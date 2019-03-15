MRSHL
USM

Griffin lifts S. Miss over Marshall 82-73 in CUSA tourney

  • Mar 15, 2019

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Tyree Griffin had a season-high 23 points as Southern Miss topped Marshall 82-73 in the Conference USA Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night. LaDavius Draine added 20 points for the Golden Eagles.

Leonard Harper-Baker had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Southern Miss (20-11). Dominic Magee added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jannson Williams had 22 points for the Thundering Herd (19-14). Jon Elmore added 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Taevion Kinsey had 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Elmore
T. Griffin
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
39.8 Field Goal % 43.4
36.2 Three Point % 36.2
79.1 Free Throw % 74.7
Team Stats
Points 73 82
Field Goals 23-54 (42.6%) 28-52 (53.8%)
3-Pointers 17-37 (45.9%) 10-19 (52.6%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 21 39
Offensive 1 6
Defensive 19 30
Team 1 3
Assists 19 18
Steals 5 4
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 0 1
J. Williams F
22 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
T. Griffin G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
away team logo Marshall 19-14 383573
home team logo Southern Miss 20-11 424082
Ford Center at The Star Frisco, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Marshall 19-14 80.4 PPG 36.1 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Southern Miss 20-11 72.8 PPG 38.3 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
J. Williams F 9.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 0.4 APG 43.0 FG%
T. Griffin G 13.6 PPG 3.5 RPG 7.1 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Williams F 22 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
T. Griffin G 23 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
42.6 FG% 53.8
45.9 3PT FG% 52.6
71.4 FT% 76.2
Marshall
Starters
J. Williams
J. Elmore
C. Burks
J. West
D. George
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Williams 22 3 1 8/14 6/12 0/0 3 39 1 0 1 0 3
J. Elmore 18 8 11 5/13 5/11 3/4 4 40 3 1 5 0 8
C. Burks 10 2 1 2/11 1/4 5/7 4 25 0 0 3 1 1
J. West 3 2 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 24 0 0 1 0 2
D. George 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 12 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
T. Kinsey
R. Watson
C. Thieneman
L. Thomas
D. Murphy
C. Brooks-Harris
I. Bennett
A. Sustic
J. Dillon
W. Von Arndt
M. Beyers
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Kinsey 16 3 1 5/7 4/4 2/3 3 27 0 0 0 0 3
R. Watson 4 2 3 2/5 0/3 0/0 1 33 1 0 1 0 2
C. Thieneman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brooks-Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bennett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sustic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dillon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Von Arndt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beyers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 20 19 23/54 17/37 10/14 19 200 5 1 11 1 19
Southern Miss
Starters
T. Griffin
L. Harper-Baker
C. Edwards
K. Holland
T. Rowe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Griffin 23 4 8 8/15 2/3 5/6 4 35 1 0 1 0 4
L. Harper-Baker 16 9 5 6/9 1/3 3/3 1 38 1 1 0 1 8
C. Edwards 9 6 2 3/9 1/1 2/2 1 35 1 1 3 1 5
K. Holland 2 3 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 16 0 0 1 0 3
T. Rowe 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
L. Draine
D. Magee
G. Watson
C. Clark
A. Hampton
C. Weatherspoon
L. Marshall
T. Stevenson
S. Daniel
B. Jacdonmi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Draine 20 4 0 7/10 6/8 0/0 3 33 0 0 1 0 4
D. Magee 12 7 0 4/9 0/4 4/8 3 23 1 0 1 2 5
G. Watson 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 1 1 2 1
C. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Marshall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stevenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Daniel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jacdonmi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 36 18 28/52 10/19 16/21 14 200 4 3 10 6 30
