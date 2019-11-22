ILLST
Cumberland leads Cincinnati over Illinois St. 66-65

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

ST. THOMAS, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS (AP) Jarron Cumberland scored 23 points, including the game-winner with eight seconds left as Cincinnati rallied to defeat Illinois State 66-65 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday night.

Chris Vogt had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Cincinnati (3-1). Tre Scott added 14 points and Keith Williams 12 for Cincinnati.

Dedric Boyd scored 18 points for the Redbirds (2-2), Zach Copeland added 12 points.

Illinois State slowly widened a 33-30 halftime lead to 10 points midway through the second half when Boyd buried a jumper to make it 57-47. Cincinnati, which was 21 of 28 at the foul line to the Redbirds' 5 of 9, used free throws to nibble away at the lead.

Cumberland hit a 3 that cut the gap to 63-60 with just under three minutes to go, and Williams drove for a layup, making it a one-point game, 63-62.

With 34 seconds remaining, Williams fed to Scott for a dunk and the Cincinnati lead, 64-63. Illinois State answered with a dunk, but Cumberland scored the winner with a layup and Illinois State missed a 3-point try with two seconds left.

Cincinnati plays UNLV at home next Saturday. Illinois State plays Illinois-Springfield at home next Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
Z. Copeland
C. McNeal
28.7 Min. Per Game 28.7
8.0 Pts. Per Game 8.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
46.3 Field Goal % 32.3
36.4 Three Point % 11.1
80.0 Free Throw % 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Illinois State 1.0
  Chris McNeal missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
  Chris McNeal missed 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Matt Chastain 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Keith Williams 1.0
  Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 2 Tre Scott made layup 7.0
+ 2 Matt Chastain made dunk, assist by Ricky Torres 19.0
+ 2 Tre Scott made dunk, assist by Keith Williams 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Cincinnati 59.0
  Ricky Torres missed free throw 59.0
Team Stats
Points 65 66
Field Goals 27-62 (43.5%) 22-49 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 1-16 (6.3%)
Free Throws 5-9 (55.6%) 21-30 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 35
Offensive 12 12
Defensive 18 21
Team 5 2
Assists 9 7
Steals 4 4
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 15 17
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
D. Boyd G
19 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
34
Ja. Cumberland G
23 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Illinois State 2-2 333265
home team logo Cincinnati 3-1 303666
Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center St. Thomas,
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois State 2-2 73.0 PPG 36.3 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo Cincinnati 3-1 74.0 PPG 45.7 RPG 16.7 APG
Key Players
1
D. Boyd G 13.0 PPG 1.7 RPG 1.0 APG 45.5 FG%
34
Ja. Cumberland G 12.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.0 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. Boyd G 19 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
34
Ja. Cumberland G 23 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
43.5 FG% 44.9
40.0 3PT FG% 6.3
55.6 FT% 70.0
Illinois State
Starters
Z. Copeland
J. Hillsman
R. Idowu
K. Fisher III
R. Torres
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Copeland 12 4 0 4/8 2/5 2/2 2 24 0 0 0 0 4
J. Hillsman 7 5 1 3/7 1/2 0/0 4 31 3 0 2 2 3
R. Idowu 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 4 13 0 1 1 1 1
K. Fisher III 4 2 1 2/10 0/0 0/2 2 19 0 0 3 1 1
R. Torres 4 2 6 2/4 0/1 0/1 2 28 1 0 3 1 1
Bench
D. Boyd
A. Reeves
M. Chastain
A. Ndiaye
D. Horne
T. Bruninga
L. Donnelly
H. Sissoko
M. Miller
H. Beard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Boyd 19 1 0 7/14 2/4 3/4 3 23 0 0 1 0 1
A. Reeves 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 4 0 1
M. Chastain 4 2 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 26 0 0 1 0 2
A. Ndiaye 4 11 0 2/9 0/1 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 7 4
D. Horne 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Beard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 30 9 27/62 6/15 5/9 22 200 4 1 15 12 18
Cincinnati
Starters
Ja. Cumberland
T. Scott
C. Vogt
K. Williams
C. McNeal
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ja. Cumberland 23 2 1 5/16 1/8 12/17 3 33 2 0 3 1 1
T. Scott 14 7 3 6/11 0/1 2/2 2 33 1 2 4 3 4
C. Vogt 13 13 1 4/4 0/0 5/6 0 33 0 1 0 7 6
K. Williams 12 2 1 5/8 0/1 2/2 3 22 0 1 1 0 2
C. McNeal 2 3 0 1/3 0/2 0/2 3 31 0 0 1 1 2
Bench
Ja. Cumberland
M. Diarra
T. Moore
Z. Harvey
M. Adams-Woods
J. Davenport
J. Sorolla
J. Koz
S. Martin
P. Toyambi
R. Banks
A. Cook
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ja. Cumberland 2 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 0
M. Diarra 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 1 0 1 0 1
T. Moore 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 2 0 3
Z. Harvey 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Adams-Woods 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1 13 0 0 3 0 1
J. Davenport 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 1
J. Sorolla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 33 7 22/49 1/16 21/30 17 200 4 4 17 12 21
