McMurray scores 27, SMU beats Tulsa 74-65 in AAC tourney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jahmal McMurray had 27 points as SMU defeated Tulsa 74-65 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night.
McMurray made 9 of 11 foul shots.
Ethan Chargois had 12 points for SMU (15-16). Jarrey Foster added 10 points and eight rebounds. Feron Hunt had seven rebounds for SMU.
Jeriah Horne had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (18-14). DaQuan Jeffries added 15 points. Martins Igbanu had seven rebounds.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|26.6
|Min. Per Game
|26.6
|9.6
|Pts. Per Game
|9.6
|4.1
|Ast. Per Game
|4.1
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|47.9
|Field Goal %
|38.0
|14.3
|Three Point %
|33.3
|56.8
|Free Throw %
|65.6
|Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
|3.0
|DaQuan Jeffries missed layup
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|16.0
|Jahmal McMurray missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Jahmal McMurray made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Elijah Joiner
|16.0
|+ 1
|Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Shooting foul on Jarrey Foster
|20.0
|Offensive rebound by DaQuan Jeffries
|28.0
|Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|65
|Field Goals
|24-52 (46.2%)
|24-66 (36.4%)
|3-Pointers
|10-25 (40.0%)
|8-33 (24.2%)
|Free Throws
|16-22 (72.7%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|37
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|28
|26
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|13
|21
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|15
|17
|Technicals
|2
|3
|Key Players
|
0
|J. McMurray G
|17.8 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|2.5 APG
|44.8 FG%
|
41
|J. Horne F
|9.8 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|1.0 APG
|43.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. McMurray G
|27 PTS
|2 REB
|5 AST
|J. Horne F
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|46.2
|FG%
|36.4
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|24.2
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McMurray
|27
|2
|5
|7/14
|4/9
|9/11
|3
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Chargois
|12
|6
|2
|5/9
|1/4
|1/3
|3
|38
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5
|J. Foster
|10
|6
|1
|2/8
|1/4
|5/5
|2
|25
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|J. Whitt Jr.
|8
|5
|3
|4/9
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|37
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|I. Mike
|6
|7
|1
|2/8
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|33
|3
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McMurray
|27
|2
|5
|7/14
|4/9
|9/11
|3
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Chargois
|12
|6
|2
|5/9
|1/4
|1/3
|3
|38
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5
|J. Foster
|10
|6
|1
|2/8
|1/4
|5/5
|2
|25
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|J. Whitt Jr.
|8
|5
|3
|4/9
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|37
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|I. Mike
|6
|7
|1
|2/8
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|33
|3
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Hunt
|8
|7
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|7
|N. Dixon
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Youngkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilfong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|33
|13
|24/52
|10/25
|16/22
|15
|200
|7
|4
|13
|5
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jeffries
|15
|3
|6
|5/10
|2/6
|3/3
|2
|36
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|C. Scott
|9
|0
|1
|4/11
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Igbanu
|9
|7
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|S. Taplin
|5
|4
|4
|2/9
|0/4
|1/2
|3
|29
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|L. Korita
|3
|12
|4
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|27
|0
|0
|1
|5
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jeffries
|15
|3
|6
|5/10
|2/6
|3/3
|2
|36
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|C. Scott
|9
|0
|1
|4/11
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Igbanu
|9
|7
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|S. Taplin
|5
|4
|4
|2/9
|0/4
|1/2
|3
|29
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|L. Korita
|3
|12
|4
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|27
|0
|0
|1
|5
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Horne
|19
|6
|0
|8/18
|3/9
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|E. Joiner
|3
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|18
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Jackson
|2
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Barnes
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Falokun
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Foree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Hewitt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Deline Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Christopoulos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|34
|21
|24/66
|8/33
|9/12
|17
|200
|5
|3
|9
|8
|26
-
UCLA
ARIZST53
65
2nd 7:21 PACN
-
UMKC
UTVALL62
61
2nd 2:10 ESP+
-
BALLST
BGREEN73
91
2nd 4:07 ESP+
-
NMEX
UTAHST68
66
2nd 7:48 CBSSN
-
CUSE
5DUKE36
40
2nd 15:02 ESPN
-
TEXAM
MISSST35
57
2nd 11:42 SECN
-
NTEXAS
WKY27
45
2nd 14:55 STAD
-
ECU
WICHST20
26
1st 5:12 ESPU
-
GTOWN
SETON28
53
1st 0.0 FS1
-
TEXAS
17KANSAS29
29
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
ILL
IOWA31
37
1st 0.0 BTN
-
MONST
EWASH44
45
1st 0.0
-
MRSHL
USM38
42
1st 0.0 FBOOK
-
AKRON
18BUFF46
82
Final
-
PROV
25NOVA62
73
Final
-
LSALLE
RI57
76
Final
-
NCST
2UVA56
76
Final
-
IND
OHIOST75
79
Final
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR83
66
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA80
73
Final
-
ARK
FLA50
66
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA73
79
Final
-
CMICH
KENTST89
81
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON57
61
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER61
63
Final
-
TCU
15KSTATE61
70
Final
-
USC
WASH75
78
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST49
86
Final
-
CSN
UCSB68
71
Final
-
BOISE
14NEVADA69
77
Final
-
16VATECH
12FSU63
65
Final/OT
-
NEB
21MD69
61
Final
-
MIZZOU
22AUBURN71
81
Final
-
TULANE
MEMP68
83
Final
-
PORTST
WEBER71
81
Final
-
UCDAV
CSFULL71
75
Final/OT
-
CSBAK
TEXPA70
85
Final
-
COLO
OREGST73
58
Final
-
SDGST
UNLV63
55
Final
-
STJOES
DUQ92
86
Final
-
SALAB
LALAF70
69
Final
-
DELST
NCCU57
75
Final
-
LAMAR
NORL72
76
Final
-
NILL
TOLEDO80
76
Final
-
LATECH
ODU56
57
Final
-
LVILLE
3UNC70
83
Final
-
PSU
MINN72
77
Final/OT
-
BAMA
MISS62
57
Final
-
WVU
7TXTECH79
74
Final
-
STJOHN
23MARQET54
86
Final
-
SUTAH
NCOLO83
64
Final
-
SMU
TULSA74
65
Final
-
BCU
HOW71
80
Final
-
RICH
STLOU68
71
Final
-
LAMON
CSTCAR80
50
Final
-
CARK
SELOU65
79
Final
-
UCRIV
UCIRV44
63
Final
-
UAB
TXSA85
76
Final
-
OREG
UTAH0
0136.5 O/U
+4.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
AF
FRESNO0
0139 O/U
-10.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
SEATTLE
GC0
0137.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm ESP+
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII0
0145.5 O/U
-2
11:30pm ESP3