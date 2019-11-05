Reaves, Harmon each score 23, lead Oklahoma past UTSA 85-67
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Austin Reaves scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to help Oklahoma defeat Texas-San Antonio 85-67 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Reaves, a transfer from Wichita State, made 8 of 13 shots in the second half after going 1 for 7 in the first.
Freshman De'Vion Harmon scored 23 points and Brady Manek added 16 for the Sooners, who outscored the Roadrunners 49-31 in the second half.
Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle sat out because of an NCAA rules violation. Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger announced Monday that the senior played in an unsanctioned summer league game during the offseason.
Still, it was a dominant performance for Oklahoma against a team that was picked to finish second in Conference USA.
Jhivvan Jackson, the Conference USA preseason Player of the Year, had 24 points and 13 rebounds for UTSA, but he made just 9 of 25. Keaton Wallace added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Roadrunners.
The game was tied at 36 at halftime. Oklahoma shot just 36 percent from the field but made 12 of 13 free throws before the break. UTSA shot 41 percent and outrebounded the Sooners 24-16 in the first half.
UTSA led 38-36 before Harmon drained two 3-pointers to put the Sooners ahead. Reaves followed with a pair of layups to put Oklahoma ahead 46-38, and the Sooners rolled from there.
BIG PICTURE
UTSA: The Roadrunners battled toe to toe for a half with a Sooners team that has a wealth of young talent.
Oklahoma: The Sooners grew up quickly. The relied on their defense in the first half, then found their shooting stroke in the second half and pulled away. It was an impressive win against a team likely to contend for an NCAA Tournament berth.
UP NEXT
UTSA hosts Southern Illinois on Friday.
Oklahoma plays Minnesota on Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Read Streller
|11.0
|Atem Bior missed layup
|13.0
|Offensive rebound by Makani Whiteside
|25.0
|Adokiye Iyaye missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|+ 1
|Alondes Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Alondes Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Shooting foul on Adrian Rodriguez
|45.0
|+ 1
|Byron Frohnen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|58.0
|+ 1
|Byron Frohnen made 1st of 2 free throws
|58.0
|Personal foul on Victor Iwuakor
|58.0
|+ 2
|Kur Kuath made jump shot
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|85
|Field Goals
|25-74 (33.8%)
|31-65 (47.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-29 (17.2%)
|5-25 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-17 (70.6%)
|18-23 (78.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|44
|Offensive
|14
|8
|Defensive
|29
|33
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|1
|8
|Turnovers
|15
|14
|Fouls
|22
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UT-San Antonio 0-1
|77.5 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Oklahoma 1-0
|71.3 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|J. Jackson G
|22.9 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|2.4 APG
|38.6 FG%
|
00
|D. Harmon G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Jackson G
|24 PTS
|13 REB
|1 AST
|D. Harmon G
|23 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|33.8
|FG%
|47.7
|
|
|17.2
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|70.6
|FT%
|78.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jackson
|24
|13
|1
|9/25
|1/10
|5/7
|3
|28
|2
|0
|5
|2
|11
|K. Wallace
|17
|9
|4
|6/16
|2/8
|3/4
|5
|34
|2
|0
|3
|1
|8
|B. Frohnen
|6
|7
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|33
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|A. Bior
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|L. Barisic
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jackson
|24
|13
|1
|9/25
|1/10
|5/7
|3
|28
|2
|0
|5
|2
|11
|K. Wallace
|17
|9
|4
|6/16
|2/8
|3/4
|5
|34
|2
|0
|3
|1
|8
|B. Frohnen
|6
|7
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|33
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|A. Bior
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|L. Barisic
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Germany
|9
|4
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|14
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|E. Czumbel
|6
|2
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Rodriguez
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|K. Hellums
|0
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|A. Iyaye
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Timperman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Whiteside
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|P. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|43
|10
|25/74
|5/29
|12/17
|22
|200
|8
|1
|15
|14
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reaves
|23
|6
|3
|9/20
|1/8
|4/6
|1
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|D. Harmon
|23
|3
|0
|8/13
|3/6
|4/4
|0
|33
|0
|2
|4
|0
|3
|B. Manek
|16
|5
|1
|6/13
|0/5
|4/5
|1
|30
|1
|3
|3
|2
|3
|J. Bieniemy
|2
|11
|5
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|1
|3
|1
|10
|J. Hill
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reaves
|23
|6
|3
|9/20
|1/8
|4/6
|1
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|D. Harmon
|23
|3
|0
|8/13
|3/6
|4/4
|0
|33
|0
|2
|4
|0
|3
|B. Manek
|16
|5
|1
|6/13
|0/5
|4/5
|1
|30
|1
|3
|3
|2
|3
|J. Bieniemy
|2
|11
|5
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|1
|3
|1
|10
|J. Hill
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Williams
|8
|4
|2
|2/7
|1/4
|3/4
|3
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|V. Iwuakor
|7
|6
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|K. Kuath
|6
|2
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|R. Streller
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Casey
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Seacat
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Doolittle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Garang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Issanza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Merritt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|41
|13
|31/65
|5/25
|18/23
|15
|200
|5
|8
|14
|8
|33
