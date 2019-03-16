COLO
WASH

No Text

Washington holds off Colorado 66-61 in Pac-12 semifinals

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Washington labored at both ends through most of the first half against Colorado, unable to hit shots or get its vaunted defense rolling.

Once the Huskies started swarming, the Buffaloes didn't really have an answer.

Jaylen Nowell and Nahziah Carter scored 14 points each, and Washington held off a late Colorado rally for a 66-61 victory in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals Friday night.

''We just challenged these guys to play defense,'' Huskies coach Mike Hopkins said. ''Our guys battled. They played hard. That's why we win, has been our defense all season.''

The top-seeded Huskies led by 14 before the Buffaloes cut the lead to 60-56 with 1:01 left. McKinley Wright hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to cut Washington's lead to three, but the Buffaloes let David Crisp get behind them for a breakaway layup to seal it.

After struggling in the first half, Washington (26-7) kicked its long-armed, swarming defense into a faster gear and the fifth-seeded Buffaloes (21-12) had trouble handling it.

Colorado shot 2 of 16 from 3-point range in the second half and had 18 turnovers overall, leading to 24 Huskies points.

''Something we struggled with is maintaining leads and being able to step on guys' throats when we get going,'' Washington guard Matisse Thybulle said. ''And I think it showed a little bit today, we weren't going to let up.''

Washington had 13 steals and held the Buffaloes to 32 percent shooting to earn a spot in Saturday night's title game against Oregon or Arizona State.

Tyler Bey had 22 points and 16 rebounds, but Wright was held to seven points on 1-of-10 shooting.

''Our defense, our rebounding was really good this whole tournament, but tonight our offense and taking care of the ball wasn't good enough,'' Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. ''I don't know if fatigue was a factor not. We're not certainly going to use that as an excuse.''

The Buffaloes were looking to recapture the magic of 2012, when they won four games in four days to win the Pac-12 title.

Colorado climbed the first two rungs in Las Vegas, grinding out a low-scoring win over California, then outlasting Oregon State after blowing most of a 21-point lead.

Washington's zone gave the Buffaloes all kinds of trouble in two regular-season meetings. The Huskies opened with 12 straight points in a seven-point win in Boulder and led by up to 15 in a nine-point win in Seattle.

The Buffaloes got off to a much better start in Round 3.

Colorado handled Washington's defensive pressure without much trouble and used a pair of 8-0 runs to lead 33-27 at halftime.

Washington missed its first five shots and went 4 for 15 from the 3-point arc, but held Colorado scoreless for a nearly four-minute stretch to keep the Buffaloes close.

The Huskies kept their defensive mojo going into the second half.

Contesting shots and jumping into passing lanes, Washington shut the Buffaloes down, going on a 10-0 run to go up 43-35. Colorado missed its first nine shots of the second half and had four turnovers against Washington's pressure.

''You don't want to oversimplify the game, but sometimes you have to make shots,'' Boyle said. ''Especially when they move around, they fly around, you get open looks, you've got to be able to knock them down.''

BIG PICTURE

Colorado had a good run at the Pac-12 tournament, but its late-game comeback against the Huskies came up short.

Washington showed why it was the Pac-12's best defensive team with a dominating second-half performance.

UP NEXT

Colorado should have a decent shot at a smaller postseason tournament.

