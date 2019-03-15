Wichita State rolls past East Carolina 73-57 in AAC tourney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Markis McDuffie registered 15 points as Wichita State beat East Carolina 73-57 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament first round on Thursday night.
McDuffie made 11 of 12 free throws.
Jaime Echenique had 14 points and nine rebounds for Wichita State (18-13). Dexter Dennis added 13 points. Asbjorn Midtgaard had 10 points for Wichita State.
Jayden Gardner had 16 points for the Pirates (10-21). Shawn Williams added 14 points. Isaac Fleming had 12 points and seven assists.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|12.2
|Pts. Per Game
|12.2
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|2.5
|Reb. Per Game
|2.5
|48.5
|Field Goal %
|36.6
|20.0
|Three Point %
|30.8
|74.2
|Free Throw %
|80.9
|+ 1
|Samson Strickland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Samson Strickland made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Rod Brown
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Justice Obasohan
|49.0
|Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|49.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler made 1st of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Personal foul on Samson Strickland
|49.0
|Offensive rebound by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler
|49.0
|Rod Brown missed tip-in
|50.0
|Offensive rebound by Rod Brown
|50.0
|Rod Brown missed layup
|51.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|73
|Field Goals
|20-51 (39.2%)
|24-63 (38.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|5-25 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|20-27 (74.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|44
|Offensive
|4
|16
|Defensive
|20
|26
|Team
|8
|2
|Assists
|12
|16
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|17
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|East Carolina 10-21
|67.7 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Wichita State 18-13
|70.6 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|J. Gardner F
|16.3 PPG
|8.5 RPG
|1.2 APG
|48.8 FG%
|
1
|M. McDuffie F
|17.9 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|1.1 APG
|41.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Gardner F
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|M. McDuffie F
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|39.2
|FG%
|38.1
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|74.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|16
|6
|2
|6/9
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|S. Williams
|14
|1
|1
|6/12
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Fleming
|12
|5
|7
|3/10
|0/2
|6/10
|3
|37
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|D. Spasojevic
|2
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|A. Hill
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davis
|5
|6
|0
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|1
|3
|0
|6
|J. Obasohan
|3
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|T. Foster
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|S. Strickland
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Whitley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Hardy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. LeDay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whatley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Quinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|24
|12
|20/51
|4/17
|13/18
|17
|200
|3
|4
|10
|4
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McDuffie
|15
|3
|2
|2/6
|0/4
|11/12
|2
|22
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|J. Echenique
|14
|9
|1
|5/11
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|D. Dennis
|13
|3
|2
|5/7
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|S. Haynes-Jones
|8
|1
|4
|3/6
|0/2
|2/4
|1
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Burton
|1
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Midtgaard
|10
|7
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|E. Stevenson
|7
|2
|2
|2/8
|2/8
|1/2
|0
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|R. Brown
|2
|9
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|18
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|B. Bush
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Herrs
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Farrakhan
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Torres
|0
|5
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|19
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Udeze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Busse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|42
|16
|24/63
|5/25
|20/27
|14
|200
|5
|3
|8
|16
|26
