Oregon State takes control late to defeat USC, 67-62

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 23, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Stephen Thompson Jr. and Kylor Kelley each scored 15 points and Oregon State took control of the game in the final three minutes to defeat USC 67-62 on Saturday.

The Beavers (17-9, 9-5 Pac-12) led most of the game but trailed 56-55 with 3:54 remaining before scoring 10 straight points. Tres Tinkle, who had 14 points and 13 rebounds, had six points as Oregon State swept the season series.

Jonah Mathews led USC (15-13, 8-7) with 15 points and Bennie Boatwright added 13 in his final home game.

The Beavers led by as many as 10 in the second half and were up 51-44 with 8:53 remaining when the Trojans went on a 12-4 run. Mathews had seven points, including a 3-pointer that gave the Trojans a short-lived, one-point lead.

Oregon State led most of the first half. Ethan Thompson's layup put the Beavers up 22-16 with 9:34 remaining before USC scored seven straight points to hold a brief advantage. Oregon State would counter with a 6-0 run and went into halftime with a 31-27 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: It is only the Beavers' second win in 10 games when they fail to score 70 or more points.

USC: The Trojans missed all six of their free throws and got to line just twice in the second half.

STAR WATCH

Nick Rakocevic leads the Pac-12 in double-double games with 13, but the USC center struggled in both meetings against Oregon State. Rakocevic had his worst game in conference play as he was in foul trouble most of the game and finished with four points and four rebounds in 10 minutes. The junior had eight points and seven rebounds in the first meeting on Jan. 10.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Hosts Arizona on Thursday.

USC: Travels across town to face UCLA on Thursday.

---

Follow Joe Reedy at www.twitter.com/joereedy

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Tinkle
B. Boatwright
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
48.1 Field Goal % 48.5
30.0 Three Point % 44.1
77.3 Free Throw % 71.8
Team Stats
Points 67 62
Field Goals 23-55 (41.8%) 27-61 (44.3%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 0-6 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 33
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 25 23
Team 2 1
Assists 15 14
Steals 5 6
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 14 20
Technicals 0 0
S. Thompson Jr. G
15 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
J. Mathews G
15 PTS, 5 REB
away team logo Oregon St. 17-9 313667
home team logo USC 15-13 273562
USC -2, O/U 144
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
USC -2, O/U 144
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
away team logo Oregon St. 17-9 73.8 PPG 39 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo USC 15-13 76.8 PPG 39.3 RPG 16.5 APG
K. Kelley F 7.3 PPG 5.2 RPG 0.4 APG 63.9 FG%
2
J. Mathews G 12.4 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.3 APG 43.3 FG%
K. Kelley F 15 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
J. Mathews G 15 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
41.8 FG% 44.3
30.0 3PT FG% 29.6
78.9 FT% 0.0
Oregon St.
Starters
S. Thompson Jr.
K. Kelley
T. Tinkle
E. Thompson
Z. Reichle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Thompson Jr. 15 5 1 6/13 3/7 0/0 3 35 1 0 4 1 4
K. Kelley 15 5 0 7/8 0/0 1/3 0 31 1 2 5 2 3
T. Tinkle 14 13 7 4/15 0/3 6/7 1 39 2 0 2 4 9
E. Thompson 12 5 4 3/12 0/4 6/6 4 32 0 1 0 2 3
Z. Reichle 8 4 1 2/5 2/4 2/3 3 31 0 0 1 0 4
Bench
G. Rakocevic
A. Hollins
A. Vernon
P. Dastrup
I. Barnes
W. Washington
K. Blaser
E. Glenzel
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Rakocevic 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
A. Hollins 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 0 0 0 0
A. Vernon 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 2
P. Dastrup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Blaser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Glenzel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 34 15 23/55 6/20 15/19 14 200 5 3 13 9 25
USC
Starters
J. Mathews
B. Boatwright
S. Aaron
D. Thornton
N. Rakocevic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Mathews 15 5 0 7/14 1/7 0/0 4 35 1 0 0 2 3
B. Boatwright 13 3 1 5/11 3/7 0/3 1 38 1 1 1 0 3
S. Aaron 12 7 5 5/10 2/4 0/0 2 37 0 1 1 2 5
D. Thornton 5 4 6 2/10 1/2 0/0 3 27 0 0 3 1 3
N. Rakocevic 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 5 10 1 0 2 1 0
Bench
K. Porter Jr.
E. Weaver
V. Uyaelunmo
J. Brooks
M. Anderson
D. Fleming
C. O'Bannon Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Porter Jr. 11 10 0 5/11 1/5 0/1 2 27 3 1 1 2 8
E. Weaver 2 1 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 1
V. Uyaelunmo 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 1 10 0 1 1 1 0
J. Brooks 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 32 14 27/61 8/27 0/6 20 200 6 4 10 9 23
