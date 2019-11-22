Cumberland leads Cincinnati over Illinois St. 66-65
ST. THOMAS, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS (AP) Jarron Cumberland scored 23 points, including the game-winner with eight seconds left as Cincinnati rallied to defeat Illinois State 66-65 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday night.
Chris Vogt had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Cincinnati (3-1). Tre Scott added 14 points and Keith Williams 12 for Cincinnati.
Dedric Boyd scored 18 points for the Redbirds (2-2), Zach Copeland added 12 points.
Illinois State slowly widened a 33-30 halftime lead to 10 points midway through the second half when Boyd buried a jumper to make it 57-47. Cincinnati, which was 21 of 28 at the foul line to the Redbirds' 5 of 9, used free throws to nibble away at the lead.
Cumberland hit a 3 that cut the gap to 63-60 with just under three minutes to go, and Williams drove for a layup, making it a one-point game, 63-62.
With 34 seconds remaining, Williams fed to Scott for a dunk and the Cincinnati lead, 64-63. Illinois State answered with a dunk, but Cumberland scored the winner with a layup and Illinois State missed a 3-point try with two seconds left.
Cincinnati plays UNLV at home next Saturday. Illinois State plays Illinois-Springfield at home next Friday.
---
---
|28.7
|Min. Per Game
|28.7
|8.0
|Pts. Per Game
|8.0
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|46.3
|Field Goal %
|32.3
|36.4
|Three Point %
|11.1
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Illinois State
|1.0
|Chris McNeal missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Chris McNeal missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Matt Chastain
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Keith Williams
|1.0
|Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 2
|Tre Scott made layup
|7.0
|+ 2
|Matt Chastain made dunk, assist by Ricky Torres
|19.0
|+ 2
|Tre Scott made dunk, assist by Keith Williams
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Cincinnati
|59.0
|Ricky Torres missed free throw
|59.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|66
|Field Goals
|27-62 (43.5%)
|22-49 (44.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-15 (40.0%)
|1-16 (6.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-9 (55.6%)
|21-30 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|35
|Offensive
|12
|12
|Defensive
|18
|21
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|9
|7
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|17
|Fouls
|22
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Illinois State 2-2
|73.0 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Cincinnati 3-1
|74.0 PPG
|45.7 RPG
|16.7 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|D. Boyd G
|13.0 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|1.0 APG
|45.5 FG%
|
34
|Ja. Cumberland G
|12.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|42.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Boyd G
|19 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|Ja. Cumberland G
|23 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.5
|FG%
|44.9
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|6.3
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Copeland
|12
|4
|0
|4/8
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Hillsman
|7
|5
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|31
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|R. Idowu
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|K. Fisher III
|4
|2
|1
|2/10
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|19
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|R. Torres
|4
|2
|6
|2/4
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|28
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ja. Cumberland
|23
|2
|1
|5/16
|1/8
|12/17
|3
|33
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|T. Scott
|14
|7
|3
|6/11
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|33
|1
|2
|4
|3
|4
|C. Vogt
|13
|13
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|33
|0
|1
|0
|7
|6
|K. Williams
|12
|2
|1
|5/8
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|C. McNeal
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/2
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ja. Cumberland
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Diarra
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Moore
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Z. Harvey
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Adams-Woods
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Davenport
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Sorolla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|33
|7
|22/49
|1/16
|21/30
|17
|200
|4
|4
|17
|12
|21
