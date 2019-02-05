Ponds lifts St. John's past No. 10 Marquette 70-69
MILWAUKEE (AP) Shamorie Ponds scored 28 points, including a go-ahead layup with 16 seconds left, to give St. John's a 70-69 victory over No. 10 Marquette on Tuesday night.
The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Golden Eagles and was their first defeat at their new home this season after 14 victories.
Marquette, which trailed 49-34 early in the second half, took a 69-68 lead on a 3-pointer from the right corner by Sacar Amin with 32 seconds left.
On the ensuing possession, Anim slipped, allowing Ponds to drive for the basket. Marquette's Markus Howard missed an off-balance 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1.9 seconds left.
Marvin Clark II was fouled on the rebound. He missed both free throws, including the second one on purpose. Sam Hauser rebounded for Marquette, but missed the desperation heave that harmlessly hit the bottom of the backboard.
Hauser scored 19 points and Howard 17 for Marquette (19-4, 8-2 Big East), which lost at St. John's 89-69 on Jan. 1.
Justin Simon added 19 points and Mustapha Heron 10 for St. John's (17-6, 5-5).
With the game tight late in the second half, Ponds scored five points from the free throw line to put St. John's up 68-63, but Hauser hit a 3-pointer to make it 68-66 with 1:13 left.
After a missed drive by Ponds, Marquette pushed the ball and Howard found Amin for his go-ahead 3.
St. John's led 40-30 at the half and extended it to 49-34 on a layin by Ponds with 15:42 remaining.
The Red Storm took their biggest lead of the half at 25-13 before Howard finally shook loose. Howard missed his first six shots, including three from beyond the arc, before scoring nine consecutive points for Marquette to cut the lead to 27-22.
BIG PICTURE
St. John's: The Red Storm is 10-2 at home, 9-1 at Carnesecca Arena and 1-1 at Madison Square Garden. St. John's next three games are at home against Providence at MSG, Butler at Carnesseca, and No. 14 Villanova at MSG.
Marquette: The Golden Eagles have to regroup against No. 14 Villanova, then travel to DePaul.
UP NEXT
St. John's hosts Providence on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
Marquette hosts Villanova on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|25.0
|Pts. Per Game
|25.0
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|48.4
|Field Goal %
|43.3
|37.4
|Three Point %
|43.6
|83.3
|Free Throw %
|91.3
|Defensive rebound by Sam Hauser
|1.0
|Marvin Clark II missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Marvin Clark II missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Theo John
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Marvin Clark II
|0.0
|Markus Howard missed jump shot
|0.0
|+ 2
|Shamorie Ponds made layup
|17.0
|+ 3
|Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Theo John
|43.0
|Shamorie Ponds missed layup
|45.0
|+ 3
|Sam Hauser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joey Hauser
|1:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|69
|Field Goals
|26-57 (45.6%)
|22-54 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|17-25 (68.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|36
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|24
|26
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. John's 17-6
|81.2 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|15.2 APG
|10 Marquette 19-4
|79.5 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|45.6
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|68.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ponds
|28
|7
|2
|9/19
|1/5
|9/9
|0
|40
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5
|J. Simon
|19
|6
|3
|8/11
|0/0
|3/3
|4
|40
|1
|1
|4
|0
|6
|M. Heron
|10
|4
|1
|3/8
|3/5
|1/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|L. Figueroa
|9
|4
|1
|4/9
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|M. Clark II
|0
|5
|2
|0/4
|0/4
|0/2
|4
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Morrow
|6
|6
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|J. Chartouny
|2
|0
|5
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|19
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Bailey
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M. Heldt
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Marotta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McEwen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Eke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lelito
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jaffee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|35
|15
|22/54
|8/26
|17/25
|16
|200
|6
|2
|8
|9
|26
-
VANDY
ARK66
68
2nd 8.0 SECN
-
DAYTON
STLOU58
73
2nd 0.0 CBSSN
-
13KANSAS
KSTATE61
69
2nd 42.0 ESPN
-
FLA
AUBURN60
73
2nd 1:23 ESPU
-
UTAHST
FRESNO35
28
1st 6:51 ATSN
-
BGREEN
WMICH85
72
Final
-
MIAOH
KENTST67
70
Final
-
PITT
WAKE76
78
Final/OT
-
RIDER
MANH66
73
Final
-
STJOES
LSALLE69
83
Final
-
SC
5UK48
76
Final
-
STETSON
LIB54
57
Final
-
DRAKE
LOYCHI64
86
Final
-
9MICHST
ILL74
79
Final
-
BC
2DUKE55
80
Final
-
AKRON
TOLEDO52
63
Final
-
VALPO
ILLST69
53
Final
-
BALLST
NILL72
71
Final
-
STJOHN
10MARQET70
69
Final
-
NCST
8UNC96
113
Final
-
22FSU
CUSE80
62
Final
-
7MICH
RUT77
65
Final
-
MIZZOU
1TENN60
72
Final
-
SDGST
NMEX0
0150.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm ESP2