Edwards scores 23, No. 14 Purdue shakes off Illinois 73-56
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) As long as Purdue kept winning, Carsen Edwards was adamant that his poor shooting performances didn't matter.
But on Wednesday night, it was clear that an efficient performance from Edwards can elevate the 14th-ranked Boilermakers into consistent winners as March approaches.
Edwards scored 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting after making 7 of his 40 attempts in the previous two games, and Purdue got its fourth straight victory, 73-56 over Illinois.
Matt Haarms had 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Boilermakers (21-7, 14-3 Big Ten), who moved into a tie atop the conference with No. 6 Michigan State.
Haarms, who was recently re-inserted into the starting lineup, has shot 75 percent from the field and averaged 15.5 points per game during the Boilermakers' winning streak. He has 14 blocks in the four-game stretch.
''He's really played well here for a nice stretch and I think he's just building confidence,'' Purdue coach Matt Painter said. ''He's blocking shots (and) he's doing a better job rebounding the basketball.''
Illinois (10-18, 6-11) led the back-and-forth game 33-32 at halftime and rallied to tie it at 48 with 9:43 remaining. Then Edwards and Haarms took over as the Boilermakers scored 12 straight points. Illinois got no closer than nine points the rest of the way.
''This was a dogfight,'' Painter said. ''They're different. When you have to go play Illinois, you have to prepare differently.''
Haarms found an advantage over Illinois center Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who was hampered by foul trouble most of the night. Bezhanishvili recorded just two points and five rebounds before fouling out.
''We knew he was very talented,'' Haarms said about Bezhanishvili, who came in averaging 12.3 points. ''We knew how aggressive they were going to be with their bigs ... so we knew we could exploit that by going over the top of them.''
Illinois struggled from the field, shooting 32.8 percent overall and 27.6 percent from 3-point range.
''You can't go on the road and take 30 3s, especially when you're not making them,'' Illini coach Brad Underwood said.
Ayo Dosunu and Andres Feliz led Illinois with nine points apiece. The Boilermakers held a 36-27 advantage on the boards.
''When you take a bad shot, they're one of the elite teams in college basketball making you pay for that,'' Underwood said.
STAT OF THE NIGHT
The Boilermakers had 40 points in the paint to 18 for Illinois, and Underwood said that disparity was one reason the Illini couldn't keep up in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
Illinois showed some depth, with 26 bench points to Purdue's two, but still lost its third straight, squandering a chance to earn a signature win.
Purdue remains in the hunt for its 24th Big Ten championship.
UP NEXT
Illinois hosts Northwestern on Sunday.
Purdue hosts Ohio State on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|23.4
|Pts. Per Game
|23.4
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|43.8
|Field Goal %
|39.6
|33.9
|Three Point %
|34.5
|70.5
|Free Throw %
|84.8
|Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms
|26.0
|Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|+ 3
|Grady Eifert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern
|32.0
|Offensive rebound by Grady Eifert
|1:03
|Nojel Eastern missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:03
|+ 1
|Nojel Eastern made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:03
|Personal foul on Trent Frazier
|1:03
|Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern
|1:03
|Kipper Nichols missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:05
|+ 1
|Nojel Eastern made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:16
|+ 1
|Nojel Eastern made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|73
|Field Goals
|20-61 (32.8%)
|27-49 (55.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-29 (27.6%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-9 (88.9%)
|14-20 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|36
|Offensive
|12
|10
|Defensive
|13
|25
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|10
|16
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|10
|14
|Fouls
|23
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
11
|A. Dosunmu G
|14.3 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|3.2 APG
|43.8 FG%
|
3
|C. Edwards G
|23.4 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|3.2 APG
|39.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Dosunmu G
|9 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|C. Edwards G
