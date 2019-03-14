SACST
MNTNA

No Text

Montana gets past Sacramento St. 79-73 in Big Sky tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 14, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Michael Oguine scored 19 points as Montana topped Sacramento State 79-73 in the Big Sky Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday. Ahmaad Rorie added 17 points for the Grizzlies, while Sayeed Pridgett chipped in 16.

Kendal Manuel had 11 points and seven assists for Montana (24-8).

Marcus Graves scored a career-high 30 points and had seven rebounds for the Hornets (15-16). Bryce Fowler added 19 points and eight rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Graves
A. Rorie
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
42.2 Field Goal % 46.8
38.8 Three Point % 35.7
79.2 Free Throw % 78.1
  Defensive rebound by Kendal Manuel 0.0
  Chibueze Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Bobby Moorehead made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Bobby Moorehead made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Marcus Graves 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Bobby Moorehead 4.0
  Chibueze Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Chibueze Jacobs 13.0
  Kendal Manuel missed free throw 13.0
  Personal foul on Chibueze Jacobs 13.0
+ 1 Marcus Graves made free throw 13.0
Team Stats
Points 73 79
Field Goals 25-55 (45.5%) 31-59 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 11-25 (44.0%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 30 30
Offensive 7 3
Defensive 22 25
Team 1 2
Assists 10 21
Steals 4 9
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 14 9
Fouls 16 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
M. Graves G
30 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
0
M. Oguine G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Sacramento St. 15-16 284573
home team logo Montana 24-8 413879
MNTNA -8.5, O/U 134.5
CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID
MNTNA -8.5, O/U 134.5
CenturyLink Arena Boise, ID
Team Stats
away team logo Sacramento St. 15-16 70.8 PPG 36.2 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Montana 24-8 76.9 PPG 36.8 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
0
M. Graves G 16.6 PPG 4.7 RPG 5.4 APG 41.3 FG%
0
M. Oguine G 13.2 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.9 APG 50.2 FG%
Top Scorers
0
M. Graves G 30 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
0
M. Oguine G 19 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
45.5 FG% 52.5
44.0 3PT FG% 38.1
85.7 FT% 81.8
Sacramento St.
Starters
M. Graves
B. Fowler
E. Esposito
J. Patton
O. Nwachukwu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Graves 30 7 5 11/17 5/8 3/4 3 40 2 0 4 2 5
B. Fowler 19 8 3 6/15 4/5 3/3 2 38 0 0 7 2 6
E. Esposito 9 4 1 3/6 0/1 3/3 2 25 0 0 1 2 2
J. Patton 4 5 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 4 34 1 1 1 1 4
O. Nwachukwu 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
Starters
M. Graves
B. Fowler
E. Esposito
J. Patton
O. Nwachukwu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Graves 30 7 5 11/17 5/8 3/4 3 40 2 0 4 2 5
B. Fowler 19 8 3 6/15 4/5 3/3 2 38 0 0 7 2 6
E. Esposito 9 4 1 3/6 0/1 3/3 2 25 0 0 1 2 2
J. Patton 4 5 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 4 34 1 1 1 1 4
O. Nwachukwu 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
J. Bridges
C. Jacobs
C. Martin
I. Mauriohooho-le'afa
K. Hicks
J. Tolbert
J. Wright
B. Davis
G. Greabell
E. McCullough
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bridges 6 2 0 2/7 2/7 0/0 0 29 1 0 0 0 2
C. Jacobs 5 3 1 1/6 0/4 3/4 3 23 0 2 1 0 3
C. Martin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
I. Mauriohooho-le'afa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tolbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Greabell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McCullough - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 29 10 25/55 11/25 12/14 16 200 4 3 14 7 22
Montana
Starters
M. Oguine
A. Rorie
S. Pridgett
B. Moorehead
T. Falls
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Oguine 19 1 2 8/13 2/4 1/1 2 35 4 0 1 0 1
A. Rorie 17 5 4 7/16 1/5 2/3 0 38 2 0 1 0 5
S. Pridgett 16 1 2 8/9 0/0 0/0 4 27 2 1 1 1 0
B. Moorehead 5 9 3 1/5 1/4 2/2 4 32 0 0 1 1 8
T. Falls 2 1 2 0/3 0/1 2/2 3 22 1 0 4 0 1
Starters
M. Oguine
A. Rorie
S. Pridgett
B. Moorehead
T. Falls
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Oguine 19 1 2 8/13 2/4 1/1 2 35 4 0 1 0 1
A. Rorie 17 5 4 7/16 1/5 2/3 0 38 2 0 1 0 5
S. Pridgett 16 1 2 8/9 0/0 0/0 4 27 2 1 1 1 0
B. Moorehead 5 9 3 1/5 1/4 2/2 4 32 0 0 1 1 8
T. Falls 2 1 2 0/3 0/1 2/2 3 22 1 0 4 0 1
Bench
K. Manuel
M. Anderson
D. Dorsey
J. Akoh
P. Jones
K. Kramer
T. Miller
E. Egun
F. Brown III
B. Carter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Manuel 11 5 7 3/8 3/6 2/3 0 25 0 0 0 0 5
M. Anderson 6 5 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 18 0 0 0 1 4
D. Dorsey 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 3 0 0 1 0 1
J. Akoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kramer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Egun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Brown III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 28 21 31/59 8/21 9/11 18 200 9 1 9 3 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores