Brown scores 17 to lead Tennessee St. past Fordham 66-61
NEW YORK (AP) Jon Brown came off the bench to tally 17 points and Mark Freeman drilled a deep, shot-clock-beating 3-pointer in the final minute and Tennessee State held on to defeat Fordham 66-61 on Sunday.
Wesley Harris had 17 points and six rebounds for Tennessee State (7-4), which won its first road game. Emmanuel Egbuta added 10 points and Freeman had seven.
Chuba Ohams had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Rams (5-5). Antwon Portley and Jalen Cobb had 12 points apiece.
The Tigers led 36-23 at halftime but Fordham closed within 59-57 on a Portley layup with 2:25 to play. Harris and Jon Brown scored to push the lead by to six before Ohams layup made it 63-59 with 1:11 to go. But with the shot clock winding down to less than 40 seconds, Freeman, who was several steps behind the arc and well-guarded, left fly the clincher.
---
---
|33.6
|Min. Per Game
|33.6
|11.7
|Pts. Per Game
|11.7
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|50.6
|Field Goal %
|40.4
|34.3
|Three Point %
|35.4
|78.8
|Free Throw %
|70.6
|Out of bounds turnover on Ty Perry
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
|9.0
|Mark Freeman missed free throw
|9.0
|Personal foul on Kyle Rose
|9.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Cobb
|14.0
|Personal foul on Ty Perry
|16.0
|+ 2
|Chuba Ohams made layup, assist by Antwon Portley
|18.0
|Personal foul on Carlos Marshall Jr.
|23.0
|Personal foul on Ben Kone
|33.0
|+ 3
|Mark Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wesley Harris
|40.0
|+ 2
|Chuba Ohams made layup
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|61
|Field Goals
|24-55 (43.6%)
|24-60 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-15 (46.7%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|11-18 (61.1%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|29
|Offensive
|15
|11
|Defensive
|22
|16
|Team
|8
|2
|Assists
|11
|12
|Steals
|5
|11
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|16
|9
|Fouls
|16
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Tennessee State 7-4
|75.2 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Fordham 5-5
|61.4 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|11.6 APG
|
|43.6
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|46.7
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|61.1
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Harris
|17
|6
|2
|6/10
|2/3
|3/4
|3
|39
|0
|0
|4
|2
|4
|M. Freeman
|7
|3
|4
|3/8
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|30
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|B. Kone
|3
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|M. Littlejohn
|2
|2
|4
|0/4
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|24
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|S. Johnson
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brown
|17
|5
|1
|7/10
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|24
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|E. Egbuta
|10
|5
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|4/7
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|C. Marshall Jr.
|8
|6
|0
|3/14
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|28
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|R. Moody
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Womack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Malone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|37
|11
|24/55
|7/15
|11/18
|16
|200
|5
|2
|16
|15
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ohams
|14
|12
|1
|7/14
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|39
|1
|1
|1
|7
|5
|A. Portley
|12
|4
|5
|4/11
|2/7
|2/3
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Colon
|10
|0
|5
|4/9
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|24
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Gazi
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|O. Eyisi
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|20
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cobb
|12
|2
|0
|5/13
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|36
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|T. Perry
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Soriano
|2
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|16
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|I. Raut
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Rose
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Burquest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Radovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Skoric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cohn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rodriguez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|27
|12
|24/60
|6/21
|7/11
|18
|200
|11
|5
|9
|11
|16
