins 9 5 4 1/14 1/7 6/6 1 36 1 0 2 0 5
K. Clergeot 6 1 0 2/9 0/0 2/2 4 27 3 0 2 1 0
C. Pierre 2 5 1 1/12 0/7 0/0 1 31 1 0 2 1 4
D. Baptiste 0 9 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 5 4
Bench
R. Holloway
C. Cobb
K. Turner-Morris
R. West
K. Hayward
U. McLean
S. Chatman
J. Franklin
T. Wood
S. Diallo
A. Byrne
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Holloway 15 14 0 5/13 0/0 5/6 1 20 1 0 0 11 3
C. Cobb 5 4 4 2/4 1/3 0/1 2 27 2 0 1 0 4
K. Turner-Morris 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
R. West 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
K. Hayward 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
U. McLean 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Chatman 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Byrne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 47 9 16/71 4/23 15/17 18 200 8 0 8 21 26
La Salle
Starters
S. Phiri
I. Deas
P. Powell
J. Kimbrough
T. Carter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Phiri 14 4 0 5/10 4/8 0/0 2 32 0 0 3 1 3
I. Deas 12 6 3 4/12 4/10 0/2 2 30 0 0 1 0 6
P. Powell 9 2 3 2/12 1/5 4/4 2 33 1 0 5 1 1
J. Kimbrough 3 5 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 4 16 0 2 1 2 3
T. Carter 2 3 4 0/3 0/1 2/2 4 19 1 0 1 1 2
Bench
D. Beatty
E. Croswell
C. Mosely
M. Brookins
S. Spencer
C. Sullivan
J. Moultrie
J. Clark
J. Brower
A. Lafond
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Beatty 11 4 0 3/6 1/4 4/5 1 35 0 2 1 0 4
E. Croswell 9 11 1 3/5 0/0 3/4 1 26 1 5 0 5 6
C. Mosely 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
M. Brookins 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 1 0 0 1
S. Spencer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brower - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 37 12 18/53 10/28 14/19 17 200 3 10 12 10 27
