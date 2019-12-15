Kennell leads Bradley past Georgia Southern 81-51
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Nate Kennell had 14 points as Bradley stretched its home winning streak to seven games, easily defeating Georgia Southern 81-51 on Sunday.
Kennell shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.
Darrell Brown had 17 points and seven assists for Bradley (8-3). Ville Tahvanainen added 13 points. Elijah Childs had nine rebounds for the hosts.
Bradley dominated the first half and led 42-22 at the break. The Eagles' 22 first-half points were a season low for the team.
Elijah McCadden had 12 points for the Eagles (6-4). Calvin Wishart added 11 points. Quan Jackson had 10 points.
Ike Smith, the Eagles' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16 points per game, scored 7 points on 2-of-10 shooting.
Bradley faces Miami (Ohio) on the road on Saturday. Georgia Southern plays Texas State at home on Thursday.
---
---
|34.1
|Min. Per Game
|34.1
|12.4
|Pts. Per Game
|12.4
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|2.4
|Reb. Per Game
|2.4
|38.0
|Field Goal %
|29.8
|42.9
|Three Point %
|36.5
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|72.4
|Defensive rebound by Sean Houpt
|15.0
|Calvin Wishart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Trevion Lamar
|29.0
|Sean Houpt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|Offensive rebound by Bradley
|32.0
|Antonio Thomas missed jump shot, blocked by Calvin Wishart
|34.0
|+ 3
|Calvin Wishart made 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|+ 2
|Ville Tahvanainen made jump shot, assist by Stephan Gabriel
|1:13
|Defensive rebound by Bradley
|1:35
|Trevion Lamar missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:38
|Defensive rebound by David-Lee Jones Jr.
|1:49
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|81
|Field Goals
|19-63 (30.2%)
|32-60 (53.3%)
|3-Pointers
|10-31 (32.3%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Free Throws
|3-3 (100.0%)
|5-8 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|45
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|22
|35
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|7
|23
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|9
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ga. Southern 6-4
|84.2 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Bradley 8-3
|72.9 PPG
|44.4 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|E. McCadden G
|15.8 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.6 APG
|47.5 FG%
|
5
|D. Brown G
|12.0 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|5.2 APG
|28.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. McCadden G
|12 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|D. Brown G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|7 AST
|
|30.2
|FG%
|53.3
|
|
|32.3
|3PT FG%
|66.7
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. McCadden
|12
|4
|0
|4/8
|3/3
|1/1
|1
|32
|0
|1
|5
|1
|3
|C. Wishart
|11
|0
|2
|4/11
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|30
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Jackson
|10
|4
|1
|4/14
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|S. Carter
|8
|3
|0
|4/11
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|I. Smith
|7
|11
|3
|2/10
|1/7
|2/2
|0
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brown
|17
|3
|7
|6/14
|4/5
|1/3
|0
|34
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|N. Kennell
|14
|2
|4
|5/10
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|32
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Childs
|9
|9
|0
|4/9
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|26
|0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|D. Kingsby
|9
|5
|3
|4/7
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|2
|2
|0
|5
|K. Bar
|6
|11
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
