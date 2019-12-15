GASOU
Kennell leads Bradley past Georgia Southern 81-51

  • AP
  • Dec 15, 2019

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Nate Kennell had 14 points as Bradley stretched its home winning streak to seven games, easily defeating Georgia Southern 81-51 on Sunday.

Kennell shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Darrell Brown had 17 points and seven assists for Bradley (8-3). Ville Tahvanainen added 13 points. Elijah Childs had nine rebounds for the hosts.

Bradley dominated the first half and led 42-22 at the break. The Eagles' 22 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Elijah McCadden had 12 points for the Eagles (6-4). Calvin Wishart added 11 points. Quan Jackson had 10 points.

Ike Smith, the Eagles' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16 points per game, scored 7 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Bradley faces Miami (Ohio) on the road on Saturday. Georgia Southern plays Texas State at home on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Key Players
Q. Jackson
D. Brown
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
12.4 Pts. Per Game 12.4
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
38.0 Field Goal % 29.8
42.9 Three Point % 36.5
71.4 Free Throw % 72.4
  Defensive rebound by Sean Houpt 15.0
  Calvin Wishart missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Trevion Lamar 29.0
  Sean Houpt missed 3-pt. jump shot 31.0
  Offensive rebound by Bradley 32.0
  Antonio Thomas missed jump shot, blocked by Calvin Wishart 34.0
+ 3 Calvin Wishart made 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
+ 2 Ville Tahvanainen made jump shot, assist by Stephan Gabriel 1:13
  Defensive rebound by Bradley 1:35
  Trevion Lamar missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:38
  Defensive rebound by David-Lee Jones Jr. 1:49
Team Stats
Points 51 81
Field Goals 19-63 (30.2%) 32-60 (53.3%)
3-Pointers 10-31 (32.3%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Free Throws 3-3 (100.0%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 29 45
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 22 35
Team 1 3
Assists 7 23
Steals 3 8
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 9 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
E. McCadden G
12 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
5
D. Brown G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Ga. Southern 6-4 222951
home team logo Bradley 8-3 423981
Carver Arena Peoria, IL
Carver Arena Peoria, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Ga. Southern 6-4 84.2 PPG 38.8 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo Bradley 8-3 72.9 PPG 44.4 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
2
E. McCadden G 15.8 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.6 APG 47.5 FG%
5
D. Brown G 12.0 PPG 2.4 RPG 5.2 APG 28.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
E. McCadden G 12 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
5
D. Brown G 17 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
30.2 FG% 53.3
32.3 3PT FG% 66.7
100.0 FT% 62.5
Ga. Southern
Starters
E. McCadden
C. Wishart
Q. Jackson
S. Carter
I. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. McCadden 12 4 0 4/8 3/3 1/1 1 32 0 1 5 1 3
C. Wishart 11 0 2 4/11 3/8 0/0 0 30 1 2 0 0 0
Q. Jackson 10 4 1 4/14 2/5 0/0 0 28 0 0 1 1 3
S. Carter 8 3 0 4/11 0/1 0/0 2 28 1 0 1 1 2
I. Smith 7 11 3 2/10 1/7 2/2 0 33 0 0 2 1 10
Bench
T. Lamar
D. Jones Jr.
D. Viti
T. Dawkins
R. Orizu
E. Yuminami
I. Crawley
W. Dillard
M. McFatten
J. Cincore
J. Sowers
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Lamar 3 3 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 1 2
D. Jones Jr. 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
D. Viti 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 1 1
T. Dawkins 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 8 1 1 2 0 0
R. Orizu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Yuminami - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Crawley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Dillard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McFatten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cincore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sowers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 28 7 19/63 10/31 3/3 9 200 3 4 11 6 22
Bradley
Starters
D. Brown
N. Kennell
E. Childs
D. Kingsby
K. Bar
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brown 17 3 7 6/14 4/5 1/3 0 34 0 0 4 1 2
N. Kennell 14 2 4 5/10 4/6 0/0 1 32 4 0 0 0 2
E. Childs 9 9 0 4/9 0/0 1/1 0 26 0 2 1 1 8
D. Kingsby 9 5 3 4/7 1/2 0/0 2 22 0 2 2 0 5
K. Bar 6 11 4 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 30 0 1 0 1 10
Bench
V. Tahvanainen
J. Henry
S. Gabriel
A. Boya
S. Houpt
A. Thomas
K. McAdoo
T. Nolan Jr.
R. Mast
R. Burger
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Tahvanainen 13 1 1 5/5 3/3 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 0 1
J. Henry 7 3 0 2/2 0/0 3/4 1 15 2 0 1 0 3
S. Gabriel 4 4 3 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 13 2 0 1 2 2
A. Boya 2 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 1 0 2 1
S. Houpt 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
A. Thomas 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nolan Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mast - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Burger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 42 23 32/60 12/18 5/8 7 200 8 6 10 7 35
NCAA BB Scores