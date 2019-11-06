IPFW
UNLV

UNLV has 5 in double figures as Otzelberger wins debut

  • AP
  • Nov 06, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Jonah Antonio and Cheikh Mbacke Diong each scored 17 points, UNLV had five players score in double figures and T.J. Otzelberger won his debut as head coach 86-71 against Purdue-Fort Wayne Tuesday night.

Antonio drained five of UNLV's seven 3-pointers. Donnie Tillman added 16 points, Amauri Hardy scored 15 with six assists and Elijah Mitrou-Long scored 11 and also dished six assists.

The Runnin' Rebels scored 42 points in the paint and had 11 second-chance points with a 43-19 advantage on the glass. UNLV also scored 19 points off 11 Purdue-Fort Wayne turnovers.

The Mastodons were led by Jarred Godfrey with 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting.

A 3-pointer from the Mastodons' Brian Patrick briefly cut the lead to nine points midway through the second half. UNLV's Tillman threw down a dunk at the other end that sparked a 9-0 run with Hardy scoring on a fast break after a Fort Wayne turnover. Mitrou-Long added a layup and a steal and Bryce Hamilton converted a three-point play in the two-minute outburst.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Jarred Godfrey made driving layup 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Tionne Rollins 38.0
  Bryce Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Marcus DeBerry 40.0
+ 2 Jarred Godfrey made layup 1:05
  Bad pass turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong, stolen by Jarred Godfrey 1:12
  Bad pass turnover on Tionne Rollins 1:24
+ 3 Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 1:37
+ 2 Jarred Godfrey made driving layup 2:08
+ 1 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:28
  Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed 1st of 2 free throws 2:28
  Personal foul on Brian Patrick 2:28
Team Stats
Points 71 86
Field Goals 28-58 (48.3%) 28-54 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 23-28 (82.1%)
Total Rebounds 19 43
Offensive 2 9
Defensive 16 30
Team 1 4
Assists 12 17
Steals 10 3
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
J. Godfrey G
24 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
10
J. Antonio G
17 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo PFW 0-1 234871
home team logo UNLV 1-0 394786
UNLV -11.5, O/U 161.5
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo PFW 0-1 82.7 PPG 36.5 RPG 15.9 APG
home team logo UNLV 1-0 73.4 PPG 42.5 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
1
J. Godfrey G 6.8 PPG 1.8 RPG 1.1 APG 50.0 FG%
34
C. Diong F 6.9 PPG 6.8 RPG 0.3 APG 59.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Godfrey G 24 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
34
C. Diong F 17 PTS 17 REB 2 AST
48.3 FG% 51.9
27.3 3PT FG% 36.8
69.2 FT% 82.1
PFW
Starters
J. Godfrey
D. Carl
M. Holba
B. Patrick
M. DeBerry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Godfrey 24 2 3 10/17 1/4 3/4 4 35 3 0 0 0 2
D. Carl 11 4 1 4/10 0/4 3/5 2 32 1 0 2 1 3
M. Holba 10 3 4 4/6 1/3 1/1 2 31 3 1 2 0 3
B. Patrick 8 0 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 5 11 0 0 2 0 0
M. DeBerry 2 4 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 28 0 1 1 0 4
Bench
D. Black
D. Billups
C. Benford
T. Rollins
R. Kpedi
R. Grundy
J. Inkumsah
J. Wimberly
M. Havey
C. Johnston
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Black 8 1 3 3/7 0/1 2/3 1 20 2 0 1 0 1
D. Billups 8 2 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 2 24 1 1 2 0 2
C. Benford 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 5 5 0 0 0 1 0
T. Rollins 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 1 1 0 1
R. Kpedi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Grundy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Inkumsah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wimberly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Havey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 18 12 28/58 6/22 9/13 21 200 10 4 11 2 16
UNLV
Starters
J. Antonio
C. Diong
D. Tillman
A. Hardy
E. Mitrou-Long
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Antonio 17 5 0 6/11 5/9 0/0 0 34 0 0 1 0 5
C. Diong 17 17 2 5/9 0/0 7/8 3 33 0 4 3 6 11
D. Tillman 16 3 3 3/5 0/1 10/12 1 26 1 0 4 0 3
A. Hardy 15 5 6 6/10 1/4 2/2 2 32 0 0 3 0 5
E. Mitrou-Long 11 4 6 4/9 1/3 2/3 3 36 2 0 1 1 3
Bench
B. Hamilton
N. Blair
C. Dembele
V. Shibel
D. Jenkins Jr.
J. Green
M. Wood
M. Coleman
T. Hurlburt
C. Hall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hamilton 7 1 0 3/8 0/2 1/1 3 17 0 0 0 0 1
N. Blair 3 3 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 3 19 0 0 1 1 2
C. Dembele 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 1 0
V. Shibel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jenkins Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hurlburt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 39 17 28/54 7/19 23/28 16 200 3 4 14 9 30
