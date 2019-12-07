MIAOH
Williams leads Evansville past Miami (Ohio) 101-87

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) DeAndre Williams had a career-high 37 points plus 10 rebounds as Evansville beat Miami (Ohio) 101-87 on Saturday.

Williams hit 17 of 18 shots. He added three blocks.

The Purple Aces (7-3) scored 56 points in the second half after trailing 47-45 at halftime.

Sam Cunliffe scored 21 points, John Hall 14 and Artur Labinowicz 10 for Evansville.

Nike Sibande had 28 points and seven rebounds for the RedHawks (4-5), who have lost four in a row. Dae Dae Grant added 13 points and Mekhi Lairy had 11 points.

Miami shot 52% from the floor and committed only seven turnovers but Evansville had a 36-20 rebounding advantage. Evansville shot 64% and had 22 assists on 34 made baskets.

Evansville, which has won four games in a row, plays at Green Bay on Saturday. Miami (Ohio) has a home game against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
N. Sibande
D. Williams
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
47.5 Field Goal % 71.4
39.1 Three Point % 45.5
84.8 Free Throw % 83.3
  Shot clock violation turnover on Evansville 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Sam Cunliffe 53.0
  Dae Dae Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot 55.0
+ 1 Shamar Givance made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
+ 1 Shamar Givance made 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
  Personal foul on Josh Brewer 1:01
+ 1 Nike Sibande made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
+ 1 Nike Sibande made 1st of 2 free throws 1:08
  Personal foul on Shamar Givance 1:08
+ 3 Sam Cunliffe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Artur Labinowicz 1:21
  Defensive rebound by Artur Labinowicz 1:29
Team Stats
Points 87 101
Field Goals 33-63 (52.4%) 34-53 (64.2%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 12-24 (50.0%)
Free Throws 14-15 (93.3%) 21-30 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 20 36
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 14 24
Team 2 4
Assists 12 22
Steals 2 2
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 7 11
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
1
N. Sibande G
28 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
13
D. Williams F
37 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Miami (Ohio) 4-5 474087
home team logo Evansville 7-3 4556101
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Miami (Ohio) 4-5 72.8 PPG 38.4 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Evansville 7-3 78.3 PPG 37.6 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
1
N. Sibande G 15.1 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.6 APG 46.6 FG%
13
D. Williams F 14.4 PPG 7.3 RPG 2.7 APG 64.5 FG%
Top Scorers
1
N. Sibande G 28 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
13
D. Williams F 37 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
52.4 FG% 64.2
36.8 3PT FG% 50.0
93.3 FT% 70.0
Miami (Ohio)
Starters
N. Sibande
M. Lairy
B. Bowman
D. Brown
M. Jovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Sibande 28 7 3 9/20 1/2 9/10 1 34 1 1 1 2 5
M. Lairy 11 3 2 4/7 1/1 2/2 4 25 0 0 0 1 2
B. Bowman 8 1 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 1 0
D. Brown 7 1 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 4 12 0 0 1 0 1
M. Jovic 2 2 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 17 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
D. Grant
E. McNamara
J. Brewer
P. Ayah
I. Coleman-Lands
M. White
M. Ritchie
J. Beck
B. Litteken
J. Etzler
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Grant 13 2 1 5/10 2/7 1/1 2 26 0 0 1 0 2
E. McNamara 10 2 0 5/6 0/0 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 0 2
J. Brewer 8 0 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 3 18 1 0 2 0 0
P. Ayah 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
I. Coleman-Lands 0 0 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 0
M. White 0 0 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
M. Ritchie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Beck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Litteken - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Etzler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 18 12 33/63 7/19 14/15 20 200 2 1 7 4 14
Evansville
Starters
D. Williams
S. Cunliffe
A. Labinowicz
K. Riley
N. Frederking
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williams 37 10 3 17/18 2/3 1/2 3 35 1 3 1 4 6
S. Cunliffe 21 4 3 6/13 3/7 6/8 1 35 0 0 0 0 4
A. Labinowicz 10 4 4 3/5 2/4 2/2 4 25 0 0 2 0 4
K. Riley 8 5 3 1/4 0/0 6/8 3 25 0 0 4 1 4
N. Frederking 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
J. Hall
S. Givance
M. Henderson
E. Kuhlman
J. Newton
P. Ilegomah
D. Straub
T. Gilgeous-Alexander
G. Bobe
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hall 14 3 2 5/7 4/6 0/0 0 20 0 0 1 1 2
S. Givance 8 4 5 1/1 0/0 6/8 4 27 1 0 1 1 3
M. Henderson 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
E. Kuhlman 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 1 1 1 0
J. Newton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
P. Ilegomah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Straub - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gilgeous-Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bobe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 101 32 22 34/53 12/24 21/30 16 200 2 4 11 8 24
NCAA BB Scores