Toolson scores 22 to carry BYU over S. Utah 68-63

  • AP
  • Nov 14, 2019

PROVO, Utah (AP) Jake Toolson scored 22 points, including a dagger of a step-back 3-pointer in the waning seconds as Brigham Young narrowly defeated Southern Utah 68-63 on Wednesday night.

Dalton Nixon had 13 points and seven rebounds for Brigham Young (2-1). TJ Haws added 10 points. Connor Harding had six rebounds for the Cougars.

John Knight III scored 14 of his 22 points after halftime and pulled down six rebounds for the Thunderbirds (2-1). Andre Adams added 12 points. Harrison Butler had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Dre Marin scored 4 points despite heading into the contest as the Thunderbirds' second leading scorer at 15 points per game. He was 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

Neither team led by more than six points throughout the second half, and Knight cut the gap to 63-62 driving for a layup with 1:04 remaining,

Toolson drained his game-saving 3 from the top of the key on the other end and SUU didn't get closer than three points after.

The Thunderbirds, coming off a 79-78 defeat of the Big Ten's Nebraska, made more field goals (28 versus 23), had a 38-31 edge in rebounds, outscored BYU 46-22 in the paint but, critically, were 0-for-12 from behind the arc.

Toolson, Haws and Nixon each hit two 3-pointers for BYU, which was 8 of 22 from distance.

Brigham Young matches up against Houston on the road on Friday. Southern Utah takes on UCLA on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
C. Oluyitan
J. Toolson
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
45.8 Field Goal % 41.9
30.0 Three Point % 31.3
83.3 Free Throw % 85.7
  Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello 38:41
  Harrison Butler missed jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Alex Barcello made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Alex Barcello made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on John Knight III 10.0
  Lost ball turnover on Harrison Butler, stolen by Alex Barcello 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Harrison Butler 14.0
  Dre Marin missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Dwayne Morgan 26.0
  Dalton Nixon missed 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
  Dalton Nixon missed 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
Team Stats
Points 63 68
Field Goals 28-56 (50.0%) 23-60 (38.3%)
3-Pointers 0-12 (0.0%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 32
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 30 20
Team 1 5
Assists 11 14
Steals 6 7
Blocks 6 1
Turnovers 18 10
Fouls 20 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Knight III G
22 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
J. Toolson G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Southern Utah 2-1 313263
home team logo Brigham Young 2-1 363268
Marriott Center Provo, UT
Marriott Center Provo, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Southern Utah 2-1 94.5 PPG 55 RPG 17.5 APG
home team logo Brigham Young 2-1 73.5 PPG 34 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
3
J. Knight III G 8.0 PPG 1.5 RPG 2.5 APG 46.2 FG%
5
J. Toolson G 12.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 4.0 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Knight III G 22 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
5
J. Toolson G 22 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
50.0 FG% 38.3
0.0 3PT FG% 36.4
70.0 FT% 70.0
Southern Utah
Starters
A. Adams
D. Morgan
C. Oluyitan
J. Long
D. Marin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Adams 12 3 0 6/8 0/0 0/0 4 22 1 1 1 1 2
D. Morgan 4 3 2 2/5 0/2 0/0 4 19 1 2 3 1 2
C. Oluyitan 4 4 1 2/4 0/2 0/0 1 27 0 1 5 0 4
J. Long 4 4 3 2/4 0/0 0/1 0 30 0 0 1 0 4
D. Marin 4 4 0 1/7 0/5 2/2 1 25 1 0 2 1 3
Bench
J. Knight III
H. Butler
M. Fausett
D. N'Diaye
I. Madunic
J. Cornish
J. Hoppo
C. Verdugo
D. McEntire
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Knight III 22 6 1 9/14 0/0 4/5 4 23 1 0 3 3 3
H. Butler 11 9 1 5/10 0/1 1/2 2 26 0 0 3 1 8
M. Fausett 2 1 3 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 18 2 0 0 0 1
D. N'Diaye 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 2 0 0 3
I. Madunic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cornish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoppo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Verdugo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McEntire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 37 11 28/56 0/12 7/10 20 200 6 6 18 7 30
Brigham Young
Starters
J. Toolson
D. Nixon
T. Haws
A. Barcello
K. Lee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Toolson 22 2 3 8/21 2/8 4/5 0 36 0 0 1 1 1
D. Nixon 13 7 3 4/9 2/4 3/5 4 27 2 1 1 2 5
T. Haws 10 1 1 4/10 2/4 0/0 4 26 2 0 3 0 1
A. Barcello 8 5 3 3/10 0/1 2/2 1 35 1 0 1 1 4
K. Lee 7 2 2 2/4 1/1 2/4 1 22 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
Z. Seljaas
C. Harding
E. Troy
T. Knell
Y. Childs
J. Wade
R. Harward
G. Baxter
W. Lowell
T. Maughan
C. Pearson
B. Nield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Seljaas 4 3 1 1/4 0/2 2/2 2 20 2 0 2 3 0
C. Harding 4 6 1 1/1 1/1 1/2 1 22 0 0 0 0 6
E. Troy 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
T. Knell 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
Y. Childs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Harward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Baxter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maughan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Pearson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 27 14 23/60 8/22 14/20 15 200 7 1 10 7 20
