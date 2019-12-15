TNST
Brown scores 17 to lead Tennessee St. past Fordham 66-61

  • AP
  • Dec 15, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Jon Brown came off the bench to tally 17 points and Mark Freeman drilled a deep, shot-clock-beating 3-pointer in the final minute and Tennessee State held on to defeat Fordham 66-61 on Sunday.

Wesley Harris had 17 points and six rebounds for Tennessee State (7-4), which won its first road game. Emmanuel Egbuta added 10 points and Freeman had seven.

Chuba Ohams had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Rams (5-5). Antwon Portley and Jalen Cobb had 12 points apiece.

The Tigers led 36-23 at halftime but Fordham closed within 59-57 on a Portley layup with 2:25 to play. Harris and Jon Brown scored to push the lead by to six before Ohams layup made it 63-59 with 1:11 to go. But with the shot clock winding down to less than 40 seconds, Freeman, who was several steps behind the arc and well-guarded, left fly the clincher.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
W. Harris
A. Portley
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
11.7 Pts. Per Game 11.7
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
50.6 Field Goal % 40.4
34.3 Three Point % 35.4
78.8 Free Throw % 70.6
  Out of bounds turnover on Ty Perry 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley 9.0
  Mark Freeman missed free throw 9.0
  Personal foul on Kyle Rose 9.0
  Personal foul on Jalen Cobb 14.0
  Personal foul on Ty Perry 16.0
+ 2 Chuba Ohams made layup, assist by Antwon Portley 18.0
  Personal foul on Carlos Marshall Jr. 23.0
  Personal foul on Ben Kone 33.0
+ 3 Mark Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wesley Harris 40.0
+ 2 Chuba Ohams made layup 1:11
Team Stats
Points 66 61
Field Goals 24-55 (43.6%) 24-60 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 7-15 (46.7%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 45 29
Offensive 15 11
Defensive 22 16
Team 8 2
Assists 11 12
Steals 5 11
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 16 9
Fouls 16 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
J. Brown G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
C. Ohams F
14 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Tennessee State 7-4 363066
home team logo Fordham 5-5 233861
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Tennessee State 7-4 75.2 PPG 40.6 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo Fordham 5-5 61.4 PPG 40.1 RPG 11.6 APG
Key Players
4
W. Harris G 11.3 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.4 APG 49.4 FG%
1
C. Ohams F 11.4 PPG 8.2 RPG 1.8 APG 47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
4
W. Harris G 17 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
1
C. Ohams F 14 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
43.6 FG% 40.0
46.7 3PT FG% 28.6
61.1 FT% 63.6
Tennessee State
Starters
W. Harris
M. Freeman
B. Kone
M. Littlejohn
S. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Harris 17 6 2 6/10 2/3 3/4 3 39 0 0 4 2 4
M. Freeman 7 3 4 3/8 1/2 0/1 0 30 1 0 3 1 2
B. Kone 3 6 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 3 16 0 0 0 2 4
M. Littlejohn 2 2 4 0/4 0/2 2/2 2 24 0 1 4 1 1
S. Johnson 2 4 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 23 1 1 1 3 1
Bench
J. Brown
E. Egbuta
C. Marshall Jr.
R. Moody
J. Washington
M. Green
M. Johal
A. Womack
D. Malone
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Brown 17 5 1 7/10 2/3 1/2 1 24 2 0 0 2 3
E. Egbuta 10 5 0 3/3 0/0 4/7 2 13 0 0 1 2 3
C. Marshall Jr. 8 6 0 3/14 2/5 0/0 3 28 1 0 3 2 4
R. Moody 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Womack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Malone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 37 11 24/55 7/15 11/18 16 200 5 2 16 15 22
Fordham
Starters
C. Ohams
A. Portley
J. Colon
E. Gazi
O. Eyisi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ohams 14 12 1 7/14 0/0 0/2 1 39 1 1 1 7 5
A. Portley 12 4 5 4/11 2/7 2/3 1 35 1 0 1 0 4
J. Colon 10 0 5 4/9 2/5 0/0 2 24 3 0 0 0 0
E. Gazi 3 2 0 1/4 1/4 0/1 1 10 1 0 0 1 1
O. Eyisi 3 2 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 2 20 0 2 0 1 1
Bench
J. Cobb
T. Perry
J. Soriano
I. Raut
K. Rose
P. Burquest
M. Williams
C. Austin
L. Radovich
L. Skoric
C. Cohn
A. Rodriguez
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cobb 12 2 0 5/13 0/3 2/2 3 36 3 0 3 0 2
T. Perry 5 2 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 2 16 0 0 2 0 2
J. Soriano 2 3 1 0/3 0/0 2/2 3 16 2 2 1 2 1
I. Raut 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0
K. Rose 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 27 12 24/60 6/21 7/11 18 200 11 5 9 11 16
