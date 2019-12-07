Gudmundsson leads Davidson over Northeastern 70-63
BOSTON (AP) Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 28 points as Davidson beat Northeastern 70-63 on Saturday.
Gudmundsson, a senior from Iceland, made 9 of 12 shots, including 6 of 8 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds and a season-high four assists. Luka Brajkovic had 14 points and Kellan Grady added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (4-5).
Jordan Roland had 24 points for the Huskies (5-5). Tyson Walker and Shaquille Walters scored 11 points apiece.
Davidson trailed just three times in the first half and led 37-29 at halftime after Gudmundsson scored 15 points, aided by 4 of 5 from 3-point distance. The game was tied at 45 with 14:19 remaining in the second half before Davidson went on a 13-2 run over the next 6 1/2 minutes.
Davidson plays Coppin State at home on Tuesday. Northeastern plays at Eastern Michigan on Dec. 17.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|37.0
|Min. Per Game
|37.0
|24.8
|Pts. Per Game
|24.8
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|46.3
|Field Goal %
|55.9
|23.7
|Three Point %
|45.5
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|90.9
|Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|12.0
|Bolden Brace missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Shaquille Walters
|33.0
|Kellan Grady missed free throw
|33.0
|Personal foul on Tyson Walker
|33.0
|Bad pass turnover on Tyson Walker, stolen by Kellan Grady
|34.0
|+ 1
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40.0
|+ 1
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Personal foul on Bolden Brace
|40.0
|Offensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee
|47.0
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|63
|Field Goals
|27-52 (51.9%)
|22-51 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-21 (42.9%)
|7-25 (28.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|12-14 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|28
|Offensive
|5
|3
|Defensive
|24
|23
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|7
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Davidson 4-5
|69.4 PPG
|31.3 RPG
|11.4 APG
|Northeastern 5-5
|74.7 PPG
|31.2 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Gudmundsson G
|10.6 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|2.9 APG
|41.7 FG%
|
12
|J. Roland G
|25.1 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|2.0 APG
|54.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Gudmundsson G
|28 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|J. Roland G
|24 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|51.9
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|28.0
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gudmundsson
|28
|7
|4
|9/12
|6/8
|4/6
|3
|37
|1
|0
|5
|0
|7
|L. Brajkovic
|14
|4
|3
|7/11
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|K. Grady
|9
|7
|0
|4/13
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|37
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|M. Jones
|6
|2
|3
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Collins
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gudmundsson
|28
|7
|4
|9/12
|6/8
|4/6
|3
|37
|1
|0
|5
|0
|7
|L. Brajkovic
|14
|4
|3
|7/11
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|K. Grady
|9
|7
|0
|4/13
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|37
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|M. Jones
|6
|2
|3
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Collins
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Jones
|6
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|1/1
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Wynter
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Boachie-Yiadom
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Lee
|0
|6
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|K. Pritchett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Freundlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Frampton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Czerapowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dibble
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kristensen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|29
