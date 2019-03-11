WISGB
Green Bay
Phoenix
17-16
away team logo
54
TF 15
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPU
Mon Mar. 11
7:00pm
BONUS
66
TF 8
home team logo
WRIGHT
Wright State
Raiders
21-12
ML: +205
WRIGHT -5.5, O/U 148.5
ML: -247
WISGB
WRIGHT

No Text

Wampler scores 18 to lead Wright St. over Green Bay 66-54

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 11, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Bill Wampler had 18 points off the bench to lift Wright St. to a 66-54 win over Green Bay in the semifinals of the Horizon Conference Tourney on Monday night.

Wampler made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Loudon Love had 10 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for Wright St. (21-12). Malachi Smith added six rebounds. Mark Hughes had eight rebounds for Wright St..

Sandy Cohen III had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Phoenix (17-16). Trevian Bell added six rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Cohen III
C. Gentry
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
11.7 Pts. Per Game 11.7
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
46.3 Field Goal % 42.8
33.1 Three Point % 34.7
77.7 Free Throw % 90.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Tank Hemphill 28.0
  Bad pass turnover on Mark Hughes, stolen by Kam Hankerson 31.0
  Traveling violation turnover on JayQuan McCloud 43.0
+ 1 Malachi Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 50.0
+ 1 Malachi Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 50.0
  Personal foul on Kam Hankerson 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Bill Wampler 1:02
  JayQuan McCloud missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
  Lost ball turnover on Bill Wampler 1:11
  Turnover on Sandy Cohen III 1:36
  Offensive foul on Sandy Cohen III 1:36
Team Stats
Points 54 66
Field Goals 21-52 (40.4%) 20-56 (35.7%)
3-Pointers 7-17 (41.2%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 5-12 (41.7%) 18-24 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 40
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 25 27
Team 2 2
Assists 15 15
Steals 4 3
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 16 10
Fouls 24 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
S. Cohen III G
13 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
1
B. Wampler F
18 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Green Bay 17-16 203454
home team logo Wright State 21-12 333366
WRIGHT -5.5, O/U 148.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
WRIGHT -5.5, O/U 148.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Green Bay 17-16 81.2 PPG 40 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Wright State 21-12 73.8 PPG 38 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
1
S. Cohen III G 17.3 PPG 6.3 RPG 4.5 APG 46.6 FG%
1
B. Wampler F 14.8 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.2 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
S. Cohen III G 13 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
1
B. Wampler F 18 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
40.4 FG% 35.7
41.2 3PT FG% 30.8
41.7 FT% 75.0
Green Bay
Starters
S. Cohen III
J. McNair
T. Hemphill
C. Schwartz
J. McCloud
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Cohen III 13 9 5 5/13 1/4 2/2 5 38 2 2 5 1 8
J. McNair 9 3 1 4/4 0/0 1/3 3 19 0 0 2 1 2
T. Hemphill 8 6 3 3/9 0/1 2/7 2 35 1 1 5 3 3
C. Schwartz 6 2 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 4 18 0 0 0 1 1
J. McCloud 5 3 1 2/9 1/4 0/0 3 25 0 0 3 0 3
Starters
S. Cohen III
J. McNair
T. Hemphill
C. Schwartz
J. McCloud
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Cohen III 13 9 5 5/13 1/4 2/2 5 38 2 2 5 1 8
J. McNair 9 3 1 4/4 0/0 1/3 3 19 0 0 2 1 2
T. Hemphill 8 6 3 3/9 0/1 2/7 2 35 1 1 5 3 3
C. Schwartz 6 2 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 4 18 0 0 0 1 1
J. McCloud 5 3 1 2/9 1/4 0/0 3 25 0 0 3 0 3
Bench
T. Bell
P. Pipes
K. Hankerson
H. Crist
M. Patterson
T. Parham
J. Smith
W. Chevalier
T. Powell
B. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bell 8 6 2 3/5 2/3 0/0 3 21 0 0 0 1 5
P. Pipes 5 1 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 3 20 0 0 1 0 1
K. Hankerson 0 1 0 0/5 0/1 0/0 1 17 1 1 0 0 1
H. Crist 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Patterson 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
T. Parham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Chevalier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 32 15 21/52 7/17 5/12 24 200 4 4 16 7 25
Wright State
Starters
L. Love
C. Gentry
P. Ernsthausen
A. Vest
M. Hughes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Love 10 12 3 3/11 0/0 4/6 2 25 0 0 1 4 8
C. Gentry 9 2 3 2/9 1/6 4/5 1 32 1 0 0 0 2
P. Ernsthausen 8 3 1 2/5 1/3 3/4 2 20 0 1 2 2 1
A. Vest 7 3 0 3/6 0/3 1/1 1 28 1 0 2 1 2
M. Hughes 5 8 5 2/7 1/6 0/1 1 30 1 1 1 2 6
Starters
L. Love
C. Gentry
P. Ernsthausen
A. Vest
M. Hughes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Love 10 12 3 3/11 0/0 4/6 2 25 0 0 1 4 8
C. Gentry 9 2 3 2/9 1/6 4/5 1 32 1 0 0 0 2
P. Ernsthausen 8 3 1 2/5 1/3 3/4 2 20 0 1 2 2 1
A. Vest 7 3 0 3/6 0/3 1/1 1 28 1 0 2 1 2
M. Hughes 5 8 5 2/7 1/6 0/1 1 30 1 1 1 2 6
Bench
B. Wampler
M. Smith
S. Potter
R. Custer
A. Giles
J. Hall
J. Manns
J. Hendricks
G. Basile
A. Neff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Wampler 18 4 1 6/12 4/6 2/2 3 27 0 0 1 0 4
M. Smith 9 6 2 2/4 1/2 4/4 2 31 0 0 3 2 4
S. Potter 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/1 2 7 0 0 0 0 0
R. Custer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Manns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hendricks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Basile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Neff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 38 15 20/56 8/26 18/24 14 200 3 2 10 11 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores