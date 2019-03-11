Wampler scores 18 to lead Wright St. over Green Bay 66-54
DETROIT (AP) Bill Wampler had 18 points off the bench to lift Wright St. to a 66-54 win over Green Bay in the semifinals of the Horizon Conference Tourney on Monday night.
Wampler made 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Loudon Love had 10 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for Wright St. (21-12). Malachi Smith added six rebounds. Mark Hughes had eight rebounds for Wright St..
Sandy Cohen III had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Phoenix (17-16). Trevian Bell added six rebounds.
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|66
|Field Goals
|21-52 (40.4%)
|20-56 (35.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-17 (41.2%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|5-12 (41.7%)
|18-24 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|40
|Offensive
|7
|11
|Defensive
|25
|27
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|15
|15
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|10
|Fouls
|24
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Green Bay 17-16
|81.2 PPG
|40 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Wright State 21-12
|73.8 PPG
|38 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|S. Cohen III G
|17.3 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|4.5 APG
|46.6 FG%
|
1
|B. Wampler F
|14.8 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|1.2 APG
|42.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Cohen III G
|13 PTS
|9 REB
|5 AST
|B. Wampler F
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.4
|FG%
|35.7
|
|
|41.2
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|41.7
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Cohen III
|13
|9
|5
|5/13
|1/4
|2/2
|5
|38
|2
|2
|5
|1
|8
|J. McNair
|9
|3
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|19
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|T. Hemphill
|8
|6
|3
|3/9
|0/1
|2/7
|2
|35
|1
|1
|5
|3
|3
|C. Schwartz
|6
|2
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. McCloud
|5
|3
|1
|2/9
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bell
|8
|6
|2
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|P. Pipes
|5
|1
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Hankerson
|0
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|H. Crist
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Patterson
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Parham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Chevalier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|32
|15
|21/52
|7/17
|5/12
|24
|200
|4
|4
|16
|7
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Love
|10
|12
|3
|3/11
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|4
|8
|C. Gentry
|9
|2
|3
|2/9
|1/6
|4/5
|1
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|P. Ernsthausen
|8
|3
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|20
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|A. Vest
|7
|3
|0
|3/6
|0/3
|1/1
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. Hughes
|5
|8
|5
|2/7
|1/6
|0/1
|1
|30
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Wampler
|18
|4
|1
|6/12
|4/6
|2/2
|3
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Smith
|9
|6
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|31
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|S. Potter
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Custer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Giles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Manns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hendricks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Basile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Neff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|38
|15
|20/56
|8/26
|18/24
|14
|200
|3
|2
|10
|11
|27