|11
|27/52
|9/21
|7/11
|15
|200
|3
|1
|9
|5
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roland
|24
|5
|2
|8/13
|2/6
|6/6
|1
|40
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|S. Walters
|11
|5
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|T. Walker
|11
|1
|5
|4/11
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|36
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|M. Boursiquot
|8
|4
|0
|3/9
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|B. Brace
|6
|4
|2
|2/7
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roland
|24
|5
|2
|8/13
|2/6
|6/6
|1
|40
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|S. Walters
|11
|5
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|T. Walker
|11
|1
|5
|4/11
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|36
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|M. Boursiquot
|8
|4
|0
|3/9
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|B. Brace
|6
|4
|2
|2/7
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Strong
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Franklin
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|G. Eboigbodin
|0
|6
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Cubrilo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Emanga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Braun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|26
|13
|22/51
|7/25
|12/14
|15
|200
|5
|3
|7
|3
|23
-
ARK
WKY71
68
2nd 44.0 CBSSN
-
MIZZOU
TEMPLE63
54
2nd 9.0 ESPU
-
DALCHRI
ABIL28
95
2nd 3:10
-
ETNST
NDAKST47
59
2nd 7:05
-
TRNTX
UIW58
89
2nd 4:24
-
NILL
UCDAV48
55
2nd 3:58
-
ODU
VCU39
51
2nd 9:48 ESP+
-
SAMFORD
HOUBP94
73
2nd 7:33
-
SACST
CSFULL12
12
1st 6:33
-
COLOST
BOISE22
26
1st 5:37
-
MARQET
KSTATE22
13
1st 8:01 ESP2
-
WCLIFF
WEBER11
22
1st 7:47
-
ARKPB
UTEP16
24
1st 5:30
-
MTSU
MURYST24
51
1st 0.0
-
FLA
24BUTLER62
76
Final
-
PSU
6OHIOST74
106
Final
-
WVU
STJOHN68
70
Final
-
12ARIZ
18BAYLOR58
63
Final
-
CUSE
GATECH97
63
Final
-
NJTECH
UCF65
78
Final
-
FIU
KENSAW84
81
Final
-
LAFAY
CORN62
59
Final
-
MAINE
CCTST66
64
Final
-
IUPUI
BALLST54
102
Final
-
LIU
ARMY85
72
Final
-
CARVER
CIT40
108
Final
-
EMICH
DTROIT55
51
Final
-
STETSON
VMI61
88
Final
-
SFTRPA
UMBC63
60
Final
-
UMASS
HARV55
89
Final
-
STFRAN
MASLOW63
94
Final
-
NCST
WAKE91
82
Final
-
PRESBY
SCST68
80
Final
-
YOUNG
WMICH64
66
Final
-
CHARLO
NCWILM76
57
Final
-
LONGWD
MORGAN65
73
Final
-
LSALLE
DREXEL71
63
Final
-
MANH
FORD54
53
Final/OT
-
INDST
WRIGHT84
77
Final/OT
-
BU
BING79
84
Final/OT
-
MIAOH
EVAN87
101
Final
-
BC
ND73
72
Final
-
NEVADA
AF100
85
Final
-
CSBAK
MISS67
83
Final
-
QUIN
LOYCHI59
90
Final
-
NCAT
BRAD52
83
Final
-
HOFSTRA
STBON45
73
Final
-
NEB
CREIGH76
95
Final
-
ARKST
TULSA66
63
Final
-
UNLV
BYU50
83
Final
-
NMEXST
WASHST54
63
Final
-
UCSB
TXARL72
68
Final
-
SILL
USM69
72
Final
-
23NOVA
STJOES78
66
Final
-
RICE
LAMAR60
73
Final
-
OAK
BGREEN65
68
Final
-
FDU
8UK52
83
Final
-
LOYMD
MOUNT64
48
Final
-
DEL
GWASH56
66
Final
-
NMEX
WYO79
65
Final
-
CONTX
TEXSO47
85
Final
-
NCASHV
WCAR77
78
Final
-
DAVID
NEAST70
63
Final
-
NCGRN
RADFRD60
58
Final
-
UTVALL
SUTAH72
73
Final
-
IPFW
ILLCHI49
62
Final
-
WISGB
EILL80
93
Final
-
IND
WISC64
84
Final
-
STMARYT
TXAMCC53
81
Final
-
GAST
MERCER73
61
Final
-
CARK
UTAH67
98
Final
-
JAXST
ALAM62
67
Final/OT
-
CAL
SNCLRA52
71
Final
-
ILL
3MD58
59
Final
-
NH
QUINN67
75
Final
-
TXSA
TEXST77
71
Final
-
UNF
PEAY83
90
Final
-
CINCY
XAVIER66
73
Final
-
15MEMP
UAB65
57
Final
-
NCCU
CHARSO53
58
Final
-
FRESNO
25UTAHST70
77
Final/OT
-
SEMO
DRAKE73
78
Final
-
BCU
JVILLE60
82
Final
-
NORFLK
HAMP53
64
Final
-
ARKLR
NTEXAS53
76
Final
-
ROBERT
FGC64
59
Final
-
GWEBB
WOFF77
81
Final
-
MARIST
NAVY51
53
Final/OT
-
CLEVST
KENTST59
81
Final
-
AMER
GMASON53
68
Final
-
ALBANY
BUCK64
65
Final
-
BROWN
STNYBRK63
79
Final
-
YALE
LEHIGH78
65
Final
-
TOWSON
UVM38
55
Final
-
CSTCAR
WINTHR92
88
Final
-
20COLO
2KANSAS58
72
Final
-
HAWAII
13OREG64
89
Final
-
MOREHD
ILLST50
61
Final
-
UOP
LNGBCH65
46
Final
-
LALAF
ARIZST0
0151.5 O/U
-16.5
9:30pm PACN
-
GTOWN
SMU0
0143 O/U
-4
9:30pm ESPU
-
GRAM
LOYMRY0
0131.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
SIENA
CPOLY0
0141 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
PORT
SEATTLE0
0133.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
HOLY
USD0
0144.5 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm
-
CALBPTST
UCIRV0
0145 O/U
-10
10:00pm