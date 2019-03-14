GWASH
GMASON

No Text

George Mason slips by Geo Washington 61-57 behind Kier's 26

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 14, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Justin Kier scored 26 points to help fifth-seeded George Mason slip past 12th-seeded George Washington, 61-57, in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament on Thursday.

Otis Livingston II added 12 points for the Patriots (18-14).

George Mason will meet fourth-seeded St. Bonaventure in a quarterfinal game Friday. The teams split the regular season series, with each team winning on its home court.

The third matchup of the season between the programs - George Mason won the series opener, 62-55 on Jan. 26, and took the second game, 81-65, on Mar. 9 - was a taut affair from the opening tipoff. Mason's biggest lead was eight points, early in the first half, while the Colonials had a five point lead in the second half.

Armel Potter led George Washington (9-24) with 12 points. Justin Mazzulla finished with 10.

Trailing by two, 54-52, following Javier Langarica's two-handed jam, Livingston II responded first with a 3, then knocked down a jumper to put George Mason ahead by 57-54.

Javon Greene made two free throws to push the lead to 59-54.

Langarcia's dunk occurred with 3:22 left. The Colonials did not score again until Terry Nolan Jr.'s right side 3 with three seconds left cut the Patriots' lead to two, 59-57. But Jamal Hartwell II's drilled two free throws with two seconds left to seal the win.

Key Players
J. Mazzulla
J. Kier
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
40.1 Field Goal % 47.4
27.6 Three Point % 37.3
68.7 Free Throw % 76.2
+ 1 Jamal Hartwell II made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Jamal Hartwell II made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Javier Langarica 2.0
+ 3 Terry Nolan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 3.0
  Offensive rebound by George Washington 5.0
  Armel Potter missed layup 6.0
+ 1 Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Armel Potter 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Javon Greene 14.0
  Otis Livingston II missed free throw 14.0
Team Stats
Points 57 61
Field Goals 21-60 (35.0%) 21-52 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 32 41
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 24 28
Team 3 5
Assists 14 10
Steals 7 5
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 6 10
Fouls 14 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
A. Potter G
12 PTS, 4 AST
home team logo
1
J. Kier G
26 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo George Wash. 9-24 312657
home team logo George Mason 18-14 313061
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo George Wash. 9-24 63.8 PPG 36.3 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo George Mason 18-14 70.8 PPG 38.1 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
2
A. Potter G 5.8 PPG 1.6 RPG 2.1 APG 41.7 FG%
1
J. Kier G 13.9 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.5 APG 46.4 FG%
Top Scorers
2
A. Potter G 12 PTS 0 REB 4 AST
1
J. Kier G 26 PTS 8 REB 5 AST
35.0 FG% 40.4
37.5 3PT FG% 31.6
75.0 FT% 72.2
George Wash.
Starters
A. Potter
J. Mazzulla
J. Williams
M. Jack
J. Langarica
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Potter 12 0 4 4/8 2/4 2/2 1 24 3 0 0 0 0
J. Mazzulla 10 5 4 4/9 2/4 0/0 4 38 1 0 3 1 4
J. Williams 9 4 1 2/6 2/3 3/4 1 38 2 0 0 0 4
M. Jack 9 3 1 4/16 1/7 0/1 2 37 0 0 0 0 3
J. Langarica 9 12 0 4/12 0/1 1/1 4 37 0 4 1 2 10
Bench
T. Nolan Jr.
M. Littles
A. Mitola
D. Williams
L. Sasser
A. Toro
M. Offurum
S. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Nolan Jr. 6 3 4 2/8 2/5 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 1 2
M. Littles 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 1 0
A. Mitola 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Sasser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Toro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Offurum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 29 14 21/60 9/24 6/8 14 200 7 4 6 5 24
George Mason
Starters
J. Kier
O. Livingston II
J. Greene
G. Calixte
J. Miller
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Kier 26 8 5 10/14 1/3 5/5 2 39 1 0 3 0 8
O. Livingston II 12 4 2 4/16 3/8 1/3 0 35 1 0 1 3 1
J. Greene 7 2 0 1/4 1/4 4/4 3 20 1 1 2 1 1
G. Calixte 5 6 0 2/5 0/0 1/2 4 23 0 1 2 1 5
J. Miller 4 10 1 2/6 0/1 0/2 1 34 2 2 1 3 7
Bench
J. Hartwell II
A. Wilson
J. Reuter
I. Boyd
G. Mar
J. Douglas-Stanley
J. Grayer
Z. Garrett
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
L. Samuels
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hartwell II 5 0 0 1/4 1/3 2/2 0 17 0 0 0 0 0
A. Wilson 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 1 0 0 0
J. Reuter 0 5 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 5
I. Boyd 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
G. Mar 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Douglas-Stanley 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
J. Grayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiClementi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samuels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 36 10 21/52 6/19 13/18 12 200 5 5 10 8 28
NCAA BB Scores