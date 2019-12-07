DAVID
NEAST

No Text

Gudmundsson leads Davidson over Northeastern 70-63

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

BOSTON (AP) Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 28 points as Davidson beat Northeastern 70-63 on Saturday.

Gudmundsson, a senior from Iceland, made 9 of 12 shots, including 6 of 8 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds and a season-high four assists. Luka Brajkovic had 14 points and Kellan Grady added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (4-5).

Jordan Roland had 24 points for the Huskies (5-5). Tyson Walker and Shaquille Walters scored 11 points apiece.

Davidson trailed just three times in the first half and led 37-29 at halftime after Gudmundsson scored 15 points, aided by 4 of 5 from 3-point distance. The game was tied at 45 with 14:19 remaining in the second half before Davidson went on a 13-2 run over the next 6 1/2 minutes.

Davidson plays Coppin State at home on Tuesday. Northeastern plays at Eastern Michigan on Dec. 17.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Grady
J. Roland
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
24.8 Pts. Per Game 24.8
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
46.3 Field Goal % 55.9
23.7 Three Point % 45.5
80.0 Free Throw % 90.9
  Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 12.0
  Bolden Brace missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Shaquille Walters 33.0
  Kellan Grady missed free throw 33.0
  Personal foul on Tyson Walker 33.0
  Bad pass turnover on Tyson Walker, stolen by Kellan Grady 34.0
+ 1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 40.0
+ 1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 40.0
  Personal foul on Bolden Brace 40.0
  Offensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee 47.0
  Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 47.0
Team Stats
Points 70 63
Field Goals 27-52 (51.9%) 22-51 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 9-21 (42.9%) 7-25 (28.0%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 12-14 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 30 28
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 24 23
Team 1 2
Assists 11 13
Steals 3 5
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Gudmundsson G
28 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
12
J. Roland G
24 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Davidson 4-5 373370
home team logo Northeastern 5-5 293463
Matthews Arena Boston, MA
Matthews Arena Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Davidson 4-5 69.4 PPG 31.3 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo Northeastern 5-5 74.7 PPG 31.2 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
3
J. Gudmundsson G 10.6 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.9 APG 41.7 FG%
12
J. Roland G 25.1 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.0 APG 54.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Gudmundsson G 28 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
12
J. Roland G 24 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
51.9 FG% 43.1
42.9 3PT FG% 28.0
63.6 FT% 85.7
Davidson
Starters
J. Gudmundsson
L. Brajkovic
K. Grady
M. Jones
C. Collins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gudmundsson 28 7 4 9/12 6/8 4/6 3 37 1 0 5 0 7
L. Brajkovic 14 4 3 7/11 0/1 0/0 1 29 0 1 0 0 4
K. Grady 9 7 0 4/13 0/3 1/2 0 37 2 0 2 1 6
M. Jones 6 2 3 2/6 2/5 0/0 3 33 0 0 1 1 1
C. Collins 2 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 5 18 0 0 1 0 1
Starters
J. Gudmundsson
L. Brajkovic
K. Grady
M. Jones
C. Collins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gudmundsson 28 7 4 9/12 6/8 4/6 3 37 1 0 5 0 7
L. Brajkovic 14 4 3 7/11 0/1 0/0 1 29 0 1 0 0 4
K. Grady 9 7 0 4/13 0/3 1/2 0 37 2 0 2 1 6
M. Jones 6 2 3 2/6 2/5 0/0 3 33 0 0 1 1 1
C. Collins 2 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 5 18 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
B. Jones
M. Wynter
N. Boachie-Yiadom
H. Lee
K. Pritchett
C. Freundlich
L. Frampton
D. Czerapowicz
P. Casey
D. Dibble
D. Kristensen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Jones 6 2 0 2/3 1/1 1/1 0 11 0 0 0 1 1
M. Wynter 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
N. Boachie-Yiadom 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
H. Lee 0 6 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 21 0 0 0 2 4
K. Pritchett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Czerapowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dibble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kristensen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 29 11 27/52 9/21 7/11 15 200 3 1 9 5 24
Northeastern
Starters
J. Roland
S. Walters
T. Walker
M. Boursiquot
B. Brace
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Roland 24 5 2 8/13 2/6 6/6 1 40 1 1 0 0 5
S. Walters 11 5 2 4/8 0/2 3/4 3 37 0 0 0 0 5
T. Walker 11 1 5 4/11 1/4 2/2 2 36 3 2 3 0 1
M. Boursiquot 8 4 0 3/9 2/5 0/0 3 30 1 0 1 1 3
B. Brace 6 4 2 2/7 2/7 0/0 2 35 0 0 0 1 3
Starters
J. Roland
S. Walters
T. Walker
M. Boursiquot
B. Brace
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Roland 24 5 2 8/13 2/6 6/6 1 40 1 1 0 0 5
S. Walters 11 5 2 4/8 0/2 3/4 3 37 0 0 0 0 5
T. Walker 11 1 5 4/11 1/4 2/2 2 36 3 2 3 0 1
M. Boursiquot 8 4 0 3/9 2/5 0/0 3 30 1 0 1 1 3
B. Brace 6 4 2 2/7 2/7 0/0 2 35 0 0 0 1 3
Bench
J. Strong
M. Franklin
G. Eboigbodin
G. Smith
T. Murphy
V. Cubrilo
Q. Emanga
C. Braun
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Strong 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
M. Franklin 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 7 0 0 2 0 0
G. Eboigbodin 0 6 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 0 1 1 5
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cubrilo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Emanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Braun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 26 13 22/51 7/25 12/14 15 200 5 3 7 3 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores