Potter, George Washington hand Delaware first loss, 66-56

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Armel Potter scored 19 points and his three-point play sparked a game-ending 7-0 run as George Washington held off Delaware 66-56 on Saturday.

Potter sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor and added six assists, four rebounds and two steals for the Colonials (5-5). Arnaldo Toro finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds as George Washington won the rebound battle 38-30. Jameer Nelson Jr. and Maceo Jack both scored 11.

After Kevin Anderson's layup pulled the Blue Hens (9-1) within 59-56 with 1:14 remaining in the game, Potter's three-point play pushed the Colonials' lead to 62-56. Jack added a dunk and Potter hit two free throws with 22 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Collin Goss topped Delaware with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and he grabbed seven rebounds. Nate Darling scored 12 but made just 3 of 14 shots. Anderson had 10 points and five assists.

The Blue Hens saw their school-record nine-game win streak to open a season end.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
K. Anderson
J. Battle
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
0.6 Ast. Per Game 0.6
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
49.4 Field Goal % 37.5
37.5 Three Point % 36.4
66.7 Free Throw % 100.0
  Defensive rebound by George Washington 13.0
  Ryan Allen missed jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Johnny McCoy 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack 23.0
  Nate Darling missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
+ 2 Maceo Jack made dunk, assist by Jamison Battle 32.0
  Personal foul on Kevin Anderson 35.0
  Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro 35.0
  Nate Darling missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
Team Stats
Points 56 66
Field Goals 24-59 (40.7%) 25-56 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 2-13 (15.4%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 30 39
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 18 25
Team 5 5
Assists 8 14
Steals 6 5
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 14 14
Technicals 0 0
33
C. Goss F
15 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
2
A. Potter G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Delaware 9-1 292756
home team logo George Wash. 5-5 293766
Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Delaware 9-1 77.1 PPG 40.2 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo George Wash. 5-5 67.1 PPG 37.7 RPG 11.0 APG
Key Players
33
C. Goss F 7.0 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.1 APG 52.6 FG%
2
A. Potter G 13.9 PPG 3.3 RPG 4.1 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
33
C. Goss F 15 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
2
A. Potter G 19 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
40.7 FG% 44.6
15.4 3PT FG% 28.6
85.7 FT% 83.3
Bench
J. McCoy
J. Cushing
A. Novakovich
D. Painter
R. Gardner
D. Long
E. Asamoah
F. Rullo IV
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McCoy 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 11 1 0 0 3 0
J. Cushing 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
A. Novakovich 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Painter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Asamoah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Rullo IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 25 8 24/59 2/13 6/7 14 199 6 5 8 7 18
Bench
A. Stallings
J. Williams
L. Sasser
A. Mitola
J. Langarica
M. Offurum
A. Harris
S. Seymour
S. Walker Jr.
M. Gally
C. Paar
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Stallings 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 1 1
J. Williams 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 4 18 0 0 1 0 0
L. Sasser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mitola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langarica - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Offurum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Seymour - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Walker Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gally - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Paar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 34 14 25/56 6/21 10/12 14 199 5 5 12 9 25
NCAA BB Scores