|23 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|32.8
|FG%
|55.1
|
|
|27.6
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|88.9
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Feliz
|9
|2
|2
|3/7
|1/4
|2/3
|4
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Dosunmu
|9
|1
|2
|4/9
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Jordan
|7
|6
|1
|2/7
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|25
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|D. Williams
|3
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Bezhanishvili
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|22
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Feliz
|9
|2
|2
|3/7
|1/4
|2/3
|4
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Dosunmu
|9
|1
|2
|4/9
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Jordan
|7
|6
|1
|2/7
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|25
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|D. Williams
|3
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Bezhanishvili
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|22
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Frazier
|8
|2
|1
|3/13
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Griffin
|7
|4
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|T. Jones
|7
|1
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Nichols
|4
|5
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|S. Kane
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. De La Rosa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cayce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Underwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Oladimeji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Griffith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Higgs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|25
|10
|20/61
|8/29
|8/9
|23
|200
|5
|4
|10
|12
|13
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|23
|2
|0
|8/14
|2/5
|5/8
|3
|40
|2
|1
|6
|0
|2
|M. Haarms
|21
|10
|1
|8/8
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|32
|0
|5
|0
|5
|5
|N. Eastern
|14
|6
|6
|5/10
|0/0
|4/5
|0
|33
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|G. Eifert
|11
|6
|2
|4/7
|2/3
|1/3
|2
|32
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|R. Cline
|2
|8
|7
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|38
|2
|0
|3
|0
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|23
|2
|0
|8/14
|2/5
|5/8
|3
|40
|2
|1
|6
|0
|2
|M. Haarms
|21
|10
|1
|8/8
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|32
|0
|5
|0
|5
|5
|N. Eastern
|14
|6
|6
|5/10
|0/0
|4/5
|0
|33
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|G. Eifert
|11
|6
|2
|4/7
|2/3
|1/3
|2
|32
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|R. Cline
|2
|8
|7
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|38
|2
|0
|3
|0
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Williams
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|S. Stefanovic
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Wheeler
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Hunter Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|E. Boudreaux
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Luce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dowuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|35
|16
|27/49
|5/15
|14/20
|15
|200
|8
|6
|14
|10
|25
-
UNLV
12NEVADA51
67
2nd 9:10 CBSSN
-
HOLY
COLG59
79
Final
-
17MD
PSU61
78
Final
-
CLEM
PITT62
48
Final
-
BUCK
NAVY53
64
Final
-
DEPAUL
GTOWN73
82
Final
-
UCF
SFLA75
63
Final
-
BU
LAFAY84
82
Final
-
GATECH
2UVA51
81
Final
-
CAMP
USCUP85
73
Final
-
HARTFD
BING96
76
Final
-
8HOU
ECU99
65
Final
-
OKLAST
11TXTECH80
84
Final/OT
-
LEHIGH
AMER80
66
Final
-
UMBC
STNYBRK63
78
Final
-
PRESBY
GWEBB70
78
Final
-
MASLOW
MAINE70
61
Final
-
DAVID
LSALLE69
79
Final
-
RICH
GMASON63
77
Final
-
RADFRD
HIGHPT72
54
Final
-
NH
ALBANY62
58
Final
-
7TENN
MISS73
71
Final
-
LOYMD
ARMY69
79
Final
-
MOST
ILLST57
65
Final
-
SILL
EVAN98
91
Final
-
UIW
NWST60
68
Final
-
NIAGARA
CAN86
84
Final
-
DUQ
STBON47
68
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARSO48
77
Final
-
LOYCHI
NIOWA56
55
Final
-
MCNSE
NICHST84
75
Final
-
SFA
CARK74
92
Final
-
SAMHOU
NORL71
60
Final
-
VALPO
BRAD42
67
Final
-
INDST
DRAKE68
80
Final
-
HOUBP
LAMAR75
110
Final
-
ABIL
TXAMCC73
64
Final
-
ILL
14PURDUE56
73
Final
-
ENM
GC64
95
Final
-
10MARQET
NOVA61
67
Final
-
LVILLE
BC59
66
Final
-
TEXAS
BAYLOR83
84
Final/OT
-
FLA
VANDY71
55
Final
-
COLOST
BOISE76
62
Final
-
AUBURN
UGA78
75
Final
-
23CINCY
SMU52
49
Final
-
STJOES
FORD66
52
Final
-
WYO
FRESNO60
71
Final
-
UCRIV
CSN68
70
Final