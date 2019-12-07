Potter, George Washington hand Delaware first loss, 66-56
WASHINGTON (AP) Armel Potter scored 19 points and his three-point play sparked a game-ending 7-0 run as George Washington held off Delaware 66-56 on Saturday.
Potter sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor and added six assists, four rebounds and two steals for the Colonials (5-5). Arnaldo Toro finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds as George Washington won the rebound battle 38-30. Jameer Nelson Jr. and Maceo Jack both scored 11.
After Kevin Anderson's layup pulled the Blue Hens (9-1) within 59-56 with 1:14 remaining in the game, Potter's three-point play pushed the Colonials' lead to 62-56. Jack added a dunk and Potter hit two free throws with 22 seconds left to cap the scoring.
Collin Goss topped Delaware with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and he grabbed seven rebounds. Nate Darling scored 12 but made just 3 of 14 shots. Anderson had 10 points and five assists.
The Blue Hens saw their school-record nine-game win streak to open a season end.
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|66
|Field Goals
|24-59 (40.7%)
|25-56 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|2-13 (15.4%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|6-7 (85.7%)
|10-12 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|39
|Offensive
|7
|9
|Defensive
|18
|25
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|8
|14
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|8
|12
|Fouls
|14
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Delaware 9-1
|77.1 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|13.4 APG
|George Wash. 5-5
|67.1 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|11.0 APG
|
|40.7
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|15.4
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Goss
|15
|7
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|N. Darling
|12
|6
|2
|3/14
|1/7
|5/6
|2
|40
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|K. Anderson
|10
|1
|5
|5/9
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|36
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Allen
|9
|0
|0
|4/13
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|37
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J. Mutts
|8
|8
|0
|4/11
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|38
|1
|2
|3
|2
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Goss
|15
|7
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|N. Darling
|12
|6
|2
|3/14
|1/7
|5/6
|2
|40
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|K. Anderson
|10
|1
|5
|5/9
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|36
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Allen
|9
|0
|0
|4/13
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|37
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J. Mutts
|8
|8
|0
|4/11
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|38
|1
|2
|3
|2
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McCoy
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|J. Cushing
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Novakovich
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Painter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Asamoah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Rullo IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|25
|8
|24/59
|2/13
|6/7
|14
|199
|6
|5
|8
|7
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Potter
|19
|4
|6
|7/10
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|37
|2
|0
|4
|0
|4
|A. Toro
|12
|17
|3
|5/14
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|34
|0
|2
|2
|8
|9
|M. Jack
|11
|5
|2
|4/12
|3/9
|0/0
|2
|40
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|J. Nelson Jr.
|11
|3
|1
|4/8
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|27
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Battle
|7
|3
|2
|3/9
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|40
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Potter
|19
|4
|6
|7/10
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|37
|2
|0
|4
|0
|4
|A. Toro
|12
|17
|3
|5/14
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|34
|0
|2
|2
|8
|9
|M. Jack
|11
|5
|2
|4/12
|3/9
|0/0
|2
|40
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|J. Nelson Jr.
|11
|3
|1
|4/8
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|27
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Battle
|7
|3
|2
|3/9
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|40
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Stallings
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Sasser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mitola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Langarica
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Offurum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Seymour
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Walker Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gally
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Paar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|34
|14
|25/56
|6/21
|10/12
|14
|199
|5
|5
|12
|9
|25
