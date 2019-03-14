BOISE, Idaho (AP) Michael Oguine scored 19 points as Montana topped Sacramento State 79-73 in the Big Sky Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday. Ahmaad Rorie added 17 points for the Grizzlies, while Sayeed Pridgett chipped in 16.

Kendal Manuel had 11 points and seven assists for Montana (24-8).

Marcus Graves scored a career-high 30 points and had seven rebounds for the Hornets (15-16). Bryce Fowler added 19 points and eight rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists.

