MERCER
STJOHN

No Text

Heron scores 25 to carry St. John's past Mercer 109-79

  • AP
  • Nov 06, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Mustapha Heron had 25 points as St. John's romped past Mercer 109-79 on Wednesday night for Mike Anderson's first victory at the helm.

Heron shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers for his 21st career 20-plus game. Anderson was named the 21st head coach in program history in April.

LJ Figueroa had 18 points for St. John's in the season opener for both teams. Marcellus Earlington added 17 points. Nick Rutherford had 14 points with eight assists and only one turnover.

St. John's led 59-38 at halftime after forcing 15 turnovers.

Ethan Stair scored a career-high 23 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bears. Luke Hamilton added 10 points. Djordje Dimitrijevic had 10 points.

St. John's plays Central Connecticut at home on Saturday. Mercer plays Columbia International at home on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Daniel Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Daniel Love made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Greg Williams Jr. 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Ethan Stair 42.0
  David Caraher missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
  Defensive rebound by David Caraher 1:05
  Ethan Stair missed layup 1:07
+ 1 David Caraher made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:15
  David Caraher missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:15
  Personal foul on Mitch Prendergast 1:16
+ 3 Mitch Prendergast made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Love 1:28
Team Stats
Points 79 109
Field Goals 26-66 (39.4%) 38-76 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 12-28 (42.9%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 15-24 (62.5%) 25-31 (80.6%)
Total Rebounds 41 42
Offensive 15 13
Defensive 20 26
Team 6 3
Assists 16 16
Steals 4 11
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 24 9
Fouls 28 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
E. Stair G
23 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
M. Heron G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Mercer 0-1 384179
home team logo St. John's 1-0 5950109
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Mercer 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo St. John's 1-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
E. Stair G PPG RPG APG FG%
00
M. Heron G PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
22
E. Stair G 23 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
0
M. Heron G 25 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
39.4 FG% 50.0
42.9 3PT FG% 42.1
62.5 FT% 80.6
Mercer
Starters
E. Stair
D. Dimitrijevic
M. Prendergast
J. Glisson III
V. Bafutto
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Stair 23 10 1 8/16 3/8 4/4 4 28 0 0 4 4 6
D. Dimitrijevic 10 3 1 3/10 0/3 4/4 5 18 0 0 3 2 1
M. Prendergast 6 0 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 5 22 0 0 2 0 0
J. Glisson III 5 5 3 2/9 0/2 1/2 1 22 1 0 1 2 3
V. Bafutto 0 1 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 0 1
Starters
E. Stair
D. Dimitrijevic
M. Prendergast
J. Glisson III
V. Bafutto
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Stair 23 10 1 8/16 3/8 4/4 4 28 0 0 4 4 6
D. Dimitrijevic 10 3 1 3/10 0/3 4/4 5 18 0 0 3 2 1
M. Prendergast 6 0 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 5 22 0 0 2 0 0
J. Glisson III 5 5 3 2/9 0/2 1/2 1 22 1 0 1 2 3
V. Bafutto 0 1 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
L. Hamilton
D. Love
D. Rivera
K. Robertson
M. Bender
P. Urey
R. Cummings
F. Haase
J. Gary
N. Alvarez
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Hamilton 10 5 0 4/9 2/6 0/0 1 25 1 0 1 2 3
D. Love 9 4 5 2/3 1/1 4/4 4 17 2 0 1 2 2
D. Rivera 9 1 1 3/3 3/3 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 0 1
K. Robertson 5 1 4 2/8 1/2 0/5 4 24 0 1 4 0 1
M. Bender 2 5 0 0/1 0/0 2/5 2 13 0 0 3 3 2
P. Urey 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 1 4 0 0
R. Cummings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Haase - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gary - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Alvarez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 35 16 26/66 12/28 15/24 28 200 4 2 24 15 20
St. John's
Starters
M. Heron
L. Figueroa
N. Rutherford
J. Roberts
J. Champagnie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Heron 25 3 1 7/13 4/6 7/8 2 28 1 0 1 1 2
L. Figueroa 18 3 3 6/13 1/3 5/5 2 30 4 1 2 1 2
N. Rutherford 14 3 8 6/10 1/2 1/1 3 25 3 1 2 0 3
J. Roberts 9 7 0 4/8 0/0 1/2 1 26 2 4 0 4 3
J. Champagnie 8 8 0 4/9 0/2 0/0 0 24 0 1 1 0 8
Starters
M. Heron
L. Figueroa
N. Rutherford
J. Roberts
J. Champagnie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Heron 25 3 1 7/13 4/6 7/8 2 28 1 0 1 1 2
L. Figueroa 18 3 3 6/13 1/3 5/5 2 30 4 1 2 1 2
N. Rutherford 14 3 8 6/10 1/2 1/1 3 25 3 1 2 0 3
J. Roberts 9 7 0 4/8 0/0 1/2 1 26 2 4 0 4 3
J. Champagnie 8 8 0 4/9 0/2 0/0 0 24 0 1 1 0 8
Bench
M. Earlington
D. Caraher
G. Williams Jr.
D. Sears
J. Cole
T. O'Connell
R. Dunn
I. Steere
J. McGriff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Earlington 17 5 1 7/13 1/2 2/2 2 19 1 0 1 3 2
D. Caraher 12 7 1 3/6 1/3 5/7 3 18 0 0 0 3 4
G. Williams Jr. 6 3 2 1/4 0/1 4/6 3 18 0 0 2 1 2
D. Sears 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 5 5 0 0 0 0 0
J. Cole 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. O'Connell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
R. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Steere - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McGriff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 39 16 38/76 8/19 25/31 21 200 11 7 9 13 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores