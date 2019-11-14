Toolson scores 22 to carry BYU over S. Utah 68-63
PROVO, Utah (AP) Jake Toolson scored 22 points, including a dagger of a step-back 3-pointer in the waning seconds as Brigham Young narrowly defeated Southern Utah 68-63 on Wednesday night.
Dalton Nixon had 13 points and seven rebounds for Brigham Young (2-1). TJ Haws added 10 points. Connor Harding had six rebounds for the Cougars.
John Knight III scored 14 of his 22 points after halftime and pulled down six rebounds for the Thunderbirds (2-1). Andre Adams added 12 points. Harrison Butler had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Dre Marin scored 4 points despite heading into the contest as the Thunderbirds' second leading scorer at 15 points per game. He was 0 of 5 from 3-point range.
Neither team led by more than six points throughout the second half, and Knight cut the gap to 63-62 driving for a layup with 1:04 remaining,
Toolson drained his game-saving 3 from the top of the key on the other end and SUU didn't get closer than three points after.
The Thunderbirds, coming off a 79-78 defeat of the Big Ten's Nebraska, made more field goals (28 versus 23), had a 38-31 edge in rebounds, outscored BYU 46-22 in the paint but, critically, were 0-for-12 from behind the arc.
Toolson, Haws and Nixon each hit two 3-pointers for BYU, which was 8 of 22 from distance.
Brigham Young matches up against Houston on the road on Friday. Southern Utah takes on UCLA on the road on Monday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|12.5
|Pts. Per Game
|12.5
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|45.8
|Field Goal %
|41.9
|30.0
|Three Point %
|31.3
|83.3
|Free Throw %
|85.7
|Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
|38:41
|Harrison Butler missed jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Alex Barcello made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Alex Barcello made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on John Knight III
|10.0
|Lost ball turnover on Harrison Butler, stolen by Alex Barcello
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Harrison Butler
|14.0
|Dre Marin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Dwayne Morgan
|26.0
|Dalton Nixon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Dalton Nixon missed 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|68
|Field Goals
|28-56 (50.0%)
|23-60 (38.3%)
|3-Pointers
|0-12 (0.0%)
|8-22 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|7-10 (70.0%)
|14-20 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|32
|Offensive
|7
|7
|Defensive
|30
|20
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|11
|14
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|6
|1
|Turnovers
|18
|10
|Fouls
|20
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Southern Utah 2-1
|94.5 PPG
|55 RPG
|17.5 APG
|Brigham Young 2-1
|73.5 PPG
|34 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Knight III G
|8.0 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|46.2 FG%
|
5
|J. Toolson G
|12.5 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|4.0 APG
|45.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Knight III G
|22 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|J. Toolson G
|22 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|38.3
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Adams
|12
|3
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|22
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|D. Morgan
|4
|3
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|19
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|C. Oluyitan
|4
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|1
|5
|0
|4
|J. Long
|4
|4
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Marin
|4
|4
|0
|1/7
|0/5
|2/2
|1
|25
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Adams
|12
|3
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|22
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|D. Morgan
|4
|3
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|19
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|C. Oluyitan
|4
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|1
|5
|0
|4
|J. Long
|4
|4
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Marin
|4
|4
|0
|1/7
|0/5
|2/2
|1
|25
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Knight III
|22
|6
|1
|9/14
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|23
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|H. Butler
|11
|9
|1
|5/10
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|M. Fausett
|2
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. N'Diaye
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|I. Madunic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cornish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hoppo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Verdugo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. McEntire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|37
|11
|28/56
|0/12
|7/10
|20
|200
|6
|6
|18
|7
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Toolson
|22
|2
|3
|8/21
|2/8
|4/5
|0
|36
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Nixon
|13
|7
|3
|4/9
|2/4
|3/5
|4
|27
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|T. Haws
|10
|1
|1
|4/10
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|26
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Barcello
|8
|5
|3
|3/10
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|K. Lee
|7
|2
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|2/4
|1
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Toolson
|22
|2
|3
|8/21
|2/8
|4/5
|0
|36
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Nixon
|13
|7
|3
|4/9
|2/4
|3/5
|4
|27
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|T. Haws
|10
|1
|1
|4/10
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|26
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Barcello
|8
|5
|3
|3/10
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|K. Lee
|7
|2
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|2/4
|1
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Seljaas
|4
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|20
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|C. Harding
|4
|6
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|E. Troy
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Knell
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y. Childs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Harward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Baxter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Lowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Maughan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Pearson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|27
|14
|23/60
|8/22
|14/20
|15
|200
|7
|1
|10
|7
|20
-
STMYMD
UMBC57
79
Final
-
SHEN
JMAD48
96
Final
-
23LSU
VCU82
84
Final
-
IUPUI
SFLA70
53
Final
-
BRYANT
STPETE69
44
Final
-
LSALLE
PENN59
75
Final
-
COLG
CUSE54
70
Final
-
LAFAY
PRINCE72
65
Final
-
CAN
ALBANY57
83
Final
-
USCUP
VATECH57
80
Final
-
MCNSE
WISC63
83
Final
-
LOYMD
ODU53
62
Final
-
MIAOH
IPFW84
80
Final
-
NCASHV
WAKE79
98
Final
-
BU
UVM47
62
Final
-
BING
CLMB63
75
Final
-
HOFSTRA
BUCK71
86
Final
-
HIGHPT
BC33
59
Final
-
10NOVA
16OHIOST51
76
Final
-
STJOES
UCONN96
87
Final
-
QUINN
BROWN68
70
Final
-
OHIO
IONA81
72
Final
-
SFTRPA
MORGAN71
65
Final
-
LIU
GMASON74
80
Final
-
NJTECH
CORN59
58
Final
-
FDU
FORD50
53
Final
-
VIRWISE
SAMFORD64
102
Final
-
NIAGARA
SFA80
89
Final
-
MARS
MTSU82
96
Final
-
EWASH
STLOU60
82
Final
-
PQ
NICHST66
81
Final
-
GRAM
SELOU81
70
Final
-
TNMART
WILL98
91
Final
-
CSBAK
NIOWA55
67
Final
-
UMKC
DRAKE58
76
Final
-
MNMTH
KSTATE54
73
Final
-
11TXTECH
HOUBP103
74
Final
-
INDST
4LVILLE62
91
Final
-
BALLST
ILLCHI67
48
Final
-
DREXEL
RUT57
62
Final
-
WISGB
NMEX78
93
Final
-
CSFULL
WYO60
53
Final
-
PURDUE
MARQET55
65
Final
-
NEBOM
COLOST65
80
Final
-
FIU
NCST77
86
Final
-
OKLAST
CHARLS73
54
Final
-
PROV
NWEST63
72
Final
-
SUTAH
BYU63
68
Final
-
GC
SDGST61
86
Final