Washington faces the winner between Oregon and Arizona State in the championship game.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Wright IV
25 G
J. Nowell
5 G
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
49.8 Field Goal % 50.4
34.4 Three Point % 44.1
80.4 Free Throw % 75.9
  Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert 0.0
  Lucas Siewert missed dunk 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert 4.0
  Daylen Kountz missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 2 David Crisp made layup, assist by Jaylen Nowell 14.0
+ 3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
+ 1 Dominic Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Dominic Green made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Lucas Siewert 22.0
+ 2 Tyler Bey made tip-in 26.0
  Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey 27.0
Team Stats
Points 61 66
Field Goals 17-53 (32.1%) 21-53 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 21-26 (80.8%) 17-27 (63.0%)
Total Rebounds 44 27
Offensive 14 4
Defensive 25 20
Team 5 3
Assists 10 11
Steals 4 13
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 16 10
Fouls 21 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
T. Bey G
22 PTS, 16 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
N. Carter F
14 PTS
12T
away team logo Colorado 21-12 332861
home team logo Washington 26-7 273966
WASH -3, O/U 130
T-Mobile Arena Paradise, NV
WASH -3, O/U 130
T-Mobile Arena Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado 21-12 74.3 PPG 40.8 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Washington 26-7 70.6 PPG 35.3 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
1
T. Bey G 13.0 PPG 9.6 RPG 0.6 APG 54.2 FG%
5
J. Nowell G 16.5 PPG 5.4 RPG 3.1 APG 50.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
T. Bey G 22 PTS 16 REB 1 AST
5
J. Nowell G 14 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
32.1 FG% 39.6
25.0 3PT FG% 29.2
80.8 FT% 63.0
Colorado
Starters
T. Bey
E. Battey
D. Schwartz
M. Wright IV
S. Gatling
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bey 22 16 1 5/11 0/0 12/14 2 35 1 2 2 5 11
E. Battey 8 2 0 3/6 0/0 2/2 3 25 1 0 1 1 1
D. Schwartz 8 3 3 3/9 2/7 0/2 2 33 0 0 5 2 1
M. Wright IV 7 7 4 1/10 1/6 4/4 2 39 1 1 4 1 6
S. Gatling 6 2 0 1/7 1/5 3/4 5 28 1 0 3 1 1
Starters
T. Bey
E. Battey
D. Schwartz
M. Wright IV
S. Gatling
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bey 22 16 1 5/11 0/0 12/14 2 35 1 2 2 5 11
E. Battey 8 2 0 3/6 0/0 2/2 3 25 1 0 1 1 1
D. Schwartz 8 3 3 3/9 2/7 0/2 2 33 0 0 5 2 1
M. Wright IV 7 7 4 1/10 1/6 4/4 2 39 1 1 4 1 6
S. Gatling 6 2 0 1/7 1/5 3/4 5 28 1 0 3 1 1
Bench
L. Siewert
D. Kountz
N. Wright
D. Brown
D. Walton
A. Strating
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
E. Parquet
A. McQuade
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Siewert 5 8 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 4 20 0 0 1 4 4
D. Kountz 5 1 1 2/6 1/4 0/0 3 20 0 0 0 0 1
N. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Strating - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Parquet - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 39 10 17/53 6/24 21/26 21 200 4 3 16 14 25
Washington
Starters
J. Nowell
M. Thybulle
D. Crisp
N. Dickerson
H. Wright
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nowell 14 5 4 6/15 1/4 1/1 3 37 3 0 2 0 5
M. Thybulle 12 2 1 4/8 2/5 2/2 5 31 1 3 2 0 2
D. Crisp 10 1 3 3/12 1/7 3/6 2 30 0 0 3 0 1
N. Dickerson 7 11 1 2/4 0/0 3/7 3 28 1 0 2 0 11
H. Wright 1 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 5 21 4 1 0 1 0
Starters
J. Nowell
M. Thybulle
D. Crisp
N. Dickerson
H. Wright
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nowell 14 5 4 6/15 1/4 1/1 3 37 3 0 2 0 5
M. Thybulle 12 2 1 4/8 2/5 2/2 5 31 1 3 2 0 2
D. Crisp 10 1 3 3/12 1/7 3/6 2 30 0 0 3 0 1
N. Dickerson 7 11 1 2/4 0/0 3/7 3 28 1 0 2 0 11
H. Wright 1 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 5 21 4 1 0 1 0
Bench
N. Carter
D. Green
S. Timmins
J. Bey
T. Rice
Q. Barnard
J. Crandall
R. Sorn
E. Hardy
N. Roberts
B. Penn-Johnson
J. Geron
N. Neubauer
R. Lundeen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Carter 14 0 0 4/7 1/2 5/7 1 27 3 0 1 0 0
D. Green 8 2 1 2/5 2/5 2/2 0 16 1 0 0 2 0
S. Timmins 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 5 0 0 0 1 0
J. Bey 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
T. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Barnard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crandall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Sorn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Penn-Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Geron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Neubauer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lundeen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 24 11 21/53 7/24 17/27 22 200 13 4 10 4 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores