Montana gets past Sacramento St. 79-73 in Big Sky tourney
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Michael Oguine scored 19 points as Montana topped Sacramento State 79-73 in the Big Sky Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday. Ahmaad Rorie added 17 points for the Grizzlies, while Sayeed Pridgett chipped in 16.
Kendal Manuel had 11 points and seven assists for Montana (24-8).
Marcus Graves scored a career-high 30 points and had seven rebounds for the Hornets (15-16). Bryce Fowler added 19 points and eight rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists.
|34.4
|Min. Per Game
|34.4
|14.9
|Pts. Per Game
|14.9
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|42.2
|Field Goal %
|46.8
|38.8
|Three Point %
|35.7
|79.2
|Free Throw %
|78.1
|Defensive rebound by Kendal Manuel
|0.0
|Chibueze Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Bobby Moorehead made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Bobby Moorehead made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Marcus Graves
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Bobby Moorehead
|4.0
|Chibueze Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Chibueze Jacobs
|13.0
|Kendal Manuel missed free throw
|13.0
|Personal foul on Chibueze Jacobs
|13.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Graves made free throw
|13.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|79
|Field Goals
|25-55 (45.5%)
|31-59 (52.5%)
|3-Pointers
|11-25 (44.0%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|9-11 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|30
|Offensive
|7
|3
|Defensive
|22
|25
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|10
|21
|Steals
|4
|9
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|9
|Fouls
|16
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Sacramento St. 15-16
|70.8 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Montana 24-8
|76.9 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|14.6 APG
|
|45.5
|FG%
|52.5
|
|
|44.0
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Graves
|30
|7
|5
|11/17
|5/8
|3/4
|3
|40
|2
|0
|4
|2
|5
|B. Fowler
|19
|8
|3
|6/15
|4/5
|3/3
|2
|38
|0
|0
|7
|2
|6
|E. Esposito
|9
|4
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|3/3
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Patton
|4
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|34
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|O. Nwachukwu
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Oguine
|19
|1
|2
|8/13
|2/4
|1/1
|2
|35
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Rorie
|17
|5
|4
|7/16
|1/5
|2/3
|0
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|S. Pridgett
|16
|1
|2
|8/9
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|27
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|B. Moorehead
|5
|9
|3
|1/5
|1/4
|2/2
|4
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|T. Falls
|2
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|22
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
