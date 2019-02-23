Oregon State takes control late to defeat USC, 67-62
LOS ANGELES (AP) Stephen Thompson Jr. and Kylor Kelley each scored 15 points and Oregon State took control of the game in the final three minutes to defeat USC 67-62 on Saturday.
The Beavers (17-9, 9-5 Pac-12) led most of the game but trailed 56-55 with 3:54 remaining before scoring 10 straight points. Tres Tinkle, who had 14 points and 13 rebounds, had six points as Oregon State swept the season series.
Jonah Mathews led USC (15-13, 8-7) with 15 points and Bennie Boatwright added 13 in his final home game.
The Beavers led by as many as 10 in the second half and were up 51-44 with 8:53 remaining when the Trojans went on a 12-4 run. Mathews had seven points, including a 3-pointer that gave the Trojans a short-lived, one-point lead.
Oregon State led most of the first half. Ethan Thompson's layup put the Beavers up 22-16 with 9:34 remaining before USC scored seven straight points to hold a brief advantage. Oregon State would counter with a 6-0 run and went into halftime with a 31-27 lead.
BIG PICTURE
Oregon State: It is only the Beavers' second win in 10 games when they fail to score 70 or more points.
USC: The Trojans missed all six of their free throws and got to line just twice in the second half.
STAR WATCH
Nick Rakocevic leads the Pac-12 in double-double games with 13, but the USC center struggled in both meetings against Oregon State. Rakocevic had his worst game in conference play as he was in foul trouble most of the game and finished with four points and four rebounds in 10 minutes. The junior had eight points and seven rebounds in the first meeting on Jan. 10.
UP NEXT
Oregon State: Hosts Arizona on Thursday.
USC: Travels across town to face UCLA on Thursday.
---
Follow Joe Reedy at www.twitter.com/joereedy
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|18.5
|Pts. Per Game
|18.5
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|6.5
|Reb. Per Game
|6.5
|48.1
|Field Goal %
|48.5
|30.0
|Three Point %
|44.1
|77.3
|Free Throw %
|71.8
|Lost ball turnover on Kylor Kelley, stolen by Kevin Porter Jr.
|1.0
|+ 3
|Derryck Thornton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaqquan Aaron
|8.0
|Personal foul on Antoine Vernon
|9.0
|Lost ball turnover on Antoine Vernon
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Antoine Vernon
|14.0
|Shaqquan Aaron missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|+ 1
|Ethan Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Ethan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Jonah Mathews
|20.0
|+ 3
|Shaqquan Aaron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bennie Boatwright
|21.0
|+ 1
|Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|62
|Field Goals
|23-55 (41.8%)
|27-61 (44.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|8-27 (29.6%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|0-6 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|33
|Offensive
|9
|9
|Defensive
|25
|23
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|15
|14
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|10
|Fouls
|14
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oregon St. 17-9
|73.8 PPG
|39 RPG
|15.4 APG
|USC 15-13
|76.8 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|K. Kelley F
|7.3 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|0.4 APG
|63.9 FG%
|
2
|J. Mathews G
|12.4 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.3 APG
|43.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Kelley F
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|J. Mathews G
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|41.8
|FG%
|44.3
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|29.6
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|0.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Thompson Jr.
|15
|5
|1
|6/13
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|35
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|K. Kelley
|15
|5
|0
|7/8
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|31
|1
|2
|5
|2
|3
|T. Tinkle
|14
|13
|7
|4/15
|0/3
|6/7
|1
|39
|2
|0
|2
|4
|9
|E. Thompson
|12
|5
|4
|3/12
|0/4
|6/6
|4
|32
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Z. Reichle
|8
|4
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|2/3
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Thompson Jr.
