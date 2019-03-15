ECU
Wichita State rolls past East Carolina 73-57 in AAC tourney

  • Mar 15, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Markis McDuffie registered 15 points as Wichita State beat East Carolina 73-57 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament first round on Thursday night.

McDuffie made 11 of 12 free throws.

Jaime Echenique had 14 points and nine rebounds for Wichita State (18-13). Dexter Dennis added 13 points. Asbjorn Midtgaard had 10 points for Wichita State.

Jayden Gardner had 16 points for the Pirates (10-21). Shawn Williams added 14 points. Isaac Fleming had 12 points and seven assists.

---

---

Key Players
J. Gardner
S. Haynes-Jones
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
12.2 Pts. Per Game 12.2
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
48.5 Field Goal % 36.6
20.0 Three Point % 30.8
74.2 Free Throw % 80.9
Team Stats
Points 57 73
Field Goals 20-51 (39.2%) 24-63 (38.1%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 5-25 (20.0%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 20-27 (74.1%)
Total Rebounds 32 44
Offensive 4 16
Defensive 20 26
Team 8 2
Assists 12 16
Steals 3 5
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 0 0
1
J. Gardner F
16 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
1
M. McDuffie F
15 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo East Carolina 10-21 273057
home team logo Wichita State 18-13 393473
FedExForum Memphis, TN
away team logo East Carolina 10-21 67.7 PPG 37.8 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo Wichita State 18-13 70.6 PPG 40.9 RPG 13.8 APG
1
J. Gardner F 16.3 PPG 8.5 RPG 1.2 APG 48.8 FG%
1
M. McDuffie F 17.9 PPG 4.9 RPG 1.1 APG 41.0 FG%
1
J. Gardner F 16 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
1
M. McDuffie F 15 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
39.2 FG% 38.1
23.5 3PT FG% 20.0
72.2 FT% 74.1
East Carolina
Starters
J. Gardner
S. Williams
I. Fleming
D. Spasojevic
A. Hill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gardner 16 6 2 6/9 0/0 4/5 3 34 1 0 1 1 5
S. Williams 14 1 1 6/12 2/8 0/0 1 37 0 0 1 0 1
I. Fleming 12 5 7 3/10 0/2 6/10 3 37 0 0 4 2 3
D. Spasojevic 2 2 1 1/6 0/0 0/0 2 24 0 2 0 0 2
A. Hill 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 10 1 0 0 0 0
Bench
K. Davis
J. Obasohan
T. Foster
S. Strickland
J. Whitley
T. Hardy
S. LeDay
J. Whatley
D. Wade
R. Quinton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davis 5 6 0 2/7 1/5 0/0 2 27 1 1 3 0 6
J. Obasohan 3 3 0 1/4 0/0 1/1 3 16 0 0 0 1 2
T. Foster 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 12 0 1 1 0 1
S. Strickland 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Whitley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Hardy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. LeDay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whatley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Quinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 24 12 20/51 4/17 13/18 17 200 3 4 10 4 20
Wichita State
Starters
M. McDuffie
J. Echenique
D. Dennis
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Burton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 15 3 2 2/6 0/4 11/12 2 22 1 1 0 2 1
J. Echenique 14 9 1 5/11 0/1 4/4 1 17 0 1 1 3 6
D. Dennis 13 3 2 5/7 3/5 0/0 2 25 0 0 0 0 3
S. Haynes-Jones 8 1 4 3/6 0/2 2/4 1 23 1 0 1 0 1
J. Burton 1 0 2 0/2 0/1 1/2 2 18 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
A. Midtgaard
E. Stevenson
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
R. Brown
B. Bush
J. Herrs
E. Farrakhan
R. Torres
T. Allen
M. Udeze
T. Busse
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Midtgaard 10 7 0 5/7 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 2 5
E. Stevenson 7 2 2 2/8 2/8 1/2 0 19 0 0 1 1 1
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 3 2 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 10 0 1 1 2 0
R. Brown 2 9 0 1/5 0/0 0/1 1 18 1 0 2 5 4
B. Bush 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Herrs 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Farrakhan 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 1
R. Torres 0 5 3 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 19 2 0 1 1 4
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Udeze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 42 16 24/63 5/25 20/27 14 200 5 3 8 16 26
NCAA BB Scores