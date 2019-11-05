TXSA
Reaves, Harmon each score 23, lead Oklahoma past UTSA 85-67

  • Nov 05, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Austin Reaves scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to help Oklahoma defeat Texas-San Antonio 85-67 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Reaves, a transfer from Wichita State, made 8 of 13 shots in the second half after going 1 for 7 in the first.

Freshman De'Vion Harmon scored 23 points and Brady Manek added 16 for the Sooners, who outscored the Roadrunners 49-31 in the second half.

Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle sat out because of an NCAA rules violation. Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger announced Monday that the senior played in an unsanctioned summer league game during the offseason.

Still, it was a dominant performance for Oklahoma against a team that was picked to finish second in Conference USA.

Jhivvan Jackson, the Conference USA preseason Player of the Year, had 24 points and 13 rebounds for UTSA, but he made just 9 of 25. Keaton Wallace added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Roadrunners.

The game was tied at 36 at halftime. Oklahoma shot just 36 percent from the field but made 12 of 13 free throws before the break. UTSA shot 41 percent and outrebounded the Sooners 24-16 in the first half.

UTSA led 38-36 before Harmon drained two 3-pointers to put the Sooners ahead. Reaves followed with a pair of layups to put Oklahoma ahead 46-38, and the Sooners rolled from there.

BIG PICTURE

UTSA: The Roadrunners battled toe to toe for a half with a Sooners team that has a wealth of young talent.

Oklahoma: The Sooners grew up quickly. The relied on their defense in the first half, then found their shooting stroke in the second half and pulled away. It was an impressive win against a team likely to contend for an NCAA Tournament berth.

UP NEXT

UTSA hosts Southern Illinois on Friday.

Oklahoma plays Minnesota on Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Team Stats
Points 67 85
Field Goals 25-74 (33.8%) 31-65 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 5-29 (17.2%) 5-25 (20.0%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 44 44
Offensive 14 8
Defensive 29 33
Team 1 3
Assists 10 13
Steals 8 5
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 15 14
Fouls 22 15
Technicals 0 0
J. Jackson G
24 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
A. Reaves G
23 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
Oklahoma
Starters
A. Reaves
D. Harmon
B. Manek
J. Bieniemy
J. Hill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Reaves 23 6 3 9/20 1/8 4/6 1 36 1 0 2 0 6
D. Harmon 23 3 0 8/13 3/6 4/4 0 33 0 2 4 0 3
B. Manek 16 5 1 6/13 0/5 4/5 1 30 1 3 3 2 3
J. Bieniemy 2 11 5 1/4 0/1 0/0 3 22 1 1 3 1 10
J. Hill 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 19 0 0 1 2 1
Starters
A. Reaves
D. Harmon
B. Manek
J. Bieniemy
J. Hill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Reaves 23 6 3 9/20 1/8 4/6 1 36 1 0 2 0 6
D. Harmon 23 3 0 8/13 3/6 4/4 0 33 0 2 4 0 3
B. Manek 16 5 1 6/13 0/5 4/5 1 30 1 3 3 2 3
J. Bieniemy 2 11 5 1/4 0/1 0/0 3 22 1 1 3 1 10
J. Hill 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 19 0 0 1 2 1
Bench
A. Williams
V. Iwuakor
K. Kuath
R. Streller
K. Casey
B. Seacat
K. Doolittle
A. Garang
R. Issanza
C. Merritt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Williams 8 4 2 2/7 1/4 3/4 3 22 1 0 1 0 4
V. Iwuakor 7 6 0 2/4 0/0 3/4 4 25 1 0 0 1 5
K. Kuath 6 2 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 2 0 2 0
R. Streller 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
K. Casey 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Seacat 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Doolittle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Garang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Issanza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Merritt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 41 13 31/65 5/25 18/23 15 200 5 8 14 8 33
NCAA BB Scores