|15
|5
|1
|6/13
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|35
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|K. Kelley
|15
|5
|0
|7/8
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|31
|1
|2
|5
|2
|3
|T. Tinkle
|14
|13
|7
|4/15
|0/3
|6/7
|1
|39
|2
|0
|2
|4
|9
|E. Thompson
|12
|5
|4
|3/12
|0/4
|6/6
|4
|32
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Z. Reichle
|8
|4
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|2/3
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Rakocevic
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Hollins
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Vernon
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|P. Dastrup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Blaser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Glenzel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|34
|15
|23/55
|6/20
|15/19
|14
|200
|5
|3
|13
|9
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mathews
|15
|5
|0
|7/14
|1/7
|0/0
|4
|35
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|B. Boatwright
|13
|3
|1
|5/11
|3/7
|0/3
|1
|38
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|S. Aaron
|12
|7
|5
|5/10
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|D. Thornton
|5
|4
|6
|2/10
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|N. Rakocevic
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|10
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mathews
|15
|5
|0
|7/14
|1/7
|0/0
|4
|35
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|B. Boatwright
|13
|3
|1
|5/11
|3/7
|0/3
|1
|38
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|S. Aaron
|12
|7
|5
|5/10
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|D. Thornton
|5
|4
|6
|2/10
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|N. Rakocevic
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|10
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Porter Jr.
|11
|10
|0
|5/11
|1/5
|0/1
|2
|27
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|E. Weaver
|2
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|V. Uyaelunmo
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J. Brooks
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|32
|14
|27/61
|8/27
|0/6
|20
|200
|6
|4
|10
|9
|23
-
VMI
WCAR72
70
2nd 4:31 ESP3
-
LNGBCH
UCRIV36
44
2nd 14:18
-
UTAH
WASHST53
48
2nd 16:22 PACN
-
PORT
PEPPER41
46
2nd 16:40
-
VALPO
NIOWA30
35
2nd 14:42 ESP3
-
MEMP
WICHST38
42
2nd 18:48 ESP2
-
HOUBP
SAMHOU39
62
2nd 16:08 ESP+
-
SETON
STJOHN23
38
2nd 19:48 FS1
-
SEMO
MURYST23
39
1st 4:28 ESP+
-
12KANSAS
14TXTECH20
45
2nd 20:00 ESPN
-
NTEXAS
LATECH38
26
2nd 15:53
-
CLMB
PRINCE31
36
2nd 18:21 ESP+
-
ORAL
WILL31
39
2nd 16:06 ESP3
-
TEXAM
ARK30
28
1st 3:54 SECN
-
EILL
TNST0
0
1st 18:42 ESP+
-
22WISC
NWEST19
18
1st 7:34 BTN
-
MARYCA
USD7
4
1st 14:51
-
MONST
MNTNA0
2
1st 19:43
-
RICE
UTEP0
3
1st 18:09
-
UMKC
UTVALL0
4
1st 18:40
-
ECU
TULANE47
53
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
FRESNO
6NEVADA39
45
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
MOREHD
TNTECH0
0
Delay ESP+
-
ARKPB
TEXSO0
0
Delay
-
3UVA
18LVILLE64
52
Final
-
5TENN
13LSU80
82
Final/OT
