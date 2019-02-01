Beavers pull away late to beat Colorado, 76-74
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Oregon State was dominated down low in the first half. The Beavers turned it around in the second half and came away with a big road win.
Oregon State attacked the basket after a fiery halftime talk, hitting eight layups and a dunk in a 76-74 win over Colorado on Thursday night. The Beavers were outscored in the paint 26-16 in the first 20 minutes but had a 22-12 advantage after halftime.
''We were pretty upset at halftime when we looked at the disparity of points in the paint,'' Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle said. ''They manhandled us, whether it was on post-ups or drives, so we got after our guys pretty good. We needed to flip that in the second half. Our guys pinned their ears back coming out of the locker room.''
Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 21 points, Tres Tinkle had 19 points and eight rebounds and Ethan Thompson had 14 points, including a dunk that ignited an 8-4 run late to help the Beavers (13-7, 5-3 Pac-12) to the win.
''It was a close game, we just kept battling, we made plays for each other,'' Tres Tinkle said. ''We missed some free throws but we made them when it counted.''
McKinley Wright IV led Colorado with 18 points and Evan Battey had six of his 16 points late in the second half. Colorado lost for just the third time at home this season.
Colorado had struggled with slow starts earlier in the season but has faded in the second half in two straight losses.
''Same story, different game,'' Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said. ''Same story as what happened at Stanford. We weren't good enough in the second half.''
The game was close throughout the second half and went back-and-forth in the final three minutes. Colorado went 7-1/2 minutes without a field goal after D'Shawn Schwartz's 3-pointer tied it at 60. The game was knotted 65-65 until Ethan Thompson had a dunk off a turnover with 3:01 to play.
Battey answered with a layup, and he and Thompson traded buckets to tie it at 69 late. Oregon State's Gligorije Rakocevic broke the tie with two free throws and, after a Colorado turnover, Tinkle was fouled and drained both foul shots to give Oregon State a 73-69 lead with 37.2 seconds left.
Thompson Jr. gave the Buffaloes hope when he went 2 of 4 from the line in the final minute but Wright - who knocked down a 3 to make it a one-point game with a second left - missed a desperation shot at the buzzer to send Colorado to its sixth loss in eight conference games.
The Buffaloes shot 59.3 percent in the first half but 40 percent in the second.
''Our team is on a roller coaster right now,'' Battey said. ''It definitely hard because guys head start hanging when they miss a shot or when they're not playing well they're hanging down. It's everybody's responsibility to lift each other up.''
Colorado (11-9, 2-6) used a pair of 9-0 runs and survived a four-minute scoring drought to take a 40-35 lead at halftime. The Buffaloes had just 18 points with 6:45 left but outscored the Beavers by 10 until Thompson Jr. hit a shot just before the break to cut it to five.
Neither team shot well from the foul line. Colorado came into the game hitting 71 percent of its free throws but was 10 of 20 from the line until Wright hit four straight to make it 65-65 before the last media timeout.
Oregon State struggled from the line in the second half. The Beavers missed four straight at one point and were 15 of 25 on free throws in the game.
BIG PICTURE
Oregon State: The Beavers were stumbling after winning their first three conference games but are now positioned to make a run to the top of the Pac-12. After Saturday, Oregon State plays three straight home games.
Colorado: The Buffaloes played five of their first seven conference games on the road and it showed in the standings. Colorado, including Thursday's loss, has seven of its last 11 at Coors Events Center to try to gain traction in the Pac-12.
UP NEXT
Oregon State: At Utah on Saturday.
Colorado: Hosts Oregon on Saturday night.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.6
|Min. Per Game
|30.6
|12.7
|Pts. Per Game
|12.7
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|4.8
|Reb. Per Game
|4.8
|47.7
|Field Goal %
|52.0
|29.8
|Three Point %
|29.8
|75.9
|Free Throw %
|72.5
|+ 1
|Stephen Thompson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Stephen Thompson Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Tyler Bey
|1.0
|+ 3
|McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz
|7.0
|Stephen Thompson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Stephen Thompson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV
|7.0
|+ 1
|Evan Battey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Evan Battey made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Tres Tinkle
|8.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|74
|Field Goals
|27-56 (48.2%)
|26-52 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-25 (60.0%)
|16-26 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|32
|Offensive
|6
|6
|Defensive
|22
|23
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|6
|0
|Blocks
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fouls
|18
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oregon State 13-7
|74.3 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Colorado 11-9
|75.5 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|S. Thompson Jr. G
|15.9 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|3.8 APG
|43.1 FG%
|
25
|M. Wright IV G
|12.7 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|5.1 APG
|50.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Thompson Jr. G
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|M. Wright IV G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|48.2
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Thompson Jr.
|21
|6
|4
|6/12
|2/6
|7/12
|1
|40
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|T. Tinkle
|19
|8
|3
|7/17
|1/4
|4/6
|5
|34
|1
|1
|2
|0
|8
|E. Thompson
|14
|5
|1
|6/11
|1/4
|1/2
|3
|32
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Z. Reichle
|1
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|K. Kelley
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Thompson Jr.
|21
|6
|4
|6/12
|2/6
|7/12
|1
|40
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|T. Tinkle
|19
|8
|3
|7/17
|1/4
|4/6
|5
|34
|1
|1
|2
|0
|8
|E. Thompson
|14
|5
|1
|6/11
|1/4
|1/2
|3
|32
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Z. Reichle
|1
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|K. Kelley
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Rakocevic
|10
|3
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|A. Hollins
|9
|5
|0
|3/6
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|W. Washington
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Vernon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Dastrup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Blaser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Glenzel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|28
|11
|27/56
|7/20
|15/25
|18
|200
|6
|3
|9
|6
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright IV
|18
|3
|4
|6/7
|1/2
|5/8
|4
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|S. Gatling
|15
|2
|4
|5/12
|3/7
|2/2
|1
|36
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|L. Siewert
|5
|8
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|5
|32
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|D. Schwartz
|5
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|2/2
|4
|23
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Bey
|4
|4
|0
|1/7
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright IV
|18
|3
|4
|6/7
|1/2
|5/8
|4
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|S. Gatling
|15
|2
|4
|5/12
|3/7
|2/2
|1
|36
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|L. Siewert
|5
|8
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|5
|32
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|D. Schwartz
|5
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|2/2
|4
|23
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Bey
|4
|4
|0
|1/7
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Battey
|16
|4
|0
|7/9
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|D. Kountz
|6
|4
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|2/5
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|A. Strating
|5
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|E. Parquet
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martinka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ersek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dombek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McQuade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|29
|15
|26/52
|6/20
|16/26
|20
|200
|0
|0
|11
|6
|23
-
4GONZAG
BYU70
49
2nd 7:07 ESP2
-
UCIRV
UCSB39
37
2nd 10:13 ESPU
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII13
10
1st 10:27
-
LIU
FDU77
80
Final
-
VMI
NCGRN66
93
Final
-
TOWSON
NCWILM77
76
Final
-
WOFF
MERCER76
67
Final
-
TEMPLE
13HOU66
73
Final
-
YOUNG
OAK75
74
Final
-
FAIR
MANH49
62
Final
-
USM
FIU89
73
Final
-
LAMON
CSTCAR81
92
Final
-
PEAY
TNTECH77
66
Final
-
LATECH
FAU61
69
Final
-
DREXEL
WMMARY69
75
Final
-
BRYANT
WAGNER71
64
Final
-
STFRAN
CCTST72
78
Final
-
SACHRT
MOUNT87
79
Final
-
DEL
ELON56
57
Final
-
SIENA
MNMTH55
66
Final
-
IONA
MARIST74
78
Final
-
FURMAN
CIT71
61
Final
-
LALAF
APPST77
104
Final
-
NTEXAS
ODU61
72
Final
-
RICE
CHARLO65
61
Final
-
STPETE
RIDER51
59
Final
-
TULANE
ECU65
66
Final
-
JMAD
CHARLS53
70
Final
-
17PURDUE
PSU99
90
Final/OT
-
SFTRPA
ROBERT76
73
Final
-
CLEVST
DTROIT64
78
Final
-
UTEP
MRSHL86
91
Final
-
ETNST
SAMFORD74
66
Final
-
WCAR
CHATT105
96
Final
-
CHIST
TEXPA46
77
Final
-
SDAKST
ORAL86
80
Final
-
XAVIER
GTOWN73
80
Final
-
MOREHD
SIUE76
83
Final
-
TXSA
WKY88
96
Final/OT
-
SEMO
BELMONT71
97
Final
-
MURYST
JAXST68
88
Final
-
EKY
EILL66
67
Final
-
TNMART
TNST67
68
Final
-
OREGST
COLO76
74
Final
-
OREG
UTAH78
72
Final
-
ARIZ
ARIZST88
95
Final/OT
-
UCONN
UCF67
73
Final
-
UMKC
NMEXST54
70
Final
-
PORTST
WEBER76
75
Final
-
SACST
IDST74
58
Final
-
CPOLY
UCRIV71
45
Final
-
PEPPER
PORT83
58
Final
-
UOP
LOYMRY42
60
Final
-
KENTST
WMICH0
0
PPD
-
NDAK
WILL0
0
PPD