George Mason slips by Geo Washington 61-57 behind Kier's 26
NEW YORK (AP) Justin Kier scored 26 points to help fifth-seeded George Mason slip past 12th-seeded George Washington, 61-57, in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament on Thursday.
Otis Livingston II added 12 points for the Patriots (18-14).
George Mason will meet fourth-seeded St. Bonaventure in a quarterfinal game Friday. The teams split the regular season series, with each team winning on its home court.
The third matchup of the season between the programs - George Mason won the series opener, 62-55 on Jan. 26, and took the second game, 81-65, on Mar. 9 - was a taut affair from the opening tipoff. Mason's biggest lead was eight points, early in the first half, while the Colonials had a five point lead in the second half.
Armel Potter led George Washington (9-24) with 12 points. Justin Mazzulla finished with 10.
Trailing by two, 54-52, following Javier Langarica's two-handed jam, Livingston II responded first with a 3, then knocked down a jumper to put George Mason ahead by 57-54.
Javon Greene made two free throws to push the lead to 59-54.
Langarcia's dunk occurred with 3:22 left. The Colonials did not score again until Terry Nolan Jr.'s right side 3 with three seconds left cut the Patriots' lead to two, 59-57. But Jamal Hartwell II's drilled two free throws with two seconds left to seal the win.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|13.9
|Pts. Per Game
|13.9
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|6.5
|Reb. Per Game
|6.5
|40.1
|Field Goal %
|47.4
|27.6
|Three Point %
|37.3
|68.7
|Free Throw %
|76.2
|+ 1
|Jamal Hartwell II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Jamal Hartwell II made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Javier Langarica
|2.0
|+ 3
|Terry Nolan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by George Washington
|5.0
|Armel Potter missed layup
|6.0
|+ 1
|Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Armel Potter
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Javon Greene
|14.0
|Otis Livingston II missed free throw
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|61
|Field Goals
|21-60 (35.0%)
|21-52 (40.4%)
|3-Pointers
|9-24 (37.5%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|41
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|24
|28
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|14
|10
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|6
|10
|Fouls
|14
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|George Wash. 9-24
|63.8 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|11.3 APG
|George Mason 18-14
|70.8 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|12.2 APG
|
|35.0
|FG%
|40.4
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Potter
|12
|0
|4
|4/8
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|24
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Mazzulla
|10
|5
|4
|4/9
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|38
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Williams
|9
|4
|1
|2/6
|2/3
|3/4
|1
|38
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. Jack
|9
|3
|1
|4/16
|1/7
|0/1
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Langarica
|9
|12
|0
|4/12
|0/1
|1/1
|4
|37
|0
|4
|1
|2
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Potter
|12
|0
|4
|4/8
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|24
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Mazzulla
|10
|5
|4
|4/9
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|38
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Williams
|9
|4
|1
|2/6
|2/3
|3/4
|1
|38
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. Jack
|9
|3
|1
|4/16
|1/7
|0/1
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Langarica
|9
|12
|0
|4/12
|0/1
|1/1
|4
|37
|0
|4
|1
|2
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Nolan Jr.
|6
|3
|4
|2/8
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Littles
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Mitola
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Sasser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Toro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Offurum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|29
|14
|21/60
|9/24
|6/8
|14
|200
|7
|4
|6
|5
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kier
|26
|8
|5
|10/14
|1/3
|5/5
|2
|39
|1
|0
|3
|0
|8
|O. Livingston II
|12
|4
|2
|4/16
|3/8
|1/3
|0
|35
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|J. Greene
|7
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|4/4
|3
|20
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|G. Calixte
|5
|6
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|23
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|J. Miller
|4
|10
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|34
|2
|2
|1
|3
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kier
|26
|8
|5
|10/14
|1/3
|5/5
|2
|39
|1
|0
|3
|0
|8
|O. Livingston II
|12
|4
|2
|4/16
|3/8
|1/3
|0
|35
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|J. Greene
|7
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|4/4
|3
|20
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|G. Calixte
|5
|6
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|23
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|J. Miller
|4
|10
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|34
|2
|2
|1
|3
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hartwell II
|5
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Wilson
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Reuter
|0
|5
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|I. Boyd
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Mar
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Grayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. DiClementi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|36
|10
|21/52
|6/19
|13/18
|12
|200
|5
|5
|10
|8
|28
-
CSBAK
TEXPA57
74
2nd 5:38 ESP+
-
COLO
OREGST49
43
2nd 8:37 PACN
-
UCDAV
CSFULL53
53
2nd 7:47 ESP3
-
SDGST
UNLV41
38
2nd 7:15 CBSSN
-
SALAB
LALAF43
46
2nd 15:00 ESP+
-
DELST
NCCU33
50
2nd 15:40
-
LAMAR
NORL51
56
2nd 15:02 ESP+
-
BAMA
MISS2
6
1st 15:03 SECN
-
WVU
7TXTECH9
7
1st 16:00 ESP2
-
LATECH
ODU2
5
1st 16:00 STAD
-
PSU
MINN6
5
1st 16:33 BTN
-
LVILLE
3UNC8
6
1st 15:34 ESPN
-
STJOHN
23MARQET5
9
1st 16:07 FS1
-
STJOES
DUQ49
43
1st 0.0 NBCS
-
NILL
TOLEDO41
39
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
LSALLE
RI57
76
Final
-
PROV
25NOVA62
73
Final
-
AKRON
18BUFF46
82
Final
-
NCST
2UVA56
76
Final
-
IND
OHIOST75
79
Final
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR83
66
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA80
73
Final
-
ARK
FLA50
66
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA73
79
Final
-
CMICH
KENTST89
81
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON57
61
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER61
63
Final
-
TCU
15KSTATE61
70
Final
-
USC
WASH75
78
Final
-
BOISE
14NEVADA69
77
Final
-
CSN
UCSB68
71
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST49
86
Final
-
16VATECH
12FSU63
65
Final/OT
-
NEB
21MD69
61
Final
-
MIZZOU
22AUBURN71
81
Final
-
TULANE
MEMP68
83
Final
-
PORTST
WEBER71
81
Final
-
UAB
TXSA0
0143.5 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
SUTAH
NCOLO0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:30pm
-
SMU
TULSA0
0140.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESPU
-
BCU
HOW0
0156.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
CARK
SELOU0
0141 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
RICH
STLOU0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm NBCS
-
LAMON
CSTCAR0
0152 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
NMEX
UTAHST0
0148 O/U
-13
9:00pm CBSSN
-
CUSE
5DUKE0
0144 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPN
-
BALLST
BGREEN0
0143.5 O/U
PK
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
ARIZST0
0156 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UCRIV
UCIRV0
0127.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
TEXAS
17KANSAS0
0137.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP2
-
UMKC
UTVALL0
0142 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESP+
-
TEXAM
MISSST0
0142 O/U
-8.5
9:30pm SECN
-
NTEXAS
WKY0
0129 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm STAD
-
ILL
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm BTN
-
GTOWN
SETON0
0151.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm FS1
-
MONST
EWASH0
0152.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
MRSHL
USM0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm FBOOK
-
ECU
WICHST0
0138.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm ESPU
-
OREG
UTAH0
0137 O/U
+4.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
AF
FRESNO0
0139 O/U
-10.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII0
0145.5 O/U
-2
11:30pm ESP3
-
SEATTLE
GC0
0137.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm ESP+