-
BC
CLEM66
76
Final
-
TEXAS
OKLA67
69
Final
-
PSU
ILL83
76
Final
-
11MARQET
PROV76
58
Final
-
TULSA
TEMPLE73
84
Final
-
TOWSON
NEAST58
73
Final
-
WKY
ODU63
67
Final
-
SAMFORD
CIT83
87
Final/OT
-
LIU
SFTRPA69
66
Final
-
AUBURN
4UK53
80
Final
-
15PURDUE
NEB75
72
Final
-
EVAN
BRAD61
63
Final
-
WYO
COLOST48
83
Final
-
WVU
BAYLOR75
82
Final
-
GWASH
VCU57
85
Final
-
RICH
LSALLE84
75
Final
-
MIAOH
AKRON58
70
Final
-
GASOU
APPST92
69
Final
-
CMICH
BALLST64
57
Final
-
NAVY
COLG71
93
Final
-
WMICH
EMICH76
77
Final/OT
-
STJOES
UMASS79
80
Final
-
CHARSO
WINTHR78
80
Final/2OT
-
GAST
CSTCAR82
95
Final
-
UVM
BING69
63
Final
-
19IOWAST
TCU72
75
Final
-
OHIOST
24MD62
72
Final
-
GATECH
MIAMI65
80
Final
-
INDST
MOST61
67
Final
-
GTOWN
CREIGH69
82
Final
-
YOUNG
WRIGHT54
82
Final
-
LAMON
TXARL86
91
Final/2OT
-
DTROIT
OAK75
95
Final
-
CAMP
LONGWD74
72
Final
-
UAB
USM76
72
Final/OT
-
UGA
MISS71
72
Final
-
SACHRT
CCTST80
66
Final
-
LOYMRY
UOP63
56
Final
-
16FSU
8UNC59
77
Final
-
MIZZOU
FLA60
64
Final
-
IDAHO
SUTAH76
85
Final
-
CHIST
SEATTLE57
77
Final
-
WOFF
FURMAN72
64
Final
-
JMAD
HOFSTRA104
99
Final/OT
-
EWASH
NAU86
73
Final
-
UTAHST
BOISE78
71
Final/OT
-
STLOU
DAYTON62
70
Final
-
DUQ
GMASON79
78
Final
-
SJST
AF68
82
Final
-
FIU
FAU79
76
Final
-
OKLAST
23KSTATE46
85
Final
-
DENVER
NDAK63
81
Final
-
MOUNT
BRYANT58
81
Final
-
CHATT
MERCER69
74
Final
-
NCWILM
WMMARY63
71
Final
-
NALAB
STETSON60
63
Final
-
20VATECH
ND67
59
Final
-
NORL
MCNSE60
51
Final
-
SAV
NCCU69
78
Final
-
NORFLK
MORGAN75
74
Final
-
BCU
FAMU67
54
Final
-
LAMAR
TXAMCC63
58
Final
-
WAGNER
FDU66
74
Final
-
STBON
FORD74
53
Final
-
CARK
NICHST57
100
Final
-
LOYMD
BU65
72
Final
-
PRESBY
NCASHV71
55
Final
-
UMES
DELST62
56
Final
-
SCST
NCAT62
63
Final
-
HOW
COPPST74
73
Final
-
SELOU
ABIL75
66
Final
-
DEL
DREXEL60
68
Final
-
SDAK
SDAKST89
94
Final
-
EKY
JAXST101
104
Final/2OT
-
LALAF
TEXST62
64
Final
-
HAMP
RADFRD74
71
Final
-
ARKLR
ARKST65
72
Final
-
LIB
UNF70
75
Final
-
STFRAN
ROBERT62
67
Final
-
TNMART
PEAY78
92
Final
-
NEBOM
NDAKST58
50
Final
-
SALAB
TROY68
52
Final
-
UIW
SFA54
81
Final
-
HARTFD
MASLOW75
73
Final
-
TEXPA
NMEXST79
88
Final
-
NJTECH
JVILLE77
73
Final
-
SC
MISSST61
76
Final
-
CHARLO
MTSU67
86
Final
-
SFLA
9HOU59
71
Final
-
MVSU
PVAM63
69
Final
-
VANDY
BAMA61
68
Final
-
NILL
TOLEDO54
57
Final
-
OREGST
USC67
62
Final
-
1DUKE
CUSE75
65
Final
-
SIUE
BELMONT75
97
Final
-
DART
BROWN65
68
Final
-
GRAM
JACKST60
71
Final
-
ALST
ALCORN69
74
Final/OT
-
MAINE
STNYBRK53
81
Final
-
CHARLS
ELON84
74
Final
-
HARV
YALE88
86
Final
-
CLEVST
NKY83
77
Final
-
UMBC
ALBANY75
84
Final
-
CORN
PENN50
68
Final
-
GWEBB
HIGHPT79
87
Final
-
KENSAW
FGC56
78
Final
-
ALAM
STHRN49
59
Final
-
CALBPTST
CSBAK0
0
10:00pm ESP3
-
OREG
UCLA0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
HAWAII
CPOLY0
0132 O/U
+7.5
10:00pm
-
CSFULL
UCSB0
0138.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
UCDAV
CSN0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
BYU
2GONZAG0
0155.5 O/U
-19.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
UNLV0
0144 O/U
+1
10:00pm ESPU
-
SACST
PORTST0
0148 O/U
-3
10:05pm
-
COLO
WASH0
0134 O/U
-8
10:30pm PACN
-
SANFRAN
SNCLRA0
0137.5 O/U
+8
11:00pm