Griffin lifts S. Miss over Marshall 82-73 in CUSA tourney
FRISCO, Texas (AP) Tyree Griffin had a season-high 23 points as Southern Miss topped Marshall 82-73 in the Conference USA Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night. LaDavius Draine added 20 points for the Golden Eagles.
Leonard Harper-Baker had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Southern Miss (20-11). Dominic Magee added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Jannson Williams had 22 points for the Thundering Herd (19-14). Jon Elmore added 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Taevion Kinsey had 16 points.
---
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|7.0
|Ast. Per Game
|7.0
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|39.8
|Field Goal %
|43.4
|36.2
|Three Point %
|36.2
|79.1
|Free Throw %
|74.7
|Defensive rebound by Leonard Harper-Baker
|12.0
|Jon Elmore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 1
|Tyree Griffin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Tyree Griffin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on C.J. Burks
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Cortez Edwards
|25.0
|C.J. Burks missed layup
|27.0
|+ 1
|Leonard Harper-Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|+ 1
|Leonard Harper-Baker made 1st of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Personal foul on Taevion Kinsey
|37.0
|+ 1
|C.J. Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|82
|Field Goals
|23-54 (42.6%)
|28-52 (53.8%)
|3-Pointers
|17-37 (45.9%)
|10-19 (52.6%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|16-21 (76.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|39
|Offensive
|1
|6
|Defensive
|19
|30
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|19
|18
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|19
|14
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Marshall 19-14
|80.4 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Southern Miss 20-11
|72.8 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Williams F
|9.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|0.4 APG
|43.0 FG%
|
55
|T. Griffin G
|13.6 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|7.1 APG
|43.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Williams F
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|T. Griffin G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|8 AST
|
|42.6
|FG%
|53.8
|
|
|45.9
|3PT FG%
|52.6
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|76.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Williams
|22
|3
|1
|8/14
|6/12
|0/0
|3
|39
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Elmore
|18
|8
|11
|5/13
|5/11
|3/4
|4
|40
|3
|1
|5
|0
|8
|C. Burks
|10
|2
|1
|2/11
|1/4
|5/7
|4
|25
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|J. West
|3
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. George
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Griffin
|23
|4
|8
|8/15
|2/3
|5/6
|4
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|L. Harper-Baker
|16
|9
|5
|6/9
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|38
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|C. Edwards
|9
|6
|2
|3/9
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|35
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5
|K. Holland
|2
|3
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Rowe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
