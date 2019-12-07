Williams leads Evansville past Miami (Ohio) 101-87
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) DeAndre Williams had a career-high 37 points plus 10 rebounds as Evansville beat Miami (Ohio) 101-87 on Saturday.
Williams hit 17 of 18 shots. He added three blocks.
The Purple Aces (7-3) scored 56 points in the second half after trailing 47-45 at halftime.
Sam Cunliffe scored 21 points, John Hall 14 and Artur Labinowicz 10 for Evansville.
Nike Sibande had 28 points and seven rebounds for the RedHawks (4-5), who have lost four in a row. Dae Dae Grant added 13 points and Mekhi Lairy had 11 points.
Miami shot 52% from the floor and committed only seven turnovers but Evansville had a 36-20 rebounding advantage. Evansville shot 64% and had 22 assists on 34 made baskets.
Evansville, which has won four games in a row, plays at Green Bay on Saturday. Miami (Ohio) has a home game against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 15.
|Team Stats
|Points
|87
|101
|Field Goals
|33-63 (52.4%)
|34-53 (64.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|12-24 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-15 (93.3%)
|21-30 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|36
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|14
|24
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|12
|22
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|11
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Miami (Ohio) 4-5
|72.8 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Evansville 7-3
|78.3 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|N. Sibande G
|15.1 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|1.6 APG
|46.6 FG%
|
13
|D. Williams F
|14.4 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|2.7 APG
|64.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Sibande G
|28 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|D. Williams F
|37 PTS
|10 REB
|3 AST
|
|52.4
|FG%
|64.2
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|93.3
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Sibande
|28
|7
|3
|9/20
|1/2
|9/10
|1
|34
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|M. Lairy
|11
|3
|2
|4/7
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|B. Bowman
|8
|1
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Brown
|7
|1
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Jovic
|2
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Williams
|37
|10
|3
|17/18
|2/3
|1/2
|3
|35
|1
|3
|1
|4
|6
|S. Cunliffe
|21
|4
|3
|6/13
|3/7
|6/8
|1
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|A. Labinowicz
|10
|4
|4
|3/5
|2/4
|2/2
|4
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|K. Riley
|8
|5
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|6/8
|3
|25
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|N. Frederking
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
