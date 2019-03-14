SMU
McMurray scores 27, SMU beats Tulsa 74-65 in AAC tourney

  • Mar 14, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jahmal McMurray had 27 points as SMU defeated Tulsa 74-65 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

McMurray made 9 of 11 foul shots.

Ethan Chargois had 12 points for SMU (15-16). Jarrey Foster added 10 points and eight rebounds. Feron Hunt had seven rebounds for SMU.

Jeriah Horne had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (18-14). DaQuan Jeffries added 15 points. Martins Igbanu had seven rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Whitt Jr.
S. Taplin
26.6 Min. Per Game 26.6
9.6 Pts. Per Game 9.6
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
47.9 Field Goal % 38.0
14.3 Three Point % 33.3
56.8 Free Throw % 65.6
  Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois 3.0
  DaQuan Jeffries missed layup 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne 16.0
  Jahmal McMurray missed 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Jahmal McMurray made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Elijah Joiner 16.0
+ 1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
  Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Shooting foul on Jarrey Foster 20.0
  Offensive rebound by DaQuan Jeffries 28.0
  Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
Team Stats
Points 74 65
Field Goals 24-52 (46.2%) 24-66 (36.4%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 8-33 (24.2%)
Free Throws 16-22 (72.7%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 37
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 28 26
Team 3 3
Assists 13 21
Steals 7 5
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 15 17
Technicals 2 3
away team logo
0
J. McMurray G
27 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
41
J. Horne F
19 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo SMU 15-16 472774
home team logo Tulsa 18-14 333265
TULSA 2, O/U 140.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
TULSA 2, O/U 140.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo SMU 15-16 71.8 PPG 39.1 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Tulsa 18-14 72.0 PPG 38.5 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
0
J. McMurray G 17.8 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.5 APG 44.8 FG%
41
J. Horne F 9.8 PPG 4.9 RPG 1.0 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. McMurray G 27 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
41
J. Horne F 19 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
46.2 FG% 36.4
40.0 3PT FG% 24.2
72.7 FT% 75.0
SMU
Starters
J. McMurray
E. Chargois
J. Foster
J. Whitt Jr.
I. Mike
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McMurray 27 2 5 7/14 4/9 9/11 3 36 1 0 1 0 2
E. Chargois 12 6 2 5/9 1/4 1/3 3 38 1 1 2 1 5
J. Foster 10 6 1 2/8 1/4 5/5 2 25 0 0 2 3 3
J. Whitt Jr. 8 5 3 4/9 0/0 0/1 2 37 1 1 3 1 4
I. Mike 6 7 1 2/8 2/6 0/0 3 33 3 2 2 0 7
Bench
F. Hunt
N. Dixon
G. Youngkin
J. Pyle
W. Douglas
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
J. Young Jr.
C. White
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Hunt 8 7 0 3/3 1/1 1/2 1 24 1 0 3 0 7
N. Dixon 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 33 13 24/52 10/25 16/22 15 200 7 4 13 5 28
Tulsa
Starters
D. Jeffries
C. Scott
M. Igbanu
S. Taplin
L. Korita
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jeffries 15 3 6 5/10 2/6 3/3 2 36 1 2 0 1 2
C. Scott 9 0 1 4/11 1/6 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 0 0
M. Igbanu 9 7 2 3/6 0/0 3/5 4 22 0 1 1 2 5
S. Taplin 5 4 4 2/9 0/4 1/2 3 29 1 0 3 0 4
L. Korita 3 12 4 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 27 0 0 1 5 7
Bench
J. Horne
E. Joiner
D. Jackson
C. Barnes
S. Falokun
A. Foree
P. Hewitt
R. Jones
L. Deline Jr.
G. Christopoulos
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Horne 19 6 0 8/18 3/9 0/0 3 32 0 0 1 0 6
E. Joiner 3 1 2 1/5 1/4 0/0 2 18 2 0 1 0 1
D. Jackson 2 1 2 0/2 0/0 2/2 1 8 1 0 0 0 1
C. Barnes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
S. Falokun 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
A. Foree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hewitt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deline Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Christopoulos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 34 21 24/66 8/33 9/12 17 200 5 3 9 8 26
NCAA BB Scores