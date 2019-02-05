STJOHN
Ponds lifts St. John's past No. 10 Marquette 70-69

  • Feb 05, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Shamorie Ponds scored 28 points, including a go-ahead layup with 16 seconds left, to give St. John's a 70-69 victory over No. 10 Marquette on Tuesday night.

The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Golden Eagles and was their first defeat at their new home this season after 14 victories.

Marquette, which trailed 49-34 early in the second half, took a 69-68 lead on a 3-pointer from the right corner by Sacar Amin with 32 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, Anim slipped, allowing Ponds to drive for the basket. Marquette's Markus Howard missed an off-balance 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1.9 seconds left.

Marvin Clark II was fouled on the rebound. He missed both free throws, including the second one on purpose. Sam Hauser rebounded for Marquette, but missed the desperation heave that harmlessly hit the bottom of the backboard.

Hauser scored 19 points and Howard 17 for Marquette (19-4, 8-2 Big East), which lost at St. John's 89-69 on Jan. 1.

Justin Simon added 19 points and Mustapha Heron 10 for St. John's (17-6, 5-5).

With the game tight late in the second half, Ponds scored five points from the free throw line to put St. John's up 68-63, but Hauser hit a 3-pointer to make it 68-66 with 1:13 left.

After a missed drive by Ponds, Marquette pushed the ball and Howard found Amin for his go-ahead 3.

St. John's led 40-30 at the half and extended it to 49-34 on a layin by Ponds with 15:42 remaining.

The Red Storm took their biggest lead of the half at 25-13 before Howard finally shook loose. Howard missed his first six shots, including three from beyond the arc, before scoring nine consecutive points for Marquette to cut the lead to 27-22.

BIG PICTURE

St. John's: The Red Storm is 10-2 at home, 9-1 at Carnesecca Arena and 1-1 at Madison Square Garden. St. John's next three games are at home against Providence at MSG, Butler at Carnesseca, and No. 14 Villanova at MSG.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles have to regroup against No. 14 Villanova, then travel to DePaul.

UP NEXT

St. John's hosts Providence on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Marquette hosts Villanova on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
S. Ponds
2 G
M. Howard
0 G
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
25.0 Pts. Per Game 25.0
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
48.4 Field Goal % 43.3
37.4 Three Point % 43.6
83.3 Free Throw % 91.3
  Defensive rebound by Sam Hauser 1.0
  Marvin Clark II missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
  Marvin Clark II missed 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Theo John 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Marvin Clark II 0.0
  Markus Howard missed jump shot 0.0
+ 2 Shamorie Ponds made layup 17.0
+ 3 Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Theo John 43.0
  Shamorie Ponds missed layup 45.0
+ 3 Sam Hauser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joey Hauser 1:14
Team Stats
Points 70 69
Field Goals 26-57 (45.6%) 22-54 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 17-25 (68.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 36
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 24 26
Team 2 1
Assists 11 15
Steals 4 6
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 0 0
2
S. Ponds G
28 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
10
S. Hauser G
19 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo St. John's 17-6 403070
home team logo 10 Marquette 19-4 303969
Team Stats
away team logo St. John's 17-6 81.2 PPG 36.8 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo 10 Marquette 19-4 79.5 PPG 41.1 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
2
S. Ponds G 20.4 PPG 4.4 RPG 5.6 APG 48.5 FG%
10
S. Hauser G 15.5 PPG 6.9 RPG 2.2 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
2
S. Ponds G 28 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
10
S. Hauser G 19 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
45.6 FG% 40.7
27.8 3PT FG% 30.8
81.3 FT% 68.0
St. John's
Starters
S. Ponds
J. Simon
M. Heron
L. Figueroa
M. Clark II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Ponds 28 7 2 9/19 1/5 9/9 0 40 2 0 1 2 5
J. Simon 19 6 3 8/11 0/0 3/3 4 40 1 1 4 0 6
M. Heron 10 4 1 3/8 3/5 1/2 2 27 0 0 1 0 4
L. Figueroa 9 4 1 4/9 1/3 0/0 4 28 1 0 0 2 2
M. Clark II 0 5 2 0/4 0/4 0/2 4 26 0 0 1 1 4
Bench
S. Keita
G. Williams Jr.
J. Camus
E. Wright
J. Cole
B. Lawrence
D. Caraher
B. Trimble Jr.
J. Roberts
M. Earlington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Keita 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 24 0 2 1 0 2
G. Williams Jr. 2 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 1 1
J. Camus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Caraher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Trimble Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Earlington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 30 11 26/57 5/18 13/16 20 200 4 3 9 6 24
Marquette
Bench
E. Morrow
J. Chartouny
B. Bailey
M. Heldt
C. Marotta
K. McEwen
J. Cain
I. Eke
G. Elliott
M. Lelito
B. Jaffee
T. Gardiner
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Morrow 6 6 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 1 1 1 5
J. Chartouny 2 0 5 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 19 2 0 0 0 0
B. Bailey 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 1 0 1 0
M. Heldt 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Marotta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McEwen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lelito - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jaffee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 35 15 22/54 8/26 17/25 16 200 6 2 8 9 26
